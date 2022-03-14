Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 94): Bewegen und Löschen zusammengesetzter grafischer Objekte

Inhalt

Konzept

Im vorigen Artikel habe ich mit der Entwicklung von zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekten begonnen. Um ein zusammengesetztes grafisches Objekt zu definieren, habe ich einen neuen Typ von grafischem Element eingeführt — ein erweitertes grafisches Standardobjekt. Alle grafischen Objekte, die an der Erstellung eines zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekts beteiligt sind, müssen von diesem Typ sein. Im Moment erstelle ich keine Klassen für die Erstellung bestimmter zusammengesetzter grafischer Objekte. Stattdessen werde ich eine Funktionsweise implementieren, die es ermöglicht, vordefinierte, zusammengesetzte grafische Objekte zu erstellen, was natürlich die Möglichkeit nicht ausschließt, nutzerdefinierte, zusammengesetzte grafische Objekte sowohl programmatisch als auch "on the fly" zu erstellen — direkt auf dem Chart.





Ich werde meine Arbeit an dieser Funktionalität in mehrere Teile unterteilen. Zunächst werde ich die notwendigen Mittel für die Verwaltung und Erstellung zusammengesetzter grafischer Objekte erstellen. Als Nächstes werde ich vordefinierte Klassen solcher Objekte hinzufügen (in der Tat hängt hier alles von den individuellen Bedürfnissen des Nutzers ab, die Klassen der vordefinierten zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekte werden hier nur als Beispiel verwendet). Als Nächstes werde ich mit der Implementierung der Funktionalität beginnen, die es uns ermöglicht, zusammengesetzte grafische Objekte visuell, manuell, in Echtzeit und direkt auf dem Diagramm zu erstellen.

In der Tat werde ich hier eine Feinabstimmung der Dinge vornehmen, die ich im vorherigen Artikel implementiert habe. Ich werde das Setzen der Koordinatenankerpunkte auf untergeordnete Objekte und das Empfangen der Koordinaten vorstellen. Außerdem werde ich das Verschieben des Basisobjekts mit angehängten untergeordneten Objekten testen (in diesem Stadium stellt sich heraus, dass ich auch die Funktionalität zum Verschieben von Koordinatenpunkten eines zusammengesetzten Objekts in einer komplexeren Form benötige, als nur ein einzelnes Objektereignis zu verfolgen), sowie die Funktionalität zum Entfernen eines zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekts erstellen.

Das Verschieben von Koordinatenpunkten eines grafischen Objekts führt nur dann zu dem Ereignis CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG, wenn die Maustaste losgelassen wird. Wenn wir also nur dieses Ereignis verfolgen, führt das Verschieben eines grafischen Basisobjekts (während die Maustaste nicht losgelassen wird) dazu, dass alle mit ihm verbundenen Objekte unverändert bleiben. Wenn die Maustaste losgelassen wird und das Ereignis eintritt, werden die gebundenen Objekte zu ihren Basisobjektankerpunkten bewegt. Das bedeutet, dass wir die Mausbewegung mit der gedrückten Maustaste verfolgen sollten. Außerdem müssen wir wissen, dass die Taste auf einem grafischen Basisobjekt gedrückt wurde, und zwar in seinem Koordinaten- (oder zentralen) Ankerpunkt. Wir sollten auch in der Lage sein, die Lage der Koordinatenpunkte des Objekts und der Ankerpunkte seiner untergeordneten Objekte neu zu berechnen.

Das Ereignis CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG sollte auch ganz am Ende der Verschiebung behandelt werden, um die Endkoordinaten des Basisobjekts zu fixieren und sie zu verwenden, um die Koordinaten aller untergeordneten grafischen Objekte, die an dieses gebunden sind, neu zu berechnen.

In diesem Artikel werde ich die Behandlung des Ereignisses CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG und die Neuberechnung der Koordinaten der gebundenen Objekte entsprechend der neuen Position der Koordinaten des Basisobjekts implementieren. Wenn das Basisobjekt entfernt wird, wird auch ein zusammengesetztes grafisches Objekt entfernt. Im Falle eines solchen Ereignisses müssen alle daran gebundenen grafischen Objekte entfernt werden. Für den Moment mache ich es mir einfach, indem ich die Möglichkeit ausschalte, alle grafischen Objekte, die an ein Basisobjekt gebunden sind, mit der Maus auszuwählen. Um ein zusammengesetztes grafisches Objekt zu entfernen, müssen wir also das Basisobjekt auswählen und es löschen. Es ist nicht mehr möglich, eines der gebundenen Objekte mit der Maus auszuwählen. Dies ist der erste und einfachste Weg, um sich gegen die Zerstörung eines zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekts zu schützen.

Es ist jedoch möglich, die Objektliste zu öffnen (Strg+B), die Eigenschaften eines beliebigen gebundenen Objekts auszuwählen und es zu erlauben, es auszuwählen oder es sofort aus dem Fenster der grafischen Objektliste zu entfernen. Später werde ich auch die Behandlung einer beabsichtigten Zerstörung eines zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekts implementieren. Beim Entfernen eines an das Basisobjekt gebundenen grafischen Objekts werden wir alle Objekte entfernen, die an der Konstruktion eines zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekts beteiligt sind. Mit anderen Worten, ich werde dafür sorgen, dass das gesamte zusammengesetzte Objekt gelöscht wird, wenn eines der Objekte, aus denen es besteht, entfernt wird. In den kommenden Artikeln werde ich auch die Funktionalität zum Ablösen eines gebundenen grafischen Objekts vom Basisobjekt vorstellen.



