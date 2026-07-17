PresetSystemX7

PRESET SYSTEM =X7= XAUUSD ONLY!

Adaptive Trade Driver. Shifts when the market shifts.

ONLY UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH! Purchase Preset System =X7= and get X7PRO absolutely FREE! The price of the system increases with every buyer +10$. The longer you wait, the higher the price.





WHO THIS SYSTEM IS FOR

Preset System =X7= is built for those who don't want to manually assemble a trading strategy, optimize dozens of parameters, or guess which settings will work next month.

It's a ready-to-use preset system powered by the X7 PRO Engine. Inside, you'll find trading strategies already assembled for different market directions and regimes. Each one has passed through search, validation, selection, and cleansing in the proprietary Optimizer software suite.





HOW IT WORKS

You don't need to build logic from scratch. Choose your risk mode, attach the advisor to the chart, and start trading. Preset System =X7= applies ready-made strategies only in the market conditions they were specifically prepared for.





THE REAL VALUE

Any advisor can open a trade. The hard part happens before you hit Start: coming up with trading logic, testing it across different market periods, separating real edge from randomness, validating strategies out-of-sample, filtering out weak and over-optimized variants, and distributing strategies across BUY, SELL, and different volatility regimes. That's exactly what Optimizer does.





OPTIMIZER'S PRODUCTION PIPELINE

Every preset in Preset System =X7= goes through a 15-stage production pipeline: five stages of optimization, five stages of validation, and five stages of cleansing. Each strategy is tested on different historical segments. Only configurations that remain robust after repeated checks make it into the pool. Weak, random, and over-optimized variants never become part of the trading system.





ARCHITECTURE

Preset System =X7= runs on the unified X7 architecture: an engine that builds trades from market levels, a ready pool of BUY, SELL, and BOTH presets, ATR Trade Gearbox, Trend Classifier, volume filtering, higher timeframe zone control, additional entry timing checks, flexible exit rules, risk management, and Master Stop.





WHAT IS A PRESET

Each preset is a standalone trading logic with its own direction, timeframe, entry level, ATR mode, filters, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and position management rules.





SYSTEM ALGORITHM

The system tracks market levels calculated by the ready presets. When price approaches a level, the advisor doesn't fire blindly. First, it runs a re-check: is the current volatility regime compatible, is the BUY or SELL direction allowed, is the spread acceptable, is it within the trading session, is there volume confirmation, is the entry near a strong higher timeframe zone, has price passed the timing check, and are position limits or Master Stop triggered? Only when all conditions align does Preset System =X7= open a market trade.





NO PENDING ORDERS

The system does not use traditional pending orders with the broker. Levels are stored inside the advisor as Breakout Lines. This allows the system to check market conditions at the moment price touches the level, rather than making a decision in advance.





ATR TRADE GEARBOX — ADAPTIVITY

The core principle of Preset System =X7= is simple: one strategy should not perform the same way across completely different market states. Quiet markets, active markets, and sharp news spikes each require a different approach.





ATR Trade Gearbox splits volatility into distinct modes:

OFF — volatility filtering disabled

Calm — extremely quiet market

Low — low volatility

Mid — moderate volatility

High — high volatility

Extra — very high volatility

Shock — extreme volatility

Each preset is built for specific conditions. If a strategy is designed for Low mode, it won't attempt to trade in Mid, High, or Shock. When the market shifts, Preset System =X7= removes inactive Breakout Lines and waits for the right regime to return. This doesn't guarantee profit, but it's a critical safeguard against using the same logic across incomparable market environments.

Different instruments use different ATR thresholds. The system includes separate volatility maps for Gold, Silver, Oil, CFDs, and major currency pairs.





BUY, SELL, AND BOTH

Preset System =X7= does not treat buys and sells as mirror trades. Markets often rise and fall differently. That's why the system uses separate scenarios. BUY presets are long-only and use their own entry logic. SELL presets are short-only with separate parameters, levels, and filters. BOTH presets create independent logic for BUY and SELL simultaneously. Each direction can have its own market levels, Breakout Lines, entry parameters, ATR modes, filters, position limits, and exit rules.





