Candlestick Patterns Strategy EA MT5

Supercharge your candlestick pattern trading with the Candlestick Pattern EA MT5 — a powerful Expert Advisor that automatically detects 12+ high-probability candlestick patterns and executes trades with multi-layered trend confirmation filters from MA, ADX, RSI, and MACD. This EA combines classic Japanese candlestick analysis (including Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Pin Bars, Hammers, Shooting Stars, Dojis, Morning/Evening Stars, Three Soldiers/Crows, and more) with modern technical filters to identify confluence zones where patterns align with strong trend direction.

The Candlestick Pattern EA MT5 scans for 12+ candlestick formations and only trades when confirmed by your choice of 4 independent trend filters: Fast/Slow Moving Averages (3 strategies), ADX trend strength (2 strategies), RSI momentum extremes (2 strategies), and MACD directional bias (2 strategies). Each filter supports customizable timeframes, periods, and thresholds for precise strategy tuning. Built with advanced risk management including trailing stops, martingale, grid trading, and hedge capabilities, this EA offers complete control over position sizing, drawdown recovery, and market condition adaptation.

Also available for MT4:  Candlestick Pattern EA MT4

For detailed documentation:General Settings/Input Guide | Indicator Settings/Input Guide | Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5

Key Features

  • 12+ Candlestick Patterns: Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Pin Bars, Hammers, Shooting Stars, Dojis, Morning/Evening Stars, Three Soldiers/Crows & more.

  • 4 Trend Confirmation Filters: MA (Fast/Slow), ADX, RSI, MACD — each with 2 configurable strategies.

  • Moving Average Filter: 3 strategies (Fast>Slow, Price>Fast MA, Price>Slow MA) with custom timeframes/periods.

  • ADX Trend Strength: Confirms directional bias with customizable level (default 20) and PDI/MDI strategies.

  • RSI Momentum Filter: Extreme levels (auto/manual calculation) with oversold/overbought strategies.

  • MACD Confirmation: Zero-line or signal-line crossover strategies with full parameter control.

  • Advanced Risk Management: Trailing stops, martingale, grid trading, hedging, and dynamic lot sizing.

  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Each filter runs independently on preferred timeframes (M1 to MN1).

  • Complete Customization: Enable/disable individual filters, adjust all periods/levels, and set alert preferences.

  • EA Buffer Integration: Signal outputs for dashboard integration or hybrid strategy development.

The Candlestick Pattern EA MT5 transforms subjective pattern recognition into a systematic, automated trading system with robust trend alignment and professional risk controls. Perfect for traders who want hands-free candlestick trading with institutional-grade filtering and flexible recovery mechanisms.

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not. You can also request a 7-day trial.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller
Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags candlestick pattern ea mt5 12 patterns engulfing pinbar hammer shooting star doji morning star ma adx rsi macd trailing martingale grid hedge forex crypto


