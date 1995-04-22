XAU Gap Fill Rider D1
- 专家
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Avinash PagadalaAvinash Pagadala | 量化系统与 MQL5 算法交易工程师
我设计系统性交易工具，帮助减少情绪化决策，让执行、风险与测试对零售及倾向自营（prop）的交易者更清晰。
关于我
近十年市场经验——我从零售交易者起步，购买指标与 EA，回测后实盘，在挫折中学习。有几年亏损与不稳定，更多来自恐惧、贪婪、过度交易与人为失误，而非“图表不好”。这段经历让我进入 MQL5：若优势真实，就应可编码、可验证、可控制。
旗舰方向 — Akshaya Prajna (Sovereign Nexus)
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus
Version: 1.00
What it is
XAU Gap Fill Rider D1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the D1 chart. It participates when daily price interacts with technical imbalance zones derived from OHLC geometry, then manages the position with selectable exit styles.
Built for structured automated participation — not grid, not martingale. Evaluate on demo with your broker's spreads and your own risk profile.
This product is a technical OHLC system. Exact gap thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here.
Honesty note: public Market cards use the full verified Strategy Tester sample (see numbers below). The last ~2 years alone contain only 1 closed trade on this D1 mode — too thin for a headline card — so illustrations do not invent a high trade count for a short window.
Advantages
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Gold-focused packaging for XAUUSD / GOLD-style symbols
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Clean fixed-lot research default (start small: 0.01)
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Designed for D1 participation with ATR-aware risk distance
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Magic-number isolation and max hold bars
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English packaging and inputs overview
Features
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Daily imbalance / gap-zone participation style
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Selectable risk / exit style (reverse, RR, ATR trail)
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ATR-based stop distance context
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Max hold bars, slippage points, fixed lots
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No grid / no martingale marketing
Exact zone detection windows and fill rules stay private.
Inputs (parameter list)
Position / risk
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Input
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Description
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InpLots
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Fixed lot size (default 0.01)
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InpRiskMode
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Exit style: 0 reverse · 1 RR1 · 2 RR2 · 3 ATR trail
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InpRR
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Reward–risk multiplier when used
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InpTrailAtrPeriod
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ATR period for trail mode
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InpTrailAtrMult
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ATR multiple for trail mode
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InpMagic
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Magic number (default 100034)
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InpMaxHoldBars
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Maximum bars to hold
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InpSlippagePoints
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Max slippage in points
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InpAtrPeriod
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ATR period for risk distance
Strategy notes
Product internals detect technical imbalance zones on the chart. There are no extra recipe knobs exposed beyond the risk / exit inputs above — the entry geometry stays proprietary.
Recommended setup
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Item
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Recommendation
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Symbol
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XAUUSD (or broker gold synonym)
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Timeframe
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D1
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Lots
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Start small — fixed 0.01
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Account
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Demo first with your broker's spreads
Always forward-test on a demo account before live capital.
Illustrative research note (not a promise)
Public Market screenshots use the full verified MT5 Strategy Tester sample for catalog strategy #034 (D1 / norisk mode):
2021-01-01 → 2026-08-01, XAUUSD D1, fixed lots 0.01, deposit model $5,000:
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Metric
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Value
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Net
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$1,190.51
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Profit Factor
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2.66
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Max DD % (balance relative)
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5.63%
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Trades
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38
Source: MT5 report SC100_034_5k_d1_norisk.htm (see pack METRICS_NOTE.md ).
Last ~2 years only (2024-08-03 → 2026-07-31, same report deals filter): n=1 closed trade, net ~$1,471.91, PF n/a — not used on public cards because the sample is too thin / non-representative.
These figures are illustrative research context — not a profit guarantee. Past Strategy Tester results do not predict future performance.
Risk notice
Trading leveraged CFDs / FX / metals can result in loss of capital. Use only risk you can afford. Review lot inputs before live use. No system wins every trade.