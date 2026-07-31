Gold Rebound EMA Pyramid

Gold Rebound EMA Pyramid is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe.

The strategy rests on one simple idea: trade only in the direction of an established trend, enter on pullbacks, and let a disciplined exit engine manage the position. There is no martingale, no grid, no averaging against the trend and no hidden logic. Every position is opened with a hard stop loss.

How it works

1. The trend must be established. The EA trades only when the fast, medium and slow moving averages are stacked in the same direction. No alignment, no trade — which is why the EA regularly stays out of the market for long stretches.

2. The entry is taken on a pullback. A position is opened when price retraces to the fast moving average and closes back on the trend side, confirming the rebound. The EA buys the pause in the move, not the breakout.

3. Volatility must be expanding. An adaptive filter compares current volatility with its own recent history, keeping the EA away from low-volatility ranging markets where false rebounds are common. Because the comparison is relative rather than based on a fixed threshold, the filter adjusts itself to any market condition.

4. Pyramiding reduces size as it goes. In a running trend, additional positions can be added on confirmed pullbacks, but only while momentum sits in a neutral zone. Position sizes are degressive, so the largest exposure always stays on the earliest, best-priced entry — the opposite of a martingale.

5. The stop only moves forward. Each position starts with a hard stop loss sized as a percentage of price. Once the trade has moved far enough in your favour, the stop is pulled to breakeven plus a small buffer, then trailed along the fast moving average until the move ends. There is no fixed take profit: exits are driven by market structure.

6. Smart Exhaustion Exit. When momentum reaches an extreme and a reversal candle pattern appears, the EA secures open profit immediately instead of waiting for the trailing stop to be hit. It is deliberately calibrated to trigger rarely — only at genuine climax reversals. In comparative three-year real-tick tests, this module cut the maximum equity drawdown by roughly a quarter while increasing net profit.

Every parameter above is exposed in the inputs and fully configurable. The default set file reproduces the results below.

Backtest results (Strategy Tester, FTMO data, 100 % real ticks)

Three-year test — 06.2023 to 06.2026, USD, 100,000 deposit, default settings:

             Net profit: +220,403 USD

             Profit factor: 1.21

             Maximum equity drawdown: 21.8 %

             Maximum balance drawdown: 20.0 %

             Recovery factor: 4.51

             Total trades: 2,123 (win rate 52.3 %)

             Largest single loss: −5,789 USD (a hard stop loss is always in place)

             Steady equity curve (LR correlation 0.90)

Year by year, each period tested separately:

             2023 (Jun–Dec): +13,018 USD | profit factor 1.13 | equity drawdown 20.6 %

             2024 (full year): +29,919 USD | profit factor 1.12 | equity drawdown 22.2 %

             2025 (full year): +50,673 USD | profit factor 1.13 | equity drawdown 26.4 %

             2026 (Jan–Jun): +125,126 USD | profit factor 1.41 | equity drawdown 22.0 %

All four periods are profitable, but honesty matters: the first half of 2026 alone accounts for about 57 % of the three-year profit, driven by an exceptionally directional gold trend. A realistic expectation is the behaviour of the full years — a profit factor around 1.12 with drawdowns of 20 to 26 % — not the figures of that single semester.

Full backtest reports and the default .set file are available in the Comments tab. Past performance in the Strategy Tester does not guarantee future results.

Key features

             Symbol: XAUUSD — Timeframe: M15

             Every trade protected by a hard stop loss — no martingale, no grid

             No simultaneous hedging: buy and sell positions are never held at once

             Not an HFT system: decisions are taken on closed M15 candles

             Self-adaptive volatility filter

             Smart exhaustion exit, fully configurable and optional

             Degressive pyramiding

             Automatic breakeven, then trailing stop

             Volume normalization, stop-level validation and margin checks for compatibility with any broker

             Real-time on-chart panel: trend bias, momentum, filter state, exhaustion signal and open positions

             Transparent rule-based logic — no neural network, no black box

Recommendations

             Account: hedging account, leverage 1:100 or higher

             Attach the EA to your broker’s gold chart on M15, whatever the symbol is named (XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSD.m and so on)

             Lot sizes: the defaults match the 100,000 USD backtest account. Scale them down proportionally to your own capital, and check your broker’s contract size (100 oz is standard)

             VPS recommended for continuous 24/5 operation

             Run the free demo in the Strategy Tester on your own broker’s data before renting

Risk warning

Trading leveraged products involves a substantial risk of loss. Drawdown periods are a normal part of this strategy: the three-year backtest included series of up to 18 consecutive losing trades and a maximum equity drawdown of 21.8 %. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose, and always test on a demo account first.