Verbesserung der Klassenbibliothek

Wie üblich implementieren wir zuerst die neuen Bibliotheksmeldungen.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh fügen wir die Indizes der neuen Nachrichten ein:

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DELETE_OBJ_FROM_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DELETE_OBJ_FROM_CHART, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_DEL_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_RNM_LIST,

...

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NOT_ANY_PIVOTS_X, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NOT_ANY_PIVOTS_Y, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NOT_ATACHED_TO_BASE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_FAILED_CREATE_PP_DATA_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NUM_BASE_PP_TO_SET_X, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NUM_BASE_PP_TO_SET_Y, };

und die Textmeldungen, die den neu hinzugefügten Indizes entsprechen:

{ "Не удалось получить список вновь добавленных объектов" , "Failed to get the list of newly added objects" }, { "Не удалось изъять графический объект из списка" , "Failed to detach graphic object from the list" }, { "Не удалось удалить графический объект из списка" , "Failed to delete graphic object from the list" }, { "Не удалось удалить графический объект с графика" , "Failed to delete graphic object from the chart" } , { "Не удалось поместить графический объект в список удалённых объектов" , "Failed to place graphic object in the list of deleted objects" }, { "Не удалось поместить графический объект в список переименованных объектов" , "Failed to place graphic object in the list of renamed objects" },

...

{ "Для объекта не установлено ни одной опорной точки по оси X" , "The object does not have any pivot points set along the x-axis" }, { "Для объекта не установлено ни одной опорной точки по оси Y" , "The object does not have any pivot points set along the y-axis" }, { "Объект не привязан к базовому графическому объекту" , "The object is not attached to the base graphical object" }, { "Не удалось создать объект данных опорной точки X и Y." , "Failed to create X and Y reference point data object" }, { "Количество опорных точек базового объекта для расчёта координаты X: " , "Number of reference points of the base object to set the X coordinate: " } , { "Количество опорных точек базового объекта для расчёта координаты Y: " , "Number of reference points of the base object to set the Y coordinate: " } , };





Lassen Sie uns die folgende kleine Verbesserung in allen abhängigen Klassendateien des abstrakten grafischen Standardobjekts, das in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\ gespeichert ist, vornehmen, nämlich in seinen Methoden zur Anzeige einer kurzen Objektbeschreibung:

void CGStdArrowBuyObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( (dash ? " - " : "" )+ this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ), ", " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

Da alle virtuellen Methoden, die einen kurzen Objektnamen anzeigen, eine Reihe von Eingaben haben sollten, die der Methode der Elternklasse ähnlich sind, hatten diese Methoden (und haben immer noch) ungenutzte Eingaben. Ich habe gerade eine davon implementiert — die Anzeige eines Bindestrichs vor dem von der Methode zurückgegebenen Text. Wenn die Methode das Bindestrich-Flag gleich wahr erhält, wird ein Bindestrich gesetzt, bevor ein kurzer Objektname angezeigt wird (ein Beispiel finden Sie im aktuellen Artikel weiter unten). Dies ist praktisch, wenn man eine Überschrift schreiben und darunter die Aufzählung der Objektnamen anzeigen möchte.

Solche Änderungen (völlig identisch mit der betrachteten) wurden bereits in allen Klassendateien vorgenommen, die von der Klasse des abstrakten grafischen Standardobjekts abgeleitet sind. Sie sind in den unten angehängten Dateien zu finden.



Alle hier besprochenen grundlegenden Änderungen haben mit der Klasse des abstrakten, grafischen Standardobjekts \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh zu tun.

In der Klasse des abhängigen Objekts Drehpunktdaten, die sich in derselben Datei befindet, wurde das Array mit dem Namen mit der Koordinate deklariert: m_property_x[][2], das nach den Experimenten mit zwei Arrays in einer einzigen Klasse für X- und Y-Koordinaten übrig blieb. Später habe ich diese Idee aufgegeben, während der Name des Arrays falsch blieb. Daher wurde es in m_property[][2] umbenannt.



Der öffentliche Teil der Klasse enthält nun die Methode zur Anzeige des Namens der Achse, deren Koordinaten in der Klasse gespeichert sind, die Methode zur Rückgabe einer Eigenschaft und den Modifikator einer im Array gespeicherten Eigenschaft, sowie die Methode zur Rückgabe der Beschreibung einer Anzahl von Pivotpunkten des Basisobjekts, die zur Berechnung des Koordinatenpunkts verwendet werden, an den das abhängige grafische Objekt angehängt ist — die Methode wird zur Fehlersuche verwendet:

class CPivotPointData { private : bool m_axis_x; int m_property[][ 2 ]; public : void SetAxisX( const bool axis_x) { this .m_axis_x=axis_x; } bool IsAxisX( void ) const { return this .m_axis_x; } string AxisDescription( void ) const { return ( this .m_axis_x ? "X" : "Y" );} int GetBasePivotsNum( void ) const { return :: ArrayRange ( this .m_property, 0 ); } bool AddNewBasePivotPoint( const string source, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { int pivot_index= this .GetBasePivotsNum(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_property,pivot_index+ 1 )!=pivot_index+ 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); return false ; } return this .ChangeBasePivotPoint(source,pivot_index,pivot_prop,pivot_num); } bool ChangeBasePivotPoint( const string source, const int pivot_index, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { int n= this .GetBasePivotsNum(); if (n== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,( this .IsAxisX() ? MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NOT_ANY_PIVOTS_X : MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NOT_ANY_PIVOTS_Y)); return false ; } if (pivot_index< 0 || pivot_index>n- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_ARRAY); return false ; } this .m_property[pivot_index][ 0 ]=pivot_prop; this .m_property[pivot_index][ 1 ]=pivot_num; return true ; } int GetProperty( const string source, const int index) const { if (index< 0 || index> this .GetBasePivotsNum()- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_ARRAY); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return this .m_property[index][ 0 ]; } int GetPropertyModifier( const string source, const int index) const { if (index< 0 || index> this .GetBasePivotsNum()- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_ARRAY); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return this .m_property[index][ 1 ]; } string GetBasePivotsNumDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(IsAxisX() ? MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NUM_BASE_PP_TO_SET_X : MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NUM_BASE_PP_TO_SET_Y)+ ( string ) this .GetBasePivotsNum(); } CPivotPointData( void ){;} ~CPivotPointData( void ){;} };

Alle Methoden sind sehr einfach. Ihre Logik sollte aus dem Code ersichtlich sein. Ich werde hier nicht näher auf sie eingehen.





In der Klasse der Daten fügen wir zu den X- und Y-Pivotpunkten eines zusammengesetzten Objekts die Methoden hinzu, die das Ergebnis des Aufrufs der neuen Methoden zurückgeben, die ich gerade besprochen habe:

class CPivotPointXY : public CObject { private : CPivotPointData m_pivot_point_x; CPivotPointData m_pivot_point_y; public : CPivotPointData *GetPivotPointDataX( void ) { return & this .m_pivot_point_x; } CPivotPointData *GetPivotPointDataY( void ) { return & this .m_pivot_point_y; } int GetBasePivotsNumX( void ) const { return this .m_pivot_point_x.GetBasePivotsNum(); } int GetBasePivotsNumY( void ) const { return this .m_pivot_point_y.GetBasePivotsNum(); } bool AddNewBasePivotPointX( const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { return this .m_pivot_point_x.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop,pivot_num); } bool AddNewBasePivotPointY( const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { return this .m_pivot_point_y.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop,pivot_num); } bool AddNewBasePivotPointXY( const int pivot_prop_x, const int pivot_num_x, const int pivot_prop_y, const int pivot_num_y) { bool res= true ; res &= this .m_pivot_point_x.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop_x,pivot_num_x); res &= this .m_pivot_point_y.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop_y,pivot_num_y); return res; } bool ChangeBasePivotPointX( const int pivot_index, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { return this .m_pivot_point_x.ChangeBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_index,pivot_prop,pivot_num); } bool ChangeBasePivotPointY( const int pivot_index, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { return this .m_pivot_point_y.ChangeBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_index,pivot_prop,pivot_num); } bool ChangeBasePivotPointXY( const int pivot_index, const int pivot_prop_x, const int pivot_num_x, const int pivot_prop_y, const int pivot_num_y) { bool res= true ; res &= this .m_pivot_point_x.ChangeBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_index,pivot_prop_x,pivot_num_x); res &= this .m_pivot_point_y.ChangeBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_index,pivot_prop_y,pivot_num_y); return res; } int GetPropertyX( const string source, const int index) const { return this .m_pivot_point_x.GetProperty(source,index); } int GetPropertyModifierX( const string source, const int index) const { return this .m_pivot_point_x.GetPropertyModifier(source,index); } int GetPropertyY( const string source, const int index) const { return this .m_pivot_point_y.GetProperty(source,index); } int GetPropertyModifierY( const string source, const int index) const { return this .m_pivot_point_y.GetPropertyModifier(source,index); } string GetBasePivotsNumXDescription( void ) const { return this .m_pivot_point_x.GetBasePivotsNumDescription(); } string GetBasePivotsNumYDescription( void ) const { return this .m_pivot_point_y.GetBasePivotsNumDescription(); } CPivotPointXY( void ){ this .m_pivot_point_x.SetAxisX( true ); this .m_pivot_point_y.SetAxisX( false ); } ~CPivotPointXY( void ){;} };

Jede dieser Methoden gibt das Ergebnis des Aufrufs einer gleichnamigen Methode der entsprechenden Klasse zurück, die die Daten der X- und Y-Achsenkoordinaten speichert.

Die Namen der Methoden geben nun die genaue Koordinate an, deren Daten von der Methode zurückgegeben werden, zum Beispiel GetPropertyX oder GetPropertyY.



Die Klasse der gebundenen Daten der Pivotpunkte des zusammengesetzten Objekts wurde vor allem in Bezug auf die Methodennamen erheblich verbessert. Während der Fehlersuche wurde ich zunehmend durch die Namen der Methoden verwirrt, die nicht selbsterklärend genug waren. Daher habe ich sie umbenannt, um mehr Klarheit zu schaffen. Zum Beispiel war der Name der Methode CreateNewLinkedPivotPoint(), die einen neuen Ankerpunkt eines abhängigen Objekts durch X- und Y-Koordinaten hinzufügt, ziemlich verwirrend, da PivotPoint ein Ankerpunkt ist, der verwendet wird, um die X- oder Y-Koordinaten des Basisobjekts für die Berechnung der Koordinate zu setzen, an die das abhängige Objekt angehängt werden soll. Der Koordinatenpunkt selbst kann über mehrere PivotPoint berechnet werden. Daher wurde die Methode in CreateNewLinkedCoord() umbenannt, was das Hinzufügen eines neuen Koordinatenpunktes anzeigt.



