DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCPositionInfoTimeMsc 

TimeMsc

Retourne l'heure d'ouverture de la position en millisecondes depuis le 01/01/1970.

ulong  TimeMsc() const

Valeur de retour

L'heure d'ouverture de la position en millisecondes depuis le 01/01/1970.

Note

La position doit d'abord être sélectionnée en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le symbole) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).