推荐产品
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
专家
SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家 - 专为开启交易而设计！ 这是一个使用特殊创新和先进算法来计算其价值的交易机器人，是您在金融市场世界中的助手。 使用我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的指标集来更好地选择启动此机器人的时机。 在描述底部查看我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的其他产品。 您想自信地驾驭投资和金融市场的世界吗？ SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家是一款创新软件，旨在帮助您做出明智的投资决策并增加您的利润。 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人的优势：LaunchPad 市场专家： - 准确计算：我们的机器人使用先进的算法和分析方法来准确预测市场走势。 计算购买和出售资产的最佳时机。 - 用户友好界面：直观的界面将使您能够轻松掌握程序并在安装后立即开始享受其好处。 - 专家支持：我们的专业团队随时准备为您解答任何问题，并为您提供有关使用该程序的建议。 立即试用 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad Market
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
专家
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
ChangePeriod MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
指标
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button,   saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at you
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
专家
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
实用工具
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
专家
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
指标
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
专家
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Quantum Force
Mohamed Samsudeen
专家
Quantum Force EA – Disciplined Automated Gold Trading System (No Martingale / No Grid Trading) Short Description Designed Around a 1:3 Risk-reward Structure on MQL5 MetaTrader 5 A disciplined and fully automated trading system for XAUUSD (Gold). Quantum Force EA combines adaptive logic gold scalping, volatility filters, trend following and capital protection techniques to rule-based trade execution without using martingale or grid strategies.  Full Description Quantum Force EA is an intelligen
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Delta Waves
TitanScalper
专家
Professional Institutional Trading System Symbol: XAUUSD Recommended Timeframe: M30 Minimum Capital Requirement: 300 USD (or equivalent in other currencies) Broker Compatibility: Fully compatible with all MT5 brokers Delta Wave v1.2 is an advanced algorithmic trading system that integrates Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) analytics with Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. It is designed for traders seeking professional execution, objective signa
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
专家
Moving Average Surfer – MT5 精准趋势捕捉系统 使用 Moving Average Surfer 乘风破浪，这款 EA 专为追求精准、高效与自动风险管理的交易者打造。它结合快速与慢速移动平均线的趋势洞察，并加入高级市场过滤器，用于识别高概率交易机会。 主要功能： 双移动平均线分析： 利用快/慢 MA 判断市场方向，提高交易精确度。 集成 RSI 过滤： 提供动能验证，避免低质量交易并保持与趋势一致。 动态风险管理： 可自定义的最大风险百分比与自适应手数保护资金安全。 灵活的交易方向控制： 可选择只做多、只做空或双向交易。 基于 ATR 的止损/止盈： 自动计算 SL 与 TP，适用于各种市场环境。 自定义时间周期： 适配任何周期，从剥头皮到波段交易。 独立 Magic Number： 多图表运行安全稳定。 为何交易者选择 Moving Average Surfer： 它是一款结合趋势判定、动能验证与智能风险控制的全自动EA，适合希望拥有纪律化系统的交易者。所有参数均可调整，既灵活又可靠。 让 Moving Average Surfer 帮你精准捕捉高概率交易
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
专家
按价格设置TP和SL – MT5自动订单修改器 自动为任意交易设置精确的TP和SL价格 ️ 适用于所有货币对和EA，可按符号或魔术号筛选 此EA允许您通过直接价格值（例如EURUSD的1.12345）来设置和应用精确的止盈（TP）和止损（SL）水平。无需点数或Pips。为所有订单或按图表/魔术号筛选实现干净、精准的交易管理。 主要功能: 通过精确价格即时修改TP和SL 应用于所有订单、当前图表或特定魔术号 ️ 输入0以移除TP或SL 连接到任意图表后自动运行 兼容所有交易品种 适用于: 想快速控制TP/SL的手动交易者 需要覆盖默认退出逻辑的EA用户 管理多订单或复杂头寸的交易者 有问题或建议吗？ 请留言提出您的问题或功能想法。 您的反馈将帮助我们改进未来版本。 Keywords: 按价格设置TP SL, MT5 TP SL管理, 自动SL TP MT5, 修改SL TP MT5, 交易管理EA, 专家顾问SL TP, 设置止盈价格, 设置止损价格, 应用TP SL MT5, MT5工具EA, SL TP覆盖,
Gold Sentinnel
Saumyajit Purakayastha
专家
Gold Sentinel — Precision Scalper for XAUUSD Overview Gold Sentinel is an Expert Advisor designed for structured scalping on XAUUSD. It applies adaptive breakout detection and systematic risk management to identify clear, high-probability trading conditions in gold’s volatile environment. The system operates with consistency and restraint, focusing on precision execution rather than overtrading. Core Features Precision Entry Logic — Detects breakout movements from consolidation phases using dyna
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
指标
MT4版本  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 是一個完整的交易系統，包含 Bill Williams 的高級分形、構建正確的市場波浪結構的 Valable ZigZag 以及標記準確入場水平的斐波那契水平等流行的市場分析工具 進入市場和地方獲利。 策略的详细说明 指示灯使用说明 顾问-贸易猫头鹰助手助理 私人用户聊天 ->购买后写信给我，我会将您添加到私人聊天中，您可以在那里下载所有奖金 力量在於簡單！ Owl Smart Levels 交易系統非常易於使用，因此適合專業人士和剛開始研究市場並為自己選擇交易策略的人。 策略和指標中沒有隱藏的秘密公式和計算方法，所有策略指標都是公開的。 Owl Smart Levels 允許您快速查看進入交易的信號，突出顯示下訂單的水平並向您發送有關已出現信號的通知。 優點很明顯： 清楚地顯示主要和更高時間框架的趨勢方向。 指示儀器信號的出現。 標記開單、止損設置和固定利潤的水平。 沒有多餘的，只有必要的結構！ ZigZag 表示全球趨勢的方向，因此也表示貿易方向。 市場反轉點的短線清楚地表明在什麼水平上構建斐波那
