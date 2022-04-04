Grafiken in der DoEasy-Bibliothek (Teil 96): Grafiken in Formularobjekten und Behandlung von Mausereignissen

Inhalt

Konzept

Im vorigen Artikel habe ich die Steuerelemente für die Verwaltung von Ankerpunkten für grafische Basisobjekte hinzugefügt, um zusammengesetzte grafische Objekte zu handhaben. Meine Idee ist, dass das Verschieben solcher Steuerelemente eine Verlagerung des Ankerpunkts des grafischen Basisobjekts nach sich zieht, wodurch sich seine räumliche Ausrichtung innerhalb eines Charts ändert. Um diese Kontrollpunkte mit der Maus zu verschieben, müssen wir die Ereignisbehandlung der Maus für die Hintergrundobjekt (canvas, grafisches Element und Formularobjekt) erstellen. Wenn der Mauszeiger über dem Formularobjekt schwebt, soll es das wissen und seine Eigenschaften ändern. Zusätzlich sollte berücksichtigt werden, ob der Nutzer die Maustaste gedrückt hält. Wenn wir die Maustaste innerhalb eines Formularobjekts drücken und es zu bewegen beginnen, sollte das Scrollen des Charts mit der Maus deaktiviert werden (zusammen mit dem Fadenkreuz-Werkzeug und dem Kontextmenü des Charts), während das Formular selbst dem Cursor folgen sollte.

Die übrigen Formularobjekte sollten nicht reagieren, wenn die Maus mit gedrückter Taste sie erreicht. Wenn wir die Maustaste außerhalb eines Formulars drücken und den Cursor bewegen, wird das gesamte Chart verschoben (sofern dies in den Einstellungen erlaubt ist), während Formularobjekte nicht reagieren sollten, wenn der Cursor mit gedrückter Taste sie erreicht, um eine Verschiebung von Formularen zu vermeiden.

In den kommenden Artikeln werde ich nach und nach die gleiche Funktionsweise für Formularobjekte schaffen und die Entwicklung von zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekten fortsetzen.



Außerdem werde ich die Symbolobjektklasse verbessern, da die Chart-Symbole jetzt neue Eigenschaften haben, die berücksichtigt und verfolgt werden müssen. Die neuen Eigenschaften sind nicht so zahlreich, aber der Inhalt einiger Eigenschaften ist ziemlich beträchtlich in Bezug auf die Anzahl der Enumerationskonstanten, die diese Eigenschaften beschreiben (ENUM_SYMBOL_SECTOR, ENUM_SYMBOL_INDUSTRY). Daher wird es mehrere neue Nachrichtenindizes für die Nachrichtenklasse der Bibliothek geben, und die Methoden, die die Eigenschaftsbeschreibungen zurückgeben, werden ebenfalls recht umfangreich sein.







Verbesserung der Klassenbibliothek

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, fügen wir die neue Nachrichtenindizes hinzu:

MSG_SYM_PROP_INDEX, MSG_SYM_PROP_SECTOR, MSG_SYM_PROP_INDUSTRY, MSG_SYM_PROP_CUSTOM, MSG_SYM_PROP_CHART_MODE, MSG_SYM_PROP_EXIST, MSG_SYM_PROP_SELECT, MSG_SYM_PROP_VISIBLE, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_DEALS, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMELOW, MSG_SYM_PROP_TIME, MSG_SYM_PROP_TIME_MSC, MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS, MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS,

...

MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_DELTA, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_THETA, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_VEGA, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_RHO, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY, MSG_SYM_PROP_NAME, MSG_SYM_PROP_BASIS, MSG_SYM_PROP_COUNTRY, MSG_SYM_PROP_SECTOR_NAME, MSG_SYM_PROP_INDUSTRY_NAME, MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE, MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT, MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN, MSG_SYM_PROP_BANK, MSG_SYM_PROP_DESCRIPTION, MSG_SYM_PROP_FORMULA, MSG_SYM_PROP_ISIN, MSG_SYM_PROP_PAGE, MSG_SYM_PROP_PATH, MSG_SYM_PROP_CAYEGORY, MSG_SYM_PROP_EXCHANGE,

...

MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD, MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL, MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_ADD, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_DEL, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_BOOK, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_ERR_BOOK_ADD, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_ERR_BOOK_DEL, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_UNDEFINED, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_BASIC_MATERIALS, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_COMMUNICATION_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CONSUMER_CYCLICAL, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CONSUMER_DEFENSIVE, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CURRENCY, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CURRENCY_CRYPTO, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_ENERGY, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_FINANCIAL, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_HEALTHCARE, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_INDUSTRIALS, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_REAL_ESTATE, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_TECHNOLOGY, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_UTILITIES, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_INDEXES, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_COMMODITIES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UNDEFINED, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AGRICULTURAL_INPUTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ALUMINIUM, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BUILDING_MATERIALS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CHEMICALS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COKING_COAL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COPPER, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GOLD, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LUMBER_WOOD, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INDUSTRIAL_METALS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PRECIOUS_METALS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PAPER, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SILVER, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPECIALTY_CHEMICALS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_STEEL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ADVERTISING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BROADCASTING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GAMING_MULTIMEDIA, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ENTERTAINMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INTERNET_CONTENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PUBLISHING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TELECOM, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_APPAREL_MANUFACTURING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_APPAREL_RETAIL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AUTO_MANUFACTURERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AUTO_PARTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AUTO_DEALERSHIP, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DEPARTMENT_STORES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FOOTWEAR_ACCESSORIES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FURNISHINGS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GAMBLING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HOME_IMPROV_RETAIL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INTERNET_RETAIL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LEISURE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LODGING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LUXURY_GOODS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PACKAGING_CONTAINERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PERSONAL_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RECREATIONAL_VEHICLES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RESIDENT_CONSTRUCTION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RESORTS_CASINOS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RESTAURANTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPECIALTY_RETAIL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TEXTILE_MANUFACTURING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TRAVEL_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_BREWERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_NON_ALCO, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_WINERIES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONFECTIONERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DISCOUNT_STORES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_EDUCATION_TRAINIG, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FARM_PRODUCTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FOOD_DISTRIBUTION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GROCERY_STORES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HOUSEHOLD_PRODUCTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PACKAGED_FOODS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TOBACCO, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_DRILLING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_EP, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_EQUIPMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_INTEGRATED, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_MIDSTREAM, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_REFINING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_THERMAL_COAL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_URANIUM, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_EXCHANGE_TRADED_FUND, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ASSETS_MANAGEMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BANKS_DIVERSIFIED, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BANKS_REGIONAL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CAPITAL_MARKETS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_DEBT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_EQUITY, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_FOREIGN, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CREDIT_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FINANCIAL_CONGLOMERATE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FINANCIAL_DATA_EXCHANGE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_BROKERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_DIVERSIFIED, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_LIFE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_PROPERTY, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_REINSURANCE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_SPECIALTY, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MORTGAGE_FINANCE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SHELL_COMPANIES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BIOTECHNOLOGY, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DIAGNOSTICS_RESEARCH, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DRUGS_MANUFACTURERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DRUGS_MANUFACTURERS_SPEC, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HEALTHCARE_PLANS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HEALTH_INFORMATION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_FACILITIES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_DEVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_DISTRIBUTION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_INSTRUMENTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PHARM_RETAILERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AEROSPACE_DEFENSE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AIRLINES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AIRPORTS_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BUILDING_PRODUCTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BUSINESS_EQUIPMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONGLOMERATES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONSULTING_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ELECTRICAL_EQUIPMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ENGINEERING_CONSTRUCTION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FARM_HEAVY_MACHINERY, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INDUSTRIAL_DISTRIBUTION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INFRASTRUCTURE_OPERATIONS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FREIGHT_LOGISTICS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MARINE_SHIPPING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_METAL_FABRICATION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_POLLUTION_CONTROL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RAILROADS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RENTAL_LEASING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SECURITY_PROTECTION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPEALITY_BUSINESS_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPEALITY_MACHINERY, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_STUFFING_EMPLOYMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TOOLS_ACCESSORIES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TRUCKING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_WASTE_MANAGEMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_DEVELOPMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_DIVERSIFIED, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_DIVERSIFIED, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_HEALTCARE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_HOTEL_MOTEL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_INDUSTRIAL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_MORTAGE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_OFFICE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_RESIDENTAL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_RETAIL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_SPECIALITY, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COMMUNICATION_EQUIPMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COMPUTER_HARDWARE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONSUMER_ELECTRONICS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ELECTRONIC_COMPONENTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ELECTRONIC_DISTRIBUTION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_IT_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SCIENTIFIC_INSTRUMENTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SEMICONDUCTOR_EQUIPMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SEMICONDUCTORS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SOFTWARE_APPLICATION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SOFTWARE_INFRASTRUCTURE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SOLAR, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_DIVERSIFIED, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_POWERPRODUCERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_RENEWABLE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_ELECTRIC, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_GAS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_WATER,

und die Textnachrichten, die den neu hinzugefügten Indizes entsprechen:

{ "Индекс в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Index in \"Market Watch window\"" }, { "Сектор экономики" , "The sector of the economy" }, { "Вид промышленности или отрасль экономики" , "The industry or the economy branch" }, { "Пользовательский символ" , "Custom symbol" }, { "Тип цены для построения баров" , "Price type used for generating symbols bars" }, { "Символ с таким именем существует" , "Symbol with this name exists" }, { "Символ выбран в Market Watch" , "Symbol selected in Market Watch" }, { "Символ отображается в Market Watch" , "Symbol visible in Market Watch" }, { "Количество сделок в текущей сессии" , "Number of deals in the current session" }, { "Общее число ордеров на покупку в текущий момент" , "Number of Buy orders at the moment" }, { "Общее число ордеров на продажу в текущий момент" , "Number of Sell orders at the moment" }, { "Объем в последней сделке" , "Volume of the last deal" }, { "Максимальный объём за день" , "Maximal day volume" }, { "Минимальный объём за день" , "Minimal day volume" }, { "Время последней котировки" , "Time of last quote" }, { "Время последней котировки в миллисекундах" , "Time of the last quote in milliseconds" }, { "Количество знаков после запятой" , "Digits after decimal point" }, { "Количество знаков после запятой в значении лота" , "Digits after decimal point in value of the lot" },

...

