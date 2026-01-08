QUANTUM DUAL GOLD is an intelligent Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The algorithm combines two independent trading logics, allowing it to adapt to changing market phases: from long-lasting trends to volatile sideways ranges.

Key Features:

Dual-Strategy Engine: The EA simultaneously analyzes trend movements on the hourly timeframe (H1) and identifies reversal points within channels on the 15-minute chart (M15).

Automated Lot Calculation: The volume of each trade is calculated dynamically based on market volatility (ATR) and a predefined risk percentage.

Comprehensive Protection: Includes automated Break-even and Trailing Stop functions to secure profits and minimize potential losses.

Important Information for Users:

Project Status: Currently, the product is completely free . We are actively collecting user feedback and suggestions to improve the algorithm. Your ideas could be implemented in the next version!

Prop Firm Mode: A specialized mode for prop trading (Prop Firm Guard) is currently under development . We plan to significantly expand its functionality in upcoming updates.

Simple Setup: The EA features multi-timeframe logic within its code. You only need to attach the expert to one chart (H1 is recommended), and it will automatically handle data for both trading modes.

Usage Recommendations:

Trading Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

Minimum Deposit: $100 (for cent accounts) or $500–$1000 for standard accounts (depending on your risk settings).

Account Type: Hedging; preferably with low spreads (ECN/Raw).

Disclaimer:

Trading in financial markets involves high risks. Past performance and backtesting results are not a guarantee of future returns. Please use conservative risk settings during your initial launch.