Renko Logic
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
专家
MetaTrader 5 Renko Expert Advisor - User Guide Overview This Expert Advisor implements a complete Renko-based trading system with custom brick calculation, visual display, and automated trading logic. -The EA only for Rent unlimited Version coming soon. Features 1. Renko Engine Custom Renko Calculation : Built from scratch, no offline charts needed No Repainting : Uses only closed Renko bricks Configurable Brick Size : Set in points via input parameters Real-time Brick Formation : Automatically
ProEngulfing For MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
指标
ProEngulfing的免费版本是QualifiedEngulfing，每天仅限一个信号并具有较少的功能。 加入mql5社区的Koala Trading Solution频道，了解所有Koala产品的最新消息，加入链接如下： https ://www .mql5 .com /en /channels /koalatradingsolution 此产品的MT4版本可通过以下链接下载： https ://www .mql5 .com /en /market /product /52023 介绍ProEngulfing - 您的专业吞没形态指标，适用于MT4。 通过ProEngulfing，体验精准度的力量。此前沿指标专为识别和突出外汇市场中的高质量吞没形态而设计。ProEngulfing适用于MetaTrader 4，采用精确的形态识别方法，确保您仅接收最可靠的交易信号。 ProEngulfing如何运作： ProEngulfing使用复杂的算法，超越简单的形态识别，对吞没形态进行全面分析。该指标应用资格标准，评估烛体和影线的比例以确定整根蜡烛的大小。这种严谨的评估确保仅突出显示高概率
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
专家
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
DYJMobileGamingTradingWinner
Daying Cao
专家
DYJ MOBILE GAMING TRADING WINNER 可以使用您的各种终端（移动电话、浏览器、TRADINGVIEW、MT5）进行手动交易，然后由EA自动处理。 移动交易可以使用EA的各种网格模式、剥头皮模式、对冲套利模式和独立下单模式手动开仓， EA可以自动设置移动开仓的止损。并用手机开格、剥头皮、对冲订单。 EA可以设置全自动交易，设置自动和手机手动混合交易，或者设置独立的手机手动交易。 当订单方向正确时，TP 离场。 当订单方向错误时，EA可以将其从亏损转为盈利。 EA 适用于任何外汇经纪商和任何种类的交易。它与 Deriv 经纪商 Syntheic 账户品种兼容 EA不限制入金和杠杆大小，账户杠杆建议500或更高，建议入金5美元至10000或更高，建议使用最低交易量交易 推荐交易Boom 1000 Index趋势强，风险很低的品种 Input InpMagicNumber = 1935  InpPairs  = "GBPUSD,EURUSD"  -- comma-separated list of symbols to be traded. In
Scout The Smart Hunter
Daniel Eduardo San Martin
专家
想要无需复杂技术分析即可交易？ Scout The Smart Hunter 专为您设计：一位结合智慧与谨慎的忠诚伙伴，适合那些在探索市场机会时优先考虑资金保护的交易者。 为何选择Scout？ 无需高级技术分析 · 您无需解析复杂图表。并非所有均线交叉信号都值得使用——Scout会根据市场动能为您筛选。 自动保护机制 · 灵活的止损（可通过蜡烛图或固定距离配置）和动态追踪止损，像守护犬一样保护您的账户，即使价格突变也不怕。 智能止盈策略 · 固定止盈还是止损倍数？选择适合您的平仓方式，系统会根据风险自动调整目标。 Scout的独特功能 自动调节RSI · Scout自动过滤弱势信号——无需手动调整参数。 Early Scaling · 提前锁定部分利润。逐步平仓确保收益，同时不错失机会。 无忧自定义 · 喜欢浅色还是深色图表？连追踪止损线的颜色都能匹配您的视觉风格！ 先进的风险管理 · Maximum Volume 与 Risk Limit 的结合可以智能地调整仓位大小，确保风险维持在设定的参数内。更多详情，请访问 Position Size and Risk Management
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
指标
SMC Venom 模型 BPR 指標是針對在智慧貨幣 (SMC) 概念內工作的交易者的專業工具。它會自動辨識價格圖表上的兩種關鍵模式： FVG （公平價值缺口）是三根蠟燭的組合，其中第一根和第三根蠟燭之間存在缺口。它在水平之間形成一個沒有成交量支撐的區域，這通常會導致價格調整。 BPR （平衡價格區間）是兩種 FVG 模式的組合，形成一個「橋樑」 - 當價格以低成交量活動移動時，突破並返回到水平的區域，從而在蠟燭之間產生間隙。 這些模式可協助交易者透過分析圖表上的交易量和價格動態（大型市場參與者和普通參與者之間的互動）來識別關鍵的支撐/阻力位、突破區域和切入點。 此指標以矩形和箭頭的形式可視化模式，也支援靈活的警報設定。 主要特點： 模式顯示模式：選擇顯示 BPR 模式（看漲和看跌）或 FVG 模式（看漲和看跌）。 可以隱藏所有圖表分析模式。 以條數過濾：BPR 結構中 FVG 之間的最小/最大距離。 訊號的附加視覺化： 箭頭有 9 種類型可供選擇（標準、細、分形等）或手動輸入 Wingdings 代碼，其表格可以選擇性地顯示在圖表上。 設定顏色、尺寸及其縮放時相對於價格的動態
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
专家
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven 将于 2025 年 12 月 8 日前推出促销价格。 这款智能交易系统适用于任何资产，具有通用性。 这款多资产剥头皮交易 EA 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台开发的专业自动化交易系统，旨在同时对多种资产进行剥头皮交易。8.2 版本融合了多时间框架技术、三重确认机制和集成风险管理功能。 技术架构 1. 智能信号系统 多时间框架计算：三重分析（操作、快速确认和慢速确认） 投票系统：3 个主要指标（EMA、MACD、RSI），权重可调 风险模式：5 个级别（超激进 → 超保守），影响灵敏度 2. 高级风险管理 混合手数计算：固定手数或基于风险的手数（美元） 无限盈亏平衡：以美元而非点数计算的渐进式系统。达到预设盈利后，止损位将降至 0。盈利翻倍后，止损位将恢复至预设值，以此类推。 保证金保护：主动预防“资金不足”错误。 分层限制：每日、全局和回撤限制。 3. 持仓管理 多资产：最多可同时持有 14 个交易品种。 全面保护：冻结价位、经纪商限制、价格验证。 紧急平仓
Euro killer Fuzzy logic 4 hour
CHRISTOPHER FARON
专家
Summary: This strategy is designed to trade the EUR/USD currency pair utilizing a sophisticated combination of technical indicators. It seeks to automate the trading process by analyzing market conditions based on various metrics and executing trades following the defined strategy rules. Key Features: Indicators Used : 1.   Williams Percentage Range (WPR) : Used for momentum trading. 2.   MACD : To identify potential buy and sell signals based on the cross of moving averages. 3.   OSMA : A varia
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
专家
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Scalping MT5 EA
The Hung Ngo
专家
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
专家
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Universal Soul Reaper
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
