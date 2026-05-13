TITAN DYNAMIC GOLD AI



"Real Profit. Real Drawdowns. Real Strategy Tester Validation."



> Titan Dynamic Gold AI is a highly optimized 3-Slot God-Tier Engine that strictly adheres to pure statistical edge rather than faked zero-drawdown marketing gimmicks. We abandoned fake Python scripts and over-optimized grid systems to bring you an EA that is rigorously tuned and validated through the native MQL5 Strategy Tester (Every Tick based on Real Ticks).



If you are looking for an EA that promises a straight-line up with 0% drawdown, look elsewhere. Titan is designed for professional traders who understand that true profitability comes from a robust win-rate combined with an asymmetrical Risk-Reward ratio, perfectly managed by our Dynamic ATR system.





=== GOD-TIER PRESETS (Built directly into the EA) ===



[PRESET 1] SAFE GUARDIAN ($1000 - Capital Preservation)

The most consistent, lowest-drawdown setup. Focuses on extremely high-probability Trend Riding and Momentum Scalping.

- Optimized For:- Strict capital preservation and FTMO/Prop firm passing.

- Dynamic SL/TP:- Highly adaptive.

- Expected Growth:- Steady compounding with controlled drawdown.



[PRESET 2] MEDIUM EMPEROR ($1000 - Best Overall)

The golden middle ground and the recommended default. Tuned for the absolute maximum profit-to-drawdown ratio in MT5.

- Optimized For:- Personal live accounts.

- Dynamic SL/TP:- Balances win-rate with strong R:R.

- Expected Growth:- High yield compounding.



[PRESET 3] HIGH CONQUEROR ($1000 - Aggressive Growth)

Pushes the God-Tier Engine to its limits. Focuses heavily on Breakout Blaster and wide dynamic parameters.

- Optimized For:- Accounts willing to take calculated risks for exponential growth.

- Dynamic SL/TP:- Wider stops to survive high-volatility spikes.



=== REAL MT5 STRATEGY TESTER VALIDATION ===

Validated via MetaTrader 5 native Strategy Tester:

- Symbol:- XAUUSD (M15)

- Model:- Every tick based on real ticks

- Result:- Consistently generates robust, verifiable profit across a 2-year testing window.



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The Adaptive 3-Slot Matrix (The Core Innovation)



Titan calculates your entry using a 3-Slot matrix:



Slot A: Momentum Scalper (RSI + Stochastic)

Captures rapid momentum reversals. Enters when price pulls back into the EMA200 zone, RSI drops into extreme oversold, AND Stochastic confirms the reversal.



Slot B: Trend Rider (MACD + EMA)

Rides long-term Gold trends. Enters on MACD crossovers perfectly aligned with the EMA200 master trend.



Slot C: Breakout Blaster (Donchian Channel)

Captures explosive breakout moves. Enters when price breaks above the 20-period highest high.





- Titan Dashboard HUD:- A premium on-chart panel showing all 3 Slot statuses in real-time.

- Prop-Firm Ready (Aegis Shield):- Pass FTMO, MFF, or any prop firm challenge by adjusting the Aegis Max DD.

- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Completely hides your operations from the broker.



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How to Setup (User Manual)



1. Account & Chart Requirements

- Asset:- XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY.

- Timeframe:- Attach to the M15- chart.

- Broker:- Any broker (Stealth Mode active).



2. Parameter Settings

Simply attach the EA to your chart and select your desired ENUM_PRESET from the inputs menu. The EA will automatically configure the absolute best parameters validated by our native MT5 testing.