Die ternären Operatoren wurden hinzugefügt, um den Methodencode zu verkürzen. Zum Beispiel schaut die Methode

CPivotPointData *GetBasePivotPointDataX( const int index) const { CPivotPointXY *obj= this .GetLinkedPivotPointXY(index); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; return obj.GetPivotPointDataX(); }

nun wie folgt aus:

CPivotPointData *GetBasePivotPointDataX( const int index_coord_point) const { CPivotPointXY *obj= this .GetLinkedCoord(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetPivotPointDataX() : NULL ); }

Das ist völlig identisch aber kürzer.



Außerdem enthält der öffentliche Teil der Klasse jetzt die Methoden, die das Ergebnis des Aufrufs der gleichnamigen Klassenmethoden zurückgeben, die der gewünschten Koordinate entsprechen, was die Beschaffung der erforderlichen Daten vereinfacht:

bool AddNewBasePivotPointX( const int index_coord_point, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataX(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop,pivot_num) : false ); } bool AddNewBasePivotPointY( const int index_coord_point, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataY(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop,pivot_num) : false ); } bool AddNewBasePivotPointXY( const int index_coord_point, const int pivot_prop_x, const int pivot_num_x, const int pivot_prop_y, const int pivot_num_y) { CPivotPointData *objx= this .GetBasePivotPointDataX(index_coord_point); if (objx== NULL ) return false ; CPivotPointData *objy= this .GetBasePivotPointDataY(index_coord_point); if (objy== NULL ) return false ; bool res= true ; res &=objx.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop_x,pivot_num_x); res &=objy.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop_y,pivot_num_y); return res; } bool ChangeBasePivotPointX( const int index_coord_point, const int pivot_index, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataX(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.ChangeBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_index,pivot_prop,pivot_num) : false ); } bool ChangeBasePivotPointY( const int index_coord_point, const int pivot_index, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataY(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.ChangeBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_index,pivot_prop,pivot_num) : false ); } bool ChangeBasePivotPointXY( const int index_coord_point, const int pivot_index, const int pivot_prop_x, const int pivot_num_x, const int pivot_prop_y, const int pivot_num_y) { CPivotPointData *objx= this .GetBasePivotPointDataX(index_coord_point); if (objx== NULL ) return false ; CPivotPointData *objy= this .GetBasePivotPointDataY(index_coord_point); if (objy== NULL ) return false ; bool res= true ; res &=objx.ChangeBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_index,pivot_prop_x,pivot_num_x); res &=objy.ChangeBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_index,pivot_prop_y,pivot_num_y); return res; } int GetPropertyX( const int index_coord_point, const int index) const { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataX(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetProperty(DFUN,index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int GetPropertyModifierX( const int index_coord_point, const int index) const { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataX(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetPropertyModifier(DFUN,index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int GetPropertyY( const int index_coord_point, const int index) const { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataY(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetProperty(DFUN,index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int GetPropertyModifierY( const int index_coord_point, const int index) const { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataY(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetPropertyModifier(DFUN,index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } string GetBasePivotsNumXDescription( const int index_coord_point) const { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataX(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetBasePivotsNumDescription() : "WRONG_VALUE" ); } string GetBasePivotsNumYDescription( const int index_coord_point) const { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataY(index_coord_point); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetBasePivotsNumDescription() : "WRONG_VALUE" ); } CLinkedPivotPoint( void ){;} ~CLinkedPivotPoint( void ){;} };





In den Methoden, die die Eigenschaftsbeschreibung der Klasse des abstrakten grafischen Standardobjekts zurückgeben, fügen wir den Index der gewünschten Eigenschaft hinzu:

virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property , const int index= 0 ); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property , const int index= 0 ); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property , const int index= 0 ); virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return ( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 ); }

So können wir dafür sorgen, dass die Methoden die Liste der benötigten grafischen Objekteigenschaften anzeigen, anstatt sie alle anzuzeigen.

Lassen Sie es mich erklären. Nehmen wir an, dass eine Trendlinie zwei Ankerpunkte hat. Der Eigenschaftsmodifikator (der Index in den oben betrachteten Methoden) wird verwendet, um Zeit (X-Koordinate) oder Preis (Y-Koordinate) festzulegen, um die Koordinaten des Punktes anzugeben, der benötigt wird (links oder rechts). Im Moment zeigt die Methode die vollständige Liste aller Eigenschaften an — auf die Kopfzeile folgen die Werte der beiden Ankerpunkte:

OnChartEvent : Time coordinate: - Pivot point 0 : 2022.01 . 24 20 : 59 - Pivot point 1 : 2022.01 . 26 22 : 00

...

OnChartEvent : Price coordinate: - Pivot point 0 : 1.13284 - Pivot point 1 : 1.11846

Aber wenn wir einen einzelnen Punkt anzeigen müssten, gibt es im Moment keine Möglichkeit, dies zu tun. Wir müssen den Eigenschaftsnamen und seinen Wert schreiben. Später werde ich eine einfache Möglichkeit implementieren, den Namen und den Wert eines erforderlichen Ankerpunkts anzuzeigen, wenn die Indizes verwendet werden. Für den Moment werde ich die Standardwerte für Indizes festlegen. Dies schützt vor Mehrfachfehlern und erleichtert das Einfügen von Änderungen, da wir lediglich einen Standardwert entfernen und die notwendige Behandlung von auftretenden Fehlern hinzufügen müssen, um entweder eine vollständige Beschreibung (wie jetzt) oder eine selektive für einen einzelnen Ankerpunkt anzeigen zu können.