Universal Soul Reaper is an atmospheric market-flow oscillator designed to interpret price behavior as a cycle of spiritual energy. Instead of reacting to raw price alone, it visualizes the state of the market’s soul —revealing when momentum is awakening, stabilizing, or fading. The indicator operates in a separate window and presents three interwoven entities: the Ectoplasmic Veil , the Spirit Boundary , and the Soul Core . Together, they form a living framework that helps traders sense pressu
Crypto to MT5
Rajesh Kumar Nait
实用工具
Crypto.com 到 MT5 从 Crypto.com websocket 到 Metatrader 5 的实时烛台流 它是 OHCLV（高开低收真实交易量）实时汇率数据  交易者，如果在一分钟图表中，OHLC 数据不正确，那么它可能会在技术图表研究中给出错误的分析，该产品确保它提供实时准确的数据，有助于手动分析 您可以在我的个人资料中查看我的其他加密产品 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rajeshnait/seller 1. OHLCV 数据 2.支持和创建多个符号 3. 您需要添加 Crypto.com websocket 和 api URL，如工具 > 选项 > 允许来自 URL 选项卡的 Webrequest 并勾选 Allow Webrequest 复选框 - Websocket URL：stream.crypto.com - API URL：api.crypto.com 4. 图表绘制于 GMT+0 时区（Crypto.com 的服务器时间） 5. 不进行 DLL 调用
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (396)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
专家
真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 10 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/U
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.76 (55)
专家
AOT MT5 - 下一代AI多货币系统 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要提示!购买后,请向我发送私信以获取安装手册和设置说明: 资源 描述 了解AOT的交易频率 为什么机器人不是每天都交易 如何设置AOT机器人 分步安装指南 Set files AOT MT5是一款先进的Expert Advisor,采用 AI情绪分析 和 自适应优化算法 。经过多年的完善开发,这个全自动系统使用风险管理,从单个AUDCAD M15图表交易16个货币对。 AI驱动技术 与使用静态指标的传统EA不同,AOT通过Claude API集成采用实时AI情绪过滤。这种下一代方法分析多维市场模式,提供卓越的入场时机和自适应回撤控制。该系统24/5运行,不使用危险的方法,如过度网格或马丁格尔策略。 专有的智能损失减少(SLR)系统持续监控持仓,在市场反转期间自动调整止损。版本2.2引入了增强的入场信号暂停控制和改进的恢复距离管理,优化了不同市场条
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.29 (17)
专家
Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (101)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (14)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.67 (21)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.68 (28)
专家
重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.78 (32)
专家
X Fusion AI — 神经自适应混合交易系统 限时折扣。 20 个名额仅剩 7 个 —— 几乎售罄。价格即将上涨至 999 美元 。 运行演示 实盘表现 购买后，请记得私信我们以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项和使用技巧等信息。 非常感谢你的支持。 1. 产品概述 X Fusion AI 是一款结合经典交易逻辑与类神经自适应机制的自动化交易系统。 系统并不尝试预测市场，而是根据实际市场结构变化调整内部参数，使策略在不同环境中保持稳定性与适应性。 系统重点关注： 适应不同市场环境 在多种行情条件下保持一致性 控制潜在回撤风险 过滤低质量信号与噪音 默认最佳参数，开箱即用。 核心目标是根据市场流动变化进行动态调整，而不是依赖固定模式。 2. 实盘参考（MQL5 内部信号） 您可通过以下 MQL5 官方信号服务了解系统的运行表现： 主信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683 建议用户结合信号表现与自身测试进行评估。 3. 推荐品种与运行环境 推荐交易品种：GBPUSD、EURUSD 周期：M15 大致资金参考： 策略 1：约 500
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
专家
概览 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD （黄金）设计的智能交易系统（Expert Advisor）。它通过结合 九种 独立的交易策略来运行，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期（M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1）触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格（grid）、马丁格尔（martingale）或均摊成本（averaging）技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载设置文件 (Set File) v2.5 九种策略概览 EA 同时在多个时间周期上分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析特定的近期 K 线序列，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续下跌趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一根 H4 K 线的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于时
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.5 (8)
专家
LIVE SIGNAL（真實交易帳戶） IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   本 EA 所使用的交易邏輯與執行規則，與 MQL5 上展示的 已驗證真實交易訊號 完全一致。 在使用 建議且已優化的參數設定 ，並搭配 信譽良好的 ECN / RAW 點差經紀商 的情況下，實盤交易行為在結構與表現上應與該真實訊號高度相符。 請注意，由於經紀商條件、點差、執行品質以及 VPS 環境的差異，不同使用者的實際結果可能會有所不同。 本 EA 采用限量销售方式，目前仅剩 2 个名额，价格为 USD 499；购买完成后，请通过私信联系我，以获取用户手册及推荐参数设置。 不使用過度網格，不採用高風險馬丁格爾策略，不進行虧損加倉（攤平）。 本 EA 為早期限量階段價格；後續將視銷售與維護階段進行價格調整，預計每個階段價格上調約 $100，年度目標上限價格為 $1899。 重要說明：GoldWave 是專為真實市場環境所設計。 系統採用   AI 輔助的自適應邏輯   以及   新聞過濾機
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (5)
专家
Vortex Turbo——“驾驭风暴——掌控漩涡” Vortex Turbo代表了智能交易的下一个进化阶段——它融合了尖端人工智能架构、自适应市场逻辑和精准的风险控制，是一项独特的创新。Vortex Turbo基于成熟的算法原理，将多种策略整合到一个统一的高速生态系统中，并以全新的预测智能为驱动。Vortex Turbo专为黄金XAUUSD(GOLD)的超短线交易而设计，采用受控马丁格尔和均价网格，同时每个 仓位都受到内置止损的全面保护 ——确保了力量、精准度和安全性之间的完美平衡。 非常重要！购买专家服务后请给我发私信。我会把所有必要的建议和操作指南发给你。 价格 $555 有效至 1 月 19 日（星期一）。之后价格将上涨至 $675。（最终价格 $1999） 购买 Vortex Turbo 智能交易系统后，您将有机会获得 我的其他任何一款智能交易系统的免费授权 ，该系统可关联到您选择的 三个交易账户  （赠送的智能交易系统将以 .ex 格式的文件直接发送）。  请私信询问具体条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685  
