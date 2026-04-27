Wall Street Robot MT4

5
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate on multiple unrelated markets. The robot operates on the M15 timeframe, which provides the optimal balance between signal quality and trading frequency. The strategy does not use grid, martingale or hedging techniques. At any given time there is only one position, managed with predefined Take Profit, Stop Loss and Break Even logic. This ensures full control over risk and eliminates the possibility of uncontrolled exposure. The system is designed to maintain stability and consistency, rather than chasing aggressive gains at the cost of high drawdown. Wall Street Robot includes two management modes. The Fixed mode allows users to manually define Take Profit, Stop Loss and Break Even levels in points, giving full control over trade parameters. The Dynamic mode uses volatility based calculations to automatically adjust position management according to current market conditions. This provides flexibility for both conservative and more advanced users. The robot is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms. It features a clean and professional panel displaying key information such as trend direction, market volatility, active position details and current operating mode. The system is designed to be easy to use, while maintaining a high standard of execution and transparency. Wall Street Robot is compatible with Prop Trading Firms.

Wall Street Robot was created for traders who value structured strategies, disciplined risk management and consistent performance over time. It is not a system designed for random trading or high risk speculation, but a professional tool aligned with the logic of institutional markets. After purchase, users receive access to a private group and detailed guidance to ensure proper setup and effective use of the system. The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. Frequently asked questions can be found at the bottom of the product page. After purchasing the robot please send me a private message to receive access to the group and the manual. Live results are available on our website.

Price:
The special price $1099 is valid until 14 August. The final price for Wall Street Robot is $1999.

Bonus for all users: 
Each user who purchases Wall Street Robot will receive an additional product for free. You can choose one of the following tools: Price Action Robot, Aussie Loonie, AX Indicator, Multi Indicator.

Key Features:
  • Exclusive US Indices Strategy
    Designed specifically for S&P500 and Dow Jones with logic adapted to their structure and volatility.
  • M15 Optimized Trading
    Balanced timeframe providing stable signals and consistent trading opportunities.
  • Trend-Based Execution
    Uses moving averages to trade strictly in the direction of the market trend.
  • Volatility Filter
    Avoids low activity market conditions and trades only when volatility is sufficient.
  • No Grid, No Martingale, No Hedging
    Clean and controlled trading logic with no risk amplification techniques.
  • Single Position Logic
    Only one active trade at a time to maintain full control over exposure.
  • Professional Trading Panel
    Displays trend, volatility, position details and active mode in real time.
  • Two Operating Modes
    Suitable for both beginners and advanced users.
  • Fully Automated
    No manual intervention required after setup.

Trade Management:
  1. Fixed Mode
    Set your own Take Profit, Take Profit and Break Even levels in points.
  2. Dynamic Mode (ATR-Based)
    Automatic Take Profit, Stop Loss, Break Even and Trailing Stop based on market volatility.
  3. Break Even Function
    Protects positions by securing entry level after defined profit.
  4. ATR Trailing Stop
    Locks in profits as the trade develops in your favor.

How do I start:

After purchase the Robot, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to private group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA. Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the SP500 or US30 chart, select M15 timeframe, set the lot size and that's it. The entire process of running the robot has been simplified, and the only parameter that needs to be changed is lot size. The rest of the parameters are set to default. Wall Street Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, a leverage of 1:20 up to 1:1000. 

How to properly test the Wall Street Robot in the MetaTrader 4 tester?
Please select a deposit of 1000, choose a custom date, select Every Tick Normal and set Spread to Current. Add the robot to SP500 on M15 timeframe. The system is fully optimized, so the only parameter you need to adjust is lot size. Leave all other settings as default and click the start button in the MetaTrader 4 tester.

Information:

  • Pair: SP500
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Minimum deposit: 1000
  • Leverage: 1:20 up to 1:1000
  • Type of account: Hedging, Netting, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 4.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

Price:
The robot costs $1099, and it can be used with any Forex Broker. Please send me a private message after purchasing the robot, and I will give you access to the private group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. 

    WALL STREET ROBOT – Frequently Asked Questions

    1. What makes Wall Street Robot different from other trading robots?
      Wall Street Robot is designed exclusively for S&P500 and Dow Jones, focusing on structured market behavior instead of random volatility. The system uses a combination of trend, momentum and breakout logic to identify high quality setups. It does not use grid, martingale or hedging, ensuring controlled and transparent risk management.

