Golden Ratio Sniper Gold

Golden Ratio Sniper Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Unlike risky strategies like Martingale or Grid, this EA uses a classic Trend Following approach combined with ATR (Average True Range) for dynamic volatility adaptation.

It identifies high-probability trend entries using Moving Averages and manages trades with an intelligent Money Management system. It is designed to grow the account steadily while keeping Drawdown under control.

Key Features:

  • Strategy: Trend Following & Scalping.

  • Safety: NO Martingale, NO Grid. Every trade has a Stop Loss.

  • Money Management: Automatically calculates Lot Size based on your desired Risk % (e.g., 1% or 3% per trade).

  • Dynamic Exits: Stop Loss and Take Profit are hidden and adapted to market volatility using ATR.

Recommendations:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: M15  - Highly Recommended.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (for 0.01 lots).

  • Account Type: ECN or Low Spread accounts are preferred.

  • VPS: A VPS is recommended for 24/7 operation, but not mandatory.

Input Parameters:

  • RiskPercent: Percentage of account balance to risk per trade (Default: 3.0 for safe growth).

  • RRR (Risk Reward Ratio): Target profit relative to loss (Default: 2.0).

  • ATR_Mult: Multiplier for volatility-based Stop Loss (Default: 2.0).

  • StartHour/EndHour: Time filter to avoid low-liquidity hours.


