DoEasy 函数库中的图形（第九十六部分）：窗体对象中的图形和鼠标事件的处理

在上一篇文章中，我加入了用于管理基准图形对象定位点的控件，以便处理复合图形对象。 我的想法是，移动这些控件将需要重新定位基准图形对象定位点，从而改变其在图表中的空间超向。 为了能用鼠标移动这些控制点，我们需要为画布对象（图形元素和窗体对象）创建鼠标事件处理程序。 将鼠标光标悬停在窗体对象上时，它应能探知这一点，并更改其属性。 此外，还应考虑用户是否会按住鼠标按钮不放。 如果我们在窗体对象内按下鼠标按钮，并开始移动它，则应禁用鼠标滚动图表（连同十字光标工具和图表上下文菜单），而窗体本身应跟随光标。

若按下按钮的鼠标覆盖其余窗体时，它们不应做出反应。 如果我们在任何窗体外按鼠标键并开始移动光标，整个图表都会移动（如果设置允许），而窗体对象在光标到达时不应做出反应，从而避免后者窗体重新定位。

在接下来的文章中，我将逐步为窗体对象创建相同的功能，并继续开发复合图形对象。



此外，我还会改进品种对象类，因为图表品种现在有新的属性需要考虑和跟踪。 新属性的数量不多，但就描述这些属性的枚举常量的数量而言，一些属性的内容相当可观（ENUM_SYMBOL_SECTOR，ENUM_SYMBOL_INDUSTRY）。 因此，函数库消息类将有多个新的消息索引，返回属性描述的方法也将相当庞大。







改进库类

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 里，添加新的消息索引:

MSG_SYM_PROP_INDEX, MSG_SYM_PROP_SECTOR, MSG_SYM_PROP_INDUSTRY, MSG_SYM_PROP_CUSTOM, MSG_SYM_PROP_CHART_MODE, MSG_SYM_PROP_EXIST, MSG_SYM_PROP_SELECT, MSG_SYM_PROP_VISIBLE, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_DEALS, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMELOW, MSG_SYM_PROP_TIME, MSG_SYM_PROP_TIME_MSC, MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS, MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS,

...

MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_DELTA, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_THETA, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_VEGA, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_RHO, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY, MSG_SYM_PROP_NAME, MSG_SYM_PROP_BASIS, MSG_SYM_PROP_COUNTRY, MSG_SYM_PROP_SECTOR_NAME, MSG_SYM_PROP_INDUSTRY_NAME, MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE, MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT, MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN, MSG_SYM_PROP_BANK, MSG_SYM_PROP_DESCRIPTION, MSG_SYM_PROP_FORMULA, MSG_SYM_PROP_ISIN, MSG_SYM_PROP_PAGE, MSG_SYM_PROP_PATH, MSG_SYM_PROP_CAYEGORY, MSG_SYM_PROP_EXCHANGE,

...

MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD, MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL, MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_ADD, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_DEL, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_BOOK, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_ERR_BOOK_ADD, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_ERR_BOOK_DEL, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_UNDEFINED, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_BASIC_MATERIALS, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_COMMUNICATION_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CONSUMER_CYCLICAL, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CONSUMER_DEFENSIVE, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CURRENCY, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CURRENCY_CRYPTO, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_ENERGY, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_FINANCIAL, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_HEALTHCARE, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_INDUSTRIALS, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_REAL_ESTATE, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_TECHNOLOGY, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_UTILITIES, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_INDEXES, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_COMMODITIES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UNDEFINED, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AGRICULTURAL_INPUTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ALUMINIUM, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BUILDING_MATERIALS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CHEMICALS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COKING_COAL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COPPER, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GOLD, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LUMBER_WOOD, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INDUSTRIAL_METALS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PRECIOUS_METALS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PAPER, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SILVER, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPECIALTY_CHEMICALS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_STEEL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ADVERTISING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BROADCASTING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GAMING_MULTIMEDIA, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ENTERTAINMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INTERNET_CONTENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PUBLISHING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TELECOM, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_APPAREL_MANUFACTURING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_APPAREL_RETAIL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AUTO_MANUFACTURERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AUTO_PARTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AUTO_DEALERSHIP, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DEPARTMENT_STORES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FOOTWEAR_ACCESSORIES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FURNISHINGS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GAMBLING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HOME_IMPROV_RETAIL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INTERNET_RETAIL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LEISURE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LODGING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LUXURY_GOODS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PACKAGING_CONTAINERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PERSONAL_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RECREATIONAL_VEHICLES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RESIDENT_CONSTRUCTION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RESORTS_CASINOS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RESTAURANTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPECIALTY_RETAIL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TEXTILE_MANUFACTURING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TRAVEL_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_BREWERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_NON_ALCO, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_WINERIES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONFECTIONERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DISCOUNT_STORES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_EDUCATION_TRAINIG, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FARM_PRODUCTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FOOD_DISTRIBUTION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GROCERY_STORES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HOUSEHOLD_PRODUCTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PACKAGED_FOODS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TOBACCO, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_DRILLING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_EP, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_EQUIPMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_INTEGRATED, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_MIDSTREAM, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_REFINING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_THERMAL_COAL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_URANIUM, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_EXCHANGE_TRADED_FUND, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ASSETS_MANAGEMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BANKS_DIVERSIFIED, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BANKS_REGIONAL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CAPITAL_MARKETS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_DEBT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_EQUITY, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_FOREIGN, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CREDIT_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FINANCIAL_CONGLOMERATE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FINANCIAL_DATA_EXCHANGE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_BROKERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_DIVERSIFIED, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_LIFE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_PROPERTY, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_REINSURANCE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_SPECIALTY, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MORTGAGE_FINANCE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SHELL_COMPANIES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BIOTECHNOLOGY, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DIAGNOSTICS_RESEARCH, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DRUGS_MANUFACTURERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DRUGS_MANUFACTURERS_SPEC, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HEALTHCARE_PLANS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HEALTH_INFORMATION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_FACILITIES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_DEVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_DISTRIBUTION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_INSTRUMENTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PHARM_RETAILERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AEROSPACE_DEFENSE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AIRLINES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AIRPORTS_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BUILDING_PRODUCTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BUSINESS_EQUIPMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONGLOMERATES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONSULTING_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ELECTRICAL_EQUIPMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ENGINEERING_CONSTRUCTION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FARM_HEAVY_MACHINERY, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INDUSTRIAL_DISTRIBUTION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INFRASTRUCTURE_OPERATIONS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FREIGHT_LOGISTICS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MARINE_SHIPPING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_METAL_FABRICATION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_POLLUTION_CONTROL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RAILROADS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RENTAL_LEASING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SECURITY_PROTECTION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPEALITY_BUSINESS_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPEALITY_MACHINERY, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_STUFFING_EMPLOYMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TOOLS_ACCESSORIES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TRUCKING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_WASTE_MANAGEMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_DEVELOPMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_DIVERSIFIED, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_DIVERSIFIED, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_HEALTCARE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_HOTEL_MOTEL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_INDUSTRIAL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_MORTAGE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_OFFICE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_RESIDENTAL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_RETAIL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_SPECIALITY, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COMMUNICATION_EQUIPMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COMPUTER_HARDWARE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONSUMER_ELECTRONICS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ELECTRONIC_COMPONENTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ELECTRONIC_DISTRIBUTION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_IT_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SCIENTIFIC_INSTRUMENTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SEMICONDUCTOR_EQUIPMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SEMICONDUCTORS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SOFTWARE_APPLICATION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SOFTWARE_INFRASTRUCTURE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SOLAR, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_DIVERSIFIED, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_POWERPRODUCERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_RENEWABLE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_ELECTRIC, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_GAS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_WATER,

以及与新添加的索引对应的文本消息：

{ "Индекс в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Index in \"Market Watch window\"" }, { "Сектор экономики" , "The sector of the economy" }, { "Вид промышленности или отрасль экономики" , "The industry or the economy branch" }, { "Пользовательский символ" , "Custom symbol" }, { "Тип цены для построения баров" , "Price type used for generating symbols bars" }, { "Символ с таким именем существует" , "Symbol with this name exists" }, { "Символ выбран в Market Watch" , "Symbol selected in Market Watch" }, { "Символ отображается в Market Watch" , "Symbol visible in Market Watch" }, { "Количество сделок в текущей сессии" , "Number of deals in the current session" }, { "Общее число ордеров на покупку в текущий момент" , "Number of Buy orders at the moment" }, { "Общее число ордеров на продажу в текущий момент" , "Number of Sell orders at the moment" }, { "Объем в последней сделке" , "Volume of the last deal" }, { "Максимальный объём за день" , "Maximal day volume" }, { "Минимальный объём за день" , "Minimal day volume" }, { "Время последней котировки" , "Time of last quote" }, { "Время последней котировки в миллисекундах" , "Time of the last quote in milliseconds" }, { "Количество знаков после запятой" , "Digits after decimal point" }, { "Количество знаков после запятой в значении лота" , "Digits after decimal point in value of the lot" },

...

{ "Максимально допустимое значение цены на сессию" , "Maximal price of the current session" }, { "Размер контракта или маржи для одного лота перекрытых позиций" , "Contract size or margin value per one lot of hedged positions" }, { "Изменение текущей цены относительно конца предыдущего торгового дня, в процентах" , "Change of the current price relative to the end of the previous trading day in %" }, { "Волатильность цены в процентах" , "Price volatility in %" }, { "Теоретическая цена опциона" , "Theoretical option price" }, { "Дельта опциона/варранта" , "Option/warrant delta" }, { "Тета опциона/варранта" , "Option/warrant theta" }, { "Гамма опциона/варранта" , "Option/warrant gamma" }, { "Вега опциона/варранта" , "Option/warrant vega" }, { "Ро опциона/варранта" , "Option/warrant rho" }, { "Омега опциона/варранта" , "Option/warrant omega" }, { "Чувствительность опциона/варранта" , "Option/warrant sensitivity" }, { "Имя символа" , "Symbol name" }, { "Имя базового актива для производного инструмента" , "Underlying asset of derivative" }, { "Страна" , "Cuntry" }, { "Сектор экономики" , "Sector of the economy" }, { "Отрасль экономики или вид промышленности" , "Branch of the economy or type of industry" }, { "Базовая валюта инструмента" , "Basic currency of symbol" }, { "Валюта прибыли" , "Profit currency" }, { "Валюта залоговых средств" , "Margin currency" }, { "Источник текущей котировки" , "Feeder of the current quote" }, { "Описание символа" , "Symbol description" }, { "Формула для построения цены пользовательского символа" , "Formula used for custom symbol pricing" }, { "Имя торгового символа в системе международных идентификационных кодов" , "Symbol name in ISIN system" }, { "Адрес интернет страницы с информацией по символу" , "Address of web page containing symbol information" }, { "Путь в дереве символов" , "Path in symbol tree" }, { "Название категории или сектора, к которой принадлежит торговый символ" , "The name of the sector or category to which the trading symbol belongs" }, { "Название биржи или площадки, на которой торгуется символ" , "The name of the exchange in which the financial symbol is traded" },

...