{ "Максимально допустимое значение цены на сессию" , "Maximal price of the current session" }, { "Размер контракта или маржи для одного лота перекрытых позиций" , "Contract size or margin value per one lot of hedged positions" }, { "Изменение текущей цены относительно конца предыдущего торгового дня, в процентах" , "Change of the current price relative to the end of the previous trading day in %" }, { "Волатильность цены в процентах" , "Price volatility in %" }, { "Теоретическая цена опциона" , "Theoretical option price" }, { "Дельта опциона/варранта" , "Option/warrant delta" }, { "Тета опциона/варранта" , "Option/warrant theta" }, { "Гамма опциона/варранта" , "Option/warrant gamma" }, { "Вега опциона/варранта" , "Option/warrant vega" }, { "Ро опциона/варранта" , "Option/warrant rho" }, { "Омега опциона/варранта" , "Option/warrant omega" }, { "Чувствительность опциона/варранта" , "Option/warrant sensitivity" }, { "Имя символа" , "Symbol name" }, { "Имя базового актива для производного инструмента" , "Underlying asset of derivative" }, { "Страна" , "Cuntry" }, { "Сектор экономики" , "Sector of the economy" }, { "Отрасль экономики или вид промышленности" , "Branch of the economy or type of industry" }, { "Базовая валюта инструмента" , "Basic currency of symbol" }, { "Валюта прибыли" , "Profit currency" }, { "Валюта залоговых средств" , "Margin currency" }, { "Источник текущей котировки" , "Feeder of the current quote" }, { "Описание символа" , "Symbol description" }, { "Формула для построения цены пользовательского символа" , "Formula used for custom symbol pricing" }, { "Имя торгового символа в системе международных идентификационных кодов" , "Symbol name in ISIN system" }, { "Адрес интернет страницы с информацией по символу" , "Address of web page containing symbol information" }, { "Путь в дереве символов" , "Path in symbol tree" }, { "Название категории или сектора, к которой принадлежит торговый символ" , "The name of the sector or category to which the trading symbol belongs" }, { "Название биржи или площадки, на которой торгуется символ" , "The name of the exchange in which the financial symbol is traded" },

...

{ "В окно \"Обзор рынка\" добавлен символ" , "Added symbol to \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Из окна \"Обзор рынка\" удалён символ" , "Removed from \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Изменено расположение символов в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Changed arrangement of symbols in \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Работа только с текущим символом" , "Work only with the current symbol" }, { "Работа с предопределённым списком символов" , "Work with predefined list of symbols" }, { "Работа с символами из окна \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Working with symbols from \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Работа с полным списком всех доступных символов" , "Work with full list of all available symbols" }, { "Осуществлена подписка на стакан цен " , "Subscribed to Depth of Market" }, { "Осуществлена отписка от стакан цен " , "Unsubscribed from Depth of Market" }, { "Подписка на стакан цен" , "Subscription to Depth of Market" }, { "Ошибка при подписке на стакан цен" , "" }, { "Ошибка при отписке от стакан цен" , "" }, { "Не определен" , "Undefined" }, { "Сырье" , "Basic materials" }, { "Услуги связи" , "Communication services" }, { "Потребление циклического спроса" , "Consumer cyclical" }, { "Основное потребление" , "Consumer defensive" }, { "Валюты" , "Currencies" }, { "Криптовалюты" , "Cryptocurrencies" }, { "Энергетика" , "Energy" }, { "Финансы" , "Finance" }, { "Здравоохранение" , "Healthcare" }, { "Промышленность" , "Industrials" }, { "Недвижимость" , "Real estate" }, { "Технологии" , "Technology" }, { "Коммунальные услуги" , "Utilities" }, { "Индексы" , "Indexes" }, { "Биржевые товары" , "Commodities" }, { "Не определено" , "Undefined" }, { "Сельскохозяйственные ресурсы" , "Agricultural inputs" }, { "Алюминий" , "Aluminium" }, { "Строительные материалы" , "Building materials" }, { "Химикаты" , "Chemicals" }, { "Коксующийся уголь" , "Coking coal" }, { "Медь" , "Copper" }, { "Золото" , "Gold" }, { "Производство пиломатериалов и древесины" , "Lumber and wood production" }, { "Прочие промышленные металлы и добыча" , "Other industrial metals and mining" }, { "Прочие драгоценные металлы и добыча" , "Other precious metals and mining" }, { "Целлюлозно-бумажные изделия" , "Paper and paper products" }, { "Серебро" , "Silver" }, { "Специальные химикаты" , "Specialty chemicals" }, { "Сталь" , "Steel" }, { "Рекламные агентства" , "Advertising agencies" }, { "Вещание" , "Broadcasting" }, { "Электронные игры и мультимедиа" , "Electronic gaming and multimedia" }, { "Развлечения" , "Entertainment" }, { "Интернет-контент и информация" , "Internet content and information" }, { "Издательство" , "Publishing" }, { "Телекоммуникационные услуги" , "Telecom services" }, { "Производство одежды" , "Apparel manufacturing" }, { "Розничная продажа одежды" , "Apparel retail" }, { "Автомобилестроение" , "Auto manufacturers" }, { "Автозапчасти" , "Auto parts" }, { "Дилеры легковых и грузовых автомобилей" , "Auto and truck dealerships" }, { "Универсальные магазины" , "Department stores" }, { "Обувь и аксессуары" , "Footwear and accessories" }, { "Мебель, фурнитура и бытовая техника" , "Furnishing, fixtures and appliances" }, { "Игорные предприятия" , "Gambling" }, { "Розничная торговля товарами для дома" , "Home improvement retail" }, { "Розничная онлайн-торговля" , "Internet retail" }, { "Досуг" , "Leisure" }, { "Жилье" , "Lodging" }, { "Товары класса \"люкс\"" , "Luxury goods" }, { "Упаковка" , "Packaging and containers" }, { "Персональные услуги" , "Personal services" }, { "Транспортные средства для отдыха" , "Recreational vehicles" }, { "Жилищное строительство" , "Residential construction" }, { "Курорты и казино" , "Resorts and casinos" }, { "Рестораны" , "Restaurants" }, { "Специализированная розничная торговля" , "Specialty retail" }, { "Текстильное производство" , "Textile manufacturing" }, { "Туристические услуги" , "Travel services" }, { "Напитки - Пивовары" , "Beverages - Brewers" }, { "Напитки - Безалкогольные" , "Beverages - Non-alcoholic" }, { "Напитки - Винзаводы и ликеро-водочные заводы" , "Beverages - Wineries and distilleries" }, { "Кондитеры" , "Confectioners" }, { "Дисконтные магазины" , "Discount stores" }, { "Образование и обучение" , "Education and training services" }, { "Сельскохозяйственные продукты" , "Farm products" }, { "Дистрибуция продуктов питания" , "Food distribution" }, { "Продуктовые магазины" , "Grocery stores" }, { "Товары для дома и быта" , "Household and personal products" }, { "Упакованные продукты" , "Packaged foods" }, { "Табак" , "Tobacco" }, { "Бурение нефтяных и газовых скважин" , "Oil and gas drilling" }, { "Добыча и переработка нефти и газа" , "Oil and gas extraction and processing" }, { "Нефтегазовое оборудование и услуги" , "Oil and gas equipment and services" }, { "Интегрированные нефтегазовые компании" , "Oil and gas integrated" }, { "Транспортировка нефти и газа" , "Oil and gas midstream" }, { "Переработка и сбыт нефти и газа" , "Oil and gas refining and marketing" }, { "Энергетический уголь" , "Thermal coal" }, { "Уран" , "Uranium" }, { "Биржевой фонд" , "Exchange traded fund" }, { "Управление активами" , "Assets management" }, { "Банки - Диверсифицированные" , "Banks - Diversified" }, { "Банки - Региональные" , "Banks - Regional" }, { "Финансовые рынки" , "Capital markets" }, { "Закрытый фонд - Долговые инструменты" , "Closed-End fund - Debt" }, { "Закрытый фонд - Акции" , "Closed-end fund - Equity" }, { "Закрытый фонд - Иностранные" , "Closed-end fund - Foreign" }, { "Кредитные услуги" , "Credit services" }, { "Финансовые конгломераты" , "Financial conglomerates" }, { "Финансовые данные и биржи" , "Financial data and stock exchange" }, { "Страховые брокеры" , "Insurance brokers" }, { "Страхование - Диверсифицированные" , "Insurance - Diversified" }, { "Страхование - Жизнь" , "Insurance - Life" }, { "Страхование - Недвижимость и несчастные случаи" , "Insurance - Property and casualty" }, { "Страхование - Перестрахование" , "Insurance - Reinsurance" }, { "Страхование - Специальное" , "Insurance - Specialty" }, { "Ипотечное финансирование" , "Mortgage finance" }, { "Шелл-компании" , "Shell companies" }, { "Биотехнологии" , "Biotechnology" }, { "Диагностика и исследования" , "Diagnostics and research" }, { "Фармацевтическое производство - Общее" , "Drugs manufacturers - general" }, { "Фармацевтическое производство - Специальное и дженерики" , "Drugs manufacturers - Specialty and generic" }, { "Планы здравоохранения" , "Healthcare plans" }, { "Информационные службы здравоохранения" , "Health information services" }, { "Медицинские учреждения" , "Medical care facilities" }, { "Медицинское оборудование" , "Medical devices" }, { "Медицинские дистрибьюторы" , "Medical distribution" }, { "Медицинские инструменты и расходные материалы" , "Medical instruments and supplies" }, { "Фармацевтические ритейлеры" , "Pharmaceutical retailers" }, { "Аэрокосмическая и оборонная промышленность" , "Aerospace and defense" }, { "Авиакомпании" , "Airlines" }, { "Аэропорты и воздушные перевозки" , "Airports and air services" }, { "Строительные материалы и оборудование" , "Building products and equipment" }, { "Деловое оборудование и материалы" , "Business equipment and supplies" }, { "Конгломераты" , "Conglomerates" }, { "Консалтинговые услуги" , "Consulting services" }, { "Электрооборудование и запчасти" , "Electrical equipment and parts" }, { "Инженерное дело и строительство" , "Engineering and construction" }, { "Сельскохозяйственное и тяжелое строительное оборудование" , "Farm and heavy construction machinery" }, { "Промышленные дистрибьюторы" , "Industrial distribution" }, { "Инфраструктурные операции" , "Infrastructure operations" }, { "Интегрированные перевозки и логистика" , "Integrated freight and logistics" }, { "Морские перевозки" , "Marine shipping" }, { "Металлопроизводство" , "Metal fabrication" }, { "Контроль загрязнения и очистка" , "Pollution and treatment controls" }, { "Железные дороги" , "Railroads" }, { "Аренда и лизинг" , "Rental and leasing services" }, { "Безопасность и защита" , "Security and protection services" }, { "Специализированные бизнес-услуги" , "Specialty business services" }, { "Специализированные промышленные машины" , "Specialty industrial machinery" }, { "Услуги по трудоустройству" , "Stuffing and employment services" }, { "Инструменты и инвентарь" , "Tools and accessories" }, { "Грузоперевозки" , "Trucking" }, { "Управление отходами" , "Waste management" }, { "Недвижимость - Строительство" , "Real estate - Development" }, { "Недвижимость - Диверсифицированные" , "Real estate - Diversified" }, { "Услуги в сфере недвижимости" , "Real estate services" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Диверсифицированные" , "REIT - Diversified" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Медицинские учреждения" , "REIT - Healthcase facilities" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Отели" , "REIT - Hotel and motel" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Промышленность" , "REIT - Industrial" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Ипотека" , "REIT - Mortgage" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Офисы" , "REIT - Office" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Жилые помещения" , "REIT - Residential" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Розница" , "REIT - Retail" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Специальные помещения" , "REIT - Specialty" }, { "Коммуникационное оборудование" , "Communication equipment" }, { "Компьютерное оборудование" , "Computer hardware" }, { "Бытовая электроника" , "Consumer electronics" }, { "Электронные компоненты" , "Electronic components" }, { "Дистрибуция электроники и компьютеров" , "Electronics and computer distribution" }, { "Услуги информационных технологий" , "Information technology services" }, { "Научно-технические инструменты" , "Scientific and technical instruments" }, { "Полупроводниковое оборудование и материалы" , "Semiconductor equipment and materials" }, { "Полупроводники" , "Semiconductors" }, { "Программное обеспечение - Приложения" , "Software - Application" }, { "Программное обеспечение - Инфраструктура" , "Software - Infrastructure" }, { "Солнечная энергетика" , "Solar" }, { "Коммунальные предприятия - Диверсифицированные" , "Utilities - Diversified" }, { "Коммунальные предприятия - Независимые производители энергии" , "Utilities - Independent power producers" }, { "Коммунальные предприятия - Возобновляемая энергия" , "Utilities - Renewable" }, { "Коммунальные предприятия - Регулируемые электрические компании" , "Utilities - Regulated electric" }, { "Коммунальные предприятия - Регулируемые газовые компании" , "Utilities - Regulated gas" }, { "Коммунальные предприятия - Регулируемые водоканалы" , "Utilities - Regulated water" },