推荐产品
Neural Bitcoin Impulse
Denys Babiak
专家
Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT5
Duc Anh Le
5 (2)
专家
Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.     Walkthrough Video  <==   Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes   This is MT5 version, click  here  for  BlueSwift GridRescue MT4     (settings and logics are same in both versions)   BlueSwift Grid Rescue   MT5    is a risk management   utility  MT5 EA  (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid / averaging / martingale systems with manageable drawdown, therefore
Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA Important Notice: This Expert Advisor is provided in its base configuration and requires optimization for your specific trading preferences and market conditions. The EA serves as a framework for your personal trading strategy development. Description: The Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA combines technical analysis with grid trading methodology to identify and capitalize on price bounces from dynamic support and resistance levels. This tool is designed for traders who appreciat
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
专家
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
专家
Exp-TickSniper - 具有自动为每个货币对自动选择参数的高速蜱黄牛。 您是否梦想有一位顾问会自动计算交易参数？自动优化和调整？ MetaTrader 4 系统的完整版：       TickSniper   黄牛 为MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - 完整说明     + 演示 + PDF EA 是根据近 10 年的 EA 编程经验开发的。 EA 策略适用于任何符号。 时间范围无关紧要。 机器人基于当前报价、分时到达速度、点差大小和其他合约规范参数。 系统自动定义有利的止损和获利水平，以及平均持仓距离、追踪止损距离等。 EA 应用针对趋势的额外开仓系统（“平均”）。 它的设置已经过优化，可以在我们的真实账户上进行测试。 Expert Advisor 可以处理任何货币对。 交易系统的所有参数都是自动计算的，并取决于货币对的当前点差。 推荐交易账户： 建议存款 LOW   RISK 1,000 美元，最低手数为 0.01 3 个货币对（例如，EURUSD USDCHF USDJPY）； 建议存款 300 美元的中等 风险，1 个货币对（例如 EURUSD）的
Missy Fab MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
专家
Missy Fab MT5 — 自动化交易系统 Missy Fab MT5 是一款基于市场分析算法和风险管理策略的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易顾问（EA）。它完全自动运行，几乎不需要交易者干预。 注意！购买后请立即联系我 ，以获取安装和设置说明！ 为什么选择 Missy Fab MT5？ 市场分析算法： 内置模型支持全天候自动交易。 灵活性： 可适应市场波动和条件变化。 现代订单执行类型： 支持 IOC、FOK、Return、BOC。 风险管理： 自适应止损和动态资金保护策略。 快速启动： 所有参数已预先优化。 工作原理 Missy Fab MT5 使用内置算法分析市场，并根据设定条件开仓。资金管理机制帮助控制交易风险。 开始所需条件 货币对： AUDCAD 推荐运行： AUDCAD 其他货币对： 自动激活 账户类型： Raw Spread 杠杆： 1:500 最低存款： 从 $1000 起（推荐以确保算法正常运行） 时间周期： M15 VPS： 推荐用于稳定运行 推荐经纪商： IC Markets Global 免责声明： 金融市场交易存在风险。请仅使用可承受损失的资金。作者
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
专家
用于 MetaTrader 5 的 Ilan 由于使用虚拟交易，同时并发双向交易 (买与卖) 成为可能。 这样，允许用户在 MetaTrader 5 的单向持仓规则下，采用流行策略。  EA 设置 该 EA 的设置很简单。不过，策略的所有重要设置均可调整。可用工具: 单一  MagicNumber  用于识别交易; 交易方向选项 ( Trade direction ): 仅买入, 仅卖出或者并发双向; 开仓步长 ( Step ) 和盈利距离 ( TakeProfit ) 可自动适应 4 或 5-位的报价; 起始手数 ( Start lot ) 和增量系数 ( Lot coefficient ) 用来指定本金使用大小; 最后, 交易数量限制 ( Max trades in one direction ) 和最终一系列交易的止损 ( Max loss of last trade ) 用于风险管理。 您可以根据需要在单一账户里使用多个  Ilan  EA (即便是单一金融品种)。它们之中的每一个都仅处理自己的虚拟交易，不会与其它实例交互。手工交易加上 EA - 这不会影响交易策略。即使有
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
1 (1)
专家
ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
LT Gap EA
BacktestPro LLC
专家
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Golden Harvest MT5
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
专家
Golden Harvest MT5 automated trading system is a trading system for trading gold. by default of the variables for gold trading by using the function of Indicator Bollinger Bands Indicator, ATR, std, Ma200 using the martingale trading method. Coupled with the use of the neural network, the main body of finding good trading positions is mainly using bb based on twenty years of backtesting. Get satisfactory trading results, safe in trading gold, at 15 minutes intervals, users can immediately trade
