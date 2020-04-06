FXmax EA MT5

FXmax EA - 是 Meta Trader 5 的最佳專家顧問之一。該顧問的獨特演算法會分析資產價格走勢，綜合考慮技術和數學分析因素，確定有利可圖的入場和出場點，並使用 Meta Trader 5 標準指標。

Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real accounts + Set file to optimization.

Monitoring in the real account >>> [ Click Here ]

建議：


經紀商 - RoboForex, Weltrade 或其他（需優化）
帳戶類型 - PRO/ECN 帶對沖功能
時間週期 - H1 或其他（需優化）
交易品種 - XAUUSD, BTCUSD 或其他（需優化）
初始入金 - 100 起，建議 1000 起
槓桿 - 1:100 起
交易模式 - VPS（24/7）建議 = 可接受 ping 為 0-30 毫秒
優化和測試週期 - 6-12 個月
建議優化頻率 - 每 1-2 個月

優勢：

1. EA 使用 MT5 指標，不使用外部資源，不依賴基本面分析和/或新聞。
2. EA 在策略測試器、模擬帳戶和真實帳戶中的交易方式幾乎相同。
3. 您可以交易任何資產（貨幣、貴金屬、加密貨幣、股票、指數等）。
4. EA 可用於中長期投資，也可用於超頻投資。
5. EA 的關鍵參數可在設定中更改，以便每位交易者輕鬆優化和自訂其經紀商、帳戶類型和入金情況。

注意：

1. EA 內建了所有訂單的「魔法」。您無法在同一交易終端上將該顧問用於不同的資產。

2. 購買 EA 之前，請確保您有足夠的經驗和電腦來優化和測試 EA。

WARNING: All my Indicators and Expert Advisors are sold only through MQL5.
All my products that hackers are trying to sell through other sites and at a different price are counterfeit that will not work correctly and stably!!!

警告：

1. 不要相信「EA 會在任何類型的帳戶和任何經紀商上進行相同的交易」這種說法。這純屬謊言，因為每家經紀商的報價提供者、報價精確度（4 位或 5 位）、訂單執行類型等等都各不相同。

2. 在真實帳戶上安裝 EA 之前，有必要針對特定經紀商、帳戶類型和交易資金對 EA 進行最佳化和測試。

3. 如果您的經紀商不支援 EA 在 ORDER_FILLING_FOK 模式下進行交易 (https://www.mql5.com/en/book/automation/experts/experts_execution_filling)，然後使用 ORDER_FILLING_IOC 模式或其他模式。

====================================

要優化 MT5 中的 EA：

1. 您需要檢查經紀商的 MT5 中的報價歷史記錄（100% 真實報價），以了解真實帳戶、代碼和 EA 進行交易的最長可能日期。

注意：在 MT5 中，如果圖表中的最大條數為：無限制，則應自動載入報價歷史記錄。如果報價歷史（100% 真實報價）少於 2 年，那麼最好不要使用這樣的經紀商進行優化和使用 EA 進行交易。

2. 使用 FILLING_FOK 模式的預設設定在策略測試器中進行首次測試運行。如果 EA 以這種模式進行交易，那麼您可以運行 EA 進行遺傳優化或使用建模進行完全優化：每個刻度都基於真實刻度。如果 EA 在此模式下沒有交易，並且在日誌中寫入 - 不支援的填充模式/錯誤代碼 = 4756，則使用 FILLING_IOC 模式並執行 EA 進行遺傳或完整優化，並使用建模：基於真實報價的每個報價。

====================================

MY ADDITIONAL PAID SERVICES:
- Expert Advisor optimization for period up to 2 years is 99 USDT TRC20 per one Symbol & one Real Account in the your Broker.
  - Expert Advisor optimization for period up to 5 years is 199 USDT TRC20 per one Symbol & one Real Account in the your Broker.
    - Expert Advisor optimization for period up to 10 years is 299 USDT TRC20 per one Symbol & one Real Account in the your Broker.

NOTE: Expert Advisor optimization is possible only if the History Quality of 100% real ticks for the optimization period selected above is available and after advance payment for optimization. 

💥 使用此智慧交易系統進行交易的利潤取決於您願意承擔的風險…！ ！ ！


💥 智慧交易系統經紀商 >>> https://rbfxdirect.com/en/lk/?a=kcgh

祝大家交易順利，獲利穩定！