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh fügen wir die neuen Konstanten zu den Enumerationen der integer-, real- und string-Symbol-Objekteigenschaften hinzu:

enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER { SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS = 0 , SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW, SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR, SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY, SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM, SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST, SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT, SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW, SYMBOL_PROP_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_TIME_MSC, SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS, SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS, SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD, SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT, SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH, SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG, SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT, SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR }; #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 40 ) #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 1 ) enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE { SYMBOL_PROP_BID = SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH, SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW, SYMBOL_PROP_ASK, SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH, SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW, SYMBOL_PROP_LAST, SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH, SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE, SYMBOL_PROP_POINT, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY, }; #define SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 68 ) #define SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING { SYMBOL_PROP_NAME = (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS, SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE, SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT, SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN, SYMBOL_PROP_BANK, SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION, SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA, SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN, SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE, SYMBOL_PROP_PATH, SYMBOL_PROP_CATEGORY, SYMBOL_PROP_EXCHANGE, SYMBOL_PROP_COUNTRY, SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR_NAME, SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY_NAME, }; #define SYMBOL_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 16 )

Für jede der Enumerationen setzen wir neue Werte für Makrosubstitutionen, die die Anzahl der Eigenschaften in jeder Enumeration angeben.







In der Enumeration der Symbolsortierkriterien fügen wir die neuen Konstanten ein, die den neu hinzugefügten Enumerationskonstanten aller Objekteigenschaften entsprechen, damit wir in der Lage sind, Symbole nach den neuen Eigenschaften auszuwählen und zu sortieren:

#define FIRST_SYM_DBL_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_SYM_STR_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_SYMBOLS_MODE { SORT_BY_SYMBOL_STATUS = 0 , SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SECTOR, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDUSTRY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CUSTOM, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXIST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SELECT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VISIBLE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TIME_MSC, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DIGITS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DIGITS_LOT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BOOKDEPTH_STATE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_START_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ORDER_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BID = FIRST_SYM_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BIDHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BIDLOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ASK, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ASKHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ASKLOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_LAST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_LASTHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_LASTLOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_REAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW_REAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_POINT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FACE_VALUE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_AW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_CHANGE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_VOLATILITY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_THEORETICAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_DELTA, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_THETA, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_GAMMA, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_VEGA, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_RHO, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_OMEGA, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_SENSITIVITY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_NAME = FIRST_SYM_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BASIS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BANK, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_FORMULA, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ISIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PAGE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PATH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CATEGORY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXCHANGE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_COUNTRY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SECTOR_NAME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDUSTRY_NAME, };





Jedes Formularobjekt soll nun eine neue Eigenschaft "Interaktion mit der Umgebung" haben. Ist die Eigenschaft gesetzt, bedeutet dies, dass das Objekt auf Mausaktionen entsprechend seinem Status reagieren soll. Die übrigen Formularobjekte sollen das Flag in einer zurückgesetzten Form haben. Dies ermöglicht es uns, das Formular auszuwählen, über dem der Cursor mit der gedrückten Taste schwebte, sowie alle anderen notwendigen Aktionen, die nur mit einem einzigen Formular durchgeführt werden können, damit das Chart nicht auf Mausaktionen reagiert.

In derselben Datei setzen Sie die Eigenschaft in der Enumeration der Integer-Eigenschaften des grafischen Elements auf der Leinwand:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 23 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Außerdem ändern wir die Anzahl der Integer-Eigenschaften von 22 auf 23.



Die neue Eigenschaft fügen wir zur Enumeration der möglichen Kriterien für die Sortierung der grafischen Elemente auf der Leinwand hinzu:

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BELONG, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_HEIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MOVABLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_INTERACTION, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, };





Lassen Sie uns alle notwendigen Verbesserungen an der Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh der Symbolobjektklasse vornehmen.



Im öffentlichen Teil der Klasse deklarieren wir die Methoden, die die Beschreibungen des Wirtschaftssektors und der Industrie oder des Wirtschaftszweigs zurückgeben:



string GetStatusDescription( void ) const ; string GetChartModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetCalcModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetTradeModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetTradeExecDescription( void ) const ; string GetSwapModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetOrderGTCModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetOptionTypeDescription( void ) const ; string GetOptionRightDescription( void ) const ; string GetOrderModeFlagsDescription( void ) const ; string GetFillingModeFlagsDescription( void ) const ; string GetExpirationModeFlagsDescription( void ) const ; string GetSectorDescription( void ) const ; string GetIndustryDescription( void ) const ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING GetCorrectTypeFilling( const uint type= ORDER_FILLING_RETURN ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME GetCorrectTypeExpiration( uint expiration= ORDER_TIME_GTC );





In den Methodenblock für einen vereinfachten Zugriff auf die Eigenschaften von Symbolobjekten fügen wir die Methoden ein, die die Werte der neuen Eigenschaften von Symbolobjekten zurückgeben:

long Status( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS); } int IndexInMarketWatch( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW); } ENUM_SYMBOL_SECTOR Sector( void ) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_SECTOR) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR); } ENUM_SYMBOL_INDUSTRY Industry( void ) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_INDUSTRY) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY); } bool IsCustom( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM); } color ColorBackground( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ChartMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE); } bool IsExist( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST); } bool IsExist( const string name) const { return this .SymbolExists(name); } bool IsSelect( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT); } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE); } long SessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } long SessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } long SessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } long Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } long VolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } long VolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } long Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TIME); } long TimeMSC( void ) const { return ( long ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TIME_MSC); } int Digits ( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS); } int DigitsLot( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS); } int Spread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsSpreadFloat( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT); } int TicksBookdepth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH); } bool BookdepthSubscription( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE TradeCalcMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } datetime StartTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME); } datetime ExpirationTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME); } int TradeStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } int TradeFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION TradeExecutionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE SwapMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE); } ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK SwapRollover3Days( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS); } bool IsMarginHedgedUseLeg( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG); } int ExpirationModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE); } int FillingModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE); } int OrderModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE OrderModeGTC( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE OptionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT OptionRight( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT); } double Bid( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } double BidHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } double BidLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } double Ask( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } double AskHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } double AskLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } double Last( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } double LastHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } double LastLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } double VolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } double VolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } double VolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } double OptionStrike( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } double Point ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT); } double TradeTickValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); } double TradeTickValueProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT); } double TradeTickValueLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS); } double TradeTickSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); } double TradeContractSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE); } double TradeAccuredInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST); } double TradeFaceValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE); } double TradeLiquidityRate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE); } double LotsMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN); } double LotsMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX); } double LotsStep( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP); } double VolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } double SwapLong( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } double SwapShort( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } double MarginInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } double MarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginLongInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginLongMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginShortInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginSellLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginShortMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double SessionVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } double SessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } double SessionInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } double SessionBuyOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionSellOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } double SessionClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } double SessionAW( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } double SessionPriceSettlement( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT); } double SessionPriceLimitMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN); } double SessionPriceLimitMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX); } double MarginHedged( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED); } double PriceChange( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE); } double PriceVolatility( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY); } double PriceTheoretical( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL); } double PriceDelta( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA); } double PriceTheta( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA); } double PriceGamma( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA); } double PriceVega( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA); } double PriceRho( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO); } double PriceOmega( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA); } double PriceSensitivity( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY); } double NormalizedPrice( const double price) const ; double NormalizedLot( const double volume) const ; double BidLast( void ) const ; double BidLastHigh( void ) const ; double BidLastLow( void ) const ; double AskLast( void ) const ; double AskLastHigh( void ) const ; double AskLastLow( void ) const ; string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME); } string Basis( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS); } string CurrencyBase( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE); } string CurrencyProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT); } string CurrencyMargin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN); } string Bank( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK); } string Description( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION); } string Formula( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA); } string ISIN( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN); } string Page( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE); } string Path( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH); } string Category( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CATEGORY); } string Exchange( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXCHANGE); } string Country( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_COUNTRY); } string SectorName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR_NAME); } string IndustryName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY_NAME); }





Im Methodenblock für den Empfang und das Setzen der Parameter von verfolgten Eigenschaftsänderungen, fügen wir die notwendigen Methoden für die Behandlung aller Eigenschaften, die neu zu einem Symbolobjekt hinzugefügt werden, hinzu:

