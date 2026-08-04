Funding Pips Account Saver

The Ultimate Rule Protection Dashboard for FundingPips Traders

Never Fail Another FundingPips Challenge Because of Rule Violations

Most traders don't lose FundingPips challenges because they can't trade.

They fail because they accidentally violate one of the firm's rules.

A single mistake...

One oversized loss...

One overlooked drawdown...

...and weeks of hard work can disappear instantly.

UZFX FundingPips Guardian PRO was created to solve exactly that problem.

This intelligent MT5 dashboard continuously monitors your account in real time and instantly warns you before you violate FundingPips rules.

It acts like a personal risk manager watching your account 24 hours a day.

Unlike EAs, this indicator never places trades, never modifies orders, and never interferes with your manual trading decisions. It simply keeps you informed and protected.

Why This Indicator Exists

FundingPips has strict evaluation rules.

Many traders are busy watching charts and forget about:

Daily Drawdown

Maximum Drawdown

Profit Target

Trading Days

Phase Progress

Floating Loss

Remaining Risk

News Restrictions

Weekend Holding Rules

One small mistake can instantly fail the challenge.

UZFX FundingPips Guardian PRO eliminates that uncertainty.

Benefits of Using UZFX FundingPips Guardian PRO

✔ Prevent accidental rule violations

✔ Reduce emotional trading

✔ Know exactly how much risk remains

✔ Stay focused on price action instead of calculations

✔ Avoid failing funded challenges

✔ Trade with greater confidence

✔ Monitor evaluation progress in real time

✔ Perfect for manual traders

✔ No hidden trading logic

✔ Zero trade execution

✔ Lightweight and fast

✔ Professional dashboard design

✔ Color-coded risk monitoring

✔ Automatic phase tracking

✔ Automatic rule calculation

Why Every FundingPips Trader Needs This Indicator

Passing a prop firm challenge is not just about making profits.

It is about surviving the rules.

Professional traders understand that risk management is more important than finding entries.

Without Guardian PRO, traders constantly need to calculate:

How much Daily DD remains?

How much Maximum DD is left?

Am I close to failing?

Can I open another trade?

Did I hit today's limit?

How close am I to the target?

Those calculations create stress.

Guardian PRO performs them automatically in real time so the trader can focus entirely on market execution.

Instead of worrying about the rules...

You focus on trading.

Guardian PRO watches the rules for you.

FundingPips Challenge Traders

Funded Accounts

Manual Gold Traders

Forex Traders

Index Traders

Swing Traders

Scalpers

Day Traders

Professional Money Managers

Perfect ForWhy Choose UZFX FundingPips Guardian PRO?

Unlike ordinary MT5 dashboards, this indicator was designed specifically around FundingPips evaluation rules. It calculates account metrics, drawdown limits, profit targets, phase progress, and rule-specific restrictions while remaining a non-trading indicator that never opens or manages positions. That makes it ideal for traders who want continuous risk awareness without surrendering control of their trading decisions.



You can also Download other Prop Firms Based Indicators:

Funded Next Account Saver

The5ers Account Saver

Goat Funded Trader GFT Pro

Fxify Funded Account Protector

FTMO Funded Account Saver

