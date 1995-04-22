XAU Momentum Rank

  • 专家
  • Avinash Pagadala
    Avinash Pagadala

    Avinash Pagadala

    Avinash Pagadala | 量化系统与 MQL5 算法交易工程师
    我设计系统性交易工具，帮助减少情绪化决策，让执行、风险与测试对零售及倾向自营（prop）的交易者更清晰。
    关于我
    近十年市场经验——我从零售交易者起步，购买指标与 EA，回测后实盘，在挫折中学习。有几年亏损与不稳定，更多来自恐惧、贪婪、过度交易与人为失误，而非“图表不好”。这段经历让我进入 MQL5：若优势真实，就应可编码、可验证、可控制。
    旗舰方向 — Akshaya Prajna (Sovereign Nexus)
  • 版本: 1.0
  • 激活: 5
XAU Momentum Rank H4

Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus
Version: 1.00

What it is

XAU Momentum Rank H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Cross-sectional style momentum ranking adapted to single-symbol gold H4.

Built for structured automated participation — not grid, not martingale. Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use.

This product is a technical system. Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here.

Advantages

  • Gold-focused packaging for XAUUSD / GOLD-style symbols

  • Clean fixed-lot research defaults (start small: 0.01)

  • Designed for H4 participation

  • English packaging and high-level inputs overview

  • No grid / no martingale marketing story

Features

  • RANK SIGNAL

  • MOMENTUM

  • H4

  • Selectable risk / exit style inputs where present in the EA source

  • Magic number isolation and max hold bars (typical SC100 packaging)

  • Slippage / lot floor inputs when exposed by the EA

Exact structure thresholds remain internal.

Inputs (parameter list — high level)

Typical SC100 research packaging exposes controls similar to:

Position / risk

Input

Description

InpLots

Fixed lot size (default often 0.01)

InpMinLot

Broker minimum floor

InpUseRiskPerTrade

Optional risk % sizing when enabled

InpRiskPercent

Risk percent when risk mode is on

InpRiskMode

Exit style selector (reverse / RR / trail) when present

InpRR

Reward–risk multiplier when used

InpTrailAtrPeriod / InpTrailAtrMult

Trail volatility settings when used

InpMagic

Magic number

InpMaxHoldBars

Maximum bars to hold

InpSlippagePoints

Max slippage in points

InpAtrPeriod

ATR period for risk distance context

Strategy knobs

Product-specific sensitivity inputs may appear (depth, period, threshold knobs). Treat them as tuning knobs — not a full recipe dump.

Open the .mq5 under VERSIONS/ for the exact Input list of this build.

Recommended setup

Item

Recommendation

Symbol

XAUUSD (or broker gold synonym)

Timeframe

H4

Lots

Start small — fixed 0.01

Account

Demo first with your broker’s spreads

Always forward-test on a demo account before live capital.

Illustrative research note (not a promise)

Public Market screenshots use a last ~2 years filtered window
(2024-08-03 → 2026-07-31), XAUUSD H4, 0.01 lots, deposit model $5,000:

Metric

Value

Net

$1,526.50

Profit Factor

1.65

Max DD %

7.07%

Trades

101

Not a profit guarantee. Figures come only from MT5 HTM/JSON ( _research/2y_metrics.json or full sample when selected) — never invented. Source sample: window_2y .

Risk notice

Trading leveraged CFDs / FX / metals can result in loss of capital. Use only risk you can afford. Review lot inputs before live use. No system wins every trade.