bool IsChangedTradeMode( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_mode; } void SetControlSessionDealsInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionDealsDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionDealsLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedSessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionDeals( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionDeals( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value ));} long GetValueChangedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } void SetControlVolumeInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolume( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } void SetControlVolumeHighInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } void SetControlVolumeLowInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } void SetControlSpreadInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSpreadDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSpreadLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedSpread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsIncreasedSpread( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsDecreasedSpread( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } void SetControlStopLevelInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlStopLevelDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlStopLevelLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } void SetControlFreezeLevelInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlFreezeLevelDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlFreezeLevelLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } void SetControlBidInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBid( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsIncreasedBid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsDecreasedBid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } void SetControlBidHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBidHigh( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedBidHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedBidHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } void SetControlBidLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBidLow( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsIncreasedBidLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsDecreasedBidLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } void SetControlLastInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLast( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsIncreasedLast( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsDecreasedLast( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } void SetControlLastHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLastHigh( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedLastHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedLastHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } void SetControlLastLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLastLow( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsIncreasedLastLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsDecreasedLastLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } void SetControlBidLastInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLevel( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLast( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLast( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLast( void ) const ; void SetControlBidLastHighInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastHighDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastHighLevel( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; void SetControlBidLastLowInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLowDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLowLevev( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLastLow( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLastLow( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLastLow( void ) const ; void SetControlAskInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAsk( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsIncreasedAsk( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsDecreasedAsk( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } void SetControlAskHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAskHigh( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedAskHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedAskHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } void SetControlAskLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAskLow( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsIncreasedAskLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsDecreasedAskLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } void SetControlVolumeRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } void SetControlOptionStrikeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlOptionStrikeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlOptionStrikeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedOptionStrike( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsIncreasedOptionStrike( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsDecreasedOptionStrike( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } void SetControlVolumeLimitLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } void SetControlSwapLongLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapLong( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsIncreasedSwapLong( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsDecreasedSwapLong( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } void SetControlSwapShortLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapShort( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsIncreasedSwapShort( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsDecreasedSwapShort( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } void SetControlSessionVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionVolume( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsIncreasedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsDecreasedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } void SetControlSessionInterestInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionInterestDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionInterestLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionInterest( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsIncreasedSessionInterest( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsDecreasedSessionInterest( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value ));} double GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value ));} double GetValueChangedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } void SetControlPriceChangeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceChangeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceChangeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceChange( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE); } bool IsIncreasedPriceChange( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE); } bool IsDecreasedPriceChange( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE); } void SetControlPriceVolatilityInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceVolatilityDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceVolatilityLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceVolatility( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY); } bool IsIncreasedPriceVolatility( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY); } bool IsDecreasedPriceVolatility( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY); } void SetControlPriceTheoreticalInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceTheoreticalDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceTheoreticalLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceTheoretical( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL); } bool IsIncreasedPriceTheoretical( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL); } bool IsDecreasedPriceTheoretical( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL); } void SetControlPriceDeltaInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceDeltaDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceDeltaLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceDelta( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA); } bool IsIncreasedPriceDelta( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA); } bool IsDecreasedPriceDelta( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA); } void SetControlPriceThetaInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceThetaDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceThetaLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceTheta( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA); } bool IsIncreasedPriceTheta( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA); } bool IsDecreasedPriceTheta( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA); } void SetControlPriceGammaInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceGammaDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceGammaLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceGamma( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA); } bool IsIncreasedPriceGamma( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA); } bool IsDecreasedPriceGamma( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA); } void SetControlPriceVegaInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceVegaDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceVegaLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceVega( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA); } bool IsIncreasedPriceVega( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA); } bool IsDecreasedPriceVega( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA); } void SetControlPriceRhoInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceRhoDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceRhoLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceRho( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO); } bool IsIncreasedPriceRho( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO); } bool IsDecreasedPriceRho( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO); } void SetControlPriceOmegaInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceOmegaDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceOmegaLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceOmega( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA); } bool IsIncreasedPriceOmega( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA); } bool IsDecreasedPriceOmega( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA); } void SetControlPriceSensitivityInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceSensitivityDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceSensitivityLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceSensitivity( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY); } bool IsIncreasedPriceSensitivity( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY); } bool IsDecreasedPriceSensitivity( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY); } CTradeObj *GetTradeObj( void ) { return & this .m_trade; } };





Im geschlossenen parametrischen Konstruktor fügen wir die entsprechenden Werte des Symbolobjekts zu seinen neuen Eigenschaften hinzu:

CSymbol::CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL; this .m_name=name; this .m_book_subscribed= false ; if (! this .Exist()) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\"" , ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_SERVER)); this .m_global_error= ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL ; } bool select=:: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!select) { if (! this .SetToMarketWatch()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_PUT_SYMBOL), this .m_global_error); } } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_name, this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE), this .m_global_error); } this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .Reset(); this .InitMarginRates(); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, this .Name(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_MARGIN_RATES), this .m_global_error); return ; } #endif this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS] = symbol_status; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW] = index; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME] = ( long ) this .m_tick.volume; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_SECTOR); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_INDUSTRY); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME_MSC] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_TIME_MSC); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME] = this .TickTime(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST] = this .SymbolExists(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM] = this .SymbolCustom(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG] = this .SymbolMarginHedgedUseLEG(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderFillingMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE] = this .SymbolExpirationMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderGTCMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE] = this .SymbolOptionMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT] = this .SymbolOptionRight(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE] = this .SymbolChartMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE] = this .SymbolCalcMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE] = this .SymbolSwapMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE] = this .m_book_subscribed; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_POINT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_CHANGE); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_VOLATILITY); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_THEORETICAL); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_DELTA); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_THETA); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_GAMMA); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_VEGA); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_RHO); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_OMEGA); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_SENSITIVITY); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)] = this .m_tick.bid; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)] = this .m_tick.ask; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)] = this .m_tick.last; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)] = this .SymbolBidHigh(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)] = this .SymbolBidLow(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME)] = this .m_name; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_PATH ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_COUNTRY)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_COUNTRY); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR_NAME)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_SECTOR_NAME); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY_NAME)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_INDUSTRY_NAME); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS)] = this .SymbolBasis(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK)] = this .SymbolBank(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN)] = this .SymbolISIN(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA)] = this .SymbolFormula(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE)] = this .SymbolPage(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CATEGORY)] = this .SymbolCategory(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_EXCHANGE)] = this .SymbolExchange(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS] = this .SymbolDigitsLot(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); if (!select) this .RemoveFromMarketWatch(); this .m_trade.Init( this .Name(), 0 , this .LotsMin(), 5 , 0 , 0 , false , this .GetCorrectTypeFilling(), this .GetCorrectTypeExpiration(),LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG); }





Hinzufügen von Codeblöcken für die Rückgabe der Beschreibung von Ganzzahl-Eigenschaften in der Methode, die die Beschreibung einer ganzzahligen Eigenschaft des Symbols zurückgibt:

string CSymbol::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_STATUS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetStatusDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_INDEX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SECTOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetSectorDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_INDUSTRY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetIndustryDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CUSTOM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CHART_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetChartModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXIST)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SELECT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VISIBLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_DEALS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMELOW)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? "(" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NO_TICKS_YET)+ ")" : TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TIME_MSC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TIME_MSC)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? "(" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NO_TICKS_YET)+ ")" : TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SPREAD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_BOOK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetCalcModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTradeModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_START_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)* 1000 )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)* 1000 )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTradeExecDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetSwapModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +DayOfWeekDescription( this .SwapRollover3Days()) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetExpirationModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_FILLING_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetFillingModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_ORDER_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetOrderModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetOrderGTCModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_OPTION_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetOptionTypeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetOptionRightDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : #ifdef __MQL5__ ( this .GetProperty(property)==CLR_MW_DEFAULT || this .GetProperty(property)==CLR_NONE ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true )) #else ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : "" ); }





Um zu vermeiden, dass in der Methode, die die Beschreibung einer reellen Eigenschaft eines Symbols zurückgibt, eine lange Liste ähnlicher Codeblöcke angezeigt wird, betrachten wir den Code, der ganz am Ende der Methode hinzugefügt wird:

property==SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgc) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_DELTA)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_THETA)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_VEGA)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_RHO)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : "" ); }





Ähnliche Codeblöcke fügen wir zu der Methode hinzu, die die Beschreibung einer Symbolstring-Eigenschaft zurückgibt:

string CSymbol::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==SYMBOL_PROP_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_NAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_BASIS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_COUNTRY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_COUNTRY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SECTOR_NAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_INDUSTRY_NAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_BANK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_BANK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_DESCRIPTION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_FORMULA)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_ISIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PAGE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PATH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PATH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CATEGORY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CAYEGORY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXCHANGE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXCHANGE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : "" ); }





Implementierung der Methode, die die Beschreibung des Wirtschaftssektors zurückgibt:

string CSymbol::GetSectorDescription( void ) const { switch ( this .Sector()) { case SECTOR_BASIC_MATERIALS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_BASIC_MATERIALS); case SECTOR_COMMUNICATION_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_COMMUNICATION_SERVICES); case SECTOR_CONSUMER_CYCLICAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CONSUMER_CYCLICAL); case SECTOR_CONSUMER_DEFENSIVE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CONSUMER_DEFENSIVE); case SECTOR_CURRENCY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CURRENCY); case SECTOR_CURRENCY_CRYPTO : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CURRENCY_CRYPTO); case SECTOR_ENERGY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_ENERGY); case SECTOR_FINANCIAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_FINANCIAL); case SECTOR_HEALTHCARE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_HEALTHCARE); case SECTOR_INDUSTRIALS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_INDUSTRIALS); case SECTOR_REAL_ESTATE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_REAL_ESTATE); case SECTOR_TECHNOLOGY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_TECHNOLOGY); case SECTOR_UTILITIES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_UTILITIES); case SECTOR_INDEXES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_INDEXES); case SECTOR_COMMODITIES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_COMMODITIES); default : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_UNDEFINED); } }

Abhängig von dem Wert, der von der oben hinzugefügten Methode Sector() zurückgegeben wird, wird die entsprechende Textbeschreibung von der Methode zurückgegeben.

Implementierung der Methode, die die Beschreibung des Industrie- oder Wirtschaftszweigs zurückgibt:



