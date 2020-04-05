PHOENIX GOLD REBORN AI — The Self-Healing Gold Algo



"Every fall is just a setup for a comeback. The Phoenix always rises."



> Engineered with the legendary Phoenix Recovery Engine. This EA doesn't just survive losses — it comes back stronger.



Most Expert Advisors crumble after a losing streak. They either blow up with Martingale or sit idle doing nothing. Phoenix Gold Reborn AI- introduces a revolutionary third option: the Phoenix Recovery Engine- — a controlled, intelligent recovery system that slightly increases position size after a loss to recoup profits faster, then STOPS if the market turns hostile. It is NOT Martingale. It is Intelligent Resilience.



The Phoenix Recovery Engine (How It Works)



This is the core innovation that sets this EA apart from everything else on the MQL5 Market:



| State | Lot Size | What Happens |

| Normal (Win Streak) | 1.0x Base Lot | Standard risk exposure. |

| After 1st Loss | 1.3x Base Lot | Slight increase to recover the previous loss faster. ATR must confirm the market is still moving. |

| After 2nd Loss | 1.6x Base Lot | Moderate increase. Maximum recovery effort. |

| After 3rd Loss | STOP TRADING (Cooldown) | The EA halts for 12 hours. The market is hostile. Wait for conditions to improve. |

| After Cooldown | 1.0x Base Lot (REBORN) | The Phoenix rises from the ashes. Full reset. Fresh start. |



> IMPORTANT: This is NOT Martingale. Martingale doubles (2x, 4x, 8x) and has NO stop. Phoenix Recovery caps at 1.6x and automatically enters Cooldown. Your account is ALWAYS protected.



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News Shield (Automated News Protection)



High-impact news events (NFP, CPI, FOMC) cause extreme volatility spikes that destroy algorithmic strategies. Phoenix Gold Reborn AI has a built-in News Shield- that:

- Blocks new entries- during configurable hours (default: 13:00 - 15:00 server time, covering US news).

- Never touches existing positions- during the block — it only prevents new orders.