{ "В окно \"Обзор рынка\" добавлен символ" , "Added symbol to \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Из окна \"Обзор рынка\" удалён символ" , "Removed from \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Изменено расположение символов в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Changed arrangement of symbols in \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Работа только с текущим символом" , "Work only with the current symbol" }, { "Работа с предопределённым списком символов" , "Work with predefined list of symbols" }, { "Работа с символами из окна \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Working with symbols from \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Работа с полным списком всех доступных символов" , "Work with full list of all available symbols" }, { "Осуществлена подписка на стакан цен " , "Subscribed to Depth of Market" }, { "Осуществлена отписка от стакан цен " , "Unsubscribed from Depth of Market" }, { "Подписка на стакан цен" , "Subscription to Depth of Market" }, { "Ошибка при подписке на стакан цен" , "" }, { "Ошибка при отписке от стакан цен" , "" }, { "Не определен" , "Undefined" }, { "Сырье" , "Basic materials" }, { "Услуги связи" , "Communication services" }, { "Потребление циклического спроса" , "Consumer cyclical" }, { "Основное потребление" , "Consumer defensive" }, { "Валюты" , "Currencies" }, { "Криптовалюты" , "Cryptocurrencies" }, { "Энергетика" , "Energy" }, { "Финансы" , "Finance" }, { "Здравоохранение" , "Healthcare" }, { "Промышленность" , "Industrials" }, { "Недвижимость" , "Real estate" }, { "Технологии" , "Technology" }, { "Коммунальные услуги" , "Utilities" }, { "Индексы" , "Indexes" }, { "Биржевые товары" , "Commodities" }, { "Не определено" , "Undefined" }, { "Сельскохозяйственные ресурсы" , "Agricultural inputs" }, { "Алюминий" , "Aluminium" }, { "Строительные материалы" , "Building materials" }, { "Химикаты" , "Chemicals" }, { "Коксующийся уголь" , "Coking coal" }, { "Медь" , "Copper" }, { "Золото" , "Gold" }, { "Производство пиломатериалов и древесины" , "Lumber and wood production" }, { "Прочие промышленные металлы и добыча" , "Other industrial metals and mining" }, { "Прочие драгоценные металлы и добыча" , "Other precious metals and mining" }, { "Целлюлозно-бумажные изделия" , "Paper and paper products" }, { "Серебро" , "Silver" }, { "Специальные химикаты" , "Specialty chemicals" }, { "Сталь" , "Steel" }, { "Рекламные агентства" , "Advertising agencies" }, { "Вещание" , "Broadcasting" }, { "Электронные игры и мультимедиа" , "Electronic gaming and multimedia" }, { "Развлечения" , "Entertainment" }, { "Интернет-контент и информация" , "Internet content and information" }, { "Издательство" , "Publishing" }, { "Телекоммуникационные услуги" , "Telecom services" }, { "Производство одежды" , "Apparel manufacturing" }, { "Розничная продажа одежды" , "Apparel retail" }, { "Автомобилестроение" , "Auto manufacturers" }, { "Автозапчасти" , "Auto parts" }, { "Дилеры легковых и грузовых автомобилей" , "Auto and truck dealerships" }, { "Универсальные магазины" , "Department stores" }, { "Обувь и аксессуары" , "Footwear and accessories" }, { "Мебель, фурнитура и бытовая техника" , "Furnishing, fixtures and appliances" }, { "Игорные предприятия" , "Gambling" }, { "Розничная торговля товарами для дома" , "Home improvement retail" }, { "Розничная онлайн-торговля" , "Internet retail" }, { "Досуг" , "Leisure" }, { "Жилье" , "Lodging" }, { "Товары класса \"люкс\"" , "Luxury goods" }, { "Упаковка" , "Packaging and containers" }, { "Персональные услуги" , "Personal services" }, { "Транспортные средства для отдыха" , "Recreational vehicles" }, { "Жилищное строительство" , "Residential construction" }, { "Курорты и казино" , "Resorts and casinos" }, { "Рестораны" , "Restaurants" }, { "Специализированная розничная торговля" , "Specialty retail" }, { "Текстильное производство" , "Textile manufacturing" }, { "Туристические услуги" , "Travel services" }, { "Напитки - Пивовары" , "Beverages - Brewers" }, { "Напитки - Безалкогольные" , "Beverages - Non-alcoholic" }, { "Напитки - Винзаводы и ликеро-водочные заводы" , "Beverages - Wineries and distilleries" }, { "Кондитеры" , "Confectioners" }, { "Дисконтные магазины" , "Discount stores" }, { "Образование и обучение" , "Education and training services" }, { "Сельскохозяйственные продукты" , "Farm products" }, { "Дистрибуция продуктов питания" , "Food distribution" }, { "Продуктовые магазины" , "Grocery stores" }, { "Товары для дома и быта" , "Household and personal products" }, { "Упакованные продукты" , "Packaged foods" }, { "Табак" , "Tobacco" }, { "Бурение нефтяных и газовых скважин" , "Oil and gas drilling" }, { "Добыча и переработка нефти и газа" , "Oil and gas extraction and processing" }, { "Нефтегазовое оборудование и услуги" , "Oil and gas equipment and services" }, { "Интегрированные нефтегазовые компании" , "Oil and gas integrated" }, { "Транспортировка нефти и газа" , "Oil and gas midstream" }, { "Переработка и сбыт нефти и газа" , "Oil and gas refining and marketing" }, { "Энергетический уголь" , "Thermal coal" }, { "Уран" , "Uranium" }, { "Биржевой фонд" , "Exchange traded fund" }, { "Управление активами" , "Assets management" }, { "Банки - Диверсифицированные" , "Banks - Diversified" }, { "Банки - Региональные" , "Banks - Regional" }, { "Финансовые рынки" , "Capital markets" }, { "Закрытый фонд - Долговые инструменты" , "Closed-End fund - Debt" }, { "Закрытый фонд - Акции" , "Closed-end fund - Equity" }, { "Закрытый фонд - Иностранные" , "Closed-end fund - Foreign" }, { "Кредитные услуги" , "Credit services" }, { "Финансовые конгломераты" , "Financial conglomerates" }, { "Финансовые данные и биржи" , "Financial data and stock exchange" }, { "Страховые брокеры" , "Insurance brokers" }, { "Страхование - Диверсифицированные" , "Insurance - Diversified" }, { "Страхование - Жизнь" , "Insurance - Life" }, { "Страхование - Недвижимость и несчастные случаи" , "Insurance - Property and casualty" }, { "Страхование - Перестрахование" , "Insurance - Reinsurance" }, { "Страхование - Специальное" , "Insurance - Specialty" }, { "Ипотечное финансирование" , "Mortgage finance" }, { "Шелл-компании" , "Shell companies" }, { "Биотехнологии" , "Biotechnology" }, { "Диагностика и исследования" , "Diagnostics and research" }, { "Фармацевтическое производство - Общее" , "Drugs manufacturers - general" }, { "Фармацевтическое производство - Специальное и дженерики" , "Drugs manufacturers - Specialty and generic" }, { "Планы здравоохранения" , "Healthcare plans" }, { "Информационные службы здравоохранения" , "Health information services" }, { "Медицинские учреждения" , "Medical care facilities" }, { "Медицинское оборудование" , "Medical devices" }, { "Медицинские дистрибьюторы" , "Medical distribution" }, { "Медицинские инструменты и расходные материалы" , "Medical instruments and supplies" }, { "Фармацевтические ритейлеры" , "Pharmaceutical retailers" }, { "Аэрокосмическая и оборонная промышленность" , "Aerospace and defense" }, { "Авиакомпании" , "Airlines" }, { "Аэропорты и воздушные перевозки" , "Airports and air services" }, { "Строительные материалы и оборудование" , "Building products and equipment" }, { "Деловое оборудование и материалы" , "Business equipment and supplies" }, { "Конгломераты" , "Conglomerates" }, { "Консалтинговые услуги" , "Consulting services" }, { "Электрооборудование и запчасти" , "Electrical equipment and parts" }, { "Инженерное дело и строительство" , "Engineering and construction" }, { "Сельскохозяйственное и тяжелое строительное оборудование" , "Farm and heavy construction machinery" }, { "Промышленные дистрибьюторы" , "Industrial distribution" }, { "Инфраструктурные операции" , "Infrastructure operations" }, { "Интегрированные перевозки и логистика" , "Integrated freight and logistics" }, { "Морские перевозки" , "Marine shipping" }, { "Металлопроизводство" , "Metal fabrication" }, { "Контроль загрязнения и очистка" , "Pollution and treatment controls" }, { "Железные дороги" , "Railroads" }, { "Аренда и лизинг" , "Rental and leasing services" }, { "Безопасность и защита" , "Security and protection services" }, { "Специализированные бизнес-услуги" , "Specialty business services" }, { "Специализированные промышленные машины" , "Specialty industrial machinery" }, { "Услуги по трудоустройству" , "Stuffing and employment services" }, { "Инструменты и инвентарь" , "Tools and accessories" }, { "Грузоперевозки" , "Trucking" }, { "Управление отходами" , "Waste management" }, { "Недвижимость - Строительство" , "Real estate - Development" }, { "Недвижимость - Диверсифицированные" , "Real estate - Diversified" }, { "Услуги в сфере недвижимости" , "Real estate services" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Диверсифицированные" , "REIT - Diversified" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Медицинские учреждения" , "REIT - Healthcase facilities" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Отели" , "REIT - Hotel and motel" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Промышленность" , "REIT - Industrial" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Ипотека" , "REIT - Mortgage" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Офисы" , "REIT - Office" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Жилые помещения" , "REIT - Residential" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Розница" , "REIT - Retail" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Специальные помещения" , "REIT - Specialty" }, { "Коммуникационное оборудование" , "Communication equipment" }, { "Компьютерное оборудование" , "Computer hardware" }, { "Бытовая электроника" , "Consumer electronics" }, { "Электронные компоненты" , "Electronic components" }, { "Дистрибуция электроники и компьютеров" , "Electronics and computer distribution" }, { "Услуги информационных технологий" , "Information technology services" }, { "Научно-технические инструменты" , "Scientific and technical instruments" }, { "Полупроводниковое оборудование и материалы" , "Semiconductor equipment and materials" }, { "Полупроводники" , "Semiconductors" }, { "Программное обеспечение - Приложения" , "Software - Application" }, { "Программное обеспечение - Инфраструктура" , "Software - Infrastructure" }, { "Солнечная энергетика" , "Solar" }, { "Коммунальные предприятия - Диверсифицированные" , "Utilities - Diversified" }, { "Коммунальные предприятия - Независимые производители энергии" , "Utilities - Independent power producers" }, { "Коммунальные предприятия - Возобновляемая энергия" , "Utilities - Renewable" }, { "Коммунальные предприятия - Регулируемые электрические компании" , "Utilities - Regulated electric" }, { "Коммунальные предприятия - Регулируемые газовые компании" , "Utilities - Regulated gas" }, { "Коммунальные предприятия - Регулируемые водоканалы" , "Utilities - Regulated water" },





