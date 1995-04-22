Sanju
- 专家
-
- 版本: 11.0
- 激活: 20
Adaptive AI Trend Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5
UT Bot LineReg EA PRO is a professional automated trading system developed for MetaTrader 5. It combines Linear Regression, Adaptive ATR, Trend Confirmation, and Advanced Risk Management to identify high-probability trading opportunities while protecting trading capital.
Designed for both Forex and Gold (XAUUSD), the EA automatically adapts to changing market volatility and manages trades using intelligent stop-loss, break-even, trailing stop, and profit protection algorithms.
Key Features
✔ Adaptive ATR-based Entry & Exit
✔ Linear Regression Trend Detection
✔ Multi-Timeframe Trend Confirmation
✔ Safe Reverse Trading Engine
✔ Dynamic Risk-Based Lot Calculation
✔ Intelligent Break-Even Management
✔ Partial Profit Taking
✔ Adaptive ATR Trailing Stop
✔ Profit Drop Protection
✔ Trading Session Filter
✔ Spread Protection
✔ Configurable Risk Management
✔ Optimized for XAUUSD & Major Forex Pairs
✔ Fully Automated Trading
Recommended Settings
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Timeframe: M5
- Trend Filter: M15
- Symbols: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and other major pairs
- Risk: 1–2% per trade
- Broker: ECN/Low Spread Recommended
Risk Management
The EA incorporates advanced money management features including adaptive position sizing, stop-loss control, break-even adjustment, partial position closing, and profit-lock mechanisms to help reduce unnecessary drawdowns.
Suitable For
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- Forex Major Pairs
- ECN Accounts
- VPS Trading
- 24/5 Automated Trading
Version: 10.0
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)