One Click B3 MT5 is a workflow-oriented trade management EA for MetaTrader 5. It keeps the charts clean and gives you some powerful buttons to manage all your open positions: Close All, Close Profit, Single Symbol Control, Trailing Stop, and Automatic TP in – so you can focus on reading the price instead of clicking on the terminal.

One Click B3 MT5 – Clean One-Click Transaction Management Panel with TS and Auto TP

One Click B3 MT5 - EA with Auto SL, Trailing Stop Button & Auto TP (20 Custom Instruments)

A trade management EA for MT5 that sets the initial SD, manages the trailing stop using the TS button on the tab, and automatically sets the TP for new positions. The EA works with up to 20 user-defined symbols typed in the PanelSymbols parameter (separated by commas). If you need a version on 5 instruments, use the One Click B2 MT5 EA.

Main features

EA works with all brokers and both on live and demo accounts. It is lightweight and optimized for minimal CPU load and fast performance. The button panels can be placed anywhere on the chart, each individually, with fully customizable colors, sizes, and fonts. The EA is compatible with indicators such as MT5 Terminal, B_SL_TS_TP MT5, B_Pipsy MT5, B_Asr MT5 and Zoom MT5. It is suitable for both beginners and advanced traders and can be used for both long-term and scalping positions. Continuous operation with a 24-hour VPS is recommended.

Two control panels

The main panel closes all or only the profitable ones on all the charts of the platform. The Instruments Panel works with up to 20 custom symbols defined in the PanelSymbols (for example: "BTCUSD,US30,USTEC,DE40,XAUUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,USDCAD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,FTSE100,HK50,NQ100,SILVER,PLNUSD,COPPER,GER30,JP225,SP500") and closes all or only the profitable ones for each selected instrument on all its charts.

Automatic SL and rear stop

The EA provides a complete SL and TS management system. Automatic SL activates when a configurable profit is made in, and then sets the SL to the breakeven level plus an offset from the open price, with an audible alert when the SL is placed. The TS button (green = ON, red = OFF) has a customizable size, corner, X/Y position and colors, and its status is synchronized across all charts. Trailing uses customizable trigger and step values, minimal movement in, and a time filter between SL modifications, while preserving the existing SL and TP values during updates.

Auto TP

Auto TP automatically sets TP when the first non-TP position is opened for the symbol. TP is not reapplied if the user deletes it manually and it is disabled along with the main EA switch. The TP distance is configurable with EnableAutoTP and AutoTP_Pips parameters, with precise calculation for different types of instruments. An audible alert confirms when the toilet is set up.

Reliability and technical details

The EA supports security accounts and uses GlobalVariables to synchronize EA and TS states on charts. Button positions, colors, and states are saved in INI files to ensure full regeneration after the terminal restarts. To assess net profit, a commission calculator is used with separate values for each of the 20 instruments (Commission_1 to Commission_20). The EA blocks excessive position modifications, tracks up to 100 submissions with modification history, uses a second-to-second timer for CPU-free synchronization, and responds instantly to ChartEvent button clicks. It has been tested on real accounts with multiple positions, works with the latest versions of MT5, and offers comprehensive one-click trading management – from an open position to automatic profit and loss management.