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 中，往品种对象属性的整数型、实数型、字符串型枚举里加入新的常量 :

enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER { SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS = 0 , SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW, SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR, SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY, SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM, SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST, SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT, SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW, SYMBOL_PROP_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_TIME_MSC, SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS, SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS, SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD, SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT, SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH, SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG, SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT, SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR }; #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 40 ) #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 1 ) enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE { SYMBOL_PROP_BID = SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH, SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW, SYMBOL_PROP_ASK, SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH, SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW, SYMBOL_PROP_LAST, SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH, SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE, SYMBOL_PROP_POINT, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY, }; #define SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 68 ) #define SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING { SYMBOL_PROP_NAME = (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS, SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE, SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT, SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN, SYMBOL_PROP_BANK, SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION, SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA, SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN, SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE, SYMBOL_PROP_PATH, SYMBOL_PROP_CATEGORY, SYMBOL_PROP_EXCHANGE, SYMBOL_PROP_COUNTRY, SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR_NAME, SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY_NAME, }; #define SYMBOL_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 16 )

对于每个枚举，要为每个枚举指定属性量数的宏替换设置新值。







在品种排序标准的枚举中，添加新常数与所有对象属性新添加的枚举常数相对应，如此我们就能够根据新属性针对品种进行选择和排序：

#define FIRST_SYM_DBL_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_SYM_STR_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_SYMBOLS_MODE { SORT_BY_SYMBOL_STATUS = 0 , SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SECTOR, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDUSTRY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CUSTOM, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXIST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SELECT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VISIBLE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TIME_MSC, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DIGITS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DIGITS_LOT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BOOKDEPTH_STATE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_START_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ORDER_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BID = FIRST_SYM_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BIDHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BIDLOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ASK, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ASKHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ASKLOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_LAST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_LASTHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_LASTLOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_REAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW_REAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_POINT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FACE_VALUE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_AW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_CHANGE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_VOLATILITY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_THEORETICAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_DELTA, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_THETA, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_GAMMA, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_VEGA, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_RHO, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_OMEGA, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_SENSITIVITY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_NAME = FIRST_SYM_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BASIS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BANK, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_FORMULA, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ISIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PAGE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PATH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CATEGORY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXCHANGE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_COUNTRY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SECTOR_NAME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDUSTRY_NAME, };





现在，每个窗体对象都将拥有一个新的“与环境交互”属性。 如果设置了该属性，则表示对象应根据其状态响应鼠标操作。 其余的窗体对象应该在重置窗体中具有该标志。 这可令我们选择光标悬停在其上的窗体（按下按钮），以及其它任何仅可针对单一窗体执行的必要操作，从而无关图表不响应鼠标操作。

在同一文件中，在画布上的图形元素整数型属性枚举中设置属性：

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 23 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

另外，我们固定整数型属性的数量，将其从 22 改为 23。



将新属性添加到画布上图形元素的可能排序条件的枚举当中：

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BELONG, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_HEIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MOVABLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_INTERACTION, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, };





我们在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh 品种对象类文件里进行所有必要的改进。



在类的公开部分，声明返回财经部分和行业或财经分支说明的方法:



string GetStatusDescription( void ) const ; string GetChartModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetCalcModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetTradeModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetTradeExecDescription( void ) const ; string GetSwapModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetOrderGTCModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetOptionTypeDescription( void ) const ; string GetOptionRightDescription( void ) const ; string GetOrderModeFlagsDescription( void ) const ; string GetFillingModeFlagsDescription( void ) const ; string GetExpirationModeFlagsDescription( void ) const ; string GetSectorDescription( void ) const ; string GetIndustryDescription( void ) const ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING GetCorrectTypeFilling( const uint type= ORDER_FILLING_RETURN ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME GetCorrectTypeExpiration( uint expiration= ORDER_TIME_GTC );





在简化的品种对象属性访问方法模块中，加入返回品种对象新属性值的方法：

long Status( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS); } int IndexInMarketWatch( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW); } ENUM_SYMBOL_SECTOR Sector( void ) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_SECTOR) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR); } ENUM_SYMBOL_INDUSTRY Industry( void ) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_INDUSTRY) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY); } bool IsCustom( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM); } color ColorBackground( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ChartMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE); } bool IsExist( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST); } bool IsExist( const string name) const { return this .SymbolExists(name); } bool IsSelect( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT); } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE); } long SessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } long SessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } long SessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } long Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } long VolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } long VolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } long Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TIME); } long TimeMSC( void ) const { return ( long ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TIME_MSC); } int Digits ( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS); } int DigitsLot( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS); } int Spread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsSpreadFloat( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT); } int TicksBookdepth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH); } bool BookdepthSubscription( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE TradeCalcMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } datetime StartTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME); } datetime ExpirationTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME); } int TradeStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } int TradeFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION TradeExecutionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE SwapMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE); } ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK SwapRollover3Days( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS); } bool IsMarginHedgedUseLeg( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG); } int ExpirationModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE); } int FillingModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE); } int OrderModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE OrderModeGTC( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE OptionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT OptionRight( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT); } double Bid( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } double BidHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } double BidLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } double Ask( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } double AskHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } double AskLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } double Last( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } double LastHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } double LastLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } double VolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } double VolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } double VolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } double OptionStrike( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } double Point ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT); } double TradeTickValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); } double TradeTickValueProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT); } double TradeTickValueLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS); } double TradeTickSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); } double TradeContractSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE); } double TradeAccuredInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST); } double TradeFaceValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE); } double TradeLiquidityRate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE); } double LotsMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN); } double LotsMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX); } double LotsStep( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP); } double VolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } double SwapLong( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } double SwapShort( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } double MarginInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } double MarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginLongInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginLongMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginShortInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginSellLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginShortMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double SessionVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } double SessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } double SessionInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } double SessionBuyOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionSellOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } double SessionClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } double SessionAW( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } double SessionPriceSettlement( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT); } double SessionPriceLimitMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN); } double SessionPriceLimitMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX); } double MarginHedged( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED); } double PriceChange( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE); } double PriceVolatility( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY); } double PriceTheoretical( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL); } double PriceDelta( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA); } double PriceTheta( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA); } double PriceGamma( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA); } double PriceVega( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA); } double PriceRho( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO); } double PriceOmega( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA); } double PriceSensitivity( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY); } double NormalizedPrice( const double price) const ; double NormalizedLot( const double volume) const ; double BidLast( void ) const ; double BidLastHigh( void ) const ; double BidLastLow( void ) const ; double AskLast( void ) const ; double AskLastHigh( void ) const ; double AskLastLow( void ) const ; string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME); } string Basis( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS); } string CurrencyBase( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE); } string CurrencyProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT); } string CurrencyMargin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN); } string Bank( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK); } string Description( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION); } string Formula( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA); } string ISIN( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN); } string Page( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE); } string Path( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH); } string Category( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CATEGORY); } string Exchange( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXCHANGE); } string Country( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_COUNTRY); } string SectorName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR_NAME); } string IndustryName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY_NAME); }