string CSymbol::GetIndustryDescription( void ) const { switch ( this .Industry()) { case INDUSTRY_AGRICULTURAL_INPUTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AGRICULTURAL_INPUTS); case INDUSTRY_ALUMINIUM : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ALUMINIUM); case INDUSTRY_BUILDING_MATERIALS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BUILDING_MATERIALS); case INDUSTRY_CHEMICALS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CHEMICALS); case INDUSTRY_COKING_COAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COKING_COAL); case INDUSTRY_COPPER : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COPPER); case INDUSTRY_GOLD : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GOLD); case INDUSTRY_LUMBER_WOOD : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LUMBER_WOOD); case INDUSTRY_INDUSTRIAL_METALS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INDUSTRIAL_METALS); case INDUSTRY_PRECIOUS_METALS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PRECIOUS_METALS); case INDUSTRY_PAPER : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PAPER); case INDUSTRY_SILVER : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SILVER); case INDUSTRY_SPECIALTY_CHEMICALS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPECIALTY_CHEMICALS); case INDUSTRY_STEEL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_STEEL); case INDUSTRY_ADVERTISING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ADVERTISING); case INDUSTRY_BROADCASTING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BROADCASTING); case INDUSTRY_GAMING_MULTIMEDIA : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GAMING_MULTIMEDIA); case INDUSTRY_ENTERTAINMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ENTERTAINMENT); case INDUSTRY_INTERNET_CONTENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INTERNET_CONTENT); case INDUSTRY_PUBLISHING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PUBLISHING); case INDUSTRY_TELECOM : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TELECOM); case INDUSTRY_APPAREL_MANUFACTURING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_APPAREL_MANUFACTURING); case INDUSTRY_APPAREL_RETAIL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_APPAREL_RETAIL); case INDUSTRY_AUTO_MANUFACTURERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AUTO_MANUFACTURERS); case INDUSTRY_AUTO_PARTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AUTO_PARTS); case INDUSTRY_AUTO_DEALERSHIP : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AUTO_DEALERSHIP); case INDUSTRY_DEPARTMENT_STORES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DEPARTMENT_STORES); case INDUSTRY_FOOTWEAR_ACCESSORIES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FOOTWEAR_ACCESSORIES); case INDUSTRY_FURNISHINGS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FURNISHINGS); case INDUSTRY_GAMBLING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GAMBLING); case INDUSTRY_HOME_IMPROV_RETAIL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HOME_IMPROV_RETAIL); case INDUSTRY_INTERNET_RETAIL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INTERNET_RETAIL); case INDUSTRY_LEISURE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LEISURE); case INDUSTRY_LODGING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LODGING); case INDUSTRY_LUXURY_GOODS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LUXURY_GOODS); case INDUSTRY_PACKAGING_CONTAINERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PACKAGING_CONTAINERS); case INDUSTRY_PERSONAL_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PERSONAL_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_RECREATIONAL_VEHICLES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RECREATIONAL_VEHICLES); case INDUSTRY_RESIDENT_CONSTRUCTION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RESIDENT_CONSTRUCTION); case INDUSTRY_RESORTS_CASINOS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RESORTS_CASINOS); case INDUSTRY_RESTAURANTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RESTAURANTS); case INDUSTRY_SPECIALTY_RETAIL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPECIALTY_RETAIL); case INDUSTRY_TEXTILE_MANUFACTURING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TEXTILE_MANUFACTURING); case INDUSTRY_TRAVEL_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TRAVEL_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_BREWERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_BREWERS); case INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_NON_ALCO : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_NON_ALCO); case INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_WINERIES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_WINERIES); case INDUSTRY_CONFECTIONERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONFECTIONERS); case INDUSTRY_DISCOUNT_STORES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DISCOUNT_STORES); case INDUSTRY_EDUCATION_TRAINIG : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_EDUCATION_TRAINIG); case INDUSTRY_FARM_PRODUCTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FARM_PRODUCTS); case INDUSTRY_FOOD_DISTRIBUTION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FOOD_DISTRIBUTION); case INDUSTRY_GROCERY_STORES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GROCERY_STORES); case INDUSTRY_HOUSEHOLD_PRODUCTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HOUSEHOLD_PRODUCTS); case INDUSTRY_PACKAGED_FOODS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PACKAGED_FOODS); case INDUSTRY_TOBACCO : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TOBACCO); case INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_DRILLING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_DRILLING); case INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_EP : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_EP); case INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_EQUIPMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_EQUIPMENT); case INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_INTEGRATED : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_INTEGRATED); case INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_MIDSTREAM : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_MIDSTREAM); case INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_REFINING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_REFINING); case INDUSTRY_THERMAL_COAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_THERMAL_COAL); case INDUSTRY_URANIUM : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_URANIUM); case INDUSTRY_EXCHANGE_TRADED_FUND : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_EXCHANGE_TRADED_FUND); case INDUSTRY_ASSETS_MANAGEMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ASSETS_MANAGEMENT); case INDUSTRY_BANKS_DIVERSIFIED : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BANKS_DIVERSIFIED); case INDUSTRY_BANKS_REGIONAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BANKS_REGIONAL); case INDUSTRY_CAPITAL_MARKETS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CAPITAL_MARKETS); case INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_DEBT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_DEBT); case INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_EQUITY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_EQUITY); case INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_FOREIGN : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_FOREIGN); case INDUSTRY_CREDIT_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CREDIT_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_FINANCIAL_CONGLOMERATE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FINANCIAL_CONGLOMERATE); case INDUSTRY_FINANCIAL_DATA_EXCHANGE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FINANCIAL_DATA_EXCHANGE); case INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_BROKERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_BROKERS); case INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_DIVERSIFIED : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_DIVERSIFIED); case INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_LIFE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_LIFE); case INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_PROPERTY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_PROPERTY); case INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_REINSURANCE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_REINSURANCE); case INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_SPECIALTY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_SPECIALTY); case INDUSTRY_MORTGAGE_FINANCE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MORTGAGE_FINANCE); case INDUSTRY_SHELL_COMPANIES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SHELL_COMPANIES); case INDUSTRY_BIOTECHNOLOGY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BIOTECHNOLOGY); case INDUSTRY_DIAGNOSTICS_RESEARCH : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DIAGNOSTICS_RESEARCH); case INDUSTRY_DRUGS_MANUFACTURERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DRUGS_MANUFACTURERS); case INDUSTRY_DRUGS_MANUFACTURERS_SPEC : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DRUGS_MANUFACTURERS_SPEC); case INDUSTRY_HEALTHCARE_PLANS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HEALTHCARE_PLANS); case INDUSTRY_HEALTH_INFORMATION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HEALTH_INFORMATION); case INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_FACILITIES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_FACILITIES); case INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_DEVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_DEVICES); case INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_DISTRIBUTION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_DISTRIBUTION); case INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_INSTRUMENTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_INSTRUMENTS); case INDUSTRY_PHARM_RETAILERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PHARM_RETAILERS); case INDUSTRY_AEROSPACE_DEFENSE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AEROSPACE_DEFENSE); case INDUSTRY_AIRLINES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AIRLINES); case INDUSTRY_AIRPORTS_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AIRPORTS_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_BUILDING_PRODUCTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BUILDING_PRODUCTS); case INDUSTRY_BUSINESS_EQUIPMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BUSINESS_EQUIPMENT); case INDUSTRY_CONGLOMERATES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONGLOMERATES); case INDUSTRY_CONSULTING_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONSULTING_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_ELECTRICAL_EQUIPMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ELECTRICAL_EQUIPMENT); case INDUSTRY_ENGINEERING_CONSTRUCTION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ENGINEERING_CONSTRUCTION); case INDUSTRY_FARM_HEAVY_MACHINERY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FARM_HEAVY_MACHINERY); case INDUSTRY_INDUSTRIAL_DISTRIBUTION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INDUSTRIAL_DISTRIBUTION); case INDUSTRY_INFRASTRUCTURE_OPERATIONS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INFRASTRUCTURE_OPERATIONS); case INDUSTRY_FREIGHT_LOGISTICS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FREIGHT_LOGISTICS); case INDUSTRY_MARINE_SHIPPING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MARINE_SHIPPING); case INDUSTRY_METAL_FABRICATION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_METAL_FABRICATION); case INDUSTRY_POLLUTION_CONTROL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_POLLUTION_CONTROL); case INDUSTRY_RAILROADS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RAILROADS); case INDUSTRY_RENTAL_LEASING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RENTAL_LEASING); case INDUSTRY_SECURITY_PROTECTION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SECURITY_PROTECTION); case INDUSTRY_SPEALITY_BUSINESS_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPEALITY_BUSINESS_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_SPEALITY_MACHINERY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPEALITY_MACHINERY); case INDUSTRY_STUFFING_EMPLOYMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_STUFFING_EMPLOYMENT); case INDUSTRY_TOOLS_ACCESSORIES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TOOLS_ACCESSORIES); case INDUSTRY_TRUCKING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TRUCKING); case INDUSTRY_WASTE_MANAGEMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_WASTE_MANAGEMENT); case INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_DEVELOPMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_DEVELOPMENT); case INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_DIVERSIFIED : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_DIVERSIFIED); case INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_REIT_DIVERSIFIED : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_DIVERSIFIED); case INDUSTRY_REIT_HEALTCARE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_HEALTCARE); case INDUSTRY_REIT_HOTEL_MOTEL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_HOTEL_MOTEL); case INDUSTRY_REIT_INDUSTRIAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_INDUSTRIAL); case INDUSTRY_REIT_MORTAGE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_MORTAGE); case INDUSTRY_REIT_OFFICE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_OFFICE); case INDUSTRY_REIT_RESIDENTAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_RESIDENTAL); case INDUSTRY_REIT_RETAIL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_RETAIL); case INDUSTRY_REIT_SPECIALITY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_SPECIALITY); case INDUSTRY_COMMUNICATION_EQUIPMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COMMUNICATION_EQUIPMENT); case INDUSTRY_COMPUTER_HARDWARE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COMPUTER_HARDWARE); case INDUSTRY_CONSUMER_ELECTRONICS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONSUMER_ELECTRONICS); case INDUSTRY_ELECTRONIC_COMPONENTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ELECTRONIC_COMPONENTS); case INDUSTRY_ELECTRONIC_DISTRIBUTION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ELECTRONIC_DISTRIBUTION); case INDUSTRY_IT_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_IT_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_SCIENTIFIC_INSTRUMENTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SCIENTIFIC_INSTRUMENTS); case INDUSTRY_SEMICONDUCTOR_EQUIPMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SEMICONDUCTOR_EQUIPMENT); case INDUSTRY_SEMICONDUCTORS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SEMICONDUCTORS); case INDUSTRY_SOFTWARE_APPLICATION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SOFTWARE_APPLICATION); case INDUSTRY_SOFTWARE_INFRASTRUCTURE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SOFTWARE_INFRASTRUCTURE); case INDUSTRY_SOLAR : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SOLAR); case INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_DIVERSIFIED : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_DIVERSIFIED); case INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_POWERPRODUCERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_POWERPRODUCERS); case INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_RENEWABLE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_RENEWABLE); case INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_ELECTRIC : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_ELECTRIC); case INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_GAS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_GAS); case INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_WATER : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_WATER); default : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UNDEFINED); } }

Die Methode ist ähnlich wie die oben beschriebene, aber der von der Methode Branche() zurückgegebene Wert wird überprüft und die erforderliche Textzeichenfolge wird entsprechend ihrem Wert zurückgegeben.



Im Artikel 73 habe ich die Statusklasse der Maus implementiert. Ändern wir den Methodennamen in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\MouseState.mqh.

ButtKeyState() wird in ButtonKeyState() umbenannt:

int CoordX( void ) const { return this .m_coord_x; } int CoordY( void ) const { return this .m_coord_y; } int DeltaWheel( void ) const { return this .m_delta_wheel; } ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE ButtonKeyState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string flags);

...

ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE CMouseState:: ButtonKeyState ( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string flags) { this .SetButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,( ushort )flags); return (ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE) this .m_state_flags; }





Im privaten Bereich habe ich die Hex-Werte der Bits, die den Zustand der Maustasten beschreiben, in die Tabelle eingefügt:

class CMouseState { private : int m_coord_x; int m_coord_y; int m_delta_wheel; int m_window_num; long m_chart_id; ushort m_state_flags; void SetButtonKeyState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const ushort flags); void SetButtKeyFlags( const short flags); public :





Beheben wir die Fehler in der Basisobjektklasse aller grafischen Bibliotheksobjekte. Beim Erstellen eines solchen Objekts wurde das Namenspräfix, das einen Programmnamen speichert, im Klassenkonstruktor fälschlicherweise als leere Zeichenkette gesetzt:

CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ),m_visible( false ), m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ) ,m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; this .m_type_graph_obj= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_type_element= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_belong= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_group= 0 ; this .m_name_prefix= "" ; this .m_name= "" ; this .m_chart_id= 0 ; this .m_object_id= 0 ; this .m_zorder= 0 ; this .m_subwindow= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; this .m_timeframes_visible= OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ; this .m_visible= true ; this .m_back= false ; this .m_selected= false ; this .m_selectable= false ; this .m_hidden= true ; this .m_create_time= 0 ; }

Zunächst wird der gültige Präfixwert hier in der Initialisierungsliste gesetzt. Weiterhin wurde im Konstruktorkörper der Wert als leere Zeichenkette gesetzt, was zu Fehlern bei der Identifizierung von grafischen Objekten bei deren Handhabung führte.



