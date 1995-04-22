VORTEX CROSS AI — The Cross Pair ATM



"Master of the Cross Pairs. Precision Supply & Demand Trading."



> Stop gambling on highly volatile pairs like Gold (XAUUSD) where a single news event can destroy your account. Vortex Cross AI is engineered exclusively for mean-reverting "Cross Pairs" (AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD). These pairs naturally range back and forth, making them the perfect playground for our advanced Multi-Timeframe Supply & Demand Engine.



Vortex Cross AI analyzes the market like an institutional trader. It checks the H1 chart for the macro trend, scans the M15 chart for high-probability Supply and Demand zones, and waits for the perfect momentum shift on the M5 chart before entering.



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The Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Engine



Vortex Cross AI does not rely on a single timeframe. It uses a 3-tier confirmation system to ensure the highest win rate possible:



1. Macro Trend Filter (H1):- The EA analyzes the 200 EMA on the 1-Hour chart to determine the overall flow of institutional money. If the macro trend is Bullish, Vortex will ONLY look for Buy opportunities.

2. S&D Zone Detection (M15):- The EA maps out dynamic Supply and Demand zones using advanced deviation bands. It waits patiently for price to enter an "extreme" zone.

3. Momentum Trigger (M5):- Once price is in the correct zone, Vortex waits for the momentum to exhaust using a fast RSI hook. It only pulls the trigger when the market is ready to reverse.



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Strict Risk Management (No Grid / No Martingale)



Unlike dangerous EAs that use Grid or Martingale to cover up bad entries, Vortex Cross AI uses strict, institutional-grade risk management.



- Strict Stop Loss:- Every single trade has a fixed Stop Loss.

- Vortex Trailing Stop:- Once a trade is in profit, the EA activates a dynamic trailing stop that locks in your gains, preventing a winning trade from ever turning into a loser.

- Aegis Circuit Breaker:- Built specifically for FTMO, MFF, and other prop firms. Set your maximum daily drawdown (e.g., 4%), and if equity drops, Vortex instantly halts trading.

- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Completely hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from your broker to prevent stop-hunting.



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How to Setup (User Manual)



1. Account & Chart Requirements

- Assets:- AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD.

- Timeframe:- Attach to the M5- chart (The MTF engine will read H1 and M15 automatically).

- Minimum Deposit:- $500 per pair.

- Broker:- Any low-spread broker.



2. Parameter Settings



=== Strategy Parameters ===

- Macro EMA Period:- 200

- Zone BB Period:- 20

- Zone BB Deviation:- 2.0 (Increase to 2.5 for stricter, safer entries).



=== Risk & Trailing ===

- Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0

- Fixed Stop Loss:- 300 Points.

- Initial Take Profit:- 450 Points.

- Use Vortex Trail:- true

- Trail Start Pts:- 150 (Starts trailing after 150 points of profit).

- Aegis Circuit Breaker Max DD (%):- 5.0 (Set to 4.0 for strict Prop Firms).

- Stealth Mode:- true.



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=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] THE DAILY ATM (Balanced / Recommended)

The recommended setting for consistent daily growth. Captures high-probability mean reversions.

- Pairs:- AUDNZD, NZDCAD

- Risk Per Trade:- 1.0%

- Zone BB Dev:- 2.0 (Standard S&D Zone)

- UseVortexTrail:- true / TrailStartPts:- 150

- MaxDrawdown:- 5.0%



[SETUP 2] PROP FIRM CROSS (Ultra-Safe)

Extremely selective entries in deep S&D zones. Perfect for passing strict evaluations.

- Pairs:- AUDNZD, AUDCAD

- Risk Per Trade:- 0.5%

- Zone BB Dev:- 2.5 (Extreme S&D Zone)

- UseVortexTrail:- true / TrailStartPts:- 200

- MaxDrawdown:- 3.0%



[SETUP 3] VORTEX AGGRESSIVE (High Yield)

Trades frequently by entering shallower zones. For those wanting aggressive compounding.

- Pairs:- AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD

- Risk Per Trade:- 2.0%

- Zone BB Dev:- 1.5 (Shallow S&D Zone)

- UseVortexTrail:- true / TrailStartPts:- 100

- MaxDrawdown:- 10.0%