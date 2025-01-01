Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCPositionInfoProfit TimeTimeMscTimeUpdateTimeUpdateMscPositionTypeTypeDescriptionMagicIdentifierVolumePriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentCommissionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringSelectSelectByIndexSelectByMagicSelectByTicketStoreStateCheckState Profit Erhält den Wert des aktuellen Profits der Position. double Profit() const Rückgabewert Der aktuelle Profit für die Position in Kontowährung. Hinweis Die Position muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Symbol) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden. Swap Symbol