Im öffentlichen Abschnitt fügen wir die Methode, die die Anzahl der angehängten Objekte zurückgibt, der Basismethode hinzu und korrigieren die Methodennamen:

CArrayObj *GetListDependentObj( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CGStdGraphObj *GetDependentObj( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } int GetNumDependentObj( void ) { return this .m_list.Total(); } string NameDependent( const int index); bool AddDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj); CLinkedPivotPoint*GetLinkedPivotPoint( void ) { return & this .m_linked_pivots; } bool AddNewLinkedCoord ( const int pivot_prop_x, const int pivot_num_x, const int pivot_prop_y, const int pivot_num_y) { if ( this .BaseObjectID()== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NOT_ATACHED_TO_BASE); return false ; } return this .m_linked_pivots. CreateNewLinkedCoord (pivot_prop_x,pivot_num_x,pivot_prop_y,pivot_num_y); } bool AddNewLinkedCoord (CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int pivot_prop_x, const int pivot_num_x, const int pivot_prop_y, const int pivot_num_y) { if ( this .TypeGraphElement()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_NOT_EXT_OBJ); return false ; } if (obj== NULL ) return false ; return obj. AddNewLinkedCoord (pivot_prop_x,pivot_num_x,pivot_prop_y,pivot_num_y); }





Wir ändern die Methodennamen von GetLinkedPivotsNum() und deklarieren neue private Methoden zum Setzen der Koordinaten für die untergeordneten grafischen Objekte:

int GetBasePivotsNumX( const int index) { return this .m_linked_pivots.GetBasePivotsNumX(index); } int GetBasePivotsNumY( const int index) { return this .m_linked_pivots.GetBasePivotsNumY(index); } int GetBasePivotsNumX(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int index) const { return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetBasePivotsNumX(index): 0 ); } int GetBasePivotsNumY(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int index) const { return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetBasePivotsNumY(index): 0 ); } int GetLinkedCoordsNum( void ) const { return this .m_linked_pivots.GetNumLinkedCoords(); } int GetLinkedPivotsNum(CGStdGraphObj *obj) const { return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetLinkedCoordsNum() : 0 ); } private : void SetCoordXToDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordXFromBaseObj( const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordYToDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordYFromBaseObj( const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetDependentINT(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const long value, const int modifier); void SetDependentDBL(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const double value, const int modifier); void SetDependentSTR(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const string value, const int modifier); public : CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; this .m_species= WRONG_VALUE ; } ~CGStdGraphObj() { if ( this .Prop!= NULL ) delete this .Prop; } protected : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE elm_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species, const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name); public :





In der Methode, die das untergeordnete grafische Standardobjekt zur Liste der an das Basisobjekt gebundenen Objekte hinzufügt, fügen wir die Einstellung der Eigenschaften hinzu:

bool CGStdGraphObj::AddDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj) { if ( this .TypeGraphElement()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) { CMessage::ToLog(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_NOT_EXT_OBJ); return false ; } if (! this .m_list.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_DEP_EXT_OBJ_TO_LIST); return false ; } obj.SetNumber( this .m_list.Total()- 1 ); obj.SetBaseName( this .Name()); obj.SetBaseObjectID( this .ObjectID()); obj.SetFlagSelected( false , false ); obj.SetFlagSelectable( false , false ); obj.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED); return true ; }

Wir setzen das Objektauswahl-Flag auf false, um die Auswahl eines neu hinzugefügten Objekts zu vermeiden. Die Objektverfügbarkeit deaktivieren wir sofort, indem wir das entsprechende Flag ebenfalls auf false setzen. Als Nächstes stellen wir den Typ "erweitertes grafisches Standardobjekt" für das Objekt ein. Die Möglichkeit, die Objekte mit der Maus auszuwählen, wird deaktiviert und sie werden in der Liste der erweiterten grafischen Standardobjekte verfügbar, so dass es möglich ist, sie programmatisch nach Typ und Name eines grafischen Basisobjekts auszuwählen.

Die Methode setzt die X-Koordinate von der angegebenen Eigenschaft des Basisobjekts auf das angegebene untergeordnete Objekt:

void CGStdGraphObj::SetCoordXToDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to) { int prop= WRONG_VALUE ; switch (obj.TypeGraphObject()) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : prop=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE; break ; default : prop=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME; break ; } if (prop_from<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { this .SetDependentINT(obj,(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)prop, this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)prop_from,modifier_from),modifier_to); } else if (prop_from<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL) { this .SetDependentINT(obj,(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)prop,( long ) this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)prop_from,modifier_from),modifier_to); } else if (prop_from<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { this .SetDependentINT(obj,(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)prop,( long ) this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)prop_from,modifier_from),modifier_to); } }

Wir wählen die erforderliche Eigenschaft je nach Objekttyp. Dies kann eine Zeitkoordinate oder eine Koordinate in Bildschirmpixeln sein. Als Nächstes setzen wir die Eigenschaft, deren Koordinaten in den Eingaben der Methode übergeben wurden, auf die Koordinateneigenschaft des Objekts, das durch den Zeiger an die Methode übergeben wurde — die Eigenschaft selbst und ihren Modifikator. Schließlich geben wir den Modifikator der Eigenschaft an, die im Objekt selbst eingestellt ist. Als Ergebnis weist das grafische Objekt die notwendigen Koordinaten des Ankerpunktes auf, dessen Parameter an die Methode übergeben wurden.