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始新闻标题中的情绪作为交易决策的依据： 美元情绪偏多 （鹰派美联
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.78 (92)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 MANUAL (INSTRUCTION)   在此处查看实时结果： New Strategy   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351468 3k ICMarkets
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (5)
专家
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
4.17 (6)
专家
Cheat Engine 是一个中等频率的黄金剥头皮交易系统，可通过基于网络的 API 根据全球外汇市场情绪做出决策。 Cheat Engine 实时信号即将上线。当前价格将上调。限时价格 199  USD 仅进行单笔交易。从不使用网格或马丁格尔策略。 智能追踪止盈，根据每日波动率进行自适应调整 全球外汇市场情绪是对数十万名交易者持仓的统计，总账户价值超过 10 亿美元。Cheat Engine 可以通过 API 即时获取这些数据，并在决策时加以利用。此功能为可选项，且可由用户完全自定义。 推荐 图表：XAUUSD 时间周期：H1 参数 手数计算方式 — 选择自动手数或固定手数 固定手数 — 固定的交易手数 自动手数 — 每指定账户货币金额使用 0.01 手 最大点差 — 设置允许开仓的最大点差 自动 GMT 检测 — 自动计算经纪商的 GMT 偏移 固定止损 — 止损数值输入 Magic Number — 每个订单的魔术编号 备注 — 订单备注 市场情绪过滤器 URL — 用于 API 请求 情绪买入/卖出过滤器 — 启用或禁用 情绪过滤器行为
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
专家
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
专家
特 惠价格  $109  (原价: $365) 。 设置和使用指南 :  ABS Channel 。 实时监控:   ABS Signal 。  实盘信号设置文件 基础设置文件 什么是ABS EA? ABS EA是一款专业交易机器人,专为H1时间框架上的 XAUUSD(黄金) 开发。 它基于 马丁格尔系统 ,具有 内置风险控制 . ABS EA专为新手和经验丰富的交易者设计,易于设置,完全自动化,并可根据不同的交易风格进行定制。 主要特点 马丁格尔策略,具有用户自定义的安全设置 灵活的手数管理:固定手数或自动手数 最大回撤限制,在您选择的阈值处暂停交易 简单设置:附加到图表,配置设置并开始交易 技术规格 交易品种: XAUUSD 时间框架: H1 最低存款: $300 推荐存款: $1,000 账户类型: ECN / Raw Spread 杠杆: 1:50或更高(推荐1:100+) VPS: 建议用于持续运行 免责声明 交易涉及重大风险,损失可能超过您的初始投资。 马丁格尔策略具有高风险,过去的表现不能保证未来的结果。使用需自行承担风险。 如需支持或有疑问,请通过评论区或
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
专家
长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
专家
房地产公司准备就绪！ 并非为短期账户买卖或快速获利而设计。 无马丁格尔/无网格/无人工智能 专为注重长期稳定性的交易者而设计 实时结果： 实时信号 | 主要投资组合 |   FTMO 结果   |  公共社区 首发价格：189美元，下次定价：289美元（仅剩3本） 什么是黄金地图集？ Gold Atlas 是一款专业的黄金 (XAUUSD) 自动交易系统。它采用多重突破入场策略，旨在捕捉日内波动和更大的趋势突破。 该系统不基于指标或固定时间范围，并采用最小的优化来减少曲线拟合并提高稳健性。 Gold Atlas 采用 5 个不同的突破水平，每个水平都有自己的止损和追踪止损逻辑，从而实现了强大的内部多元化。 该策略已从 2006 年起进行了近 10,000 笔交易的测试，涵盖了不同的市场机制和市场条件。 作为一种趋势跟踪系统，它不会赢得每一笔交易，但其设计目的是在长期内捕捉偶尔出现的大赢家。 加入社区！ 请私信 我 并附上购买凭证，即可获得加入我们私人社区的邀请。 设置 该系统即插即用。 Gold Atlas 的设计宗旨是 用户友好 、 易于操作 ，无需复杂的配置。 只需将EA
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
专家
量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 实时信号：       点击这里 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (7)
专家
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (31)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 755 美元（还剩 3/10），下一个价格 895 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
作者的更多信息
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
实用工具
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro 是一款为MetaTrader 5设计的专家顾问，用于将交易从一个源MT5账户复制到同一台电脑上的多个MT5或MT4账户。此实用工具非常适合将交易复制到客户账户或投资组合，并支持自定义参数，包括手数大小、止损/止盈和反向复制选项。它简化了交易管理，无需基于市场逻辑执行交易，提供灵活的同步以满足多样化的交易需求。 注意 ：请在您的模拟账户上下载并测试MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro演示版， 点击此处 。 您可以在这里下载MT4版本： MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro MT4 有关详细文档： 完整用户指南和输入参数 功能： 目标账户可自定义手数大小，支持比例复制（例如，分数倍数：源手数0.2，倍数0.5，目标手数0.1）。 目标账户可调整止损和止盈，或从源账户复制止损和止盈。 从源账户到目标账户复制交易关闭。 在目标账户上对亏损交易进行马丁格尔复制（例如，源手数0.03，目标手数0.03，亏损后下一手数0.06；或目标手数0.02，亏损后下一手数0.04）。 反向复制交易，止损和止盈也反向。 支持复
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
实用工具
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro 是一款为MetaTrader 4设计的专家顾问，用于将交易从一个源MT4或MT5账户复制到同一台电脑上的多个MT4或MT5账户。此实用工具非常适合将交易复制到客户账户或投资组合，并支持自定义参数，包括手数大小、止损/止盈和反向复制选项。它简化了交易管理，无需基于市场逻辑执行交易，提供灵活的同步以满足多样化的交易需求。 注意事项 ：请在您的模拟账户上下载并测试MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro演示版， 点击此处 。 您可以在这里下载MT5版本： MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro MT5 有关详细文档： 完整用户指南和输入参数 功能： 目标账户可自定义手数大小，支持比例复制（例如，分数倍数：源手数0.2，倍数0.5，目标手数0.1）。 目标账户可调整止损和止盈，或从源账户复制止损和止盈。 从源账户到目标账户复制交易关闭。 在目标账户上对亏损交易进行马丁格尔复制（例如，源手数0.03，目标手数0.03，亏损后下一手数0.06；或目标手数0.02，亏损后下一手数0.04）。 反向复制交易，止损和止盈也将
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
指标
通过 SuperTrend Alert MT5 掌握市场趋势，这是一款强大的指标，旨在为外汇、股票、加密货币和商品交易提供精准的趋势跟踪信号。在 Forex Factory 和 Reddit 的 r/Forex 等交易社区中备受推崇，并在 Investopedia 和 TradingView 的讨论中因其强大的趋势检测能力而受到赞扬，该指标是寻求可靠入场和出场点的交易者的首选工具。用户报告称，结合 SuperTrend 信号与价格行为时，识别趋势方向的准确率高达90%，许多人指出通过利用实时警报捕捉趋势变化，交易时机提高了25-35%。主要优势包括高级趋势分析、可定制的设置以适应个性化策略，以及轻量级设计，无需持续监控图表即可增强剥头皮、日内交易和波段交易者的决策能力。 SuperTrend Alert MT5 使用专有算法分析价格变动，在单独窗口中绘制两条线——UP（默认实线样式，可定制颜色）和 DOWN（默认实线样式，可定制颜色），由七个缓冲区（Trend、TrendDoA、TrendDoB、Direction、Up、Dn、count）驱动。它通过 TimeFrame 输入支持多时
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4 (2)
实用工具
