Aegis Kalman Trend is a raw automated trading engine built specifically to extract real momentum from XAUUSD without chasing market noise or taking dummy entries, most retail expert advisors use slow moving averages that cruzam atrasadas and wipe your balance during choppy sessions but this chassi uses a dual-matrix Kalman filter to track the true institutional price line with zero phase-lag, the core algorithm runs an adaptive noise engine that calculates volatility on the fly, it adjusts the filter speed dynamically so the script goes smooth when gold consolidates and accelerates instantly when volume breaks out, every position gets sliced into 3 synchronized orders using a fanning matrix to secure partial targets fast and lock your equity line into a steady upward trend.

The robot is fully equipped for prop firm challenges and live funded accounts because it embeds a hard daily loss kill-switch that locks execution threads the microsecond your risk boundary is breached, there are no dangerous grids, no martingale loops, and no retail recovery templates inside this code, it is a pure rules-based quantitative build designed to pass validation rules on any standard MT5 broker platform, you do not need to deal with messy cloud APIs or external DLL files since everything executes natively inside the terminal thread to prevent dangerous execution latency, the inputs open completely calibrated from the factory with your risk pre-set to 0.25% to hold your maximal drawdown below the strict ten percent line across a full five-year macro backtest.

The launch phase slots lock the price at 499 USD for the next few hours only, the license cost will jump by 50 USD after every 10 sales until it hits the final structural price of 999 USD, buy your copy now and send me a private message right here with your trade confirmation screen to get the optimization manual and secure your seat inside our private workspace group chat, for the internal parameters InpRiskPercent holds your account exposure at 0.25 default, InpOrderSplits manages your multi-target fanning layout, InpStopLossPoints gives your entries an 800-point buffer to breathe through heavy New York session spikes, InpTakeProfitPoints stretches your macro line out to a clean 3 to 1 profit ratio, and you can toggle InpUseTrailing to let the trailing engine move your SL lines automatically.

Let's clear the common terminal questions right away, the robot runs on any MT5 hedge account setup but using a raw spread or ECN broker environment is highly recommended to eliminate spread expansion risks, minimum deposit is one thousand dollars to let the lot calculator find your proper slicing line, the automated strategy executes exclusively on completed H1 candles meaning backtest curves match live results with absolute precision, you cannot run the compilation directly inside a mobile app layout since the terminal requires desktop or VPS infrastructure to keep the thread alive but all trade alerts push to your phone interface instantly.

Does this expert advisor use dangerous grid or martingale strategies? No, Aegis Kalman Trend executes strict rules-based trend entries with fixed risk allocations per cycle, you won't see any toxic recovery loops, hidden matrix averaging, or account-blowing lot expansions here because every single position hits its defined stop loss or target with zero exceptions.

Is this system safe for prop firm challenges and funded accounts? Yes, it is fully engineered for prop firm evaluation models because it embeds a hard daily loss kill-switch running directly on the terminal equity thread, if you drop your default input risk to 0.25% the macro drawdown stays locked safely below the strict ten percent limit while maintaining an elite win rate.

What is the minimum deposit and broker setup required? You need at least 1,000 USD on a hedge account setup to allow the position slicing engine to divide your lot sizes accurately, running raw spreads or ECN conditions is highly recommended to eliminate broker execution friction and wipe out spread expansion risks during heavy high-impact sessions.

Does the algorithm require manual weekly optimization or set files? No, the underlying core features a noise-adaptive stocastic filter that constantly evaluates the variance between short-term and long-term ATR, it self-adjusts the Kalman tracking speed automatically meaning it handles market regime shifts on its own without you needing to reload parameters.

Can I run this expert advisor directly inside my mobile trading app? No automated robots can run inside the MT5 phone app layout since execution requires desktop terminal or solid VPS architecture to keep the data thread alive, however the system throws all telemetry push alerts straight to your phone interface the microsecond an order prints.