在接收和设置跟踪属性变更参数的方法模块中，加入处理新添加到品种对象的所有属性的必要方法：

bool IsChangedTradeMode( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_mode; } void SetControlSessionDealsInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionDealsDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionDealsLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedSessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionDeals( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionDeals( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value ));} long GetValueChangedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } void SetControlVolumeInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolume( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } void SetControlVolumeHighInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } void SetControlVolumeLowInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } void SetControlSpreadInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSpreadDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSpreadLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedSpread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsIncreasedSpread( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsDecreasedSpread( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } void SetControlStopLevelInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlStopLevelDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlStopLevelLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } void SetControlFreezeLevelInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlFreezeLevelDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlFreezeLevelLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } void SetControlBidInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBid( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsIncreasedBid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsDecreasedBid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } void SetControlBidHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBidHigh( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedBidHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedBidHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } void SetControlBidLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBidLow( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsIncreasedBidLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsDecreasedBidLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } void SetControlLastInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLast( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsIncreasedLast( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsDecreasedLast( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } void SetControlLastHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLastHigh( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedLastHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedLastHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } void SetControlLastLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLastLow( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsIncreasedLastLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsDecreasedLastLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } void SetControlBidLastInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLevel( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLast( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLast( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLast( void ) const ; void SetControlBidLastHighInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastHighDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastHighLevel( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; void SetControlBidLastLowInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLowDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLowLevev( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLastLow( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLastLow( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLastLow( void ) const ; void SetControlAskInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAsk( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsIncreasedAsk( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsDecreasedAsk( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } void SetControlAskHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAskHigh( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedAskHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedAskHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } void SetControlAskLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAskLow( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsIncreasedAskLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsDecreasedAskLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } void SetControlVolumeRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } void SetControlOptionStrikeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlOptionStrikeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlOptionStrikeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedOptionStrike( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsIncreasedOptionStrike( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsDecreasedOptionStrike( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } void SetControlVolumeLimitLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } void SetControlSwapLongLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapLong( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsIncreasedSwapLong( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsDecreasedSwapLong( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } void SetControlSwapShortLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapShort( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsIncreasedSwapShort( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsDecreasedSwapShort( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } void SetControlSessionVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionVolume( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsIncreasedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsDecreasedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } void SetControlSessionInterestInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionInterestDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionInterestLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionInterest( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsIncreasedSessionInterest( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsDecreasedSessionInterest( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value ));} double GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value ));} double GetValueChangedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } void SetControlPriceChangeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceChangeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceChangeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceChange( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE); } bool IsIncreasedPriceChange( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE); } bool IsDecreasedPriceChange( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE); } void SetControlPriceVolatilityInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceVolatilityDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceVolatilityLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceVolatility( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY); } bool IsIncreasedPriceVolatility( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY); } bool IsDecreasedPriceVolatility( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY); } void SetControlPriceTheoreticalInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceTheoreticalDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceTheoreticalLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceTheoretical( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL); } bool IsIncreasedPriceTheoretical( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL); } bool IsDecreasedPriceTheoretical( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL); } void SetControlPriceDeltaInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceDeltaDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceDeltaLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceDelta( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA); } bool IsIncreasedPriceDelta( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA); } bool IsDecreasedPriceDelta( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA); } void SetControlPriceThetaInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceThetaDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceThetaLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceTheta( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA); } bool IsIncreasedPriceTheta( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA); } bool IsDecreasedPriceTheta( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA); } void SetControlPriceGammaInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceGammaDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceGammaLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceGamma( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA); } bool IsIncreasedPriceGamma( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA); } bool IsDecreasedPriceGamma( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA); } void SetControlPriceVegaInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceVegaDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceVegaLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceVega( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA); } bool IsIncreasedPriceVega( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA); } bool IsDecreasedPriceVega( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA); } void SetControlPriceRhoInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceRhoDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceRhoLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceRho( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO); } bool IsIncreasedPriceRho( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO); } bool IsDecreasedPriceRho( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO); } void SetControlPriceOmegaInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceOmegaDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceOmegaLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceOmega( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA); } bool IsIncreasedPriceOmega( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA); } bool IsDecreasedPriceOmega( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA); } void SetControlPriceSensitivityInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceSensitivityDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceSensitivityLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceSensitivity( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY); } bool IsIncreasedPriceSensitivity( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY); } bool IsDecreasedPriceSensitivity( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY); } CTradeObj *GetTradeObj( void ) { return & this .m_trade; } };





在封闭的参数化构造函数中，为品种对象新添加的属性设置相应的数值：

CSymbol::CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL; this .m_name=name; this .m_book_subscribed= false ; if (! this .Exist()) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\"" , ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_SERVER)); this .m_global_error= ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL ; } bool select=:: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!select) { if (! this .SetToMarketWatch()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_PUT_SYMBOL), this .m_global_error); } } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_name, this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE), this .m_global_error); } this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .Reset(); this .InitMarginRates(); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, this .Name(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_MARGIN_RATES), this .m_global_error); return ; } #endif this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS] = symbol_status; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW] = index; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME] = ( long ) this .m_tick.volume; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_SECTOR); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_INDUSTRY); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME_MSC] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_TIME_MSC); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME] = this .TickTime(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST] = this .SymbolExists(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM] = this .SymbolCustom(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG] = this .SymbolMarginHedgedUseLEG(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderFillingMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE] = this .SymbolExpirationMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderGTCMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE] = this .SymbolOptionMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT] = this .SymbolOptionRight(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE] = this .SymbolChartMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE] = this .SymbolCalcMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE] = this .SymbolSwapMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE] = this .m_book_subscribed; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_POINT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_CHANGE); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_VOLATILITY); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_THEORETICAL); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_DELTA); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_THETA); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_GAMMA); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_VEGA); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_RHO); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_OMEGA); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_SENSITIVITY); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)] = this .m_tick.bid; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)] = this .m_tick.ask; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)] = this .m_tick.last; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)] = this .SymbolBidHigh(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)] = this .SymbolBidLow(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME)] = this .m_name; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_PATH ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_COUNTRY)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_COUNTRY); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR_NAME)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_SECTOR_NAME); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY_NAME)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_INDUSTRY_NAME); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS)] = this .SymbolBasis(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK)] = this .SymbolBank(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN)] = this .SymbolISIN(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA)] = this .SymbolFormula(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE)] = this .SymbolPage(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CATEGORY)] = this .SymbolCategory(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_EXCHANGE)] = this .SymbolExchange(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS] = this .SymbolDigitsLot(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); if (!select) this .RemoveFromMarketWatch(); this .m_trade.Init( this .Name(), 0 , this .LotsMin(), 5 , 0 , 0 , false , this .GetCorrectTypeFilling(), this .GetCorrectTypeExpiration(),LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG); }





在返回品种整数型属性描述的方法中添加返回整数型属性描述的代码模块：

string CSymbol::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_STATUS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetStatusDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_INDEX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SECTOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetSectorDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_INDUSTRY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetIndustryDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CUSTOM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CHART_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetChartModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXIST)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SELECT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VISIBLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_DEALS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMELOW)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? "(" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NO_TICKS_YET)+ ")" : TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TIME_MSC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TIME_MSC)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? "(" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NO_TICKS_YET)+ ")" : TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SPREAD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_BOOK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetCalcModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTradeModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_START_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)* 1000 )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)* 1000 )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTradeExecDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetSwapModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +DayOfWeekDescription( this .SwapRollover3Days()) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetExpirationModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_FILLING_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetFillingModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_ORDER_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetOrderModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetOrderGTCModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_OPTION_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetOptionTypeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetOptionRightDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : #ifdef __MQL5__ ( this .GetProperty(property)==CLR_MW_DEFAULT || this .GetProperty(property)==CLR_NONE ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true )) #else ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : "" ); }





为了避免在返回品种实数型属性描述的方法中显示一段类似长度的代码模块清单，我们考虑在方法的末尾添加代码：

property==SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgc) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_DELTA)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_THETA)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_VEGA)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_RHO)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : "" ); }





向返回品种字符串型属性描述的方法里添加类似的代码块：

string CSymbol::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==SYMBOL_PROP_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_NAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_BASIS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_COUNTRY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_COUNTRY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SECTOR_NAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_INDUSTRY_NAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_BANK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_BANK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_DESCRIPTION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_FORMULA)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_ISIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PAGE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PATH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PATH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CATEGORY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CAYEGORY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXCHANGE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXCHANGE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : "" ); }





实现返回财经部门描述的方法：

string CSymbol::GetSectorDescription( void ) const { switch ( this .Sector()) { case SECTOR_BASIC_MATERIALS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_BASIC_MATERIALS); case SECTOR_COMMUNICATION_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_COMMUNICATION_SERVICES); case SECTOR_CONSUMER_CYCLICAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CONSUMER_CYCLICAL); case SECTOR_CONSUMER_DEFENSIVE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CONSUMER_DEFENSIVE); case SECTOR_CURRENCY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CURRENCY); case SECTOR_CURRENCY_CRYPTO : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CURRENCY_CRYPTO); case SECTOR_ENERGY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_ENERGY); case SECTOR_FINANCIAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_FINANCIAL); case SECTOR_HEALTHCARE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_HEALTHCARE); case SECTOR_INDUSTRIALS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_INDUSTRIALS); case SECTOR_REAL_ESTATE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_REAL_ESTATE); case SECTOR_TECHNOLOGY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_TECHNOLOGY); case SECTOR_UTILITIES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_UTILITIES); case SECTOR_INDEXES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_INDEXES); case SECTOR_COMMODITIES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_COMMODITIES); default : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_UNDEFINED); } }