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
专家
EA 的策略基于波段交易，在 iPump 指标计算的急剧脉冲之后入场。 如前所述，EA 能够在自动支持下进行手动交易。 - 对于下降趋势 ↓ 我们在价格修正上涨后进入交易，资产进入超买区域，我们沿着趋势卖出。 - 对于上升趋势 ↑，我们在价格回调后进入交易，资产跌入超卖区域，我们顺势买入。 交易所选资产时，顾问会考虑趋势并仅根据当前趋势开仓，无利可图的交易可以通过止损和平均来关闭，第二种选择当然更有利可图但风险也更大 好处 内置电平指示器，用于分析不同 TF 的电平 能够在图表上手动选择平均水平 开多个金字塔订单，利润倍增的能力（订单数量可自行控制） 根据 iPump 指标的反向信号，设置 TP 的更多标准 使用“手”模式手动打开交易的能力 所有趋势策略都基于简单且非常正确的逻辑，即： 在当前趋势中开启交易 价格调整后开仓 考虑交易水平 在这个顾问中观察到所有三个假设。 确定 2 个时间范围的趋势，在价格超买/超卖的最有利时刻进入交易，图表上可以看到修正水平 SL 和 TP。 解释策略  - 对于下降趋势 ↓ 我们在修正价格上涨后进入交易，资产跌入超买区域，我们沿着趋势卖出。 -
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
专家
SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家 - 专为开启交易而设计！ 这是一个使用特殊创新和先进算法来计算其价值的交易机器人，是您在金融市场世界中的助手。 使用我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的指标集来更好地选择启动此机器人的时机。 在描述底部查看我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的其他产品。 您想自信地驾驭投资和金融市场的世界吗？ SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家是一款创新软件，旨在帮助您做出明智的投资决策并增加您的利润。 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人的优势：LaunchPad 市场专家： - 准确计算：我们的机器人使用先进的算法和分析方法来准确预测市场走势。 计算购买和出售资产的最佳时机。 - 用户友好界面：直观的界面将使您能够轻松掌握程序并在安装后立即开始享受其好处。 - 专家支持：我们的专业团队随时准备为您解答任何问题，并为您提供有关使用该程序的建议。 立即试用 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad Market
Mango Scalper
Mahmoud M A Alkhatib
专家
Mango Scalper  is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very Good and Smart breakout strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Proven itself on real accounts with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. S uitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  
Extensiver
Syed Oarasul Islam
专家
Extensiver is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Extension Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51242 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Extension, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
专家
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (236)
专家
Hamster Scalping 是一个完全自动化的交易顾问，不使用鞅。夜间剥头皮策略。 RSI 指标和 ATR 过滤器用作输入。顾问需要对冲账户类型。 可以在此处找到对实际工作以及我的其他发展的监控： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 一般建议 最低入金 100 美元，使用点差最小的 ECN 账户，默认设置为 eurusd M5 gmt + 3。 输入参数 EA 适用于四位数和五位数报价。在输入参数中，我们以点为单位表示5个字符的值，它会自动按4个字符重新计算所有内容。 NewCycle - 模式开启时，顾问工作不停止，模式关闭时，完成一系列交易后，顾问不会开新订单； 周期指标1 - 第一个指标的周期； Up level - 第一个指标的上限，顾问将在其上方打开卖出； Down Level - 第一个指标的较低水平，低于该水平 EA 将开始买入； Period indicator2 - 第二个指标的周期； From - 第二个指标值范围的下限，EA 允许在该范围内建仓； To - 第二个指标值范围的上限，EA 允
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
专家
Matrix Arrow EA MT5   是一款独特的智能交易系统，可以通过图表上的交易面板手动或 100% 自动交易   Matrix Arrow Indicator 的 MT5   信号。   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   将在其早期阶段确定当前趋势，从多达 10 个标准指标中收集信息和数据，它们是：平均定向运动指数 (ADX) ， 商品渠道指数 (CCI) ， 经典 Heiken Ashi 蜡烛 ， 移动平均线 ， 移动平均收敛散度 (MACD) ， 相对活力指数 (RVI) ， 相对强弱指数 (RSI) ， 抛物线SAR ， 随机振荡器 ， 威廉姆斯的百分比范围 。 当所有指标给出有效的买入或卖出信号时，相应的箭头将打印在图表上，在下一个蜡烛/柱线的开盘时表示强劲的上升趋势/下降趋势。用户可以选择使用哪些指标，并可以单独调整每个指标的参数。使用   Matrix Arrow EA MT5 ，您可以直接从图表上的交易面板手动交易   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   信号，或使用 100% 算法交易选项   100% 自动交
Max ScalperSpeed MT5
Paranchai Tensit
专家
Max ScalperSpeed MT5   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose t
OverSeer MT5
Theo Karam
4 (2)
专家
OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
专家
