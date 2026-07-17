PresetSystemX7

  • 专家
  • Viktor Mitrofanov
    Viktor Mitrofanov

    Viktor Mitrofanov

    I turn MQL5 Expert Advisors into fully automated Preset Machines. I keep your original trading logic, split it into manageable configurations, run them through my own tester-validator, and deliver a ready-to-use system with selected working presets.
  • 版本: 8.9
  • 更新: 9 八月 2026
  • 激活: 5

PRESET SYSTEM =X7= XAUUSD ONLY!

Adaptive Trade Driver. Shifts when the market shifts.

ONLY UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH! Purchase Preset System =X7= and get X7PRO absolutely FREE!

The price of the system increases with every buyer +10$. The longer you wait, the higher the price.


WHO THIS SYSTEM IS FOR

Preset System =X7= is built for those who don't want to manually assemble a trading strategy, optimize dozens of parameters, or guess which settings will work next month.

It's a ready-to-use preset system powered by the X7 PRO Engine. Inside, you'll find trading strategies already assembled for different market directions and regimes. Each one has passed through search, validation, selection, and cleansing in the proprietary Optimizer software suite.

HOW IT WORKS

You don't need to build logic from scratch. Choose your risk mode, attach the advisor to the chart, and start trading. Preset System =X7= applies ready-made strategies only in the market conditions they were specifically prepared for.

THE REAL VALUE

Any advisor can open a trade. The hard part happens before you hit Start: coming up with trading logic, testing it across different market periods, separating real edge from randomness, validating strategies out-of-sample, filtering out weak and over-optimized variants, and distributing strategies across BUY, SELL, and different volatility regimes. That's exactly what Optimizer does.

OPTIMIZER'S PRODUCTION PIPELINE

Every preset in Preset System =X7= goes through a 15-stage production pipeline: five stages of optimization, five stages of validation, and five stages of cleansing. Each strategy is tested on different historical segments. Only configurations that remain robust after repeated checks make it into the pool. Weak, random, and over-optimized variants never become part of the trading system.

ARCHITECTURE

Preset System =X7= runs on the unified X7 architecture: an engine that builds trades from market levels, a ready pool of BUY, SELL, and BOTH presets, ATR Trade Gearbox, Trend Classifier, volume filtering, higher timeframe zone control, additional entry timing checks, flexible exit rules, risk management, and Master Stop.

WHAT IS A PRESET

Each preset is a standalone trading logic with its own direction, timeframe, entry level, ATR mode, filters, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and position management rules.

SYSTEM ALGORITHM

The system tracks market levels calculated by the ready presets. When price approaches a level, the advisor doesn't fire blindly. First, it runs a re-check: is the current volatility regime compatible, is the BUY or SELL direction allowed, is the spread acceptable, is it within the trading session, is there volume confirmation, is the entry near a strong higher timeframe zone, has price passed the timing check, and are position limits or Master Stop triggered? Only when all conditions align does Preset System =X7= open a market trade.

NO PENDING ORDERS

The system does not use traditional pending orders with the broker. Levels are stored inside the advisor as Breakout Lines. This allows the system to check market conditions at the moment price touches the level, rather than making a decision in advance.

ATR TRADE GEARBOX — ADAPTIVITY

The core principle of Preset System =X7= is simple: one strategy should not perform the same way across completely different market states. Quiet markets, active markets, and sharp news spikes each require a different approach.

ATR Trade Gearbox splits volatility into distinct modes:
  • OFF — volatility filtering disabled
  • Calm — extremely quiet market
  • Low — low volatility
  • Mid — moderate volatility
  • High — high volatility
  • Extra — very high volatility
  • Shock — extreme volatility

Each preset is built for specific conditions. If a strategy is designed for Low mode, it won't attempt to trade in Mid, High, or Shock. When the market shifts, Preset System =X7= removes inactive Breakout Lines and waits for the right regime to return. This doesn't guarantee profit, but it's a critical safeguard against using the same logic across incomparable market environments.

Different instruments use different ATR thresholds. The system includes separate volatility maps for Gold, Silver, Oil, CFDs, and major currency pairs.

BUY, SELL, AND BOTH

Preset System =X7= does not treat buys and sells as mirror trades. Markets often rise and fall differently. That's why the system uses separate scenarios.
BUY presets are long-only and use their own entry logic. SELL presets are short-only with separate parameters, levels, and filters. BOTH presets create independent logic for BUY and SELL simultaneously.
Each direction can have its own market levels, Breakout Lines, entry parameters, ATR modes, filters, position limits, and exit rules.

TREND CLASSIFIER

Some presets can utilize the Trend Classifier. It evaluates market direction using seven independent methods:

  • ADX,
  • Moving Average,
  • Bollinger Bands,
  • Parabolic SAR,
  • Heiken Ashi,
  • Fast Breakout,
  • Slow Breakout.

Each method votes for either upside or downside.


If there isn't enough confirmation, the system blocks entries in that direction. If a preset is designed for direct level-based trading, it can use its own logic without trend filtering. Preset System =X7= does not force a single model onto all strategies. Each preset uses only the conditions it was created and tested for.

ENTRY FILTERS

  • Volume Breakout Filter compares current volume against specified parameters and can block weak moves if the breakout lacks sufficient confirmation. Note that some brokers provide tick volume rather than centralized exchange volume.
  • Higher Timeframe Zone Filter can cancel BUY entries near strong resistance zones and SELL entries near strong support zones. This filter helps avoid entering breakouts right before a higher timeframe obstacle.
  • Stochastic Timing Filter checks the entry moment and can block BUY on overheated impulses and SELL after extended downward moves.
  • Delay Entry. After touching a Breakout Line, a trade may not open immediately. Preset System =X7= waits for confirmation within a specified number of candles. The entry is cancelled if price pulls back, the waiting time expires, or other filter conditions fail.