优化您的网格交易策略，使用 Grid Trade Manager MT5，这是一个多功能的免费实用 EA，旨在自动化网格订单的放置和管理，源于 2000 年代外汇社区普及的网格交易方法，因其在范围条件下从市场振荡中获利的能力而受欢迎。在 MQL5 和 Forex Factory 等平台上被数千交易者采用，因其强劲的风险控制和自定义而备受推崇，这个工具在外汇对和加密货币等波动资产中表现出色，用户报告通过动态网格调整提高了盈利能力——往往通过 cost-averaging TP/SL 和批次进展模式将回撤减少 20-30%。其受欢迎程度源于简化复杂网格设置，启用无手动操作，同时缓解与无限网格相关的风险，使其理想用于测试 martingale 风格策略的初学者或在侧向市场中精细调整对冲的专家。 Grid Trade Manager MT5 通过在用户定义的步骤 (默认 10 点) 放置挂单买/卖订单来启动网格，具有灵活的执行模式 (市场或挂单) 和批次增加选项 (乘以因子如 1.5 或递增)。它在损失或利润上激活网格，具有距离乘数用于渐进间距和最大步骤 (默认 15) 来限制扩展——在达到限
FREE
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
指标
提升您的交易策略，使用   Brilliant Reversal Indicator MT5 ，这是一个前沿指标，利用非参数内核回归提供平滑、自适应的趋势分析。受 Nadaraya-Watson 估计器的启发，此工具将高斯内核平滑应用于价格数据，创建动态包络线，这些包络线适应市场波动性，而没有传统移动平均线的过度滞后。在 TradingView 等平台上广受赞誉，并受到全球交易者的高度评价，因为其在发现反转方面的精确性，Nadaraya Watson Envelope 自 2022 年以来人气飙升，作为 Bollinger Bands 的优越替代品。其非重绘模式确保实时可靠信号，而重绘选项提供超平滑视觉效果，用于深入分析。 交易者喜爱 Brilliant Reversal Indicator，因为它能够以惊人的准确性突出趋势强度、超买/超卖状况和潜在反转点。通过估计底层价格趋势并计算平均绝对偏差，它形成上部和下部带，这些带充当动态支撑和阻力水平。这使您能够在趋势延续或反转期间自信地进入交易，减少噪音和虚假信号。益处包括增强决策，用于剥头皮、波段交易或长期头寸，通过警报关键交叉或反弹潜在
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
实用工具
通过 Hedge Trade Manager MT5 增强您的对冲策略，这是一款复杂的高级顾问（EA），专为自动化对冲交易设计，以应对不利价格变动，源于2010年代外汇经纪商推广的对冲技术，允许开立相反头寸以锁定利润或在不确定趋势中限制损失。在 MQL5 和 Forex Factory、Reddit 的 r/Forex 等交易论坛上备受赞誉，因其灵活的配置和强大的风险保护机制而广受欢迎，该 EA 深受在外汇主要货币对、指数和加密货币等波动市场中的剥头皮和波段交易者的青睐。用户称赞其将潜在回撤转化为可管理场景的能力，通常通过动态手数递增和基于净值的退出方式将整体风险降低 25-40%，使其非常适合尝试恢复策略的新手对冲者和将多 EA 设置整合到多元化投资组合中的资深专业人士。 Hedge Trade Manager MT5 在交易达到指定亏损距离（HEDGE_DISTANCE: 10 点）时激活对冲，放置相反订单，具备可定制的手数模式（HEDGE_LOT_INCREASE_MODE: MULTIPLY，HEDGE_INCREASE_FACTOR: 2 或 INCREMENT）和执行类型
FREE
RSI strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4.5 (2)
专家
RSI Strategy EA MT5 是一款为MetaTrader 5设计的先进自动交易工具，利用相对强弱指数（RSI）指标自动化基于超买和超卖条件的交易进出场。该EA支持在这些区域内的反向交易设置，提供灵活的交易管理方式。经过广泛回测，它提供精确的进场方法、灵活的出场规则，并以最小的系统资源消耗实现高效交易。 该系统包括用于控制交易时段的日期/时间过滤器，并支持历史数据测试以验证性能。实时仪表板显示开放交易、账户净值和系统指标，而直观的输入菜单使配置变得简单。所有设置均提供详细文档。 有关详细文档： 常规设置/输入指南 | 指标设置/输入指南 | 回测和设置文件 您可以在这里下载MT4版本： RSI Strategy EA MT4 主要功能： RSI交易系统，参数（RSI周期、超买/超卖水平）完全可定制 支持多个时间框架，交易灵活 多种风险管理选项：止损、止盈、跟踪止损 高级仓位规模管理和回撤保护 时间/日期过滤器，控制交易时段 实时监控仪表板 弹出窗口、电子邮件和推送通知 与MQL5 VPS兼容，支持24/7运行 注意 ：RSI Strategy EA MT5 是使用RSI策略的
Nadaraya Watson Envelop Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
4.67 (3)
指标
提升您的交易策略，使用   Nadaraya Watson Envelope Alert MT5 ，这是一个前沿指标，利用非参数内核回归提供平滑、自适应的趋势分析。受 Nadaraya-Watson 估计器的启发，此工具将高斯内核平滑应用于价格数据，创建动态包络线，这些包络线适应市场波动性，而没有传统移动平均线的过度滞后。在 TradingView 等平台上广受赞誉，并受到全球交易者的高度评价，因为其在发现反转方面的精确性，Nadaraya Watson Envelope 自 2022 年以来人气飙升，作为 Bollinger Bands 的优越替代品。其非重绘模式确保实时可靠信号，而重绘选项提供超平滑视觉效果，用于深入分析。 交易者喜爱 Nadaraya Watson Envelope，因为它能够以惊人的准确性突出趋势强度、超买/超卖状况和潜在反转点。通过估计底层价格趋势并计算平均绝对偏差，它形成上部和下部带，这些带充当动态支撑和阻力水平。这使您能够在趋势延续或反转期间自信地进入交易，减少噪音和虚假信号。益处包括增强决策，用于剥头皮、波段交易或长期头寸，通过警报关键交叉或反弹潜在提升
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
指标
提升您的价格行动交易，使用 Higher Highs and Lows MT4 指标，这是一个强大的工具，利用分形分析来精确定位关键摆动点，并识别定义趋势的模式，如 Higher Highs (HH)、Lower Highs (LH)、Lower Lows (LL) 和 Higher Lows (HL)，以清晰洞察市场方向。源于 1900 年代初的道氏理论基础价格行动原则，并在现代交易中由专家如 Al Brooks 在其 "Trading Price Action" 系列中推广，这个指标已成为交易者识别趋势延续和反转的必备工具。它特别受欢迎于外汇、股票和加密交易者，因为它能够确认上升趋势 (HH/HL) 或下降趋势 (LL/LH)，帮助过滤噪音、在回撤期间定时入场，并避免假突破——在波动会话中提高准确性，减少情绪决策，并在从剥头皮到持仓交易的策略中改善整体盈利能力。 Higher Highs and Lows MT4 在图表上直接叠加可自定义的箭头和文本标签，HH 用红色 (向下箭头符号 234)，LH 用珊瑚色，LL 用绿色 (向上箭头 233)，HL 用石灰绿色，允许在不杂乱的情况
FREE
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
指标
通过 SuperTrend Alert MT4 掌握市场趋势，这是一款强大的指标，旨在为外汇、股票、加密货币和商品交易提供精准的趋势跟踪信号。在 Forex Factory 和 Reddit 的 r/Forex 等交易社区中备受推崇，并在 Investopedia 和 TradingView 的讨论中因其强大的趋势检测能力而受到赞扬，该指标是寻求可靠入场和出场点的交易者的首选工具。用户报告称，结合 SuperTrend 信号与价格行为时，识别趋势方向的准确率高达90%，许多人指出通过利用实时警报捕捉趋势变化，交易时机提高了25-35%。主要优势包括高级趋势分析、可定制的设置以适应个性化策略，以及轻量级设计，无需持续监控图表即可增强剥头皮、日内交易和波段交易者的决策能力。 SuperTrend Alert MT4 使用专有算法分析价格变动，在单独窗口中绘制两条线——UP（默认实线样式，可定制颜色）和 DOWN（默认实线样式，可定制颜色），由七个缓冲区（Trend、TrendDoA、TrendDoB、Direction、Up、Dn、count）驱动。它通过 TimeFrame 输入支持多时
FREE
Inventory Retracement Bar
Biswarup Banerjee
指标
Enhance your trend-following strategy with   UCS_RH_IRB (Rob Hoffman Inventory Retracement Bar) MT5 , a precision indicator identifying candles retracing   45% or more   against the prevailing trend—highlighting points   where institutional counter-trend activity typically subsides and the dominant move resumes. Based on Rob Hoffman’s well-known IRB methodology, this indicator offers clear visual confirmations for trend continuation setups after pullbacks, suitable for forex, indices, commoditi
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
实用工具
