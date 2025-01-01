- Time
- TimeMsc
- TimeUpdate
- TimeUpdateMsc
- PositionType
- TypeDescription
- Magic
- Identifier
- Volume
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- Commission
- Swap
- Profit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Select
- SelectByIndex
- SelectByMagic
- SelectByTicket
- StoreState
- CheckState
TimeMsc
Retourne l'heure d'ouverture de la position en millisecondes depuis le 01/01/1970.
|
ulong TimeMsc() const
Valeur de retour
L'heure d'ouverture de la position en millisecondes depuis le 01/01/1970.
Note
La position doit d'abord être sélectionnée en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le symbole) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).