新增了更改手数大小的功能，并使EA达到最低价格。如果您购买，将获得支持和未来的更新。请支持其发展。 该EA即装即用。 AussiePrecision 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的时间敏感型智能交易系统（EA），专为 AUD/USD 货币对设计。 它可在预设的、可控的时间点执行交易，非常适合希望根据时间自动精确入场的交易者使用。 所有基于时间的操作均与用户指定的 UTC 时区偏差同步，以实现稳定而精准的调度。 该EA无需持续监控，完全自动运行。 如有任何设置问题或需要定制功能，欢迎随时与我联系。 由于这是一个免费的EA，如果您下载了它，请加我为好友，这样我可以提供必要的支持与帮助。 For any setup questions or customization requests, feel free to contact me directly. As this is a free EA, if you download it, please send me a friend request. This way I can offer support and monito
EA Secret Average Trade MT5
Ruslan Pishun
专家
Secret Average Trade : this is a revolutionary system unlike any other, the strategy uses algorithms such as grids, averaging, hedging and partially uses martingale algorithms. Trading is carried out on 17 currency pairs simultaneously and uses timeframes: 9. Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on a system of various Trends and also supports reverse trading. Benefits Partial closure to reduce the load on the deposit. Averaging orders, which are required to close past o
Golden Bull Wave Trader
Roman Gelman
专家
This EA is a unique approach to Gold day/swing trading. The objective of the strategy is to: Identify ideal and repeatable trade entries with high level of certainty Create a day trading strategy which doesn’t require a hard SL and TP Use alternate risk management mechanism instead Visualize and auto manage trades based on S/R A trade management solution that can be applied to any trading pair Please also install the free custom indicator:   FibonacciVPT https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (3)
专家
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
Blazing Night Scalper MT5
Scott Fredeman
专家
BLAZING NIGHT SCALPER ALL NEW GRID RECOVERY SYSTEM ADDED Night scalping using Stop Losses have worked incredibly well in previous years prior to 2022. Blazing Night Scalper was originally tested on more than 10 years of Tick Data using Take profit and Stop Loss with amazing results. As soon as we hit 2022 night scalpers became gradually more difficult to gain profits most likely due to many reason such as brokers increasing spreads and having too many Expert advisors trading during these hours
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
专家
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
专家
Bober Real MT5 是一个全自动的外汇交易智能交易系统（EA）。该机器人创建于 2014 年 ，在此期间完成了大量盈利交易，在我的个人账户上实现了超过 7000% 的收益增长 。经过多次更新， 2019 年版本 是最稳定、最优秀的。机器人可用于任何交易品种，但在 EURGBP、GBPUSD（M5 周期） 上表现最佳。使用错误的参数会导致较差结果。 真实账户的 set 文件仅提供给购买者。 ️ 主要优势 无马丁格尔、无对冲、无加仓，始终使用 SL/TP 。 高速测试与优化。 可选 Dynamic Take-Profit ，自动适应价格通道高低点。 内置 新闻日历过滤器 ，自动避开重大事件。 自动检测 GMT 偏移 。 针对实盘交易长期优化，结果稳定。 设置后可自动运行，无需干预。 参数说明 Core / Trading type_order — 订单执行类型 (默认 ORDER_FILLING_FOK)。 ReverseTrade — 反转交易方向。 ToolEnter — 入场工具 (RSI 或 None)。 RSI304 / NoRSIbars — RSI 周期与
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
专家
491   / 5000 该算法在极端波动条件下蓬勃发展。 它将在收市前评估状况，当市场波动到对您有利的极端水平时进入头寸并退出。 该算法不部署任何技术指标，只是简单的数学计算。 这在短期内非常波动的非定向市场尤其是外汇市场上非常有效。 您也可以在其他资产类别上进行测试。 进行了 20 年的回测以验证规则。 同样的逻辑已用在20多年的外汇市场。每个开仓最大的止损是0.8%，您可以随时调正，如果风险太高，请用于小数的Size来交易，可以输入0.01的Size。这个逻辑也会在周末把开仓带过，周五闭市前开仓，会在周一平掉。最迟会在Close HR的时钟平掉。不会把仓位带过第二个交易日。您也可以把最迟的平仓时钟给改掉，看看有别的方案。这个逻辑还未优化。
Grid Balance
Tan Au Phuong
3.67 (3)
专家
