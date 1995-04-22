Vortex Cross AI

 VORTEX CROSS AI — The Cross Pair ATM

"Master of the Cross Pairs. Precision Supply & Demand Trading."

> Stop gambling on highly volatile pairs like Gold (XAUUSD) where a single news event can destroy your account. Vortex Cross AI is engineered exclusively for mean-reverting "Cross Pairs" (AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD). These pairs naturally range back and forth, making them the perfect playground for our advanced Multi-Timeframe Supply & Demand Engine.

Vortex Cross AI analyzes the market like an institutional trader. It checks the H1 chart for the macro trend, scans the M15 chart for high-probability Supply and Demand zones, and waits for the perfect momentum shift on the M5 chart before entering. 

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 The Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Engine

Vortex Cross AI does not rely on a single timeframe. It uses a 3-tier confirmation system to ensure the highest win rate possible:

1. Macro Trend Filter (H1):- The EA analyzes the 200 EMA on the 1-Hour chart to determine the overall flow of institutional money. If the macro trend is Bullish, Vortex will ONLY look for Buy opportunities.
2. S&D Zone Detection (M15):- The EA maps out dynamic Supply and Demand zones using advanced deviation bands. It waits patiently for price to enter an "extreme" zone.
3. Momentum Trigger (M5):- Once price is in the correct zone, Vortex waits for the momentum to exhaust using a fast RSI hook. It only pulls the trigger when the market is ready to reverse.

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 Strict Risk Management (No Grid / No Martingale)

Unlike dangerous EAs that use Grid or Martingale to cover up bad entries, Vortex Cross AI uses strict, institutional-grade risk management.

- Strict Stop Loss:- Every single trade has a fixed Stop Loss.
- Vortex Trailing Stop:- Once a trade is in profit, the EA activates a dynamic trailing stop that locks in your gains, preventing a winning trade from ever turning into a loser.
- Aegis Circuit Breaker:- Built specifically for FTMO, MFF, and other prop firms. Set your maximum daily drawdown (e.g., 4%), and if equity drops, Vortex instantly halts trading.
- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Completely hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from your broker to prevent stop-hunting.

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 How to Setup (User Manual)

 1. Account & Chart Requirements
- Assets:- AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD.
- Timeframe:- Attach to the M5- chart (The MTF engine will read H1 and M15 automatically).
- Minimum Deposit:- $500 per pair.
- Broker:- Any low-spread broker.

 2. Parameter Settings

 === Strategy Parameters ===
-  Macro EMA Period:- 200
-  Zone BB Period:- 20
-  Zone BB Deviation:- 2.0 (Increase to 2.5 for stricter, safer entries).

 === Risk & Trailing ===
-  Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0
-  Fixed Stop Loss:- 300 Points.
-  Initial Take Profit:- 450 Points.
-  Use Vortex Trail:- true
-  Trail Start Pts:- 150 (Starts trailing after 150 points of profit).
-  Aegis Circuit Breaker Max DD (%):- 5.0 (Set to 4.0 for strict Prop Firms).
-  Stealth Mode:- true.

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 === GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[SETUP 1] THE DAILY ATM (Balanced / Recommended)
The recommended setting for consistent daily growth. Captures high-probability mean reversions.
- Pairs:- AUDNZD, NZDCAD
- Risk Per Trade:- 1.0%
- Zone BB Dev:- 2.0 (Standard S&D Zone)
- UseVortexTrail:- true / TrailStartPts:- 150
- MaxDrawdown:- 5.0%

[SETUP 2] PROP FIRM CROSS (Ultra-Safe)
Extremely selective entries in deep S&D zones. Perfect for passing strict evaluations.
- Pairs:- AUDNZD, AUDCAD
- Risk Per Trade:- 0.5%
- Zone BB Dev:- 2.5 (Extreme S&D Zone)
- UseVortexTrail:- true / TrailStartPts:- 200
- MaxDrawdown:- 3.0%

[SETUP 3] VORTEX AGGRESSIVE (High Yield)
Trades frequently by entering shallower zones. For those wanting aggressive compounding.
- Pairs:- AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD
- Risk Per Trade:- 2.0%
- Zone BB Dev:- 1.5 (Shallow S&D Zone)
- UseVortexTrail:- true / TrailStartPts:- 100
- MaxDrawdown:- 10.0%
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Vladimir Mametov
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专家
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专家
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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MQL TOOLS SL
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专家
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专家
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
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Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
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Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
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Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
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Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.  What Makes Prometheus Different? Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.  Prometheus AI is different. It thinks befor
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
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Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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