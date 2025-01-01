DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCPositionInfoProfit 

Profit

Erhält den Wert des aktuellen Profits der Position.

double  Profit() const

Rückgabewert

Der aktuelle Profit für die Position in Kontowährung.

Hinweis

Die Position muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Symbol) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.