Wir löschen die Zeichenkette und entfernen das Setzen des Verschiebungs- und Sichtbarkeitsflags aus der Initialisierungsliste, da sie im Konstruktorkörper gesetzt sind:

CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; this .m_type_graph_obj= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_type_element= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_belong= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_group= 0 ; this .m_name= "" ; this .m_chart_id= 0 ; this .m_object_id= 0 ; this .m_zorder= 0 ; this .m_subwindow= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; this .m_timeframes_visible= OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ; this .m_visible= true ; this .m_back= false ; this .m_selected= false ; this .m_selectable= false ; this .m_hidden= true ; this .m_create_time= 0 ; }





Im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse schreiben wir die Methode, die den Präfix des grafischen Objektnamens zurückgibt:

bool AddEvent(CGBaseEvent * event ) { return this .m_list_events.Add( event );} void ClearEventsList( void ) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); } int EventsTotal( void ) { return this .m_list_events.Total(); } public : string NamePrefix( void ) const { return this .m_name_prefix; } void SetObjectID( const long value ) { this .m_object_id= value ; } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this .m_belong=belong; } void SetTypeGraphObject( const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this .m_type_graph_obj=obj; } void SetTypeElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this .m_type_element=type; } void SetSpecies( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species){ this .m_species=species; } void SetGroup( const int group ) { this .m_group= group ; } void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } void SetChartID( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; } void SetDigits( const int value ) { this .m_digits= value ; }





Verbessern wir die grafische Elementobjektklasse auf der Leinwand in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh.



Zuvor habe ich auch hier einige Fehler gemacht. Wir müssen also die Methoden für die Handhabung der neuen Eigenschaft "Interaktion" hinzufügen.

Verschieben wir die Methoden, die die Cursorposition relativ zum gesamten Element oder seinem aktiven Bereich zurückgeben, aus dem geschützten Bereich in den öffentlichen Bereich:



class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool m_shadow; color m_chart_color_bg; uint m_duplicate_res[]; bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); private : bool ResourceStamp( const string source); virtual bool Reset( void ); bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); bool Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false );

Wir werden sie brauchen, um ein externes Objekt in der Klasse der grafischen Elementsammlung zu verwalten.

Im privaten Teil der Klasse erhält die Struktur, die die Objekteigenschaften speichert, um das Objekt zu speichern und aus ihm zu lesen die neue Eigenschaft:

class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool m_shadow; color m_chart_color_bg; uint m_duplicate_res[]; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); private : struct SData { int id; int type; int number; long chart_id; int subwindow; int coord_x; int coord_y; int width; int height; int edge_right; int edge_bottom; int act_shift_left; int act_shift_top; int act_shift_right; int act_shift_bottom; uchar opacity; color color_bg; bool movable; bool active; bool interaction; int coord_act_x; int coord_act_y; int coord_act_right; int coord_act_bottom; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[]; long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL];





Im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse deklarieren wir die virtuelle Ereignisbehandlung:

protected : CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : virtual void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ); CGCnvElement() : m_shadow( false ),m_chart_color_bg(( color ):: ChartGetInteger (:: ChartID (), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND )) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; } ~CGCnvElement() { this .m_canvas.Destroy(); }

Da andere Objekte, einschließlich des Formularobjekts, von diesem abgeleitet werden sollen, benötigen wir eine virtuelle Ereignisbehandlung. Die Kollektionsliste der grafischen Elemente speichert die Objekte der Klasse CGCnvElement. Aber auch ihre Nachkommen können dort abgelegt werden. Wenn also das Objekt der Klasse CForm aus der Liste geholt wird, wird beim Zugriff auf die Ereignisbehandlung des Objekts die Ereignisbehandlung der Klasse CForm aufgerufen, da er auch die virtuelle Ereignisbehandlung enthält.

Im Methodenblock für einen vereinfachten Zugriff auf die Objekteigenschaften, setzen wir zwei neue Methoden für die Behandlung der Eigenschaft "Interaktion":

bool SetCoordX( const int coord_x); bool SetCoordY( const int coord_y); bool SetWidth( const int width); bool SetHeight( const int height); void SetRightEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); } void SetBottomEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); } void SetActiveAreaLeftShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaRightShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaTopShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaBottomShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaShift( const int left_shift, const int bottom_shift, const int right_shift, const int top_shift); void SetColorBackground( const color colour) { this .m_color_bg=colour; } void SetOpacity( const uchar value, const bool redraw= false ); void SetMovable( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,flag); } void SetActive( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,flag); } void SetInteraction( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,flag); } void SetID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,id); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,number); } void SetShadow( const bool flag) { this .m_shadow=flag; } int ActiveAreaLeftShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); } int ActiveAreaRightShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); } int ActiveAreaTopShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); } int ActiveAreaBottomShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); } int ActiveAreaLeft( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordX()+ this .ActiveAreaLeftShift()); } int ActiveAreaRight( void ) const { return int ( this .RightEdge()- this .ActiveAreaRightShift()); } int ActiveAreaTop( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordY()+ this .ActiveAreaTopShift()); } int ActiveAreaBottom( void ) const { return int ( this .BottomEdge()- this .ActiveAreaBottomShift()); } color ColorBackground( void ) const { return this .m_color_bg; } uchar Opacity( void ) const { return this .m_opacity; } int RightEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordX()+ this .m_canvas.Width(); } int BottomEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordY()+ this .m_canvas.Height(); } int CoordX( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); } int CoordY( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); } int Width( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); } int Height( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); } bool Movable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); } bool Active( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); } bool Interaction( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION); } string NameObj( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ); } string NameRes( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES); } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); } int WindowNum( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); } int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); } int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); } bool IsShadow( void ) const { return this .m_shadow; } color ChartColorBackground( void ) const { return this .m_chart_color_bg; } void BringToTop( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( false , false ); CGBaseObj::SetVisible( true , false );} virtual void Show( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( true , false ); } virtual void Hide( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( false , false ); }





Im parametrischen Konstruktor wird das Vorhandensein einer Teilzeichenkette mit dem Programmnamen in der Zeichenkette des in den Konstruktorparametern übergebenen Namens überprüft. Ist keine Teilzeichenkette vorhanden, erhält der an die Methode übergebene Name den Programmnamen als Präfix des Objektnamens. Wenn die Teilzeichenkette vorhanden ist, wird nichts hinzugefügt. Auf diese Weise lässt sich die Verdoppelung des Objektnamens-Präfixes vermeiden, wenn er bereits in den Konstruktorparametern innerhalb des Namens in der Variablen Name übergeben wurde:

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name=(:: StringFind (name, this .m_name_prefix)< 0 ? this .m_name_prefix : "" )+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type_element=element_type; this .SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .m_color_bg=colour; this .m_opacity=opacity; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,element_num); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,activity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .ActiveAreaLeft()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .ActiveAreaTop()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); } else { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .m_name); } }

Hier setzen wir auch den Standardwert für die Eigenschaft "Interaktion" und beheben die fehlerhafte Zuordnung des grafischen Elementtyps zum Objekttyp der Bibliothek (zuvor haben wir den Elementtyp der Variablen m_type zugeordnet, was falsch ist und Fehler bei der Objektidentifikation verursacht):

this .m_type=element_type;

Ähnliche Korrekturen werden im Konstruktor der geschützten Klasse vorgenommen:

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name=(:: StringFind (name, this .m_name_prefix)< 0 ? this .m_name_prefix : "" )+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type_element=element_type; this .SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .m_color_bg=CLR_CANV_NULL; this .m_opacity= 0 ; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h, this .m_color_bg, this .m_opacity, false )) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .ActiveAreaLeft()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .ActiveAreaTop()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); } else { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .m_name); } }





In der Methode, die die Objektstruktur erstellt, schreiben wir die neue Eigenschaft in die Strukturvariablen:

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.number=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.chart_id= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); this .m_struct_obj.subwindow=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.coord_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); this .m_struct_obj.width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.height=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.movable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); this .m_struct_obj.active=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); this .m_struct_obj.interaction=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.color_bg= this .m_color_bg; this .m_struct_obj.opacity= this .m_opacity; :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY, true ); return false ; } return true ; }

In der Methode, die ein Objekt aus der Struktur erzeugt, fügen wir das Lesen der Eigenschaft aus der Struktur zum Objekt hinzu:

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.number); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, this .m_struct_obj.chart_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.subwindow); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.height); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.edge_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, this .m_struct_obj.movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, this .m_struct_obj.active); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, this .m_struct_obj.interaction); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom); this .m_color_bg= this .m_struct_obj.color_bg; this .m_opacity= this .m_struct_obj.opacity; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); }





Ganz am Ende der Dateiliste implementieren wir die virtuelle Ereignisbehandlung:

void CGCnvElement:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { this .m_shift_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , this .WindowNum()); } }

Hier ist alles einfach. Wenn das Ereignis einer Änderung des Chartfensters eintrifft, müssen wir den Wert der vertikalen Verschiebung der Teilfensterkoordinate neu berechnen, da sich seine Größe ändern kann. Das bedeutet, dass wir die Anzahl der Pixel für die Anpassung der Y-Koordinate entsprechend ändern sollten.







Formularobjekte. Entwicklung der Funktionsweisen zur Handhabung der Maus

Als eigenständiges Element grafischer Konstruktionen sollte das Formularobjekt Zugriff auf die Parameter des Mauszeigers und einer eigenen Ereignisbehandlung haben, der einige Formulareigenschaften setzt, wenn es auf verschiedene Weise mit der Maus interagiert.

Um dies zu erreichen, enthält die Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh des Formularobjekts die Maus-Statusdatei, während im privaten Klassenteil die Variablen deklariert werden, die für die Handhabung des Objekts der Maus-Eigenschaften notwendig sind:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GCnvElement.mqh" #include "ShadowObj.mqh" #include "Animations\Animations.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\MouseState.mqh" class CForm : public CGCnvElement { private : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CAnimations *m_animations; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; CMouseState m_mouse; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE m_mouse_form_state; ushort m_mouse_state_flags; color m_color_frame; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom; int m_offset_x; int m_offset_y; void Initialize( void ); void ResetArrayFrameT( void ); void ResetArrayFrameQ( void ); void ResetArrayFrameG( void ); string CreateNameDependentObject( const string base_name) const { return :: StringSubstr ( this .NameObj(),:: StringLen (:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ))+ 1 )+ "_" +base_name; } CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); void CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity); public :





Im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse deklarieren wir die Methoden für die Behandlung des Mausstatusobjekts und den virtuellen Ereignishandler des Formularobjekts:

public : ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE MouseFormState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); void SetChartTools( const bool flag); void SetOffsetX( const int value ) { this .m_offset_x= value ; } void SetOffsetY( const int value ) { this .m_offset_y= value ; } int OffsetX( void ) const { return this .m_offset_x; } int OffsetY( void ) const { return this .m_offset_y; } int MouseCursorX( void ) const { return this .m_mouse.CoordX(); } int MouseCursorY( void ) const { return this .m_mouse.CoordY(); } virtual void OnChartEvent( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); CForm( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm( const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm() { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM; this .Initialize(); } ~CForm();





In der Methode zur Initialisierung der Klassenvariablen setzen wir die Standardvariablen für die Maustasten- und Cursorbewegungsflags und rufen wir die übergeordnete Klassenmethode auf, um das Flag für die Interaktion zwischen dem Formular und der Maus zu setzen:

void CForm::Initialize( void ) { this .m_list_elements.Clear(); this .m_list_elements.Sort(); this .m_shadow_obj= NULL ; this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_frame_width_right= 2 ; this .m_frame_width_left= 2 ; this .m_frame_width_top= 2 ; this .m_frame_width_bottom= 2 ; this .m_mouse_state_flags= 0 ; this .m_offset_x= 0 ; this .m_offset_y= 0 ; CGCnvElement::SetInteraction( false ); this .m_animations= new CAnimations(CGCnvElement::GetObject()); }





Schreiben wir noch die Methode, die den Mausstatus relativ zum Formular zurückgibt:

ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE CForm::MouseFormState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_NOT_PRESSED; ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE state= this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); this .m_mouse_state_flags= this .m_mouse.GetMouseFlags(); if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideElement(m_mouse.CoordX(),m_mouse.CoordY())) { this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 8 ); if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideActiveArea(m_mouse.CoordX(),m_mouse.CoordY())) this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 9 ); else this .m_mouse_state_flags &= 0xFDFF ; if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010 )!= 0 ) form_state=(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_PRESSED); else { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0080 )!= 0 ) form_state=(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_WHEEL); else form_state=(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_NOT_PRESSED); } } else { form_state=((( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010 )!= 0 ) ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_NOT_PRESSED); } return form_state; }

Wir haben diese Methode ausführlich im Artikel 73 beim Erstellen eines Testformularobjekts betrachtet. Jetzt wurde die Methode leicht erweitert, um den Zustand der Maustasten zu verfolgen, wenn der Cursor außerhalb des Formulars platziert wird. Die Logik der Methode ist im Programm detailliert beschrieben. In jedem Fall können Sie gerne den Abschnitt Kommentare verwenden.



