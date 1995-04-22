XAU NR7 Range Break H4

Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus

Version: 1.00

What it is

XAU NR7 Range Break H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Architecture is deliberate and high-tension:

Compress — the market tightens into a compressed range episode. Break — price punches through the mapped range lid or floor. Expand — the system joins the directional expansion with selectable exit style.

Built for structured automated participation — not grid, not martingale. Evaluate on demo with your broker's spreads and your own risk profile.

This product is a technical range-break system. Exact compression depth, wait windows, and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here.

Advantages

Gold-focused packaging for XAUUSD / GOLD-style symbols

Clean fixed-lot research default (start small: 0.01)

Designed for H4 volatility range-break participation

Magic-number isolation and max hold bars

English packaging and inputs overview

Architectural narrative: compress → break → expand

Features

Range-compression episode mapping on H4

Range-break participation style (both directions when armed)

Selectable risk / exit style (reverse, RR, ATR trail)

ATR-aware stop distance context

Max hold bars, slippage points, fixed lots

Absolute lot cap and Market-safe volume / stops helpers

No grid / no martingale marketing

Exact compression and break thresholds stay private.

Inputs (parameter list)

Position / risk

Input Description InpLots Fixed lot size (default 0.01) InpMaxLots Absolute lot cap (Market safety) InpMaxRiskPercent Max SL loss % of equity (volume shrink guard) InpRiskMode Exit style: 0 reverse · 1 RR1 · 2 RR2 · 3 ATR trail InpRR Reward–risk multiplier when used InpTrailAtrPeriod ATR period for trail mode InpTrailAtrMult ATR multiple for trail mode InpMagic Magic number (default 100063) InpMaxHoldBars Maximum bars to hold InpSlippagePoints Max slippage in points InpAtrPeriod ATR period for risk distance

Strategy knobs (tuning only — not a full recipe)

Input Description InpNR Compression lookback sensitivity (tuning knob) InpWait Bars allowed after setup until break is abandoned

Recommended setup

Item Recommendation Symbol XAUUSD (or broker gold synonym) Timeframe H4 Lots Start small — fixed 0.01 Account Demo first with your broker's spreads

Always forward-test on a demo account before live capital.

Illustrative research note (not a promise)

Public Market screenshots use a last ~2 years filtered deal window only

(2024-08-03 → 2026-07-31), XAUUSD H4, fixed lots 0.01, deposit model $5,000:

Metric Value Net $2,184.07 Profit Factor 2.09 Max DD % 11.00% Trades 109

Source: MT5 report SC100_063_5k_h4_norisk.htm (see pack METRICS_NOTE.md ).

These figures are illustrative research context — not a profit guarantee. Past Strategy Tester results do not predict future performance.

Risk notice

Trading leveraged CFDs / FX / metals can result in loss of capital. Use only risk you can afford. Review lot inputs before live use. No system wins every trade.