Die Methode setzt die Y-Koordinate von der angegebenen Eigenschaft des Basisobjekts auf das angegebene untergeordnete Objekt:

void CGStdGraphObj::SetCoordYToDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to) { int prop= WRONG_VALUE ; switch (obj.TypeGraphObject()) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : prop=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE; break ; default : prop=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE; break ; } if (prop_from<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { if (prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE) this .SetDependentINT(obj,(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)prop, this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)prop_from,modifier_from),modifier_to); else this .SetDependentDBL(obj,(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)prop, this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)prop_from,modifier_from),modifier_to); } else if (prop_from<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL) { if (prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE) this .SetDependentINT(obj,(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)prop,( long ) this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)prop_from,modifier_from),modifier_to); else this .SetDependentDBL(obj,(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)prop, this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)prop_from,modifier_from),modifier_to); } else if (prop_from<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { if (prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE) this .SetDependentINT(obj,(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)prop,( long ) this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)prop_from,modifier_from),modifier_to); else this .SetDependentDBL(obj,(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)prop,( double ) this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)prop_from,modifier_from),modifier_to); } }

Hier ist alles ähnlich wie bei der Methode zur Festlegung der X-Koordinate. Es gibt jedoch eine Ausnahme: Die X-Koordinate ist immer eine Ganzzahl — entweder die Zeit oder die Anzahl der Pixel, während die Y-Koordinate entweder eine Ganzzahl (die Anzahl der Pixel) oder ein reeller Wert (Preis) sein kann. Daher sollten wir hier prüfen, welche Eigenschaft gesetzt werden soll. Je nachdem setzen wir den Wert entweder als eine Integer-Eigenschaft oder als einen reellen Wert.



Die Methode setzt einen Integer-Wert auf das angegebene untergeordnete Objekt:

void CGStdGraphObj::SetDependentINT(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const long value , const int modifier) { if (obj==NULL || obj.BaseObjectID()== 0 ) return ; switch (prop) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : obj.SetVisibleOnTimeframes(( int ) value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : obj.SetFlagBack( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : obj.SetZorder( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : obj.SetFlagHidden( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : obj.SetFlagSelected( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : obj.SetFlagSelectable( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : obj.SetTime( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : obj.SetColor((color) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : obj.SetStyle((ENUM_LINE_STYLE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : obj.SetWidth(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL : obj.SetFlagFill( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY : obj.SetFlagReadOnly( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : obj.SetLevels(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : obj.SetLevelColor((color) value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : obj.SetLevelStyle((ENUM_LINE_STYLE) value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : obj.SetLevelWidth(( int ) value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN : obj.SetAlign((ENUM_ALIGN_MODE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE : obj.SetFontSize(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : obj.SetFlagRayLeft( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : obj.SetFlagRayRight( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY : obj.SetFlagRay( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE : obj.SetFlagEllipse( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE : obj.SetArrowCode((uchar) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : obj.SetAnchor(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE : obj.SetXDistance(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE : obj.SetYDistance(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION : obj.SetDirection((ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE : obj.SetDegree((ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES : obj.SetFlagDrawLines( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE : obj.SetFlagState( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID : obj.SetChartObjChartID( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD : obj.SetChartObjPeriod((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE : obj.SetChartObjChartScale(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE : obj.SetFlagChartObjPriceScale( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE : obj.SetFlagChartObjDateScale( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE : obj.SetXSize(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE : obj.SetYSize(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET : obj.SetXOffset(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET : obj.SetYOffset(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR : obj.SetBGColor((color) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER : obj.SetCorner((ENUM_BASE_CORNER) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE : obj.SetBorderType((ENUM_BORDER_TYPE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR : obj.SetBorderColor((color) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_ID : obj.SetBaseObjectID( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : obj.SetGroup(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY : obj.SetAllowChangeMemory(( bool ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : default : break ; } }

Wenn ein ungültiger Zeiger auf das Objekt übergeben wurde oder es sich nicht um ein untergeordnetes Objekt handelt (nicht an das Basisobjekt gebunden) — exit. Als Nächstes setzen wir einfach die an die Methode übergebene Eigenschaft des Objekts. Einige Objekteigenschaften können nicht geändert werden. Deshalb stehen sie am Ende der 'switch'-Liste und werden in keiner Weise behandelt.

Die Methode setzt eine reelle Eigenschaft auf das angegebene untergeordnete Objekt:

void CGStdGraphObj::SetDependentDBL(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const double value , const int modifier) { if (obj==NULL || obj.BaseObjectID()== 0 ) return ; switch (prop) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : obj.SetPrice( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE : obj.SetLevelValue( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : obj.SetScale( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE : obj.SetAngle( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION : obj.SetDeviation( value ); break ; default : break ; } }

Die Methode setzt eine String-Eigenschaft auf das angegebene untergeordnete Objekt:



void CGStdGraphObj::SetDependentSTR(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const string value , const int modifier) { if (obj==NULL || obj.BaseObjectID()== 0 ) return ; obj.SetProperty(prop,modifier, value ); switch (prop) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : obj.SetText( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : obj.SetTooltip( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : obj.SetLevelText( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT : obj.SetFont( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE : obj.SetBMPFile( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL : obj.SetChartObjSymbol( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_NAME : obj.SetBaseName( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : default : break ; } }

Beide Methoden sind identisch mit der Methode zum Setzen einer Integer-Eigenschaft.