Die Ereignisbehandlung des Formularobjekts:

void CForm:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGCnvElement:: OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); this .m_mouse_form_state= this .MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam- this .m_shift_y,sparam); bool pressed=( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false ); bool pressed_chart=( this .m_mouse_form_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_PRESSED && this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false ); bool pressed_form=(pressed_chart ? false : this .m_mouse_form_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false ); if (pressed_chart) { this .SetInteraction( false ); this .SetChartTools( true ); } else if (pressed_form && ! this .Interaction()) { this .BringToTop(); this .SetInteraction(CGCnvElement::Active() ? true : false ); this .SetChartTools(CGCnvElement::Active() ? false : true ); this .m_offset_x= this .m_mouse.CoordX()- this .CoordX(); this .m_offset_y= this .m_mouse.CoordY()- this .CoordY(); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { if ( this .Interaction()) { if ( this .MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED) { if ( this .Move( this .m_mouse.CoordX()- this .m_offset_x, this .m_mouse.CoordY()- this .m_offset_y, true )) { this .m_offset_x= this .m_mouse.CoordX()- this .CoordX(); this .m_offset_y= this .m_mouse.CoordY()- this .CoordY(); } } } Comment ( this .Name(), ":

" , EnumToString (( ENUM_CHART_EVENT )id), "

" , EnumToString ( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)), "

" , EnumToString ( this .m_mouse_form_state), "

pressed=" ,pressed, ", pressed_chart=" ,pressed_chart, ", pressed_form=" ,pressed_form, ", Interaction=" ,Interaction() ); } }

Die Methode ist ebenfalls ausführlich kommentiert. Bei einem Chart-Ereignis prüft die Ereignisbehandlung zunächst den Maustastenstatus und die Cursorposition. Danach werden die Flags des allgemeinen Mausstatus gesetzt (linke Maustaste auf dem Chart oder innerhalb des aktiven Formularbereichs gedrückt). Dann werden die Flags für die Verzweigung der Logik der Ereignisbehandlung verwendet. Die Idee ist, dass, wenn die Maustaste außerhalb des Formulars gedrückt wird, zusätzliche Werkzeuge für das Chart zugelassen werden (Maus-Scrolling, Kontextmenü und Fadenkreuz), während das Flag für die Interaktion des Formulars mit der Maus zurückgesetzt wird.

Wenn die linke Maustaste innerhalb des aktiven Formularbereichs gedrückt wird, werden zusätzliche Werkzeuge für das Chart deaktiviert, während das Flag der Interaktion mit der Maus für das Formular gesetzt wird.

Dies sollte letztendlich zu folgendem Verhalten führen: wenn wir das Formular mit der Maustaste halten, können wir es verschieben, ohne den gesamten Chart zu bewegen. Wenn wir mit dem Mausrad innerhalb des Formulars scrollen, sollte das Diagramm fixiert bleiben (da das Formular andere Elemente enthalten soll, die das Scrollen mit dem Mausrad unterstützen, während das Diagramm nicht darauf reagieren soll).

Gleichzeitig sollte nur ein Formular für die Interaktion mit der Maus aktiv bleiben (das Formular im Vordergrund, das von der Schaltfläche gehalten wird oder über dem der Mauszeiger schwebt). All dies werde ich später schrittweise implementieren.



Die Methode zum Setzen der Flags für das Scrollen des Charts mit der Maus, das Kontextmenü und das Fadenkreuz-Werkzeug für den Chart:

void CForm::SetChartTools( const bool flag) { :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ,flag); }

Die Methode erhält das Flag. Der Flag-Wert wird für jede Chart-Eigenschaft gesetzt.

Da die zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekte auch Formularobjekte als Steuerobjekte für die Ankerpunkte des grafischen Basisobjekts enthalten, wollen wir die erweiterte Standard-Grafikobjekt-Toolkit-Klasse in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Extend\CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit.mqh leicht verbessern.



In der Ereignisbehandlung wird die Behandlung der Mausbewegungen hinzugefügt:

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (! this .GetControlPointCoordXY(i,x,y)) continue ; form.SetCoordX(x- this .m_shift); form.SetCoordY(y- this .m_shift); form.Update(); } :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); } }

Hier rufen wir die Ereignisbehandlung jedes nachfolgenden Formularobjekts in einer Schleife durch die Liste der Formularobjekte eines zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekts auf. Die Methode wird verbessert werden, wenn ich meine Arbeit an den zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekten fortsetze.

Das Objekt der Klasse wird in das erweiterte Standard-Grafikobjekt eingebunden. Um auf die oben erwähnte Ereignisbehandlung zugreifen zu können, werde ich die entsprechende Ereignisbehandlung in der Klasse des Standard-Grafikobjekts verbessern.

Wir öffnen die Datei der Standard-Grafikobjekt-Klasse \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh und fügen einige Verbesserungen hinzu.

Im geschützten parametrischen Konstruktor wird überprüft, ob das Objekt erweitert ist. Wenn ja, setze die Auswahl- und Verfügbarkeitsflags dafür auf false. Im Falle eines gewöhnlichen Standard-Grafikobjekts werden die Flags dieser Eigenschaften direkt aus dem Grafischen Objekt übernommen:



CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE elm_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species, const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name) { this .Prop= new CProperties(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL); this .ExtToolkit=(elm_type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? new CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit() : NULL ); this .m_pivots=pivots; int levels=( int ):: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELS ); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, this .m_pivots); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, this .m_pivots); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, 2 ); this .m_type=obj_type; this .SetName(name); CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(elm_type); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetSpecies(species); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits(( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (:: ChartSymbol (chart_id), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, 0 ,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, 0 ,CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, 0 ,CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, 0 ,CGBaseObj::Belong()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES, 0 ,CGBaseObj::Species()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_ID, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY, 0 , false ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_NAME, 0 , this .Name()); this .PropertiesRefresh(); this .m_create_time=( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, 0 ); this .m_back=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ); this .m_selected=( bool )( GraphElementType()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? false : this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ) ); this .m_selectable=( bool )( GraphElementType()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? false : this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ) ); this .m_hidden=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ); if ( this .GraphElementType()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) { datetime times[]; double prices[]; if (:: ArrayResize (times, this .Pivots())!= this .Pivots()) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_FAILED_ARR_RESIZE_TIME_DATA); if (:: ArrayResize (prices, this .Pivots())!= this .Pivots()) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_FAILED_ARR_RESIZE_PRICE_DATA); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { times[i]= this .Time(i); prices[i]= this .Price(i); } this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObj( this .TypeGraphObject(), this .Name(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), this .Pivots(),CTRL_FORM_SIZE, this .XDistance(), this .YDistance(),times,prices); this .ExtToolkit.CreateAllControlPointForm(); this .SetFlagSelected( false , false ); this .SetFlagSelectable( false , false ); } this .PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); }





In der Ereignisbehandlung des Standard-Grafikobjekts senden wir den Namen des aktuellen Grafikobjekts im Parameter sparam an die Ereignisbehandlung des Hilfsobjekts für das erweiterte Grafikobjekt. Außerdem fügen wir die Behandlung von Mausbewegungsereignissen hinzu:



void CGStdGraphObj:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (GraphElementType()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) return ; string name= this .Name(); if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { if (ExtToolkit== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(i), this .Price(i),i); } ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam, name ); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { if (ExtToolkit!= NULL ) ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam, name ); } }

Dies sind alles Änderungsentwürfe, auf die ich jetzt nicht näher eingehen werde. Ich werde mich mit ihnen befassen, wenn ich an zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekten arbeite.

Die Formularobjekte werden von der Klasse für die Kollektion grafischer Elemente verwaltet. Dieselbe Klasse enthält die Liste zum Speichern der Zeiger auf grafische Elemente. Die Liste soll alle erstellten Formulare aufnehmen. Im Moment werden wir dies manuell tun. Später werde ich die Funktionsweise implementieren, durch die die Objekte sofort nach ihrer Erstellung in die Liste aufgenommen werden.

Die Klassendatei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh enthält eine weitere Klasse zur Verwaltung von Chart-Objekten. Fügen wir noch die überladenen Methoden zum Setzen der Flags hinzufügen, die das Chart-Toolkit erlauben — drehen des Rads, Mausbewegung, Kontextmenü und das Fadenkreuz:

class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list_new_graph_obj; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; long m_chart_id; long m_chart_id_main; string m_chart_symbol; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_last_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; int m_handle_ind; string m_name_ind; string m_name_program; string LastAddedGraphObjName( void ); void SetMouseEvent( void ); public : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects( void ) const { return this .m_total_objects; } int Delta( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } void SetChartTools( const bool flag); void SetChartTools( const bool mouse_scroll, const bool context_menu, const bool crosshair_tool); CGStdGraphObj *CreateNewGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type, const string name, const bool extended); CArrayObj *GetListNewAddedObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_new_graph_obj;} bool CreateEventControlInd( const long chart_id_main); bool AddEventControlInd( void ); void Refresh( void ); CChartObjectsControl( void ) { this .m_name_program=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_id_main=:: ChartID (); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort(); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; this .m_name_ind= "" ; this .m_handle_ind= INVALID_HANDLE ; this .SetMouseEvent(); } CChartObjectsControl( const long chart_id) { this .m_name_program=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod (chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol (chart_id); this .m_chart_id_main=:: ChartID (); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort(); this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; this .m_name_ind= "" ; this .m_handle_ind= INVALID_HANDLE ; this .SetMouseEvent(); } ~CChartObjectsControl() { :: ChartIndicatorDelete ( this . ChartID (), 0 , this .m_name_ind); :: IndicatorRelease ( this .m_handle_ind); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartObjectsControl *obj_compared=node; return ( this . ChartID ()>obj_compared. ChartID () ? 1 : this . ChartID ()<obj_compared. ChartID () ? - 1 : 0 ); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); };

Schreiben wir ihre Implementierung außerhalb des Klassenkörpers:

void CChartObjectsControl::SetChartTools( const bool flag) { :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ,flag); } void CChartObjectsControl::SetChartTools( const bool mouse_scroll, const bool context_menu, const bool crosshair_tool) { :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL ,mouse_scroll); :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU ,context_menu); :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ,crosshair_tool); }

Ähnliche Methoden wurden bereits oben betrachtet. Hier besteht der Unterschied darin, dass eine von ihnen die Flaggen für jedes Instrument separat erhält. Diese Methoden können später für die Verwaltung von Charts aus der Klasse der Kollektion der Grafikelemente von Nutzen sein, in der die Methode

bool IsPresentGraphElmInList( const int id, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type_obj);

umbenannt wird in etwas, das vom Grundgedanken her besser geeignet ist und andere Parameter hat.