TREND CLASSIFIER Some presets can utilize the Trend Classifier. It evaluates market direction using seven independent methods:

ADX,

Moving Average,

Bollinger Bands,

Parabolic SAR,

Heiken Ashi,

Fast Breakout,

Slow Breakout. Each method votes for either upside or downside.





If there isn't enough confirmation, the system blocks entries in that direction. If a preset is designed for direct level-based trading, it can use its own logic without trend filtering. Preset System =X7= does not force a single model onto all strategies. Each preset uses only the conditions it was created and tested for.





ENTRY FILTERS

Volume Breakout Filter compares current volume against specified parameters and can block weak moves if the breakout lacks sufficient confirmation. Note that some brokers provide tick volume rather than centralized exchange volume.

compares current volume against specified parameters and can block weak moves if the breakout lacks sufficient confirmation. Note that some brokers provide tick volume rather than centralized exchange volume. Higher Timeframe Zone Filter can cancel BUY entries near strong resistance zones and SELL entries near strong support zones. This filter helps avoid entering breakouts right before a higher timeframe obstacle.

can cancel BUY entries near strong resistance zones and SELL entries near strong support zones. This filter helps avoid entering breakouts right before a higher timeframe obstacle. Stochastic Timing Filter checks the entry moment and can block BUY on overheated impulses and SELL after extended downward moves.

checks the entry moment and can block BUY on overheated impulses and SELL after extended downward moves. Delay Entry. After touching a Breakout Line, a trade may not open immediately. Preset System =X7= waits for confirmation within a specified number of candles. The entry is cancelled if price pulls back, the waiting time expires, or other filter conditions fail.



EXITS AND POSITION MANAGEMENT

Each preset already contains its own exit logic. Fixed Exit uses fixed or ATR-multiplier Stop Loss and Take Profit. Smart Exit calculates levels based on market structure: for BUY, Stop Loss is placed below the local low; for SELL, above the local high; Take Profit is built relative to the opposite market structure. Break Even moves Stop Loss to breakeven or a small profit after a specified gain. Trailing Stop follows price as the move continues. Group Exit allows closing a group of positions based on total pips, total loss, total profit, or drawdown from the peak.



RISK MANAGEMENT

Preset System =X7= doesn't require changing the strategy core. The user primarily manages the deposit load through strategy weights — each weight unit equals 0.01 lot. The system also allows limiting the maximum number of BUY positions, maximum number of SELL positions, total open positions, trading session, acceptable spread, and trading days. Preset System =X7= has no martingale, no grid, and no automatic lot increase after a loss. New trades are never opened specifically to average down an existing position.



MASTER STOP

Master Stop is the overall account protection circuit. It monitors a defined profit or loss threshold relative to Balance or Equity. Once the limit is reached, Preset System =X7= can close open positions, remove active Breakout Lines, block new entries, and pause trading for a specified time. Master Stop does not look for signals. Its job is to limit the system's activity when your protection conditions are met.

MARKET VISUALIZATION



Preset System =X7= can display on the chart: current ATR mode, active BUY and SELL levels, Breakout Lines, trading direction, pending status, open trades, blocks (spread, session, Master Stop), and support/resistance zones.

Three visual maps are available:





Map 1 Scalp — short-term nearby zones

Map 2 Intraday — intraday zones

Map 3 Higher TF — higher timeframe zones

These maps do not open trades on their own. They help you see the context in which the preset operates.





QUICK START

Open an XAUUSD chart. Attach Preset System =X7=. Load a suitable ready preset. Set your preferred lot or risk. Check trading session and spread limits. Enable Algo Trading. No need to manually select indicators, pick timeframes, draw levels, or optimize parameters from scratch. The preset already contains a complete trading model.



WHO IT'S FOR

Preset System =X7= suits beginners who need a ready system instead of a complex constructor. It suits experienced traders who want to work with a pool of pre-tested strategies. It suits those who understand the value of validation but don't want to spend months on optimization and testing themselves. It suits those who value separate BUY and SELL logic, volatility control, and risk limits.

IMPORTANT

Preset System =X7= does not promise profitability and does not eliminate market risk. Presets go through rigorous multi-stage selection, but markets change, broker conditions vary, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Before live trading, you must test the system in the strategy tester, on a demo account, with small volume, and considering spreads, commissions, swaps, and conditions of your specific broker.





FINAL WORD