根据上面添加的 Sector() 方法返回的值，从方法里返回相应的文本描述。

实现返回行业或财经分支说明的方法：



string CSymbol::GetIndustryDescription( void ) const { switch ( this .Industry()) { case INDUSTRY_AGRICULTURAL_INPUTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AGRICULTURAL_INPUTS); case INDUSTRY_ALUMINIUM : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ALUMINIUM); case INDUSTRY_BUILDING_MATERIALS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BUILDING_MATERIALS); case INDUSTRY_CHEMICALS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CHEMICALS); case INDUSTRY_COKING_COAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COKING_COAL); case INDUSTRY_COPPER : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COPPER); case INDUSTRY_GOLD : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GOLD); case INDUSTRY_LUMBER_WOOD : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LUMBER_WOOD); case INDUSTRY_INDUSTRIAL_METALS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INDUSTRIAL_METALS); case INDUSTRY_PRECIOUS_METALS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PRECIOUS_METALS); case INDUSTRY_PAPER : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PAPER); case INDUSTRY_SILVER : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SILVER); case INDUSTRY_SPECIALTY_CHEMICALS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPECIALTY_CHEMICALS); case INDUSTRY_STEEL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_STEEL); case INDUSTRY_ADVERTISING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ADVERTISING); case INDUSTRY_BROADCASTING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BROADCASTING); case INDUSTRY_GAMING_MULTIMEDIA : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GAMING_MULTIMEDIA); case INDUSTRY_ENTERTAINMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ENTERTAINMENT); case INDUSTRY_INTERNET_CONTENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INTERNET_CONTENT); case INDUSTRY_PUBLISHING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PUBLISHING); case INDUSTRY_TELECOM : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TELECOM); case INDUSTRY_APPAREL_MANUFACTURING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_APPAREL_MANUFACTURING); case INDUSTRY_APPAREL_RETAIL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_APPAREL_RETAIL); case INDUSTRY_AUTO_MANUFACTURERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AUTO_MANUFACTURERS); case INDUSTRY_AUTO_PARTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AUTO_PARTS); case INDUSTRY_AUTO_DEALERSHIP : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AUTO_DEALERSHIP); case INDUSTRY_DEPARTMENT_STORES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DEPARTMENT_STORES); case INDUSTRY_FOOTWEAR_ACCESSORIES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FOOTWEAR_ACCESSORIES); case INDUSTRY_FURNISHINGS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FURNISHINGS); case INDUSTRY_GAMBLING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GAMBLING); case INDUSTRY_HOME_IMPROV_RETAIL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HOME_IMPROV_RETAIL); case INDUSTRY_INTERNET_RETAIL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INTERNET_RETAIL); case INDUSTRY_LEISURE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LEISURE); case INDUSTRY_LODGING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LODGING); case INDUSTRY_LUXURY_GOODS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LUXURY_GOODS); case INDUSTRY_PACKAGING_CONTAINERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PACKAGING_CONTAINERS); case INDUSTRY_PERSONAL_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PERSONAL_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_RECREATIONAL_VEHICLES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RECREATIONAL_VEHICLES); case INDUSTRY_RESIDENT_CONSTRUCTION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RESIDENT_CONSTRUCTION); case INDUSTRY_RESORTS_CASINOS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RESORTS_CASINOS); case INDUSTRY_RESTAURANTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RESTAURANTS); case INDUSTRY_SPECIALTY_RETAIL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPECIALTY_RETAIL); case INDUSTRY_TEXTILE_MANUFACTURING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TEXTILE_MANUFACTURING); case INDUSTRY_TRAVEL_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TRAVEL_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_BREWERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_BREWERS); case INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_NON_ALCO : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_NON_ALCO); case INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_WINERIES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_WINERIES); case INDUSTRY_CONFECTIONERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONFECTIONERS); case INDUSTRY_DISCOUNT_STORES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DISCOUNT_STORES); case INDUSTRY_EDUCATION_TRAINIG : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_EDUCATION_TRAINIG); case INDUSTRY_FARM_PRODUCTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FARM_PRODUCTS); case INDUSTRY_FOOD_DISTRIBUTION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FOOD_DISTRIBUTION); case INDUSTRY_GROCERY_STORES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GROCERY_STORES); case INDUSTRY_HOUSEHOLD_PRODUCTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HOUSEHOLD_PRODUCTS); case INDUSTRY_PACKAGED_FOODS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PACKAGED_FOODS); case INDUSTRY_TOBACCO : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TOBACCO); case INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_DRILLING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_DRILLING); case INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_EP : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_EP); case INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_EQUIPMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_EQUIPMENT); case INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_INTEGRATED : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_INTEGRATED); case INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_MIDSTREAM : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_MIDSTREAM); case INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_REFINING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_REFINING); case INDUSTRY_THERMAL_COAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_THERMAL_COAL); case INDUSTRY_URANIUM : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_URANIUM); case INDUSTRY_EXCHANGE_TRADED_FUND : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_EXCHANGE_TRADED_FUND); case INDUSTRY_ASSETS_MANAGEMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ASSETS_MANAGEMENT); case INDUSTRY_BANKS_DIVERSIFIED : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BANKS_DIVERSIFIED); case INDUSTRY_BANKS_REGIONAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BANKS_REGIONAL); case INDUSTRY_CAPITAL_MARKETS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CAPITAL_MARKETS); case INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_DEBT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_DEBT); case INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_EQUITY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_EQUITY); case INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_FOREIGN : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_FOREIGN); case INDUSTRY_CREDIT_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CREDIT_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_FINANCIAL_CONGLOMERATE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FINANCIAL_CONGLOMERATE); case INDUSTRY_FINANCIAL_DATA_EXCHANGE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FINANCIAL_DATA_EXCHANGE); case INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_BROKERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_BROKERS); case INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_DIVERSIFIED : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_DIVERSIFIED); case INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_LIFE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_LIFE); case INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_PROPERTY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_PROPERTY); case INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_REINSURANCE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_REINSURANCE); case INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_SPECIALTY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_SPECIALTY); case INDUSTRY_MORTGAGE_FINANCE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MORTGAGE_FINANCE); case INDUSTRY_SHELL_COMPANIES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SHELL_COMPANIES); case INDUSTRY_BIOTECHNOLOGY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BIOTECHNOLOGY); case INDUSTRY_DIAGNOSTICS_RESEARCH : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DIAGNOSTICS_RESEARCH); case INDUSTRY_DRUGS_MANUFACTURERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DRUGS_MANUFACTURERS); case INDUSTRY_DRUGS_MANUFACTURERS_SPEC : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DRUGS_MANUFACTURERS_SPEC); case INDUSTRY_HEALTHCARE_PLANS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HEALTHCARE_PLANS); case INDUSTRY_HEALTH_INFORMATION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HEALTH_INFORMATION); case INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_FACILITIES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_FACILITIES); case INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_DEVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_DEVICES); case INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_DISTRIBUTION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_DISTRIBUTION); case INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_INSTRUMENTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_INSTRUMENTS); case INDUSTRY_PHARM_RETAILERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PHARM_RETAILERS); case INDUSTRY_AEROSPACE_DEFENSE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AEROSPACE_DEFENSE); case INDUSTRY_AIRLINES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AIRLINES); case INDUSTRY_AIRPORTS_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AIRPORTS_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_BUILDING_PRODUCTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BUILDING_PRODUCTS); case INDUSTRY_BUSINESS_EQUIPMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BUSINESS_EQUIPMENT); case INDUSTRY_CONGLOMERATES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONGLOMERATES); case INDUSTRY_CONSULTING_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONSULTING_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_ELECTRICAL_EQUIPMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ELECTRICAL_EQUIPMENT); case INDUSTRY_ENGINEERING_CONSTRUCTION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ENGINEERING_CONSTRUCTION); case INDUSTRY_FARM_HEAVY_MACHINERY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FARM_HEAVY_MACHINERY); case INDUSTRY_INDUSTRIAL_DISTRIBUTION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INDUSTRIAL_DISTRIBUTION); case INDUSTRY_INFRASTRUCTURE_OPERATIONS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INFRASTRUCTURE_OPERATIONS); case INDUSTRY_FREIGHT_LOGISTICS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FREIGHT_LOGISTICS); case INDUSTRY_MARINE_SHIPPING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MARINE_SHIPPING); case INDUSTRY_METAL_FABRICATION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_METAL_FABRICATION); case INDUSTRY_POLLUTION_CONTROL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_POLLUTION_CONTROL); case INDUSTRY_RAILROADS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RAILROADS); case INDUSTRY_RENTAL_LEASING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RENTAL_LEASING); case INDUSTRY_SECURITY_PROTECTION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SECURITY_PROTECTION); case INDUSTRY_SPEALITY_BUSINESS_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPEALITY_BUSINESS_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_SPEALITY_MACHINERY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPEALITY_MACHINERY); case INDUSTRY_STUFFING_EMPLOYMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_STUFFING_EMPLOYMENT); case INDUSTRY_TOOLS_ACCESSORIES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TOOLS_ACCESSORIES); case INDUSTRY_TRUCKING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TRUCKING); case INDUSTRY_WASTE_MANAGEMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_WASTE_MANAGEMENT); case INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_DEVELOPMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_DEVELOPMENT); case INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_DIVERSIFIED : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_DIVERSIFIED); case INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_REIT_DIVERSIFIED : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_DIVERSIFIED); case INDUSTRY_REIT_HEALTCARE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_HEALTCARE); case INDUSTRY_REIT_HOTEL_MOTEL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_HOTEL_MOTEL); case INDUSTRY_REIT_INDUSTRIAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_INDUSTRIAL); case INDUSTRY_REIT_MORTAGE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_MORTAGE); case INDUSTRY_REIT_OFFICE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_OFFICE); case INDUSTRY_REIT_RESIDENTAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_RESIDENTAL); case INDUSTRY_REIT_RETAIL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_RETAIL); case INDUSTRY_REIT_SPECIALITY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_SPECIALITY); case INDUSTRY_COMMUNICATION_EQUIPMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COMMUNICATION_EQUIPMENT); case INDUSTRY_COMPUTER_HARDWARE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COMPUTER_HARDWARE); case INDUSTRY_CONSUMER_ELECTRONICS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONSUMER_ELECTRONICS); case INDUSTRY_ELECTRONIC_COMPONENTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ELECTRONIC_COMPONENTS); case INDUSTRY_ELECTRONIC_DISTRIBUTION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ELECTRONIC_DISTRIBUTION); case INDUSTRY_IT_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_IT_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_SCIENTIFIC_INSTRUMENTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SCIENTIFIC_INSTRUMENTS); case INDUSTRY_SEMICONDUCTOR_EQUIPMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SEMICONDUCTOR_EQUIPMENT); case INDUSTRY_SEMICONDUCTORS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SEMICONDUCTORS); case INDUSTRY_SOFTWARE_APPLICATION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SOFTWARE_APPLICATION); case INDUSTRY_SOFTWARE_INFRASTRUCTURE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SOFTWARE_INFRASTRUCTURE); case INDUSTRY_SOLAR : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SOLAR); case INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_DIVERSIFIED : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_DIVERSIFIED); case INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_POWERPRODUCERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_POWERPRODUCERS); case INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_RENEWABLE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_RENEWABLE); case INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_ELECTRIC : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_ELECTRIC); case INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_GAS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_GAS); case INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_WATER : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_WATER); default : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UNDEFINED); } }

该方法与上面研究过的方法类似，但会检查 Industry() 方法返回的值，并根据其值返回所需的文本字符串。



在文章的第七十三部分中，我已实现了鼠标状态类。 我们来修改 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\MouseState.mqh 中的方法名称。

把 ButtonKeyState() 重命名为 ButtonKeyState()：

int CoordX( void ) const { return this .m_coord_x; } int CoordY( void ) const { return this .m_coord_y; } int DeltaWheel( void ) const { return this .m_delta_wheel; } ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE ButtonKeyState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string flags);

...

ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE CMouseState:: ButtonKeyState ( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string flags) { this .SetButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,( ushort )flags); return (ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE) this .m_state_flags; }





在私密部分，我将在表中添加比特位的十六进制值，来描述鼠标按钮状态：

class CMouseState { private : int m_coord_x; int m_coord_y; int m_delta_wheel; int m_window_num; long m_chart_id; ushort m_state_flags; void SetButtonKeyState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const ushort flags); void SetButtKeyFlags( const short flags); public :





我们来修复所有函数库图形对象的基准对象类中的错误。 创建此该类的对象时，在类构造函数中存储程序名时，错误地将名称前缀设置为空字符串：

CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ),m_visible( false ), m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ) ,m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; this .m_type_graph_obj= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_type_element= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_belong= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_group= 0 ; this .m_name_prefix= "" ; this .m_name= "" ; this .m_chart_id= 0 ; this .m_object_id= 0 ; this .m_zorder= 0 ; this .m_subwindow= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; this .m_timeframes_visible= OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ; this .m_visible= true ; this .m_back= false ; this .m_selected= false ; this .m_selectable= false ; this .m_hidden= true ; this .m_create_time= 0 ; }

首先，在此处的初始化清单中设置有效的前缀值。 进而，在构造函数主体中，该值被设置为空字符串，这导致在处理图形对象时，识别图形对象的逻辑会出现错误。



删除代码，并从初始化清单中删除设置移位和可见性标志，因为它们应在构造函数主体中设置：

CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; this .m_type_graph_obj= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_type_element= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_belong= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_group= 0 ; this .m_name= "" ; this .m_chart_id= 0 ; this .m_object_id= 0 ; this .m_zorder= 0 ; this .m_subwindow= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; this .m_timeframes_visible= OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ; this .m_visible= true ; this .m_back= false ; this .m_selected= false ; this .m_selectable= false ; this .m_hidden= true ; this .m_create_time= 0 ; }





在类的公开部分，编写返回图形对象名称前缀的方法：

bool AddEvent(CGBaseEvent * event ) { return this .m_list_events.Add( event );} void ClearEventsList( void ) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); } int EventsTotal( void ) { return this .m_list_events.Total(); } public : string NamePrefix( void ) const { return this .m_name_prefix; } void SetObjectID( const long value ) { this .m_object_id= value ; } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this .m_belong=belong; } void SetTypeGraphObject( const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this .m_type_graph_obj=obj; } void SetTypeElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this .m_type_element=type; } void SetSpecies( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species){ this .m_species=species; } void SetGroup( const int group ) { this .m_group= group ; } void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } void SetChartID( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; } void SetDigits( const int value ) { this .m_digits= value ; }





我们在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh 中改进画布上的图形元素对象类 。



在此之前，我也犯了一些错误。 因此，我们需要添加处理新“交互”属性的方法。

将返回相对于整个元素或其活动区域的光标位置的方法，从受保护部分移到公开部分：



class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool m_shadow; color m_chart_color_bg; uint m_duplicate_res[]; bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); private : bool ResourceStamp( const string source); virtual bool Reset( void ); bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); bool Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false );

我们需要它们来管理图形元素集合类中的外部对象。

在类的私密部分，存储对象属性的结构可保存对象，并从中读取接收的新属性：

class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool m_shadow; color m_chart_color_bg; uint m_duplicate_res[]; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); private : struct SData { int id; int type; int number; long chart_id; int subwindow; int coord_x; int coord_y; int width; int height; int edge_right; int edge_bottom; int act_shift_left; int act_shift_top; int act_shift_right; int act_shift_bottom; uchar opacity; color color_bg; bool movable; bool active; bool interaction; int coord_act_x; int coord_act_y; int coord_act_right; int coord_act_bottom; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[]; long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL];





在类的公开部分，声明虚拟事件处理程序：

protected : CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : virtual void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ); CGCnvElement() : m_shadow( false ),m_chart_color_bg(( color ):: ChartGetInteger (:: ChartID (), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND )) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; } ~CGCnvElement() { this .m_canvas.Destroy(); }

由于其它对象（包括窗体对象）将从其中派生，因此我们需要一个虚拟事件处理程序。 图形元素的集合列表存储 CGCnvElement 类型的类对象。 然而，它的衍生后代也可以安置在其中。 故此，当从列表中获取 CForm 类对象时，在访问对象事件处理程序时会调用 CForm 类处理程序，因为它也含有虚拟事件处理程序。

在简化的对象属性访问方法模块中，设置两个新方法来处理“交互”属性：

bool SetCoordX( const int coord_x); bool SetCoordY( const int coord_y); bool SetWidth( const int width); bool SetHeight( const int height); void SetRightEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); } void SetBottomEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); } void SetActiveAreaLeftShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaRightShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaTopShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaBottomShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaShift( const int left_shift, const int bottom_shift, const int right_shift, const int top_shift); void SetColorBackground( const color colour) { this .m_color_bg=colour; } void SetOpacity( const uchar value, const bool redraw= false ); void SetMovable( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,flag); } void SetActive( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,flag); } void SetInteraction( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,flag); } void SetID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,id); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,number); } void SetShadow( const bool flag) { this .m_shadow=flag; } int ActiveAreaLeftShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); } int ActiveAreaRightShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); } int ActiveAreaTopShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); } int ActiveAreaBottomShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); } int ActiveAreaLeft( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordX()+ this .ActiveAreaLeftShift()); } int ActiveAreaRight( void ) const { return int ( this .RightEdge()- this .ActiveAreaRightShift()); } int ActiveAreaTop( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordY()+ this .ActiveAreaTopShift()); } int ActiveAreaBottom( void ) const { return int ( this .BottomEdge()- this .ActiveAreaBottomShift()); } color ColorBackground( void ) const { return this .m_color_bg; } uchar Opacity( void ) const { return this .m_opacity; } int RightEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordX()+ this .m_canvas.Width(); } int BottomEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordY()+ this .m_canvas.Height(); } int CoordX( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); } int CoordY( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); } int Width( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); } int Height( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); } bool Movable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); } bool Active( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); } bool Interaction( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION); } string NameObj( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ); } string NameRes( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES); } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); } int WindowNum( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); } int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); } int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); } bool IsShadow( void ) const { return this .m_shadow; } color ChartColorBackground( void ) const { return this .m_chart_color_bg; } void BringToTop( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( false , false ); CGBaseObj::SetVisible( true , false );} virtual void Show( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( true , false ); } virtual void Hide( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( false , false ); }





在参数化构造函数中，添加检查含程序名的子字符串是否存在，该子字符串是在构造函数里作为参数传递的。 如果没有子字符串，传递给该方法的名称将把收到的程序名作为对象名前缀。 如果子字符串存在，则不添加任何内容。 如果在构造函数参数 name 中传递了对象名前缀，则可令我们避免重复前缀：

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name=(:: StringFind (name, this .m_name_prefix)< 0 ? this .m_name_prefix : "" )+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type_element=element_type; this .SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .m_color_bg=colour; this .m_opacity=opacity; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,element_num); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,activity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .ActiveAreaLeft()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .ActiveAreaTop()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); } else { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .m_name); } }

在此，我们还设置了“交互”属性的默认值，并修复了为函数库对象分配图形元素类型时的错误（之前，我们将元素类型赋值到 m_type变量，这不对，并导致对象识别错误）：

this .m_type=element_type;

在受保护类构造函数中进行了类似的修正：

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name=(:: StringFind (name, this .m_name_prefix)< 0 ? this .m_name_prefix : "" )+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type_element=element_type; this .SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .m_color_bg=CLR_CANV_NULL; this .m_opacity= 0 ; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h, this .m_color_bg, this .m_opacity, false )) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .ActiveAreaLeft()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .ActiveAreaTop()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); } else { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .m_name); } }





在创建对象结构的方法中，添加将新属性写入结构变量的操作：

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.number=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.chart_id= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); this .m_struct_obj.subwindow=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.coord_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); this .m_struct_obj.width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.height=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.movable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); this .m_struct_obj.active=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); this .m_struct_obj.interaction=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.color_bg= this .m_color_bg; this .m_struct_obj.opacity= this .m_opacity; :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY, true ); return false ; } return true ; }

在结构主体外创建对象的方法中，在对象中添加从结构中读取属性：

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.number); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, this .m_struct_obj.chart_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.subwindow); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.height); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.edge_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, this .m_struct_obj.movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, this .m_struct_obj.active); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, this .m_struct_obj.interaction); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom); this .m_color_bg= this .m_struct_obj.color_bg; this .m_opacity= this .m_struct_obj.opacity; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); }





在文件清单的最后，实现虚拟事件处理程序：

void CGCnvElement:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { this .m_shift_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , this .WindowNum()); } }

这里的一切都很简单。 当收到图表窗口变更事件时，我们需要重新计算子窗口坐标的垂直偏移值，因为它的大小可能会改变。 这意味着我们应该改变像素的数量，来相应地调整 Y 坐标。







窗体对象。 开发处理鼠标的功能

作为图形构造的一个单独元素，窗体对象应该可以访问鼠标光标参数，以及其本身的事件处理程序，并在以各种方式与鼠标交互时，设置一些窗体属性。

若要达此目的，\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh 的窗体对象文件里包括了鼠标状态文件，而在类的私密部分，声明处理鼠标属性对象所需的变量：