Verschieben und Löschen eines zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekts

Beim Verschieben eines zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekts (das nur verschoben werden kann, wenn auch das Basisobjekt verschoben wird) müssen wir auch alle untergeordneten grafischen Objekte, die mit dem Basisobjekt verbunden sind, verschieben. Wie ich bereits erwähnt habe, kann dies nicht durch einfache Ereignisverfolgung geschehen — das Ereignis tritt ein, wenn die Maustaste nach dem Ziehen des grafischen Objekts losgelassen wird. Das Objekt erhält seine endgültigen geänderten Eigenschaften, die den an es gebundenen Objekten zugewiesen werden sollten, damit sie ebenfalls an die Positionen verschoben werden, die ihren Positionsankerkoordinaten entsprechen. Dies ist der letzte Schritt beim Verschieben eines zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekts. Während wir ein Objekt mit der Maus ziehen und es noch nicht losgelassen haben, müssen wir auch die Änderung der Position eines grafischen Objekts auf dem Chart verfolgen, um seine Koordinaten interaktiv zu verfolgen und untergeordnete Objekte, die an das Basisobjekt gebunden sind, entsprechend zu verschieben. Dies werde ich später nachholen. Derzeit werde ich die Neuberechnung des Standortes der untergeordneten Objekte nach der Verschiebung des Basisobjekts in einem zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekt implementieren.

Um dies zu erreichen, fügen wir den folgenden Codeblock zu derselben abstrakten grafischen Objektklasse hinzu, der die Änderungen in den Objekteigenschaften überprüft:

void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCheckChanged( void ) { CGBaseObj::ClearEventsList(); bool changed= false ; int begin= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this . ChartID (),prop, this .Name()); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this . ChartID (),prop, this .Name()); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j) && prop!=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this . ChartID (),prop, this .Name()); } } } if (changed) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_events.Total();i++) { CGBaseEvent *event= this .m_list_events.At(i); if (event== NULL ) continue ; :: EventChartCustom (:: ChartID (),event.ID(),event.Lparam(),event.Dparam(),event.Sparam()); } if ( this .AllowChangeHistory()) { int total=HistoryChangesTotal(); if ( this .CreateNewChangeHistoryObj(total< 1 )) :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_SUCCESS_CREATE_SNAPSHOT), " #" ,(total== 0 ? "0-1" : ( string )total), ": " , this .HistoryChangedObjTimeChangedToString(total- 1 ) ); } if ( this .m_list.Total()> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *dep=m_list.At(i); if (dep== NULL ) continue ; CLinkedPivotPoint *pp=dep.GetLinkedPivotPoint(); if (pp== NULL ) continue ; int num=pp.GetNumLinkedCoords(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<num;j++) { int numx=pp.GetBasePivotsNumX(j); for ( int nx= 0 ;nx<numx;nx++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyX(j,nx); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierX(j,nx); this .SetCoordXToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,nx); } int numy=pp.GetBasePivotsNumY(j); for ( int ny= 0 ;ny<numy;ny++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyY(j,ny); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierY(j,ny); this .SetCoordYToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,ny); } } } :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); } this .PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } }

Wird bei einem grafischen Objekt eine Änderung festgestellt, wird geprüft, ob das Objekt untergeordnete Objekte hat. Wenn ja (die Liste ist nicht leer), bewegen wir uns in der Schleife entlang jedes untergeordneten Objekts und setzen neue Werte für seine Standortkoordinaten, die im Objekt angegeben sind und die Koordinaten des Basisobjekts identifizieren. Anhand dieser Koordinaten erhalten wir die Werte und setzen sie in die Koordinaten des untergeordneten Objekts. Nach Abschluss der Schleife aktualisieren wir das Chart, um alle Änderungen sofort anzuzeigen und nicht auf einen neuen Tick zu warten.

Das zusammengesetzte grafische Objekt kann aus dem Chart entfernt werden, indem das Basisobjekt, an das alle untergeordneten Objekte gebunden sind, entfernt wird.

Dieser Fall (Entfernen eines Basisobjekts) wird in der Kollektionsklasse für grafische Elemente in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh behandelt.



Im privaten Abschnitt der Klasse deklarieren wir die Methode, die das Entfernen eines erweiterten grafischen Standardobjekts behandelt:

void Refresh( void ); void Refresh( const long chart_id); void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); private : void DeleteExtendedObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj);

Schreiben wir seine Implementierung außerhalb des Klassenkörpers:

void CGraphElementsCollection::DeleteExtendedObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj) { if (obj== NULL ) return ; long chart_id=obj. ChartID (); int total=obj.GetNumDependentObj(); if (total> 0 ) { for ( int n=total- 1 ;n> WRONG_VALUE ;n--) { CGStdGraphObj *dep=obj.GetDependentObj(n); if (dep== NULL ) continue ; if (!:: ObjectDelete (dep. ChartID (),dep.Name())) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN+dep.Name()+ ": " ,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DELETE_OBJ_FROM_CHART); } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); return ; } else if (obj.BaseObjectID()> 0 ) { string base_name=obj.BaseName(); long base_id=obj.BaseObjectID(); CGStdGraphObj *base=GetStdGraphObject(base_name,chart_id); if (base== NULL ) return ; int count=base.GetNumDependentObj(); for ( int n=count- 1 ;n> WRONG_VALUE ;n--) { CGStdGraphObj *dep=base.GetDependentObj(n); if (dep== NULL || ! this .IsPresentGraphObjOnChart(dep. ChartID (),dep.Name())) continue ; if (!:: ObjectDelete (dep. ChartID (),dep.Name())) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN+dep.Name()+ ": " ,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DELETE_OBJ_FROM_CHART); continue ; } } if (!:: ObjectDelete (base. ChartID (),base.Name())) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN+base.Name()+ ": " ,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DELETE_OBJ_FROM_CHART); } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); }

