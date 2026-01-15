Candlestick Patterns Strategy EA MT5

Supercharge your candlestick pattern trading with the Candlestick Pattern EA MT5 — a powerful Expert Advisor that automatically detects 12+ high-probability candlestick patterns and executes trades with multi-layered trend confirmation filters from MA, ADX, RSI, and MACD. This EA combines classic Japanese candlestick analysis (including Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Pin Bars, Hammers, Shooting Stars, Dojis, Morning/Evening Stars, Three Soldiers/Crows, and more) with modern technical filters to identify confluence zones where patterns align with strong trend direction.

The Candlestick Pattern EA MT5 scans for 12+ candlestick formations and only trades when confirmed by your choice of 4 independent trend filters: Fast/Slow Moving Averages (3 strategies), ADX trend strength (2 strategies), RSI momentum extremes (2 strategies), and MACD directional bias (2 strategies). Each filter supports customizable timeframes, periods, and thresholds for precise strategy tuning. Built with advanced risk management including trailing stops, martingale, grid trading, and hedge capabilities, this EA offers complete control over position sizing, drawdown recovery, and market condition adaptation.

Also available for MT4:  Candlestick Pattern EA MT4

For detailed documentation:General Settings/Input Guide | Indicator Settings/Input Guide | Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5

Key Features

  • 12+ Candlestick Patterns: Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Pin Bars, Hammers, Shooting Stars, Dojis, Morning/Evening Stars, Three Soldiers/Crows & more.

  • 4 Trend Confirmation Filters: MA (Fast/Slow), ADX, RSI, MACD — each with 2 configurable strategies.

  • Moving Average Filter: 3 strategies (Fast>Slow, Price>Fast MA, Price>Slow MA) with custom timeframes/periods.

  • ADX Trend Strength: Confirms directional bias with customizable level (default 20) and PDI/MDI strategies.

  • RSI Momentum Filter: Extreme levels (auto/manual calculation) with oversold/overbought strategies.

  • MACD Confirmation: Zero-line or signal-line crossover strategies with full parameter control.

  • Advanced Risk Management: Trailing stops, martingale, grid trading, hedging, and dynamic lot sizing.

  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Each filter runs independently on preferred timeframes (M1 to MN1).

  • Complete Customization: Enable/disable individual filters, adjust all periods/levels, and set alert preferences.

  • EA Buffer Integration: Signal outputs for dashboard integration or hybrid strategy development.

The Candlestick Pattern EA MT5 transforms subjective pattern recognition into a systematic, automated trading system with robust trend alignment and professional risk controls. Perfect for traders who want hands-free candlestick trading with institutional-grade filtering and flexible recovery mechanisms.

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not. You can also request a 7-day trial.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller
Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags candlestick pattern ea mt5 12 patterns engulfing pinbar hammer shooting star doji morning star ma adx rsi macd trailing martingale grid hedge forex crypto


Répondre à l'avis