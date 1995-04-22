XAU NR7 Range Break H4
- 专家
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Avinash PagadalaAvinash Pagadala | 量化系统与 MQL5 算法交易工程师
我设计系统性交易工具，帮助减少情绪化决策，让执行、风险与测试对零售及倾向自营（prop）的交易者更清晰。
关于我
近十年市场经验——我从零售交易者起步，购买指标与 EA，回测后实盘，在挫折中学习。有几年亏损与不稳定，更多来自恐惧、贪婪、过度交易与人为失误，而非“图表不好”。这段经历让我进入 MQL5：若优势真实，就应可编码、可验证、可控制。
旗舰方向 — Akshaya Prajna (Sovereign Nexus)
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus
Version: 1.00
What it is
XAU NR7 Range Break H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Architecture is deliberate and high-tension:
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Compress — the market tightens into a compressed range episode.
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Break — price punches through the mapped range lid or floor.
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Expand — the system joins the directional expansion with selectable exit style.
Built for structured automated participation — not grid, not martingale. Evaluate on demo with your broker's spreads and your own risk profile.
This product is a technical range-break system. Exact compression depth, wait windows, and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here.
Advantages
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Gold-focused packaging for XAUUSD / GOLD-style symbols
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Clean fixed-lot research default (start small: 0.01)
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Designed for H4 volatility range-break participation
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Magic-number isolation and max hold bars
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English packaging and inputs overview
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Architectural narrative: compress → break → expand
Features
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Range-compression episode mapping on H4
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Range-break participation style (both directions when armed)
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Selectable risk / exit style (reverse, RR, ATR trail)
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ATR-aware stop distance context
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Max hold bars, slippage points, fixed lots
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Absolute lot cap and Market-safe volume / stops helpers
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No grid / no martingale marketing
Exact compression and break thresholds stay private.
Inputs (parameter list)
Position / risk
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Input
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Description
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InpLots
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Fixed lot size (default 0.01)
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InpMaxLots
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Absolute lot cap (Market safety)
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InpMaxRiskPercent
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Max SL loss % of equity (volume shrink guard)
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InpRiskMode
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Exit style: 0 reverse · 1 RR1 · 2 RR2 · 3 ATR trail
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InpRR
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Reward–risk multiplier when used
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InpTrailAtrPeriod
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ATR period for trail mode
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InpTrailAtrMult
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ATR multiple for trail mode
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InpMagic
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Magic number (default 100063)
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InpMaxHoldBars
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Maximum bars to hold
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InpSlippagePoints
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Max slippage in points
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InpAtrPeriod
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ATR period for risk distance
Strategy knobs (tuning only — not a full recipe)
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Input
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Description
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InpNR
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Compression lookback sensitivity (tuning knob)
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InpWait
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Bars allowed after setup until break is abandoned
Recommended setup
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Item
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Recommendation
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Symbol
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XAUUSD (or broker gold synonym)
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Timeframe
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H4
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Lots
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Start small — fixed 0.01
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Account
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Demo first with your broker's spreads
Always forward-test on a demo account before live capital.
Illustrative research note (not a promise)
Public Market screenshots use a last ~2 years filtered deal window only
(2024-08-03 → 2026-07-31), XAUUSD H4, fixed lots 0.01, deposit model $5,000:
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Metric
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Value
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Net
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$2,184.07
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Profit Factor
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2.09
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Max DD %
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11.00%
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Trades
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109
Source: MT5 report SC100_063_5k_h4_norisk.htm (see pack METRICS_NOTE.md ).
These figures are illustrative research context — not a profit guarantee. Past Strategy Tester results do not predict future performance.
Risk notice
Trading leveraged CFDs / FX / metals can result in loss of capital. Use only risk you can afford. Review lot inputs before live use. No system wins every trade.