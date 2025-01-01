DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCPositionInfoTakeProfit 

TakeProfit

Erhält den Preis von Take Profit einer Position.

double  TakeProfit() const

Rückgabewert

Der Preis von Take Profit einer Position.

Hinweis

Die Position muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Symbol) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.