Die gesamte Methodenlogik ist in den Kommentaren zum Code beschrieben. Kurz gesagt, wenn das Basisobjekt entfernt wird (seine Liste enthält gebundene Objekte), werden alle an dieses Objekt gebundenen Objekte aus dem Chart entfernt. Wenn stattdessen ein untergeordnetes grafisches Objekt entfernt wird, müssen wir das Objekt kennen, an das es gebunden war (das Basisobjekt eines zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekts finden), dann die Liste der abhängigen Objekte, die an es gebunden sind, durchgehen und sie alle entfernen.

Diese Methode wird in der Methode zur Aktualisierung der Liste aller grafischen Objekte im Block zum Entfernen eines grafischen Objekts aufgerufen:

void CGraphElementsCollection::Refresh( void ) { this .RefreshForExtraObjects(); long chart_id= 0 ; int i= 0 ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { chart_id=:: ChartNext (chart_id); if (chart_id< 0 ) break ; CChartObjectsControl *obj_ctrl= this .RefreshByChartID(chart_id); if (obj_ctrl== NULL ) continue ; if (obj_ctrl.IsEvent()) { if (obj_ctrl.Delta()> 0 ) { if (! this .AddGraphObjToCollection(DFUN_ERR_LINE,obj_ctrl)) continue ; } else if (obj_ctrl.Delta()< 0 ) { int index= WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<-obj_ctrl.Delta();j++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id,index); if (obj!= NULL ) { long lparam=obj. ChartID (); string sparam=obj.Name(); double dparam=( double )obj.TimeCreate(); if (obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) { this .DeleteExtendedObj(obj); } if ( this .MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(index)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } i++; } }

Dies reicht aus, um das Entfernen eines zusammengesetzten grafischen Standardobjekts zu ermöglichen.

Lassen Sie uns die Ergebnisse testen.







Test

Um den Test durchzuführen, verwende ich den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichere ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part94\ als TestDoEasyPart94.mq5.

Es gibt keine Änderungen im EA, außer dem Entfernen der Anzeige von Journaleinträgen bezüglich der erstellten Objekte, die das zusammengesetzte grafische Objekt im Block der Chart-Klickbehandlung im OnChartEvent()-Handler bilden:

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) return ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int sw= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,sw,time,price)) { datetime time2= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); double price2= iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); string name_base= "TrendLineExt" ; engine.CreateLineTrend(name_base, 0 , true ,time,price,time2,price2); CGStdGraphObj *obj=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObjectExt(name_base, ChartID ()); string name_dep= "PriceLeft" ; engine.CreatePriceLabelLeft(name_dep, 0 , false ,time,price); CGStdGraphObj *dep=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObject(name_dep, ChartID ()); obj.AddDependentObj(dep); dep.AddNewLinkedCoord(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, 0 ,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, 0 ); name_dep= "PriceRight" ; engine.CreatePriceLabelRight(name_dep, 0 , false ,time2,price2); dep=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObject(name_dep, ChartID ()); obj.AddDependentObj(dep); dep.AddNewLinkedCoord(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, 1 ,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, 1 ); } }

Die Tatsache, dass wir die Objekte "Linke Preislabel" und "Rechte Preislabel" als nicht erweiterte Objekte anlegen, sollte keine Rolle spielen, da alle angehängten Objekte nun den Status eines erweiterten grafischen Objekts in der Methode AddDependentObj() erhalten.



Kompilieren Sie den EA und starten Sie ihn auf dem Chart:





Wie man sieht, werden die untergeordneten Objekte erst beim Loslassen der Maustaste auf ihre Zielpositionen gesetzt. Ich werde dies in den kommenden Artikeln beheben. Das Entfernen eines Objekts funktioniert korrekt — alle untergeordneten Objekte werden ebenfalls entfernt. Das absichtliche Entfernen eines der untergeordneten Objekte führt zum Entfernen des gesamten zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekts.



Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werde ich meine Arbeit an zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekten fortsetzen.



Alle Dateien der aktuellen Bibliotheksversion, des Test-EA und des Chart-Event-Control-Indikators für MQL5 sind unten zum Testen und Herunterladen angehängt. Stellen Sie Ihre Fragen, Kommentare und Vorschläge bitte im Kommentarteil.

Zurück zum Inhalt

*Frühere Artikel dieser Serie:



Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 89): Programmieren von grafischen Standardobjekten, grundlegende Funktionsweise

Grafiken in der DoEasy-Bibliothek (Teil 90): Standard-Ereignisse für grafische Objekte. grundlegende Funktionsweise

Grafiken in der DoEasy-Bibliothek (Teil 91): Standard-Ereignisse für grafische Objekte. Geschichte der Objektnamensänderung

Grafiken in der DoEasy-Bibliothek (Teil 92): Speicherklasse der grafischen Standardobjekte. Änderungsverlauf der Objekteigenschaften

Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 93): Vorbereiten der Funktionen zur Erstellung zusammengesetzter grafischer Objekte