AppLanguage – selects the interface language used by EA for labels in the chart, and news. EnableAutoTP – enables or disables the function of automatic profit collection for new positions. AutoTP_Pips – sets the distance w from the open price, where Auto TP places the initial Profit. InitialEnableEA – defines whether the EA starts in the enabled state when connected to the chart. TriggerPips – the profit required before the EA places the first protective Stop Loss. SL_Offset_Pips – the move in from the open price used to assume the initial SL (equivalent plus this offset). Slippage – the maximum allowable price drop when modifying or closing a position. TrailingTriggerPips – The distance in from the current price that triggers the trailing stop update. TrailingMovePips – the steps in pips by which the Stop Loss is moved during trailing. MinSLMovePips – the minimum pip difference between the current and new SL for modification. MinSeconds BetweenConfluence – the minimum time interval in seconds between consecutive SLs Updates. EnableTrailingStop – A global toggle that allows you to enable or disable trailing stop management. ColorOn – sets the background color of the TS button when Trailing Stop is on (ON). ColorOff – Sets the background color of the TS button when Trailing Stop is off (OFF). TS_TextColor – sets the color of the "TS" text displayed on the Trailing Stop button. AnchorCorner (0-3) – selects which corner of the chart (0-3) will be used as the anchor point for TS button. ButtonSize_mm – Specifies the size of the TS button on the graph in millimeters. ButtonPosX – sets the horizontal position (X) of the TS button relative to the selected corner. ButtonPosY – sets the vertical (Y) position of the TS button relative to the selected corner. PosFileName – A template file name used to store the positions of panels/buttons for each symbol. StateFileName – A template filename used to store the EA on/off state for each symbol. xOffsetLeft – the horizontal position (X distance) of the main "Close Profit" button on the chart. yOffsetLeft – the vertical position (distance Y) of the main "Close Profit" button on the chart. xOffsetRight – the horizontal position (X distance) of the main "Close All" button on the chart. yOffsetRight – the vertical position (distance Y) of the main "Close All" button on the chart. btnColorProfit – background color of the main "Close Profit" button. txtColorProfit – text color used on the main "Close Profit" button. btnColorAll – background color of the main "Close All" button. txtColorAll – text color used on the main "Close All" button. ButtonFontSizeMainPanel – font size used for text on the main panel buttons. PanelSymbols – comma‑separated list of symbols for which the EA creates individual close buttons. PanelCorner – chart corner used as the anchor point for the symbols panel. PanelX – base horizontal (X) offset of the symbols panel from the selected corner. PanelY – base vertical (Y) offset of the symbols panel from the selected corner. PanelWidthMM – width of the main panel buttons in millimeters. PanelHeightMM – height of the main panel buttons in millimeters. ButtonGapMM – gap (spacing) between buttons in the symbols panel, in millimeters. ButtonWidthMM – width of the per‑symbol buttons (Close All / Close Profit), in millimeters. ButtonHeightMM – height of the per‑symbol buttons, in millimeters. ButtonFontSizePanel – font size used on the per‑symbol buttons in the panel. ButtonTextColor – text color for all symbol buttons in the panel. ButtonCloseAllColor – background color for all "Close All" buttons in the symbols panel. ButtonCloseProfitColor – background color for all "Close Profit" buttons in the symbols panel. Commission_1 to Commission_20 – manual commission per card for symbols 1-20.

A rare type of tool on MQL5 – focused on workflow, clean charts, and risk management, rather than "magic" entries. Made for traders who know what they are doing and want the platform to execute their plan with minimal screen time. This tool allows you to define your position plan and size, and then safely take a break while the EA watches your trades. It protects open positions and makes a profit when the price stops moving in the intended direction, and in the case of VPS, it can reliably manage trades between sessions. Discrete, low-volume sounds only report what's important: new deals, SL/TP site, updates, and Close All/Close Profit actions. During the day-to-day period, you don't have to stare at the chart – if you can't hear anything, nothing important happens; A short sound immediately informs you whether a trade has been opened, modified, or closed. This tool is also ideal for scalping: it can protect any number of free positions on any instrument and instantly close all trades on all symbols, or only on the symbol of your choice, at the time of your decision. User, once you set the right parameters, the EA will protect ALL your open positions across ALL instruments automatically. Most important - SL_Offset_Pips setting: This determines how many pips FROM position opening the safe SL should be placed. Include here the transaction cost + slippage. Example for XAUUSD (1 Lot contract = 4.5 USD): safe distance = 25-30 pips. Next - TriggerPips setting: Distance FROM position opening when SL actually triggers. This has BIG impact on slippage. Example for XAUUSD (holding positions longer): safe value = 200-250 pips. CRITICAL: ALL parameters MUST be IDENTICAL on EVERY chart of the SAME instrument. Don't forget Commission_1/2/3/4/5... settings: Enter the 1 Lot contract value in the correct position for each instrument (by order).

This is EA. It does not open trades on its own; all entries are opened manually or by other EAs, and this tool only manages existing seats.