EXITS AND POSITION MANAGEMENT

Each preset already contains its own exit logic. Fixed Exit uses fixed or ATR-multiplier Stop Loss and Take Profit. Smart Exit calculates levels based on market structure: for BUY, Stop Loss is placed below the local low; for SELL, above the local high; Take Profit is built relative to the opposite market structure. Break Even moves Stop Loss to breakeven or a small profit after a specified gain. Trailing Stop follows price as the move continues. Group Exit allows closing a group of positions based on total pips, total loss, total profit, or drawdown from the peak.


RISK MANAGEMENT

Preset System =X7= doesn't require changing the strategy core. The user primarily manages the deposit load through strategy weights — each weight unit equals 0.01 lot.

The system also allows limiting the maximum number of BUY positions, maximum number of SELL positions, total open positions, trading session, acceptable spread, and trading days.

Preset System =X7= has no martingale, no grid, and no automatic lot increase after a loss. New trades are never opened specifically to average down an existing position.


MASTER STOP

Master Stop is the overall account protection circuit. It monitors a defined profit or loss threshold relative to Balance or Equity. Once the limit is reached, Preset System =X7= can close open positions, remove active Breakout Lines, block new entries, and pause trading for a specified time. Master Stop does not look for signals. Its job is to limit the system's activity when your protection conditions are met.

MARKET VISUALIZATION

Preset System =X7= can display on the chart: current ATR mode, active BUY and SELL levels, Breakout Lines, trading direction, pending status, open trades, blocks (spread, session, Master Stop), and support/resistance zones.

Three visual maps are available:

  • Map 1 Scalp — short-term nearby zones
  • Map 2 Intraday — intraday zones
  • Map 3 Higher TF — higher timeframe zones
These maps do not open trades on their own. They help you see the context in which the preset operates.

QUICK START

Open an XAUUSD chart. Attach Preset System =X7=. Load a suitable ready preset. Set your preferred lot or risk. Check trading session and spread limits. Enable Algo Trading.

No need to manually select indicators, pick timeframes, draw levels, or optimize parameters from scratch. The preset already contains a complete trading model.

WHO IT'S FOR

Preset System =X7= suits beginners who need a ready system instead of a complex constructor. It suits experienced traders who want to work with a pool of pre-tested strategies. It suits those who understand the value of validation but don't want to spend months on optimization and testing themselves. It suits those who value separate BUY and SELL logic, volatility control, and risk limits.

IMPORTANT

Preset System =X7= does not promise profitability and does not eliminate market risk. Presets go through rigorous multi-stage selection, but markets change, broker conditions vary, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

Before live trading, you must test the system in the strategy tester, on a demo account, with small volume, and considering spreads, commissions, swaps, and conditions of your specific broker.


FINAL WORD

Preset System =X7= doesn't make you guess the market. It gives you ready-made strategies that have already gone through the heavy lifting of search, validation, and selection.

Good luck on the journey! And thank you for choosing X7 PRO — we value your trust.


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实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
作者的更多信息
The Gold Father I
Viktor Mitrofanov
专家
THE GOLDFATHER — TURN IT ON AND FORGET ABOUT IT Forget complex settings Forget dozens of parameters Forget “how does this even work” IT’S SIMPLE 1️⃣ Choose a preset 2️⃣ Press start 3️⃣ The EA trades ️ XAUUSD ONLY WHAT’S INSIDE Intelligent position management Automatic risk and lot calculation Adaptation to current market volatility 10 BUY and 10 SELL strategies for different market phases 100+ strategy combinations inside the system Works without optimization or
TradingCoPilot
Viktor Mitrofanov
实用工具
Trading Co-Pilot for MetaTrader 5 专业级手动交易持仓管理助手 Trading Co-Pilot 是一款专为手动交易者设计的智能持仓管理工具，帮助您自动化控制风险与利润。 它不会开仓。 它只负责专业管理您的仓位。 您专注于入场，Co-Pilot 负责保护与优化出场。 工作原理 当您手动开仓后，Trading Co-Pilot 会自动： • 设置止损（Stop Loss） • 设置止盈（Take Profit） • 启用保本（Break Even） • 启用移动止损（Trailing Stop） 您可以选择两种模式： • SMART 智能模式（基于市场结构计算） • FIX 固定模式（基于预设点数） 每个模块都可以独立开启或关闭。 BUY 和 SELL 仓位分别独立管理。 核心优势 1. 专业风险控制 每一笔交易都按规则管理，而非情绪驱动。 2. 智能止损 根据所选时间周期的高低点自动计算止损位置。 3. 智能止盈 基于市场结构设定合理目标，而非随意设定。 4. 动态保本机制 当价格达到指定进度时自动移动至保本位。 5. 智能移动止损 随着价格朝有利方向运
FREE
X7pro
Viktor Mitrofanov
专家
X7 PRO — Adaptive Trade Driver. Shifts when the market shifts.  = XAU, CFD, FOREX = X7 PRO was built with a deep understanding of trading's core axiom: the market never stands still, and the search for a single "holy grail" formula is destined to fail. The purpose of this tool is not to guess the market, but to synchronize with it. We designed it as a flexible, adaptive environment that remains "alive" through every phase of the market cycle. It doesn't provide ready-made answers — it provides
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Maroyo Furukawa
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Maroyo Furukawa 2026.07.27 07:42 
 

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