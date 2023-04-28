XG Gold Robot MT4

4.32

The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing. XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle Strength, SMA Strength, RSI and another two custom indicators (built-in within the strategy). There is also a time filter (defined trading days and hours), news filter (EA does not open positions 60 minutes before and after important data, high impact news), spread filter (additional protection of trading during important news and events) and many other parameters. All parameters for trades and functions are settable in the parameters of the EA. You will receive all new updates for free and can easily download new files from MT4-MT5. XG Gold Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and can be used with any broker and account. If you click on my profile, you can find the other versions there. The detailed manual is available in 9 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. You can use the XG Gold with any Forex Broker. After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message and I will send you access to the group, as well as the manual, and our support will help you with everything.

The discounted price is $1299 available until 31 December 2025. The price without a discount is $1999.

After purchasing or renting XG Gold Robot, you can receive One of our Tool for Free (Crude Oil Robot, Bitcoin Robot Grid, DS Gold Robot, Gold Indicator or AX Indicator)

How to properly test the XG Gold Robot in the MetaTrader 4 tester?

  • Please select a deposit of 1000, custom date, select Every tick, Spread of 5.0, Select risk to Low or Medium, Risk Percent 10 and click the start button in the MetaTrader 4 tester.

How do I start:

  • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you the manual and access to private group where our support and other users will help you with all the settings and you can talk about this EA.
  • Please read the manual you got. It's available in English, Arabic, Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish. All of the robot's functions are described there, and you only need to change a few parameters to make it work with your broker. If you need help, please post your questions in the group and our support will be help you with the settings.
  • Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, Add an EA to the H1 chart on the recommended pairs, make the settings according to the manual, and that's it.
  • We suggest using the EA with a broker who has a low spread, a minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000, and an active news filter. We recommend running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account.

Parameters:

  • Trading Pairs - GOLD, XAUUSD, XAUEUR
  • FIFO - matching the functions of the robot to FIFO brokers
  • Filter volumen - a filter that checks the volumen size on Gold
  • Weekly Gold Levels - information on weekly gold levels, as well as visible lines on the chart, optional feature that will help you in manual trading
  • Risk percent – selecting the size of the lots based on the risk percentage
  • Select risk mode – three modes to select the risk, low, medium and high
  • Trade Comments - the ability to add your own comment that will be visible to each order in MT4-MT5
  • Trade Hours - choose hours that EA will work
  • MaxSpread (spread filter is an additional safeguard for trading)
  • NewsFilter (true/false) – activation of news filter for blocking new trades during high-impact news
  • doNotTradeBefore/AfterInMinutes (number) – minutes before and after the news during which EA cannot place new trades
  • ReportFor USD/EUR (true/false)  - choice of the currency for which the news are included in the filter
  • AllowTradingOnHolidays (true/false)  - when news filter is active, this function allow to open new trades from new cycles during holidays
  • Show panel - we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, forex calendar and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions.
  • All our robots are unique, but we use the same panel to display news and other information.

Information:

  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Minimum deposit: 1000
  • Leverage: 1:10 up to 1:1000
  • Pairs: GOLD, XAUUSD, XAUEUR
  • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Micro, Cent, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 9.2. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT4 platform.

Price:
The robot costs $1299, and it can be used with any Broker. If you have any interesting ideas for what else we can incorporate into this EA, please contact our team. If you have any questions, feel free to get in touch and we will gladly assist you. 

评分 40
Jaroslav Pokorny
1927
Jaroslav Pokorny 2025.10.06 16:54 
 

I purchased EA and have been using it for two weeks now. Communication with support is good, and setup was successful according to the instructions, even without consultation. It's not complicated. EA trades successfully and brings in about $60 every day. So far, I am completely satisfied.

Dave Lehoumbou
135
Dave Lehoumbou 2025.09.11 15:11 
 

Bought this EA recently so still in progress mode but I feel reassure when I see that i can reach the support team quite easily and the setup/settings, very easy to follow.