通过 Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5 优化您的交易管理，这是一款强大的专家顾问（EA），旨在为手动或由其他 EA 开立的交易自动调整止损水平，确保利润保护和风险管理。在 Forex Factory 和 Reddit 的 r/Forex 等交易社区中备受赞誉，并在 Investopedia 和 MQL5 论坛的讨论中因其在管理 trailing stop 和 breakeven 水平方面的精准性而受到关注，这款 EA 是希望高效锁定利润的交易者们的首选工具。用户报告称，通过在趋势中锁定利润，交易盈利能力提高了 20-30%，许多人指出手动监控交易的时间减少了 40%。主要优势包括灵活的 breakeven 和 trailing stop 设置、与任何 MT5 符号的兼容性以及轻量级设计，增强了剥头皮、日内交易和波段交易者的交易策略。 Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5 根据用户定义的参数动态调整止损水平，支持手动交易（ENABLE_MAGIC_NUMBER: false）和 EA 交易（MAGIC
FREE
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
实用工具
通过 Close Manager MT5 优化您的交易关闭流程，这是一款强大的专家顾问（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的手动或 EA 开立的交易自动执行退出操作，为交易者提供对退出策略的精确控制。在 MQL5、Forex Factory 和 Reddit 的 r/Forex 上广受好评，因其多样化且可定制的关闭标准而备受推崇，这款 EA 深受外汇、指数和加密货币等波动市场中的剥头皮交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者的青睐。用户报告称，手动交易管理时间减少了 30-50%，风险控制得到改善，许多人指出通过遵循严格的退出规则提高了盈利能力。Close Manager MT5 非常适合希望在无需持续监控的情况下优化风险管理和退出效率的交易者，支持新手和经验丰富的交易者采用多样化的交易策略。 Close Manager MT5 提供了一套强大的可定制参数，用于根据利润/损失金额（PROFIT_AMOUNT: 0, LOSS_AMOUNT: 10）、百分比（PROFIT_PERCENT: 0, LOSS_PERCENT: 0）、K 线数量（CLOSE_AFTER_N_CANDLE: 0）
FREE
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
指标
通过 Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5 增强您的趋势识别能力，这是一款动态工具，旨在识别连续的看涨或看跌K线序列，为外汇、股票、加密货币和商品市场提供及时的趋势确认和潜在反转警报。在 Forex Factory 和 Reddit 的 r/Forex 等交易社区中备受推崇，并在 Investopedia 和 TradingView 的讨论中因其简化动能分析的能力而受到赞扬，该指标是寻求在波动市场中获得清晰信号的交易者的首选。用户报告称，使用较高的K线计数（例如，3-5根连续K线）时，检测持续趋势的准确率高达80%，许多人指出通过避免过早入场并专注于确认的动能变化，交易时机提高了15-25%。其优势包括精确识别趋势强度、可定制的警报实现免手动监控，以及用户友好的设计，无需额外工具即可增强剥头皮、日内交易和波段交易者的决策能力。 Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5 在用户定义的连续看涨K线数量（默认 N_CANDLE=3）后跟一根看跌K线后，在K线下方绘制绿色向上箭头（BuyBuffer），提示潜在的趋势耗尽或反转；在连续看跌K线
FREE
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
专家
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 是一款为MetaTrader 5设计的精密自动交易工具，利用移动平均线交叉捕捉趋势反转和潜在进场点。此专家顾问为交易者提供了一个多功能的解决方案，具备可定制的设置，确保精确的交易执行和稳健的风险管理。经过广泛回测，它提供高效的进场方法、灵活的出场规则，并以最小的系统资源消耗实现无缝交易。 该系统包括用于控制交易时段的日期/时间过滤器，并支持历史数据测试以验证性能。实时仪表板显示开放交易、账户净值和系统指标，而直观的输入菜单使配置变得简单。所有设置均提供详细文档。 有关详细文档： 常规设置/输入指南 | 指标设置/输入指南 | 回测和设置文件 您可以在这里下载MT4版本： Moving Average Strategy EA MT4 主要功能： 移动平均线交叉交易系统，参数（MA周期、类型）完全可定制 支持多个时间框架，交易灵活 多种风险管理选项：止损、止盈、跟踪止损 高级仓位规模管理和回撤保护 时间/日期过滤器，控制交易时段 实时监控仪表板 弹出窗口、电子邮件和推送通知 与MQL5 VPS兼容，支持24/7运行 注意 ：Mo
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
指标
Double top and bottom indicator is a pattern scanning indicator which scans the tops and bottoms using zig zag pattern. When it find price bouncing back from the same point twice after a long trend then it generate arrow signals whenever the last resistance points is broken for double bottom and last support price broken for double top. Unlike other top bottom scanner it does not give only 1 signal. it alerts user when ever the last support /resistance is broker from double top/bottom pattern un
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
指标
通过 Day and Week Separator MT4 优化您的交易分析，这是一款直观的工具，旨在绘制可自定义的每日和每周分隔线，非常适合需要处理经纪商时区差异的交易者。在 Forex Factory 和 Reddit 的 r/Forex 等交易社区中广受好评，因其简单而高效，这款指标解决了将图表时间框架与本地或特定市场时间对齐的常见问题，正如 Investopedia 和 TradingView 等平台上的讨论所强调的。交易者称赞其提高图表清晰度的能力，用户报告通过清晰标记交易时段，基于会话的分析得到改善，交易计划效率提高高达 20%，尤其是在时区偏移较大的地区（例如，使用欧洲经纪商的亚太地区交易者）。其优势包括精确可视化每日和每周市场过渡、可自定义的时区偏移以匹配本地或策略性时间，以及轻量级设计，可无缝集成到任何交易系统中，非常适合剥头皮、日内交易和波段交易者，旨在基于时间市场周期优化入场和出场。 Day and Week Separator MT4 在用户指定的时间（例如，图表时间 7:00 对应本地时间 00:00）绘制垂直虚线（默认 dash-dot-dot 样式，宽度
FREE
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
实用工具
通过 Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5 增强您的投资组合风险管理，这是一款强大的专家顾问（EA），专为在 MetaTrader 5 上自动跟踪和追踪账户或特定魔术号交易的总利润设计，当当前利润低于最后记录的最高利润时关闭所有交易。在 MQL5、Forex Factory 和 Reddit 的 r/Forex 上因其动态的利润锁定机制而广受好评，这款 EA 深受外汇、指数和加密货币等波动市场中的剥头皮交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者的青睐。用户报告称，通过在有利趋势中锁定收益，利润保留率提高了 20-35%，许多人指出手动监控时间减少了 40%。这款 EA 非常适合寻求自动化风险控制的初学者和专业管理多策略投资组合的交易者，确保在各种交易风格中实现纪律化的利润保护。 Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5 监控账户范围或特定魔术号的利润（MAGIC_NUMBER_INPUT: 20131111, ENABLE_MAGIC_NUMBER: true），在利润达到设定阈值时激活追踪止损（USE_ACCOUNT_TRAILING_ST
FREE
Rsi Divergence Pro Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
指标
RSI DIVERENCE INDICATOR RSI divergence is very powerful pattern which is often used to detect a strong trend reversal. it also indicates the weakening of strong signal. So some traders  want to use it as the exit criteria. This indicator works in all timeframe and send notification, alert or email to the user. It also show the Higher Highs and Lower Low Pattern with its corresponding RSI divergency. This indicator can be used in Expert Advisors as it has accessible buffers List of Inputs ______