    2. Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?
      No. Wall Street Robot is delivered with optimized default settings. The user only needs to configure basic parameters such as lot size and choose between Fixed or Dynamic mode.

    3. Which markets does Wall Street Robot support?
      The system is optimized exclusively for S&P500 and Dow Jones. It is not designed for forex pairs or other instruments.

    4. What timeframe should I use?
      Wall Street Robot is designed to operate on the M15 timeframe, which provides the best balance between signal quality and trading frequency.

    5. Does the robot trade fully automatically?
      Yes. The system operates fully automatically, analyzing market conditions and opening trades only when all predefined conditions are met.

    6. How many positions can be open at the same time?
      Wall Street Robot maintains only one active position at a time. This ensures full control over risk and avoids overexposure.

    7. Does the robot use grid, martingale or hedging strategies?
      No. Wall Street Robot uses a clean trading approach with a single position, predefined Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Break Even logic.

    8. What is the difference between Fixed and Dynamic mode?
      Fixed Mode: Allows the user to manually set Stop Loss, Take Profit and Break Even levels in points.
      Dynamic Mode: Automatically manages positions using volatility based calculations, including SL, TP, Break Even and trailing stop.

    9. Can I customize the settings?
      Yes. All key parameters such as Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even, indicators and session settings can be adjusted according to your preferences.

    10. Can I use Wall Street Robot with any broker?
      Yes. The system works with any broker that supports MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 and offers S&P500 and Dow Jones instruments.

    11. What platforms are supported?
      Wall Street Robot is available for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

    12. Can Wall Street Robot be used with Prop Trading Firms?
      Yes. Wall Street Robot is fully compatible with Prop Trading Firms and can be used across all major firms. The system is designed with disciplined execution and controlled exposure, trading one position at a time and avoiding high risk strategies such as grid or martingale. Its structured approach focuses on clean entries, defined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and consistent behavior in the market. This makes it well suited for Prop Firm environments where stability, risk control, and rule based trading are essential for passing challenges and maintaining funded accounts.

    13. Will I receive updates?
      Yes. All future updates and improvements are provided free of charge.

    14. Is there a purchase limit?
      Yes. The total number of licenses is limited to maximum 250 copies, this is not a mass market system. Wall Street Robot is designed as a premium, controlled distribution product, ensuring:

      long term product value
      - stable performance across users
      - controlled execution environment
      - private group with good vibes

    15. What do I receive after purchase?
      After purchase, you will receive:
      - access to Wall Street Robot on MT4 or MT5
      - one additional tool of your choice as a bonus
      - access to private support group and full manual

    16. Is support available after purchase?
      Yes. After purchasing, you will receive access to our private group where you will find the manual and direct support from our team.

    If you have any additional questions, feel free to contact our support team.


    评分 1
    Prawer Prantl
    44
    Prawer Prantl 2026.04.30 13:05 
     

    Since I'm convinced of the programmers' quality, I bought the Wall Street Robot immediately after its release. Of course, I'm testing the robot on a demo account. It's truly a professional trading system that focuses primarily on the S&P500 and Dow Jones. I also appreciate the clean and professional panel, which displays market volatility and active positions based on trend direction. The highly professional support team also deserves special mention; they provide more than adequate answers to every question. I'm certainly looking forward to future success with the Wall Street Robot and the expert support from the team.

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    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    指标
    The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an   advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of   multiple currency pairs in real-time   on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exoti
    XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    实用工具
    Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
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    One Click MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    实用工具
    One Click Close MT4 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
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    XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.67 (9)
    实用工具
    XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
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    XP Forex Trade Manager MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.67 (6)
    实用工具
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    XE Forex Strength Indicator MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (6)
    指标
    XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT5 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
    FREE
    XE Forex Strength Indicator MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (5)
    指标
    XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT4 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
    FREE
    XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    指标
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    FREE
    筛选:
    Prawer Prantl
    44
    Prawer Prantl 2026.04.30 13:05 
     

    Since I'm convinced of the programmers' quality, I bought the Wall Street Robot immediately after its release. Of course, I'm testing the robot on a demo account. It's truly a professional trading system that focuses primarily on the S&P500 and Dow Jones. I also appreciate the clean and professional panel, which displays market volatility and active positions based on trend direction. The highly professional support team also deserves special mention; they provide more than adequate answers to every question. I'm certainly looking forward to future success with the Wall Street Robot and the expert support from the team.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81979
    来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.04.30 13:06
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
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