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GCnvElement.mqh" #include "ShadowObj.mqh" #include "Animations\Animations.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\MouseState.mqh" class CForm : public CGCnvElement { private : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CAnimations *m_animations; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; CMouseState m_mouse; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE m_mouse_form_state; ushort m_mouse_state_flags; color m_color_frame; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom; int m_offset_x; int m_offset_y; void Initialize( void ); void ResetArrayFrameT( void ); void ResetArrayFrameQ( void ); void ResetArrayFrameG( void ); string CreateNameDependentObject( const string base_name) const { return :: StringSubstr ( this .NameObj(),:: StringLen (:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ))+ 1 )+ "_" +base_name; } CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); void CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity); public :





在类的公开部分，声明处理窗体对象的鼠标状态对象，和窗体对象的虚拟事件处理程序的方法：

public : ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE MouseFormState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); void SetChartTools( const bool flag); void SetOffsetX( const int value ) { this .m_offset_x= value ; } void SetOffsetY( const int value ) { this .m_offset_y= value ; } int OffsetX( void ) const { return this .m_offset_x; } int OffsetY( void ) const { return this .m_offset_y; } int MouseCursorX( void ) const { return this .m_mouse.CoordX(); } int MouseCursorY( void ) const { return this .m_mouse.CoordY(); } virtual void OnChartEvent( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); CForm( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm( const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm() { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM; this .Initialize(); } ~CForm();





在初始化类变量的方法中，设置鼠标按钮和光标移动标志的默认变量，并调用父类方法来设置窗体和鼠标之间的交互标志：

void CForm::Initialize( void ) { this .m_list_elements.Clear(); this .m_list_elements.Sort(); this .m_shadow_obj= NULL ; this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_frame_width_right= 2 ; this .m_frame_width_left= 2 ; this .m_frame_width_top= 2 ; this .m_frame_width_bottom= 2 ; this .m_mouse_state_flags= 0 ; this .m_offset_x= 0 ; this .m_offset_y= 0 ; CGCnvElement::SetInteraction( false ); this .m_animations= new CAnimations(CGCnvElement::GetObject()); }





编写返回与窗体相关的鼠标状态的方法：

ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE CForm::MouseFormState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_NOT_PRESSED; ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE state= this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); this .m_mouse_state_flags= this .m_mouse.GetMouseFlags(); if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideElement(m_mouse.CoordX(),m_mouse.CoordY())) { this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 8 ); if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideActiveArea(m_mouse.CoordX(),m_mouse.CoordY())) this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 9 ); else this .m_mouse_state_flags &= 0xFDFF ; if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010 )!= 0 ) form_state=(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_PRESSED); else { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0080 )!= 0 ) form_state=(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_WHEEL); else form_state=(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_NOT_PRESSED); } } else { form_state=((( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010 )!= 0 ) ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_NOT_PRESSED); } return form_state; }

在创建测试窗体对象时，我们在文章的第七十三部分中曾详细研究了该方法。 现在，该方法已经稍微得以增强，当将光标悬停在窗体外时，也可跟踪鼠标按钮的状态。 清单中已详细讲述了方法逻辑。 无论如何，欢迎您参与评论部分。



窗体对象事件处理程序：

void CForm:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGCnvElement:: OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); this .m_mouse_form_state= this .MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam- this .m_shift_y,sparam); bool pressed=( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false ); bool pressed_chart=( this .m_mouse_form_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_PRESSED && this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false ); bool pressed_form=(pressed_chart ? false : this .m_mouse_form_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false ); if (pressed_chart) { this .SetInteraction( false ); this .SetChartTools( true ); } else if (pressed_form && ! this .Interaction()) { this .BringToTop(); this .SetInteraction(CGCnvElement::Active() ? true : false ); this .SetChartTools(CGCnvElement::Active() ? false : true ); this .m_offset_x= this .m_mouse.CoordX()- this .CoordX(); this .m_offset_y= this .m_mouse.CoordY()- this .CoordY(); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { if ( this .Interaction()) { if ( this .MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED) { if ( this .Move( this .m_mouse.CoordX()- this .m_offset_x, this .m_mouse.CoordY()- this .m_offset_y, true )) { this .m_offset_x= this .m_mouse.CoordX()- this .CoordX(); this .m_offset_y= this .m_mouse.CoordY()- this .CoordY(); } } } Comment ( this .Name(), ":

" , EnumToString (( ENUM_CHART_EVENT )id), "

" , EnumToString ( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)), "

" , EnumToString ( this .m_mouse_form_state), "

pressed=" ,pressed, ", pressed_chart=" ,pressed_chart, ", pressed_form=" ,pressed_form, ", Interaction=" ,Interaction() ); } }

该方法也已有了详细的注释。 对于图表事件，处理程序首先检查鼠标按钮状态和光标位置。 然后设置鼠标整体状态的标志（在图表上、或活动窗体区域内按下鼠标左键）。 然后，这些标志用于处理程序逻辑分支。 其思路是，如果在窗体外部按下鼠标按钮，则允许为图表启用其它工具（鼠标滚动、上下文菜单和十字光标），同时重置窗体与鼠标交互的标志。

如果在活动窗体区域内按下鼠标左键，则图表将禁用其它工具，同时窗体将设置与鼠标交互的标志。

这最终会导致以下行为：如果我们在窗体上按住鼠标按钮不放，我们就在不移动整个图表的情况下移动它。 如果我们开始在窗体内滚动鼠标滚轮，图表应该保持不变（因为窗体内也许包含支持鼠标滚轮滚动的其它元素，而图表不应对此做出反应）。

同时，只有一个窗体应保持活动状态，以便与鼠标交互（前台窗体是保持按压按钮或鼠标光标悬停其上的那个）。 我将稍后逐步实现这一切。



使用鼠标、上下文菜单和图表十字光标工具设置图表滚动标志的方法：

void CForm::SetChartTools( const bool flag) { :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ,flag); }

该方法接收该标志。 为每个图表属性设置标志值。

由于复合图形对象还包含窗体对象作为基准图形对象定位点的控制对象，所以我们来稍微改进一下 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\objects\Graph\Extend\CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit.mqh 中的扩展标准图形对象工具包类 。



在事件处理程序中，添加处理鼠标移动的操作：

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (! this .GetControlPointCoordXY(i,x,y)) continue ; form.SetCoordX(x- this .m_shift); form.SetCoordY(y- this .m_shift); form.Update(); } :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); } }

在此，我们循环遍历复合图形对象的窗体对象列表，调用每个窗体对象的事件处理程序。 伴随我继续研究复合图形对象，该方法将得到改进。

类对象已包含在扩展标准图形对象之中。 为了访问上面研究过虑的事件处理程序，我将改进标准图形对象类中相应的事件处理程序。

打开标准图形对象类文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh，并对其进行一些改进。

在受保护的参数化构造函数中，检查对象是否为扩展对象。 如果是，将其选择和可用性标志设置为 false。 对于普通标准图形对象，这些属性的标志直接取自图形对象：



CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE elm_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species, const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name) { this .Prop= new CProperties(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL); this .ExtToolkit=(elm_type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? new CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit() : NULL ); this .m_pivots=pivots; int levels=( int ):: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELS ); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, this .m_pivots); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, this .m_pivots); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, 2 ); this .m_type=obj_type; this .SetName(name); CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(elm_type); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetSpecies(species); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits(( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (:: ChartSymbol (chart_id), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, 0 ,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, 0 ,CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, 0 ,CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, 0 ,CGBaseObj::Belong()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES, 0 ,CGBaseObj::Species()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_ID, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY, 0 , false ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_NAME, 0 , this .Name()); this .PropertiesRefresh(); this .m_create_time=( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, 0 ); this .m_back=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ); this .m_selected=( bool )( GraphElementType()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? false : this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ) ); this .m_selectable=( bool )( GraphElementType()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? false : this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ) ); this .m_hidden=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ); if ( this .GraphElementType()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) { datetime times[]; double prices[]; if (:: ArrayResize (times, this .Pivots())!= this .Pivots()) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_FAILED_ARR_RESIZE_TIME_DATA); if (:: ArrayResize (prices, this .Pivots())!= this .Pivots()) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_FAILED_ARR_RESIZE_PRICE_DATA); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { times[i]= this .Time(i); prices[i]= this .Price(i); } this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObj( this .TypeGraphObject(), this .Name(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), this .Pivots(),CTRL_FORM_SIZE, this .XDistance(), this .YDistance(),times,prices); this .ExtToolkit.CreateAllControlPointForm(); this .SetFlagSelected( false , false ); this .SetFlagSelectable( false , false ); } this .PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); }





在标准图形对象的事件处理程序中，将 sparam 参数中指定的当前图形对象名称发送给扩展图形对象工具箱对象的事件处理程序。 此外，添加鼠标移动事件的处理：



void CGStdGraphObj:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (GraphElementType()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) return ; string name= this .Name(); if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { if (ExtToolkit== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(i), this .Price(i),i); } ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam, name ); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { if (ExtToolkit!= NULL ) ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam, name ); } }

这些都是我现在不打算详述的草率修改。 在处理复合图形对象时，我还会研究它们。

窗体对象将在图形元素集合类中进行管理。 相同类均提供了列表用于存储指向图形元素的指针。 该列表将接收所有已创建的窗体。 目前，我们将手动执行此操作。 稍后，我将实现在创建对象后立即将其添加到列表中的功能。