FREE
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
专家
布林带策略EA MT5 是一款自动化交易工具，专为基于布林带反转条件捕捉交易机会而设计。该EA在检测到靠近下轨的看涨反转（前一根K线收于下轨下方，当前K线收于下轨上方，从红K转为绿K）时执行买入交易，在靠近上轨的看跌反转（相反情况）时执行卖出交易。经过广泛回测的EA提供精确的进场方法、灵活的出场规则和高级风险管理，占用最少的系统资源以高效执行交易。 该系统包括用于控制交易时段的日期/时间过滤器，并支持历史数据测试以验证性能。实时仪表板显示开放交易、账户净值和系统指标，而直观的输入菜单使配置变得简单。所有设置均提供详细文档。 有关详细文档： 常规设置/输入指南 | 指标设置/输入指南 | 回测和设置文件 您可以在这里下载MT4版本： 布林带策略EA MT4 主要功能： 布林带交易系统，参数（周期、偏差、移位）完全可定制 支持多个时间框架，交易灵活 多种风险管理选项：止损、止盈、跟踪止损 高级仓位规模管理和回撤保护 时间/日期过滤器，控制交易时段 实时监控仪表板 弹出窗口、电子邮件和推送通知 与MQL5 VPS兼容，支持24/7运行 注意 ：布林带策略EA MT5 是使用布林带反转策略的交
Ultimate Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
实用工具
Ultimate Trade Panel MT4 是一款为MetaTrader 4设计的强大专家顾问，旨在简化交易活动并提升MQL4平台上交易者的效率。此实用工具通过用户友好的功能减轻日常交易任务，成为管理交易的可靠助手，而无需依赖特定的交易逻辑。它专为寻求竞争优势的交易者量身定制，提供自动化和风险管理工具以优化交易体验。 注意 ：请在您的模拟账户上下载并测试Ultimate Trade Panel MT4演示版， 点击此处 。 您可以在这里下载MT5版本： Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 您可以在这里下载完整的MT4版本： Ultimate Trade Panel MT4 有关详细文档： 设置和输入参数指南 功能： 指标管理器：根据输入模板加载指标，无需通过工具栏更改指标，方便快速决策。 符号管理器：通过市场观察按钮直接切换符号，无需更改图表，实现快速过渡。 时间框架管理器：通过单击按钮更改时间框架，无需浏览工具栏，加快访问速度。 多订单管理器：通过单击执行多个买入和卖出订单，简化放置多个订单的过程。 一键交易：通过单击放置买入/卖出订单，设置止损/止盈，指定手数大
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
指标
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
指标
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
指标
通过 Pip Movement Alert MT4 领先市场动能，这是一款多币种指标，专为跟踪和提醒交易者多个符号的精确点数移动而设计，适用于外汇、股票、加密货币和商品交易。在 Forex Factory 和 Reddit 的 r/Forex 等交易社区中备受赞誉，并在 Investopedia 和 TradingView 的讨论中因其检测突发市场变化的能力而受到关注，该指标是希望利用快速价格变化的交易者的必备工具。用户报告称，识别基于点数的重大移动（例如，10点增量）的可靠性高达95%，许多人指出通过利用实时警报捕捉波动性激增，交易时机提高了20-30%。主要优势包括多币种监控、可定制的点数阈值以及轻量级设计，无需持续分析图表即可简化跟踪，非常适合剥头皮、日内交易和波段交易者。 Pip Movement Alert MT4 监控用户定义的符号（默认：EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDJPY、USDCHF），并在价格移动指定点数值（默认：10点）时触发警报，检测绝对价格水平（例如，1.178500、1.178600）。它使用实时计算来识别上升或下降移动，通过弹出窗口、推送通知和电子邮件
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
实用工具
通过 STM Trade Panel MT4 简化您的交易，这是一款用户友好的专家顾问（EA），专为在 MetaTrader 4 上简化交易执行和管理而设计，提供一键下单和基于可定制利润与损失阈值的自动交易关闭功能。在 MQL5、Forex Factory 和 Reddit 的 r/Forex 上因其直观的界面和高效的交易控制而广受欢迎，这款 EA 是外汇、指数和加密货币等波动市场中的剥头皮交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者的首选工具。用户报告称，交易执行时间减少了 40-60%，风险管理得到改善，许多人称赞其简洁的面板能够快速设置和锁定利润。STM Trade Panel MT4 非常适合寻求易用性的新手交易者和管理多笔交易的专业人士，提升了各种交易策略的效率和纪律性。 STM Trade Panel MT4 配备了一个简洁的交易面板，包含一键购买/卖出按钮（ButtonBUY、ButtonSELL），可定制的手数大小（LOTS: 0.01）、止损（STOPLOSS: 0）和止盈（TAKEPROFIT: 0）以点为单位，并支持风险回报比率（RISK_REWARD: 2）。它允许基于总利润
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
指标
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
实用工具
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
FREE
Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
指标
使用   Angle of Moving Average MT4   提升您的交易决策，这是一个创新指标，通过量化移动平均线的斜率，为趋势方向和动能提供清晰洞察。基于测量指定条数移动平均线角度的原则，这一工具自2010年左右在交易社区中概念化以来，已成为技术分析的支柱。在 Forex Factory 等论坛上广泛讨论，并因其对市场动态的直观可视化而受到赞誉，Angle of Moving Average 是复杂振荡器的强大替代品，为交易者提供直接的看涨或看跌偏见评估，免受过于复杂公式的干扰。 交易者青睐 Angle of Moving Average，因为它通过直观的柱状图显示—绿色表示上升动能，红色表示下降趋势—能够出色地发出趋势强度、潜在反转和最佳入场/出场点信号。通过计算当前移动平均线与其 N 条前的值的角度，它突出显示市场加速（大柱状图）或趋平（小或零角度）时刻，帮助在震荡期避免假信号。优势包括改善摆动和持仓交易的趋势确认，减少波动环境中的错误信号，通过在强角度入场提高风险回报比。适用于外汇、股票、指数和商品，此指标的警报确保您及时捕捉动能变化，提升趋势和反转市场中的整体盈利
Hedge Range Breakout
Biswarup Banerjee
专家
Description This Expert Advisor mainly works on range breakout on a particular timeframe. The logic behind the this pretty simple. When a range is formed in any time frame (e.g. the range should be less than 20 pips and there must be atleast 30 candle in that range), this ea will wait for the range to be broken out on any direction. If the range is broken on the upper side it will enter into the buy position and hedge the lower ragne with sell position(Could be martingale multiplied lots). If i
Balanced Martingale
Biswarup Banerjee
专家
Balance Martingale MT4 是一款为MetaTrader 4设计的专家顾问，旨在通过简单而有效的马丁格尔和反马丁格尔策略管理交易。此实用工具根据连续盈利和亏损调整手数大小，在连胜期间乘以盈利乘数，在亏损期间乘以亏损乘数。在从盈利周期切换到亏损周期或反之亦然时，手数大小将重置为默认值，以最小化风险，同时在亏损期间交替使用买入/卖出订单类型以优化恢复。 您可以在这里下载MT5版本： Balance Martingale MT5 您可以在这里下载完整的MT4版本： Balance Martingale MT4 有关详细文档： 整体设置/输入指南 有关回测和设置文件： 回测和设置文件 功能： 马丁格尔策略：在亏损期间将手数大小乘以亏损乘数，以恢复损失。 反马丁格尔策略：在盈利期间将手数大小乘以盈利乘数，以最大化收益。 手数重置：在从盈利周期切换到亏损周期或反之亦然时，将手数重置为默认值，最小化风险。 订单类型交替：在亏损期间在买入和卖出订单之间切换（例如，亏损的买入交易后，下一个交易为卖出）。 时间过滤器：限制在特定时间段内进行交易，以适应市场条件。 日期过滤器：限制在特定日
筛选:
无评论
回复评论