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5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
作者的更多信息
CCI Extreme
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU CCI Extreme H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU CCI Extreme H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. CCI extreme reversion style participation on gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here. Advantages
FREE
XAU Cup Handle Break M15
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU Cup Handle Break M15 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Cup Handle Break M15 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the M15 chart. Cup-and-handle style breakout pattern participation on M15 gold. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not pub
FREE
VWAP Mean Reversion
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU VWAP Mean Reversion H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU VWAP Mean Reversion H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Intraday VWAP mean-reversion style participation on gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not publ
FREE
XAU Volume Level Break H1
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU Volume Level Break H1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Volume Level Break H1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H1 chart. Volume-profile-inspired HVN/LVN style level break logic on H1 gold. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not
FREE
XAU Imbalance Proxy H4
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU Imbalance Proxy H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Imbalance Proxy H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. OHLC imbalance proxy participation for gold (not real footprint DOM). Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not pub
FREE
XAU Supertrend Trail H4
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU Supertrend Trail H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Supertrend Trail H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Supertrend trail following for gold H4 directional moves. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published her
FREE
XAU Head Shoulders M15
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU Head Shoulders M15 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Head Shoulders M15 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the M15 chart. Head-and-shoulders style reversal pattern participation on M15 gold. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not pub
FREE
XAU Tokyo Momentum H1
Avinash Pagadala
专家
# XAU Tokyo Momentum H1 **Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus**   **Version:** 1.00 --- ## What it is **XAU Tokyo Momentum H1** is an Expert Advisor for **gold** on the **H1** chart. Tokyo session momentum participation for gold H1. Built for structured automated participation — **not grid** , **not martingale** . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a **technical system** . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal pro
FREE
XAU Equal Level Raid H1
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU Equal Level Raid H1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Equal Level Raid H1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H1 chart. Equal highs/lows liquidity raid style participation on H1 gold. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not publish
FREE
XAU Anchored VWAP Pull H4
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU Anchored VWAP Pull H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Anchored VWAP Pull H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Anchored VWAP pullback continuation style for gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published he
FREE
XAU Residual Momentum H4
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU Residual Momentum H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Residual Momentum H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Residual momentum factor style trend participation on H4 gold. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not publis
FREE
XAU Pulse M30
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU Pulse M30 ============= Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — XAUUSD M30 trend / SMA reverse with UTC session filters, flexible lot sizing, optional recovery modes, basket risk filter, and an on-chart HUD. Recommended environment ----------------------- - Symbol: XAUUSD (broker suffixes such as XAUUSD.m / XAUUSDm are fine) - Chart period: M30 - The EA reads M30 bars for signals even if attached to another chart period. - XAUUSD + M30 is the intended configuration. Other symbols/timeframes are
XAU Swing Structure Rider
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU Swing Structure Rider H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.10 What it is XAU Swing Structure Rider H4 is a swing-oriented Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. It participates when market structure supports a directional swing and manages risk with selectable exit modes (including reward–risk style targets and an optional volatility trail). Built for structured swing participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on demo with your broker’s spreads and
XAU Rate Momentum Rider
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU Rate Momentum Rider D1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Rate Momentum Rider D1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the D1 chart. It uses a technical daily-return momentum proxy (not live central-bank rates) to participate when price displaces beyond a sensitivity threshold, then manages the position with selectable exit styles. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on demo with your broker’s spreads
XAU Gap Fill Rider D1
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU Gap Fill Rider D1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Gap Fill Rider D1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the D1 chart. It participates when daily price interacts with technical imbalance zones derived from OHLC geometry, then manages the position with selectable exit styles. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on demo with your broker's spreads and your own risk profile. This product is a technica
XAU Structure Pullback H1
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU Structure Pullback H1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Structure Pullback H1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H1 chart. Architecture is simple and deliberate: Impulse — a clear directional displacement is identified on structure. Pullback band — price retraces into a mapped structure participation band. Continue — the system joins the continuing direction with selectable exit style. Built for structured automated participation — not grid
XAU NR7 Range Break H4
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU NR7 Range Break H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU NR7 Range Break H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Architecture is deliberate and high-tension: Compress — the market tightens into a compressed range episode. Break — price punches through the mapped range lid or floor. Expand — the system joins the directional expansion with selectable exit style. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Ev
XAU Turn of Month D1
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU Turn of Month D1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Turn of Month D1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the D1 chart. It focuses on structured participation around the turn-of-month calendar rhythm — a low-frequency calendar-window style, not a high-churn scalper. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on demo with your broker's spreads and your own risk profile. This product is a technical calendar s
XAU Keltner Expansion H4
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU Keltner Expansion H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Keltner Expansion H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Channel expansion trend participation for gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here. Ad
ATR Expansion
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU ATR Expansion H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU ATR Expansion H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. ATR expansion breakout with trail-style risk on gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here. Adva
XAU Seasonality Filter D1
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU Seasonality Filter D1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Seasonality Filter D1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the D1 chart. Seasonality calendar filter participation for daily gold. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published
Nexus Gold Portfolio
Avinash Pagadala
专家
Nexus Gold Portfolio Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — multi-edge portfolio for gold Product style: Research-grade multi-engine portfolio · English packaging What this product is Nexus Gold Portfolio is a multi-engine Expert Advisor built for traders who prefer portfolio thinking over a single idea. Instead of forcing every market day through one story, the book combines ten classical market ideas that professional and retail literature treat as pillars of modern technical trading — structure,
XAU Basis Proxy M15
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU Basis Proxy M15 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Basis Proxy M15 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the M15 chart. Technical basis-style proxy on gold M15 (not real futures cash-and-carry). Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not pub
XAU Fib Pullback H1
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU Fib Pullback H1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Fib Pullback H1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H1 chart. Fibonacci-style pullback continuation for gold H1. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here. Advantages G
XAU Vol Compress Expand M15
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU Vol Compress Expand M15 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Vol Compress Expand M15 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the M15 chart. Volatility compression-to-expansion break participation on M15 gold. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and a
XAU London Breakout H1
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU London Breakout H1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU London Breakout H1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H1 chart. London session range breakout participation for gold H1. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here.
XAU Asian Range Break M15
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU Asian Range Break M15 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Asian Range Break M15 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the M15 chart. Asian range breakout participation for gold M15. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here. A
PASr Trend
Avinash Pagadala
专家
# XAU PSAR Trend H4 **Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus**   **Version:** 1.00 --- ## What it is **XAU PSAR Trend H4** is an Expert Advisor for **gold** on the **H4** chart. Parabolic SAR trend ride for gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — **not grid**, **not martingale**. Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a **technical system**. Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are **n
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