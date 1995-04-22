What it is

AetherRetrace is a focused MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for EURUSD on H1. It trades one direction only: short.

The entry requires bearish EMA structure, ADX strength, a pullback to the fast EMA, and a bearish rejection candle. The stop uses ATR and structural swing context. Take profit is a multiple of the stop, and lot size is calculated from the selected risk percent.

Product boundaries

Short-only EURUSD H1 logic

TP is always at least the SL distance; default 1.5R and RiskReward cannot be below 1.0

Risk-percent sizing at the stop

No martingale, grid, averaging, or recovery sequence

One concurrent position per product magic number

Main inputs

RiskPercent — percentage of balance risked if the stop is reached

— percentage of balance risked if the stop is reached RiskReward — TP/SL distance, minimum 1.0 and default 1.5

— TP/SL distance, minimum 1.0 and default 1.5 MaxSpreadPoints / SlippagePoints — execution limits for your broker conditions

— execution limits for your broker conditions SessionStartHour / SessionEndHour — broker server-time session window

— broker server-time session window MagicNumber — separation from other EAs

The advanced EMA, ATR, ADX, swing, cooldown, and candle filters ship with documented defaults. Change them only when you can validate the effect independently.

Historical Strategy Tester reference — version 2.08

The 2.08 build was compiled from hash-bound source and tested natively in MetaTrader 5 on EURUSD H1, 2023.01.01–2025.12.31, with the same inputs, every-tick model and deposit 10,000 as the 2.07 reference. The comparison found zero differences across 23 measured fields and gates, and the complete HTML report tables matched exactly.

Metric Historical result Net profit +2,524.52 Profit factor 2.29 Maximum balance drawdown 3.28% Recovery factor 5.37 Total trades 50 Frequency 1.37 trades per 30 days Sharpe ratio 8.70

The same defaults were also run as separate native annual tests: 2023, 2024, and 2025 each finished with a positive net result. A reproducible 10,000-path bootstrap of the 50 complete historical trades produced 99.76% positive paths; this is robustness analysis of the same historical sample, not a forecast.

These are historical Strategy Tester simulations, not live trading results. Broker pricing, swaps, execution, future market conditions, and your configuration can differ. Historical results do not guarantee future performance.

Recommended setup

Attach to a EURUSD H1 chart in MetaTrader 5. Start on demo, keep the advanced defaults, use a conservative RiskPercent, and align the session window with your broker server time.

Risk notice

Trading FX involves a substantial risk of loss. Test the EA before live use and size risk to your own limits.

Support

Use the product comments on MQL5 Market and include your broker, terminal build, symbol suffix, and relevant inputs.