Support

Questions and suggestions are welcome in the Comments tab, or at desat.trading@gmail.com. I answer personally.


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5 (29)
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4.47 (103)
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4.53 (123)
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MQL TOOLS SL
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5 (27)
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
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MQL TOOLS SL
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Lo Thi Mai Loan
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EA Legendary Scalper MT5
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5 (5)
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William Brandon Autry
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3.38 (21)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (43)
专家
量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能够提供最佳的性能。 量子皇帝
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
SmartChoise Battery
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.8 (5)
专家
SmartChoise Battery EA 是经典 SmartChoise Expert Advisor（v8.2）的精炼且稳定的延续版本。 用户手册可以通过我个人主页上的链接获取。 本版本保留了早期的神经逻辑和经典过滤系统，许多交易者正是因为其稳定、可预测的表现而认可它。它专为偏好原始交易节奏的用户打造，更注重清晰与简洁，而不是不断的功能变动。 Battery EA 集成了 SmartChoise 全套安全层、风险控制和回撤恢复机制，确保在各种市场环境下都能进行有纪律的交易管理。它同样兼容既有的保护逻辑，例如 Hard Stops、Daily and Weekly Limits、Equity Controls 和 Safe Mode，以在长期内维持账户的安全与稳定。 与较新的版本不同，此分支将保持逻辑固定，几乎无需维护，适合希望在不改变内部逻辑和参数行为的前提下，获得稳定表现的交易者。 简单来说，SmartChoise Battery EA 在保留原始 SmartChoise 引擎可靠性的同时，结合了先进保护系统带来的安全性，以及经过验证结构的简洁性，非常适合重视信任、掌控感和
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
专家
精准、高效、稳定 不只是一个EA，而是一套完整的交易系统 PythonX M1 Scalper 是专为 XAUUSD 1分钟图表 设计的智能交易系统，依托高频市场结构与价格行为逻辑，结合多重指标过滤，精准捕捉高胜率交易机会。 我们在 9 家全球主流经纪商平台上进行了长达十年以上的历史测试，每次初始资金仅为 $500，均取得卓越表现，最高净利润超过 $500,000 。 无马丁，无网格，逻辑公开，稳定可控。 智能进场逻辑 —— 多指标联合过滤系统 PythonX 的进场策略并非依赖单一信号，而是通过以下指标的组合分析，提升交易信号的质量与稳定性： 吞没形态识别（Engulfing Pattern） CCI趋势确认 RSI动量支持 EMA均线趋势过滤 成交量激增检测（Volume Spike） 即便部分过滤条件在设置中关闭，它们仍辅助其它条件判断，从而强化整套交易逻辑的协同过滤效果。 风控设置概览 固定止盈：170 点 固定止损：145 点 可开启或关闭 24 小时交易 可灵活选择交易日（周一至周五） 不使用马丁策略 不使用加仓网格 此策略的交易频率适中，注重稳定回报与可控风险的结合。
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
专家
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
XAU Breakout Scalper MT5
Yassir Lamrichi
5 (4)
专家
告别危险的网格算法。转向逻辑驱动的黄金交易。 XAU Breakout Scalper MT5 是一款严格禁用网格和马丁格尔策略的交易引擎。它专为追求100%透明逻辑、非对称风险回报比以及符合评估期资金保护方案的交易者而设计。 PATH A：即插即用 (适合托管型交易者与忙碌的专业人士) 不想花几个小时运行回测和优化设置？您不需要这样做。我们为您分担繁重的工作。 以下是我们的预配置预设文件 (.set)，已针对不同的交易风格和风险偏好进行了精心优化。 只需 3 个简单步骤即可安装： **下载：**点击并从下方列表中保存您首选的 .set 文件。 **加载：**打开您的 MT5 平台，打开 EA 设置，点击“加载 (Load)”，然后选择下载的文件。 **设置风险：**选择您首选的风险类型（百分比、固定手数或固定金额），即可开始交易。 请在下方选择您的策略：  [ 点击此处下载 设置 (.set) ] 策略 A：组合型 (Supertrend + Zigzag) - 2026   [ 点击此处下载 设置   (.set) ]   策略 B：仅限 Zigzag - 2026
SentinelAI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (2)
专家
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
专家
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
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