图形元素集合类文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh 也有一个用于管理图表对象的类。 我们来添加重载方法，用于设置允许图表工具包访问的标志 — 滚轮滚动、鼠标移动、上下文菜单和十字光标：

class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list_new_graph_obj; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; long m_chart_id; long m_chart_id_main; string m_chart_symbol; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_last_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; int m_handle_ind; string m_name_ind; string m_name_program; string LastAddedGraphObjName( void ); void SetMouseEvent( void ); public : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects( void ) const { return this .m_total_objects; } int Delta( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } void SetChartTools( const bool flag); void SetChartTools( const bool mouse_scroll, const bool context_menu, const bool crosshair_tool); CGStdGraphObj *CreateNewGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type, const string name, const bool extended); CArrayObj *GetListNewAddedObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_new_graph_obj;} bool CreateEventControlInd( const long chart_id_main); bool AddEventControlInd( void ); void Refresh( void ); CChartObjectsControl( void ) { this .m_name_program=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_id_main=:: ChartID (); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort(); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; this .m_name_ind= "" ; this .m_handle_ind= INVALID_HANDLE ; this .SetMouseEvent(); } CChartObjectsControl( const long chart_id) { this .m_name_program=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod (chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol (chart_id); this .m_chart_id_main=:: ChartID (); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort(); this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; this .m_name_ind= "" ; this .m_handle_ind= INVALID_HANDLE ; this .SetMouseEvent(); } ~CChartObjectsControl() { :: ChartIndicatorDelete ( this . ChartID (), 0 , this .m_name_ind); :: IndicatorRelease ( this .m_handle_ind); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartObjectsControl *obj_compared=node; return ( this . ChartID ()>obj_compared. ChartID () ? 1 : this . ChartID ()<obj_compared. ChartID () ? - 1 : 0 ); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); };

我们在类主体之外编写它们的实现：

void CChartObjectsControl::SetChartTools( const bool flag) { :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ,flag); } void CChartObjectsControl::SetChartTools( const bool mouse_scroll, const bool context_menu, const bool crosshair_tool) { :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL ,mouse_scroll); :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU ,context_menu); :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ,crosshair_tool); }

上面已研究过类似的方法。 此处的区别是其中的每一个都可单独接收每个金融工具的标志。 这些方法稍后也许会用于管理图形元素集合类中的图表，在该类中，该方法被重命名

bool IsPresentGraphElmInList( const int id, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type_obj);

其中，会存在基本理念更合适的东西，和不同的参数。

另外，我们添加（临时）公开方法，能够将图形元素添加到集合列表当中：

#resource "\\" +PATH_TO_EVENT_CTRL_IND; class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CArrayObj m_list_charts_control; CListObj m_list_all_canv_elm_obj; CListObj m_list_all_graph_obj; CArrayObj m_list_deleted_obj; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; bool IsPresentCanvElmInList( const long chart_id, const string name); bool IsPresentGraphObjInList( const long chart_id, const string name); bool IsPresentGraphObjOnChart( const long chart_id, const string name); CChartObjectsControl *GetChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *CreateChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *RefreshByChartID( const long chart_id); bool IsPresentChartWindow( const long chart_id); void RefreshForExtraObjects( void ); long GetFreeGraphObjID( bool program_object); long GetFreeCanvElmID( void ); bool AddGraphObjToCollection( const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control); public : bool AddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element); private :

至于目前，这种方法仍然是公开的。 稍后，当我实现在画布上把新创建的图形元素立即添加到列表中时，我会把该方法改为私密。

在类的私密部分，声明为已熟知的图表设置标志的方法：

public : bool AddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element); private : CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id, int &index); string FindExtraObj( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjFromList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); void DeleteGraphObjectsFromList( const long chart_id); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList( const int index); void MoveGraphObjectsToDeletedObjList( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(CChartObjectsControl *obj); void SetChartTools( const long chart_id, const bool flag); public :





在创建图形对象的每个公开方法中，遵照上述相同的方式设置选择和可用性标志。 我们以创建垂直线的方法为例：

public : bool CreateLineVertical( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const bool extended, const datetime time) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_VLINE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time, 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdVLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm,extended); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelected(obj.GraphElementType()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? false : obj.Selected(), false ); obj.SetFlagSelectable(obj.GraphElementType()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? false : true , false ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); return this .AddCreatedObjToList(DFUN,chart_id,nm,obj); }

所有创建图形对象的其它类似方法已遵照类似的方式加以改进。 在此研究它们没有意义。

将画布上的图形元素添加到集合的方法：

bool CGraphElementsCollection::AddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element) { if (element== NULL ) return false ; if ( this .IsPresentCanvElmInList(element. ChartID (),element.Name())) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN+element.Name()+ ": " ,MSG_LIB_SYS_OBJ_ALREADY_IN_LIST); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Add(element)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN+element.Name()+ ": " ,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); return false ; } return true ; }

该方法接收指向要放置到列表的图形元素的指针。

如果列表中已经存在相同的对象 — 则发送通知，并返回 false。

如果将指针放置到列表失败，也发送通知，并返回 false。

如果成功，则返回 true。

该方法返回指示图形元素集合列表中存在图形元素类对象的标志：

bool CGraphElementsCollection::IsPresentCanvElmInList( const long chart_id, const string name) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,name,EQUAL); return ( list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ? false : true ); }

一个图表 ID，和欲检查列表中是否存在的对象的名称会被传递给该方法。

接下来，获取含有指定图表 ID 的对象列表，并按名称对获取的列表进行排序。

如果获取列表失败，或列表为空 ，则返回 false — 对象不在列表中；否则返回 true — 发现对象。



事件处理程序。 在此，我们添加从标准图形对象列表调用事件处理程序，并处理与画布上图形元素相关的鼠标事件：

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_std= NULL ; CGCnvElement *obj_cnv= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long param=(id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? :: ChartID () : idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE ); long chart_id=(param== WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam) : param); obj_std= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) { obj_std= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); if (obj_std.SetNamePrev(obj_std.Name()) && obj_std.SetName(name_new)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj_std. ChartID (),obj_std.TimeCreate(),obj_std.Name()); } obj_std.PropertiesRefresh(); obj_std.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Total();i++) { obj_std= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ((id< CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ? id : idx),lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || idx== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, true ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();i++) { obj_cnv= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (obj_cnv== NULL ) continue ; obj_cnv. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } if (list!= NULL ) { obj_cnv=list.At( 0 ); if (obj_cnv!= NULL && obj_cnv.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) { CForm *form=obj_cnv; if (form!= NULL ) { form.SetChartTools( false ); form. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { obj_std=list.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } }

清单中已对代码模块进行了完整的注释。 此处的思路是，我们应该只有一个能够与鼠标交互的窗体对象。 因此，我们首先检查对象是否存在。 如果是，操作应严格限定在其事件处理程序之中。

使用鼠标、关联菜单和十字光标工具为指定图表设置滚动图表标志的方法：

void CGraphElementsCollection::SetChartTools( const long chart_id, const bool flag) { :: ChartSetInteger (chart_id, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger (chart_id, CHART_CONTEXT_MENU ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger (chart_id, CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ,flag); }

经由前面所研究的类似内容，我们已经掌握了这种方法。 除了标志，它还要接收所需图表的 ID。



为了处理图形元素的集合列表，我们还需要提供从程序访问它们的权限。 这一般是在 CEngine \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh 中完成的。

目前，两种公开方法足以进行测试：

CGStdGraphObj *GraphGetStdGraphObjectExt( const string name, const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_graph_objects.GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); string nm=(:: StringFind (name, this .ProgramName()+ "_" )== WRONG_VALUE ? this .ProgramName()+ "_" +name : name); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, 0 ,nm,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); } CArrayObj *GetListCanvElement( void ) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListCanvElm(); } bool GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element) { return this .m_graph_objects.AddCanvElmToCollection(element); } void GraphGetArrayChartsID( long &array_charts_id[]) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_graph_objects.GetListChartsControl(); if (list== NULL ) return ; :: ArrayResize (array_charts_id,list.Total()); :: ArrayInitialize (array_charts_id, WRONG_VALUE ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CChartObjectsControl *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; array_charts_id[i]=obj. ChartID (); } }

其中一个方法返回集合中de1图形元素列表;而第二个方法则把新创建的图形元素添加到集合当中。



这就是我们目前检验新功能所需的全部内容。



测试

若要执行测试，我们延用来自上一篇文章中的 EA，并将其保存到 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part96\ ，命名为 TestDoEasyPart96.mq5。



从 EA 全局变量列表中删除窗体对象列表：

CEngine engine; CArrayObj list_forms; color array_clr[];

我们不需要该列表，因为新创建的窗体现在将位于函数库的集合列表之中。

在 OnInit() 处理程序中，添加循环创建两个窗体对象的代码模块：

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 4 ) #define START_X ( 4 ) #define START_Y ( 4 ) #define KEY_LEFT ( 188 ) #define KEY_RIGHT ( 190 ) #define KEY_ORIGIN ( 191 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseColorBG = INPUT_YES; sinput color InpColorForm3 = clrCadetBlue ; CEngine engine; color array_clr[]; int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 2 ;i++) { CForm *form= new CForm( "Form_0" + string (i+ 1 ), 30 ,(i== 0 ? 80 : 150 ), 100 , 30 ); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( true ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); form.SetOpacity( 245 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( false ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(), true ); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "Тест 0" , "Test 0" )+ string (i+ 1 ),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); if (!engine.GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(form)) delete form; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

这里的一切都进行了彻底的注释。 此外，在之前的一些文章中，我已经研究过创建类似的窗体对象。

在循环中创建了两个窗体。 为它们设置显示参数，同时将指向窗体的指针放入函数库集合列表之中。



编译 EA，并在图表上启动它。 创建了两个窗体，它们可以用鼠标独立拖动。 每个当前窗体始终位于其它对象的上层 — 在前台，而所选窗体上的数据显示在图表注释之中：





我们可以看到，窗体可以相互独立地重新定位，而图表保持不变。 每个激活窗体始终位于前台。 然而，这里也有相当大的缺点：如果我们用鼠标移动图表，一旦光标接触窗体区域，它就会被激活，然后它就处于激活状态，且可被管控。 鼠标拖动图表后，相对于窗体参考点的光标坐标更改有时可能会计算不正确。



我将在进一步的开发过程中检测并修复所有这些瑕疵。







下一步是什么？

在下一篇文章中，我将继续研究窗体和鼠标之间的事件和交互。



以下是 MQL5 的当前函数库版本、测试 EA，和图表事件控制指标的所有文件，供您测试和下载。 在评论中留下您的问题、意见和建议。

*该系列的前几篇文章:



DoEasy 函数库中的图形（第九十三部分）：准备创建复合图形对象的功能

DoEasy 函数库中的图形（第九十四部分）：移动和删除复合图形对象

DoEasy 函数库中的图形（第九十五部分）：复合图形对象控件

