Smart Zone Pro
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 10
Flexible Zone Trading EA with Optional Hedge & ATR Risk Control
Smart Zone Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built for controlled execution, flexible risk management, and adaptive trading.
It supports both conservative single-trade mode and advanced hedge recovery logic.
⚙️ Trading Modes
Single-Trade Mode (Conservative)
- One position at a time
- No hedge layering
- Clean and controlled execution
👉 Set: MaxOrders = 1
Advanced Hedge Recovery Mode
- Zone-based hedge structure
- Step-based position management
- Optional recovery logic
🧠 Core Logic
The EA operates with a structured workflow:
- First entry based on selected filters
- Optional zone-based hedge placement
- Lot progression control
- Basket & profit management
- Drawdown protection
Supports both:
- Simple single-entry trading
- Full hedge recovery system
🌟 Main Features
- Single-trade mode (MaxOrders = 1)
- Zone-based execution
- Optional lot progression (martingale-style)
- ATR-based SL / TP / zone calculation
- ATR trailing stop
- Drawdown protection (% & USD)
- Profit close & partial close
- Spread, time, and session filters
- Multi-symbol support (via magic number)
- Built-in dashboard
- Manual trading support (BUY1 / SELL1)
🎯 Entry Filters
You can enable/disable filters individually:
- EMA, CCI, AO
- ADX, Supertrend
- TDI, RMI, RSIOMA
- Nadaraya-Watson
- FVG (Fair Value Gap)
Can be used as:
- Simple entry system
- Trend/momentum filter
- Multi-confirmation setup
📊 ATR Dynamic Mode
Automatically adjusts to market volatility:
- Zone distance
- Take Profit / Stop Loss
- Trailing logic
🛡️ Risk Management
- Max drawdown (% / USD)
- Max lot & max positions
- Spread & session filters
- Optional recovery control
Each chart runs independently.
📊 Dashboard
On-chart information:
- Active filters
- ATR status
- Open trades
- Profit (floating & daily)
- Lot size & drawdown
🖱️ Manual & Auto Trading
Supports both workflows:
- Fully automated trading
- Manual entry with EA management
- BUY1 / SELL1 panel buttons
🎯 Recommended Use
Smart Zone Pro is suitable for traders who:
- Prefer controlled, low-frequency entries
- Want optional hedge-based recovery
- Use ATR for dynamic risk control
- Combine multiple filters for confirmation
⚙️ Notes
- Set MaxOrders = 1 to disable hedge
- Use proper lot sizing
- Test on demo before live use
- Use different magic numbers per chart
- Avoid over-optimization
⚠️ Hedge/martingale features increase risk if used aggressively
⚖️ DisclaimerThis Expert Advisor is designed for structured execution and risk control.
Performance depends on market conditions, broker execution, and user configuration.
Proper risk management is essential.
💼 Support
- 24/7 support
- Setup guidance after purchase
- Ongoing updates
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⚙️ Recommended Trading Setup
For stable performance, the following conditions are recommended:
🏦 Broker
- ECN / Raw spread broker
- Low spread and fast execution
- Stable connection (low latency VPS recommended)
💼 Account Type
- ECN / Raw / Pro account / Cent Account
- Hedging mode supported
- Avoid high spread standard accounts
⏱️ Timeframe
- Recommended: M5 / M15
- Can run on other timeframes, but results may vary
📊 Trading Conditions
- Symbol: XAUUSD, Forex Pairs (GBPUSD, EURUSD)
- Max spread: ≤ 20–30 points (broker dependent)
⚡ Leverage
- Recommended: 1:500 or higher
- Higher leverage allows better margin flexibility for hedge structures
💰 Minimum Balance
- Single mode: $200
- Hedging mode: $100 cent account (=10,000 $cent -> start lot 0.01)
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📖 Setting used in the backtest's screenshots:
- Pair: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M5
- Test period: from 01.01.2026 to 26.04.2026
- Mode: Hedging
- Filters for 1st Entry (enabled): ADX & RSIOMA & CCI
- Zone/SL/TP: manual (800/1200/2000)
- Trailing Stop (enabled): manual (700/100)
➡️ Feel free message me for any questions or getting the set files