PriceCurrent

Erhält den aktuellen Preis des Symbols der Position.

double  PriceCurrent() const

Rückgabewert

Der aktuelle Preis des Symbols der Position.

Hinweis

Die Position muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Symbol) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.