Johannes Tertel
500
Johannes Tertel 2025.08.28 16:16 
 

I have already tested many Expert Advisors from the developer and have also purchased some of them. I am very satisfied with the customer support. Assistance is provided quickly. Keep up the good work

Currency -  Eur/Usd Candle Time -  5m for best results Recomended Broker -  IG Leverage -  1:200 Minimum Deposit -  $100 Fully Automated EA for Longs and Shorts You can adjust to whichever RSI period and value you want. -RSI PERIODS & VALUES WHEN THEY CROSS ARE ALL ADJUSTABLE IN THE INPUTS & THE TAKE PROFIT AND STOPLOSS OF HEDGING LONG AND SHORT TRADES. Default settings are to... *When a LONGS trade is put on it puts in a Short at the same time. If the Short goes above 20 pips it will hit Stop-
Tradely Scalper
Seyedmohammad Gallafan
专家
Tradely Scalper is a fully automated scalping EA that uses an exclusive breakout strategy and provides Advanced money management, Trailing stop, risk-free and profit save systems. This EA doesn't need over-optimization to be profitable which means it's suitable for every beginner or experienced trader. Requirements Trading pairs EURUSD, USDJPY Timeframe H1 or M30 Minimum deposit  $100 Leverage 1:100 Brokers Hedging   ECN account. Low spreads and zero stops level   How to setup - Open M
Xgrid Scalper MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
专家
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
SPYDR Pro EA
Mhmwd Hsn Mhmwd Mhmd
专家
Why Choose SPYDR Pro EA?   Optimized for Indices : Perfectly tailored for trading major indices like   US 500, US 30, US 100, and DAX .   Daily Timeframe Strategy : Works exclusively on the   Daily (D1) chart , ensuring low-frequency, high-probability trades.   Advanced Risk Management : Built-in stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels to protect your capital.   No Martingale or Grid Strategies : Safe and sustainable trading approach without risky money management techniques.   User
Tool Max Gold
Vladimir Sobolev
专家
Торговая система «Tool Max Gold»:   Это  приглашение к  торговле  на  XAUUSD.   Золотой век продолжается! Золото в 2025–2026 годах — это современный инструмент защиты капитала и в этом заключается секрет его волатильности.     « Tool Max Gold» — это мощный торговый робот для MT4, созданный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Он объединяет передовые алгоритмы автоматической торговли с расширенными возможностями для ручного управления и интеллектуальной защитой депозита. П рямо на графике , встр
AI Scalper
AHMED ZABIR SAZOL
专家
This EA works based on HFT (high-frequency trading) algorithm and mini bar height. it open trades when bar height meets some indicators mathematical confirmation and utilizes a strategy rooted in precise mathematical calculations, It is a fully automated pullback trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular pullback currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in an
Super Scalping
I Nyoman Suryasa
1 (2)
专家
Description This expert advisor uses with a  Super  Scalping Technique Strategy . Can be used with limited capital and   minimum capital of 100 USD  with   1:500 Leverage , it is   Recommended   by using   200 USD   capital   Leverage 1:500 , or more. Use on brokers with tickcharts and data on a must  M1 Time Frame  on chart, it is Recommended by using pair GBPUSD/EURUSD  on M1/M5 Time Frame . Use on brokers with   Spreads   of   less than 30 points, recommended best of fix zero spread (Not F
Victor Che
63
Victor Che 2025.08.28 11:52 
 

This EA has exceeded my expectations. Overnight it delivered solid profits while trading steadily and without reckless moves. The strategy is disciplined—no random entries, just smart execution. If you let it run and trust the process, the results speak for themselves. Customer support is also responsive and professional, making the whole experience even better. Highly recommended for anyone serious about automated gold trading.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.28 11:53
You are welcome👍📊
Smosky
91
Smosky 2025.07.09 21:04 
 

Es muy bueno solo hay que leer bien el manual

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.10 06:53
You are welcome👍📊
scar2face
132
scar2face 2025.07.09 12:18 
 

Hi, I'm not someone who comments a lot in groups.. but I want to say a few words about this mqlBlue team. I bought 7 robots from them.. the installation and the guide are very easy to understand and follow.. if we follow their recommendations regarding the lots we never have any problems.. after that everyone manages the risk as they want.. personally sometimes I increase the lots more if I find that the market allows it.. ALL Robots are profitable in the short, medium and long term.. you just have to set the right profitability objectives and be realistic.. thanks again!

