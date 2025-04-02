XAU ATR Expansion H4

Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus

Version: 1.00

What it is

XAU ATR Expansion H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. ATR expansion breakout with trail-style risk on gold H4.

Built for structured automated participation — not grid, not martingale. Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use.

This product is a technical system. Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here.

Advantages

Gold-focused packaging for XAUUSD / GOLD-style symbols

Clean fixed-lot research defaults (start small: 0.01)

Designed for H4 participation

English packaging and high-level inputs overview

No grid / no martingale marketing story

Features

ATR EXPAND

TRAIL RISK

BREAKOUT

H4

Selectable risk / exit style inputs where present in the EA source

Magic number isolation and max hold bars (typical SC100 packaging)

Slippage / lot floor inputs when exposed by the EA

Exact structure thresholds remain internal.

Inputs (parameter list — high level)

Typical SC100 research packaging exposes controls similar to:

Position / risk

Input Description InpLots Fixed lot size (default often 0.01) InpMinLot Broker minimum floor InpUseRiskPerTrade Optional risk % sizing when enabled InpRiskPercent Risk percent when risk mode is on InpRiskMode Exit style selector (reverse / RR / trail) when present InpRR Reward–risk multiplier when used InpTrailAtrPeriod / InpTrailAtrMult Trail volatility settings when used InpMagic Magic number InpMaxHoldBars Maximum bars to hold InpSlippagePoints Max slippage in points InpAtrPeriod ATR period for risk distance context

Strategy knobs

Product-specific sensitivity inputs may appear (depth, period, threshold knobs). Treat them as tuning knobs — not a full recipe dump.

Open the .mq5 under VERSIONS/ for the exact Input list of this build.

Recommended setup

Item Recommendation Symbol XAUUSD (or broker gold synonym) Timeframe H4 Lots Start small — fixed 0.01 Account Demo first with your broker’s spreads

Always forward-test on a demo account before live capital.

Illustrative research note (not a promise)

Public Market screenshots use a last ~2 years filtered window

(2024-08-03 → 2026-07-23), XAUUSD H4, 0.01 lots, deposit model $5,000:

Metric Value Net $1,114.09 Profit Factor 1.67 Max DD % 5.69% Trades 107

Not a profit guarantee. Figures come only from MT5 HTM/JSON ( _research/2y_metrics.json or full sample when selected) — never invented. Source sample: window_2y .

Risk notice

Trading leveraged CFDs / FX / metals can result in loss of capital. Use only risk you can afford. Review lot inputs before live use. No system wins every trade.