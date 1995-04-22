H4 Gold Scalper

🛡️ Safety First — No Martingale, No Grid, No Recovery Hedging
Unlike many robots sold out there, Gold H4 SCALPER does NOT use martingale, grid, or any loss-recovery system that increases lot size after losing trades. These systems may look profitable in backtests or over short periods, but they are historically responsible for blowing up accounts once the market hits a losing streak or an atypical move.
Gold H4 SCALPER was built with capital preservation in mind: every trade is independent, with lot size calculated consistently and proportionally to your balance/equity and your defined drawdown limit — never increasing risk to "recover" previous losses. This means a more predictable equity curve, without the hidden blow-up risks common in many "high performance" EAs on the market.
📊 Proven Stability in Long-Term Backtests
Since it doesn't rely on martingale, grid, or any artificial recovery system, Gold H4 SCALPER maintains consistent behavior across long-term backtests, without the escalating risk spikes typically seen in loss-recovery-based robots. This allows traders to evaluate the EA with more confidence across different periods and market conditions, since its risk behavior remains stable over time.
⚡ Easy Installation
Simply attach the robot to the chart — the EA automatically selects the correct timeframe to operate on. You only need to choose your risk management settings to start trading.
⚙️ Smart Risk Management
- Three lot sizing methods: manual (fixed lot), based on maximum drawdown, or based on risk percentage per strategy
- Automatic lot adjustment based on account balance/equity
- Option to use equity instead of balance for calculations
- Margin check before opening new trades
- Spread filter — the robot pauses new entries if the spread rises above the configured limit
- Dynamic Trailing Stop based on recent highs/lows (HL Trailing)
- Fakeout filter with multiple intensity levels
- No lot increase after losses — every entry is calculated independently and consistently
🎛️ Simple Setup, Full Power
Trade Frequency Profile
Choose from different risk profiles (from most conservative to most aggressive) to define the robot's trading frequency.
Money Management
Set your maximum acceptable drawdown (%) so the robot calculates the ideal lot size on its own, or choose manual fixed lot size, or risk percentage per strategy — the choice is yours.
📋 Requirements
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: H4
Minimum deposit: USD 500
Recommended leverage: 1:100 or higher
Account type: ECN/Raw or Standard (with controlled spread)
VPS: Recommended for 24/5 operation
Enable "Algo Trading" in your MetaTrader 5 and start trading.
Apex Trend Engine is a professional Expert Advisor built to trade market structure and directional momentum with a disciplined risk framework. Unlike conventional systems that rely on lagging indicators or risky recovery methods, Apex Trend Engine focuses on identifying high-probability trend conditions and executing trades with precision and control. The system uses a combination of structural price analysis, volatility filtering, and trend validation to avoid low-quality market conditions. Tra
Titan Strength Pro - Where Currency Power Meets Smart Trading
===> Attention, the EA is not Plug and Play, it requires assistance, once purchased contact me <===
2 Multi-Timeframe Analysis | 28 Currency Pairs | Smart Grid System | Built-in Drawdown Protection User guide | Set File Medium/low Risk | Update Guide
Wha t Makes This EA Different? Unlike single-pair EAs that rely on one strategy, Titan Strength Pro EA analyzes the entire Forex market simultaneously across 28 maj
Gold XIII EA is an advanced breakout trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . The EA identifies key breakout opportunities, places intelligent pending orders around important price levels, and manages trades automatically using a dynamic profit-protection and trailing stop system. Designed for traders seeking a disciplined and fully automated approach to Gold trading, Gold XII EA combines multiple independent breakout strategies working simultaneously to capture market momentum w
Gold Scalper King EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The EA follows a systematic breakout strategy that combines market structure analysis, pending order execution, and dual EMA trend confirmation to identify trading opportunities. Rather than predicting market reversals, Gold Scalper King waits for price to confirm a breakout beyond significant swing highs or swing lows before entering a trade. Every position follows predefined t
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits.
Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time; its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free; it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness; it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
MacRider GOLD is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines MACD signal filtering with dynamic trailing stops and advanced money management.
The EA uses the MACD indicator to detect trend direction before placing pending orders, filtering out low-quality entries and focusing on high-probability setups. The grid system places BUY STOP and SELL STOP orders at configurable distances, while automatic profit closing and dynamic trailing stops
Precision Trend Trading for USDJPY SwapSurfer is a high level grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered to capture high-probability structural trends on the USDJPY H1 timeframe (or any swap-giving instruments). While most retail traders are caught in the "noise," SwapSurfer uses a structural-tracking engine to identify high-probability levels and execute trades only when the momentum is confirmed, usually leaving the trade on for multiple days, collecting swap (this EA does not sell short, o
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals
The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
Gold Edge V1 is a real-tick-safe volatility breakout Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD).
It trades long breakouts from H1 compression zones using market execution, large profit targets and adaptive trailing stops. Of course, the zone timeframe and entry timeframe can be changed at any time if you want to experiment a little.
Gold Edge V1 – Volatility Breakout Expert for Gold Gold Edge V1 is a professional volatility breakout Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). It wa
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3.
Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position.
This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached.
It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry
Activations allowed have been set to 50.
The XAU Guardian is an automated expert advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). It employs a multi-timeframe approach combining trend analysis, momentum signals, and volume confirmation to execute trades with comprehensive risk management. Recommended for best results: 5 min Time Frame The EA is built on Custom Indicators and In-built indicators for best entries
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author.
The EA w
This EA works with one of the best exit strategies, the grid. But it's not an ordinary grid. In this EA, this strategy is optimized to the extreme to give you the best performance with multiple configuration options to work more safely and profitably. In addition, it manages multiple pairs on a single chart at a time, making them complement each other to make a single management.
Parameters: Initial lot: is the lot of the first position of the cycle Allow dynamic initial lot (true/false) : cal
Quasar Gold Predictor Machine Learning Premium Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold)
Quasar Gold Predictor is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system that combines high-precision Price Action with a powerful Machine Learning model based on Random Forest.
Designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe, this EA seeks to capture high-probability moves by detecting classic patterns (Engulfing, Pin Bar, and Inside Bar) reinforced by intelligent predictions generated by a random
Key Features: Universal Connectivity: Automatically executes trades from almost any MT4 indicator via Buffer lines or Object Arrow codes . Invisible TP/SL Mode: Hide your profit targets and stop losses from your broker to prevent stop-hunting . Smart Loss Recovery: Built-in dynamic lot-increment system ( Enable Recovery ) to recover losses safely . Account Protection: Hard-coded Daily Profit Target and Daily Loss Limits in USD to secure your capital . MTF Filter: Verify sign
DEEP TREND X — Expert Advisor with Artificial Intelligence for XAUUSD
Deep Trend X is a 100% automated Expert Advisor, specifically designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It combines cutting-edge machine learning algorithms with institutional market analysis to detect highly accurate entries in both trending and ranging markets.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CORE
The EA's core engine integrates two AI models that self-train on each new candlestick:
SVM RBF (Support Vector Machine with Radial Kern
TrendPilot MT5 – H1/M15 Alignment Scalping Engine
TrendPilot MT5 is a trend-following scalping Expert Advisor built around one simple principle: Trade only when the higher timeframe trend and lower timeframe momentum agree. The EA continuously analyzes the H1 market direction and waits for confirmation from the M15 timeframe before entering the market. If both timeframes are aligned, TrendPilot executes trades in the direction of the trend. If alignment is lost, the EA stays flat and patiently
Scorpion MultiLogic Pro EA is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor built for structured, rule-based trading on MT5. Rather than reacting to every candle, it runs two independent trading engines in parallel, each continuously scanning price structure in the background and only stepping in once its own internal confirmation conditions genuinely align. Scorpion MultiLogic Pro EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques. Every trade is protected by a defined Stop Loss and Take
CrossPulse Dynamic ATR
CrossPulse is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines classic MACD crossover signals with ATR-based recovery position management. It is built for traders who want a rule-based scalping system with clear entry logic and configurable risk limits.
HOW IT WORKS
ENTRY (new position) • Long: MACD golden cross confirmed on the previous bar (MACD line crosses above Signal). • Short: MACD death cross confirmed
Pick and Roll it is a Secure Automated Software for trade 28 pairs simultaneously. P ick and Roll It is optimized for 28 pairs of forex market
Pick and Roll system operation: 1: PREVIOUS TREND 2: CONSOLIDATION 3: RUPTURE
D o not use this robot at the same time as others, it is a multi-value robot, therefore it manages 28 pairs simultaneously.
The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions
EA PeakFlow AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your profits based on the powerful High Low indicator. Developed with Artificial Intelligence algorithms and highly optimized parameters, this EA offers a precise and efficient approach to automated trading in the financial market.
Key Features High Low Strategy: Leverage critical market levels for optimized entry and exit points. Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Protects profits while minimizing risks in real-time. Artificial In
Welcome to GoldTrend ExpertAI, your go-to solution for successful trading in the XAUUSD pair (GOLD) using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence techniques coupled with a myriad of indicators including ADX, Moving Averages, and Price Action detection. Developed by a seasoned team with over a decade of trading experience, GoldTrend ExpertAI boasts a unique strategy tailored to optimize risk management, ensuring every position is safeguarded with Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) mechanisms, while
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
折扣价 价格 。 每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results.
I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at 499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk.
Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。
欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。
Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。
对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
折扣价 价格 。 每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets： 点击这里
Quantum A
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
特别推出价格 直播信号： 点击这里
MT4版本： 点击此处
量子王者频道： 点击这里
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用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。
Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。
Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Launch Offer: Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with XAU Momentum and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently.
Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal or Manual or Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for BTCUSD traders who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk.
Overview: The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction
Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
Gold Advanced live account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386331?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=account
Please note: this EA does not use any type of Martingale or doubling-down strategy.
The breakout robot that reads market structure before price even moves. Forget generic indicators and gut-feel entries. Gold Advanced was built to trade the way a professional trader thinks: mapping the real F