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.09 12:53
You are welcome👍📊
603933356
19
603933356 2025.06.30 14:00 
 

很失败的一个EA 设置很麻烦 售后很敷衍 它并不能让我很好的使用 我遇到很多问题 发送了邮件给售后并没有解决根本的问题 太让我失望了

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.30 14:08
There’s a significant language barrier, the user didn’t follow the settings from the manual, and our support team responded to 50 messages from this user in just one day. Live results are available on our website👍📊
Aurelio Garcia Palhares
209
Aurelio Garcia Palhares 2025.06.12 10:42 
 

portugues como monta o pre set do bot ? nao consegui configurar ainda ! se puder ajudar

I need the best configuration for a bot, can you send me some?

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.12 10:47
Hi. You don't need to leave a 4-star review to get in touch with us. Just send me a private message, and I'll give you access to the group and the manual. You are welcome👍📊
Dorian Bottin
17
Dorian Bottin 2025.06.11 15:46 
 

Honestly, this is the best robot I’ve used so far. Simple, efficient, and profitable — nothing to add.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.11 16:02
You are welcome👍📊
Michal Fojtl
565
Michal Fojtl 2025.06.03 12:39 
 

The best EA I've had in my 9 years in forex. It knows exactly where to enter the market and generates amazing profits 24 hours a day. Even while you sleep, I wake up in the morning and I have earned money for the whole day. Amazing. I am so excited. Thank you Marzena. Thank you.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.03 12:39
You are welcome👍📊
gidge
168
gidge 2025.03.20 05:04 
 

failed

MartinRuslan-MQL
255
MartinRuslan-MQL 2024.12.07 12:08 
 

Love how the EA works and generate profits. Keep up the good job with the good products.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.02.27 12:30
You are welcome👍📊
mimzzz91
59
mimzzz91 2024.09.19 12:27 
 

EA is working well, support is helping and fast, very reccomend ! My sugestion to make set files with: very low risk, low risk, medium risk, high risk, very high risk

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2024.09.19 13:13
You are welcome👍📊
evelius1
62
evelius1 2024.08.24 21:31 
 

Blown my account today, and its not the first time. Im tired of this seller, i have a few robots from them and no one of them u can leave on and setandforget. I have screenshots if someone whats to see their performing, all robots i have from them have blown my account witin a year, with deflult settings, with big movements in the markets.

Sudheer Kumar Ramagiri
176
Sudheer Kumar Ramagiri 2024.07.05 07:05 
 

Just started with EA.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2024.07.05 07:07
You are welcome👍📊
Goo G
499
Goo G 2024.06.24 21:16 
 

I have used various EAs so far, but XG Gold Robot is the most stable.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2024.06.24 21:36
You are welcome👍📊
akmohan
238
akmohan 2024.06.20 06:01 
 

I've had a good experience with the XG Gold EA so far. It offers useful and effective risk management tools, making trading smoother and more informed. Setting it up was straightforward, and its customizable parameters fit well with my trading style. For the price, it provides strong value with ongoing updates and support. Overall, I'm satisfied with its performance and support.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2024.06.20 12:55
You are welcome👍📊
Faizan Siddiqui
154
Faizan Siddiqui 2024.06.04 13:51 
 

Good support - immediate responses and helpful guidance. Simply ask the admin for clarity on what you don't understand

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2024.06.04 14:23
You are welcome👍📊
3966794
36
3966794 2024.05.29 12:01 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2024.05.29 13:44
Hi. I sent you message and access for group. You are welcome👍📊
Y.Rahil
73
Y.Rahil 2024.05.20 03:28 
 

This EA blowed my accoount. So expensipe EA with dangerious grid martringle... Haloo I am from netherland and I am not working with anybody.. This is reallity that I lose my money whit this EA.. just give me back my money than...

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2024.05.20 11:05
This is not possible because this EA has been working perfectly for over a year and every customer is happy, with the exception of a few people who purposefully left a negative review because maybe the users work with other sellers. If you really need help with the settings, post your questions in the group. The robot's results are available on our website👍📊
12