Außerdem fügen wir die (vorübergehend) öffentliche Methode zum Hinzufügen grafischer Elemente zur Kollektionsliste hinzu:

#resource "\\" +PATH_TO_EVENT_CTRL_IND; class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CArrayObj m_list_charts_control; CListObj m_list_all_canv_elm_obj; CListObj m_list_all_graph_obj; CArrayObj m_list_deleted_obj; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; bool IsPresentCanvElmInList( const long chart_id, const string name); bool IsPresentGraphObjInList( const long chart_id, const string name); bool IsPresentGraphObjOnChart( const long chart_id, const string name); CChartObjectsControl *GetChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *CreateChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *RefreshByChartID( const long chart_id); bool IsPresentChartWindow( const long chart_id); void RefreshForExtraObjects( void ); long GetFreeGraphObjID( bool program_object); long GetFreeCanvElmID( void ); bool AddGraphObjToCollection( const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control); public : bool AddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element); private :

Im Moment bleibt die Methode öffentlich. Später, wenn implementiert wird, dass neu erstellte grafische Elemente auf der Leinwand sofort nach ihrer Erstellung zur Liste hinzugefügt werden, wird die Methode privat gemacht.

Im privaten Abschnitt der Klasse deklarieren wir die Methode, die die bereits bekannten Chart-Flags setzt:

public : bool AddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element); private : CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id, int &index); string FindExtraObj( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjFromList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); void DeleteGraphObjectsFromList( const long chart_id); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList( const int index); void MoveGraphObjectsToDeletedObjList( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(CChartObjectsControl *obj); void SetChartTools( const long chart_id, const bool flag); public :





In jeder der öffentlichen Methoden zur Erstellung des grafischen Objekts, setzen wir die Auswahl- und Verfügbarkeitsflags auf die gleiche Weise wie oben beschrieben. Nehmen wir die Methode zur Erstellung einer vertikalen Linie als Beispiel:

public : bool CreateLineVertical( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const bool extended, const datetime time) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_VLINE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time, 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdVLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm,extended); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelected(obj.GraphElementType()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? false : obj.Selected(), false ); obj.SetFlagSelectable(obj.GraphElementType()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? false : true , false ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); return this .AddCreatedObjToList(DFUN,chart_id,nm,obj); }

Alle anderen ähnlichen Methoden zur Erstellung von grafischen Objekten wurden bereits in ähnlicher Weise verbessert. Es macht keinen Sinn, sie hier zu besprechen.

Die Methode, die das grafische Element auf der Leinwand zur Kollektion hinzufügt:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::AddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element) { if (element== NULL ) return false ; if ( this .IsPresentCanvElmInList(element. ChartID (),element.Name())) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN+element.Name()+ ": " ,MSG_LIB_SYS_OBJ_ALREADY_IN_LIST); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Add(element)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN+element.Name()+ ": " ,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); return false ; } return true ; }

Die Methode erhält den Zeiger auf das grafische Element, das in die Liste eingefügt werden soll.

Wenn das gleiche Objekt bereits in der Liste vorhanden ist, — informiere darüber und gib false zurück.

Wenn der Zeiger nicht in die Liste eingefügt werden konnte, wird dies gemeldet und false zurückgegeben.

Bei Erfolg wird true zurückgegeben.

Die Methode gibt das Flag zurück, das das Vorhandensein des Objekts der grafischen Elementklasse in der Kollektionsliste der grafischen Elemente anzeigt:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::IsPresentCanvElmInList( const long chart_id, const string name) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,name,EQUAL); return ( list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ? false : true ); }

Der Methode werden eine Chart-ID und der Name des Objekts übergeben, dessen Vorhandensein in der Liste geprüft werden soll.

Als Nächstes wird die Liste der Objekte mit der angegebenen Chart ID ermittelt und die erhaltene Liste nach dem erforderlichen Namen sortiert.

Wenn die Liste nicht erhalten werden konnte oder die Liste leer ist, wird false zurückgegeben — das Objekt ist nicht in der Liste, andernfalls wird true zurückgegeben — das Objekt wurde gefunden.



Ereignisbehandlung. Hier fügen wir den Aufruf der Ereignisbehandlung aus der Liste der Standard-Grafikobjekte und Behandlung von Mausereignissen im Zusammenhang mit grafischen Elementen auf der Leinwand:

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_std= NULL ; CGCnvElement *obj_cnv= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long param=(id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? :: ChartID () : idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE ); long chart_id=(param== WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam) : param); obj_std= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) { obj_std= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); if (obj_std.SetNamePrev(obj_std.Name()) && obj_std.SetName(name_new)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj_std. ChartID (),obj_std.TimeCreate(),obj_std.Name()); } obj_std.PropertiesRefresh(); obj_std.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Total();i++) { obj_std= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ((id< CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ? id : idx),lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || idx== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, true ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();i++) { obj_cnv= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (obj_cnv== NULL ) continue ; obj_cnv. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } if (list!= NULL ) { obj_cnv=list.At( 0 ); if (obj_cnv!= NULL && obj_cnv.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) { CForm *form=obj_cnv; if (form!= NULL ) { form.SetChartTools( false ); form. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { obj_std=list.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } }

Der Codeblock wurde im Programmcode ausführlich kommentiert. Die Idee dahinter ist, dass wir nur ein Formularobjekt haben sollten, mit dem die Maus interagieren kann. Daher prüfen wir zunächst, ob das Objekt vorhanden ist. Ist dies der Fall, arbeiten wir strikt in seiner Ereignisbehandlung.

Die Methode setzt die Flags für das Scrollen des Charts mit der Maus, das Kontextmenü und das Fadenkreuz-Werkzeug für das angegebene Chart:

void CGraphElementsCollection::SetChartTools( const long chart_id, const bool flag) { :: ChartSetInteger (chart_id, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger (chart_id, CHART_CONTEXT_MENU ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger (chart_id, CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ,flag); }

Wir kennen diese Methode bereits von den ähnlichen Methoden, die wir zuvor betrachtet haben. Neben dem Flag erhält sie auch die ID des gewünschten Charts.



Um die Kollektionsliste der grafischen Elemente zu handhaben, müssen wir auch den Zugriff auf sie vom Programm aus ermöglichen. Dies geschieht immer in der Hauptklasse der CEngine-Bibliothek in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh.

Derzeit reichen zwei öffentliche Methoden zum Testen aus:

CGStdGraphObj *GraphGetStdGraphObjectExt( const string name, const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_graph_objects.GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); string nm=(:: StringFind (name, this .ProgramName()+ "_" )== WRONG_VALUE ? this .ProgramName()+ "_" +name : name); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, 0 ,nm,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); } CArrayObj *GetListCanvElement( void ) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListCanvElm(); } bool GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element) { return this .m_graph_objects.AddCanvElmToCollection(element); } void GraphGetArrayChartsID( long &array_charts_id[]) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_graph_objects.GetListChartsControl(); if (list== NULL ) return ; :: ArrayResize (array_charts_id,list.Total()); :: ArrayInitialize (array_charts_id, WRONG_VALUE ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CChartObjectsControl *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; array_charts_id[i]=obj. ChartID (); } }

Eine der Methoden gibt die Liste der grafischen Elemente an die Kollektion zurück, während die zweite Methode ein neu erstelltes grafisches Element zur Kollektion hinzufügt.



Das ist alles, was wir derzeit brauchen, um die neue Funktionsweise zu überprüfen.



Test

Um den Test durchzuführen, verwenden wir den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichern ihn unter \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part96\ als TestDoEasyPart96.mq5.



Entfernen wir noch die Formularobjektliste aus der Liste der globalen EA-Variablen:

CEngine engine; CArrayObj list_forms; color array_clr[];

Wir brauchen die Liste nicht, da die neu erstellten Formulare nun in der Liste der Bibliothekssammlung zu finden sind.

In OnInit() fügen wir den Codeblock mit der Schleife zum Erstellen von zwei Formularobjekten ein:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 4 ) #define START_X ( 4 ) #define START_Y ( 4 ) #define KEY_LEFT ( 188 ) #define KEY_RIGHT ( 190 ) #define KEY_ORIGIN ( 191 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseColorBG = INPUT_YES; sinput color InpColorForm3 = clrCadetBlue ; CEngine engine; color array_clr[]; int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 2 ;i++) { CForm *form= new CForm( "Form_0" + string (i+ 1 ), 30 ,(i== 0 ? 80 : 150 ), 100 , 30 ); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( true ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); form.SetOpacity( 245 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( false ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(), true ); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "Тест 0" , "Test 0" )+ string (i+ 1 ),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); if (!engine.GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(form)) delete form; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Hier ist alles ausführlich kommentiert. Außerdem habe ich eine ähnliche Erstellung von Formularobjekten bereits in einigen früheren Artikeln betrachtet.

In der Schleife werden zwei Formulare erstellt. Für sie werden Anzeigeparameter gesetzt, während die Zeiger auf die Formulare in die Sammelliste der Bibliothek gestellt werden.



Kompilieren Sie den EA und starten Sie ihn auf dem Chart. Es werden zwei Formulare erstellt, die unabhängig voneinander mit der Maus gezogen werden können. Das jeweils aktuelle Formular befindet sich immer über anderen Objekten — im Vordergrund, während die Daten eines ausgewählten Formulars in den Kommentaren des Charts angezeigt werden:





Man sieht, dass die Formulare unabhängig voneinander verschoben werden können, während das Chart fixiert bleibt. Jedes aktive Formular befindet sich immer im Vordergrund. Allerdings gibt es auch erhebliche Nachteile: Wenn wir den Chart mit der Maus verschieben und der Cursor den Formularbereich berührt, wird dieser aktiv und kann verwaltet werden. Änderungen der Cursor-Koordinaten in Bezug auf den Formularbezugspunkt können gelegentlich falsch berechnet werden, nachdem das Chart mit der Maus gezogen wurde.



Ich werde alle diese Nachteile bei der weiteren Entwicklung aufspüren und beheben.







Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werde ich meine Arbeit an Ereignissen und Interaktionen zwischen Formularen und Maus fortsetzen.



Alle Dateien der aktuellen Bibliotheksversion, des Test-EA und des Chart-Event-Control-Indikators für MQL5 sind unten zum Testen und Herunterladen angehängt. Stellen Sie Ihre Fragen, Kommentare und Vorschläge bitte im Kommentarteil.