自动化网格交易策略 Grid Balance EA 是一款基于 MQL5 的强大且高度可定制的网格交易工具。它可自动开立买卖单，为每笔交易设定独立的止盈位，并在达到整体利润目标时一次性平仓，从而简化并优化整个自动化交易流程。它是需要高效与纪律的网格交易的可靠助手。 现在仅需93购买我们的EA，价格即将上涨到150 不要错过 — 立即购买，享受这个惊人的优惠！ .set files and FAQ https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758935 易于访问与实施 Grid Balance EA 可在 MQL5 市场上轻松下载。凭借直观的设计和自动化功能，该工具为网格交易策略的实施提供了流畅的解决方案。立即尝试 Grid Balance EA，体验其便捷性和可靠性！ 设置参数的指南和说明 click here Grid Balance EA 的独特功能 Profit taking loop： 当达到总利润目标时，自动关闭所有交易，并立即开始新的交易循环，实现不间断操作。 Auto distance： 根据市场条件动态调整网格间距，减少手动干预的需求。
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (396)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
专家
真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 10 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/U
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.76 (55)
专家
AOT MT5 - 下一代AI多货币系统 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要提示!购买后,请向我发送私信以获取安装手册和设置说明: 资源 描述 了解AOT的交易频率 为什么机器人不是每天都交易 如何设置AOT机器人 分步安装指南 Set files AOT MT5是一款先进的Expert Advisor,采用 AI情绪分析 和 自适应优化算法 。经过多年的完善开发,这个全自动系统使用风险管理,从单个AUDCAD M15图表交易16个货币对。 AI驱动技术 与使用静态指标的传统EA不同,AOT通过Claude API集成采用实时AI情绪过滤。这种下一代方法分析多维市场模式,提供卓越的入场时机和自适应回撤控制。该系统24/5运行,不使用危险的方法,如过度网格或马丁格尔策略。 专有的智能损失减少(SLR)系统持续监控持仓,在市场反转期间自动调整止损。版本2.2引入了增强的入场信号暂停控制和改进的恢复距离管理,优化了不同市场条
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.29 (17)
专家
Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (101)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (14)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.67 (21)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.68 (28)
专家
重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.78 (32)
专家
X Fusion AI — 神经自适应混合交易系统 限时折扣。 20 个名额仅剩 7 个 —— 几乎售罄。价格即将上涨至 999 美元 。 运行演示 实盘表现 购买后，请记得私信我们以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项和使用技巧等信息。 非常感谢你的支持。 1. 产品概述 X Fusion AI 是一款结合经典交易逻辑与类神经自适应机制的自动化交易系统。 系统并不尝试预测市场，而是根据实际市场结构变化调整内部参数，使策略在不同环境中保持稳定性与适应性。 系统重点关注： 适应不同市场环境 在多种行情条件下保持一致性 控制潜在回撤风险 过滤低质量信号与噪音 默认最佳参数，开箱即用。 核心目标是根据市场流动变化进行动态调整，而不是依赖固定模式。 2. 实盘参考（MQL5 内部信号） 您可通过以下 MQL5 官方信号服务了解系统的运行表现： 主信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683 建议用户结合信号表现与自身测试进行评估。 3. 推荐品种与运行环境 推荐交易品种：GBPUSD、EURUSD 周期：M15 大致资金参考： 策略 1：约 500
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
专家
概览 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD （黄金）设计的智能交易系统（Expert Advisor）。它通过结合 九种 独立的交易策略来运行，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期（M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1）触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格（grid）、马丁格尔（martingale）或均摊成本（averaging）技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载设置文件 (Set File) v2.5 九种策略概览 EA 同时在多个时间周期上分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析特定的近期 K 线序列，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续下跌趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一根 H4 K 线的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于时
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.5 (8)
专家
LIVE SIGNAL（真實交易帳戶） IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   本 EA 所使用的交易邏輯與執行規則，與 MQL5 上展示的 已驗證真實交易訊號 完全一致。 在使用 建議且已優化的參數設定 ，並搭配 信譽良好的 ECN / RAW 點差經紀商 的情況下，實盤交易行為在結構與表現上應與該真實訊號高度相符。 請注意，由於經紀商條件、點差、執行品質以及 VPS 環境的差異，不同使用者的實際結果可能會有所不同。 本 EA 采用限量销售方式，目前仅剩 2 个名额，价格为 USD 499；购买完成后，请通过私信联系我，以获取用户手册及推荐参数设置。 不使用過度網格，不採用高風險馬丁格爾策略，不進行虧損加倉（攤平）。 本 EA 為早期限量階段價格；後續將視銷售與維護階段進行價格調整，預計每個階段價格上調約 $100，年度目標上限價格為 $1899。 重要說明：GoldWave 是專為真實市場環境所設計。 系統採用   AI 輔助的自適應邏輯   以及   新聞過濾機
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (5)
专家
Vortex Turbo——“驾驭风暴——掌控漩涡” Vortex Turbo代表了智能交易的下一个进化阶段——它融合了尖端人工智能架构、自适应市场逻辑和精准的风险控制，是一项独特的创新。Vortex Turbo基于成熟的算法原理，将多种策略整合到一个统一的高速生态系统中，并以全新的预测智能为驱动。Vortex Turbo专为黄金XAUUSD(GOLD)的超短线交易而设计，采用受控马丁格尔和均价网格，同时每个 仓位都受到内置止损的全面保护 ——确保了力量、精准度和安全性之间的完美平衡。 非常重要！购买专家服务后请给我发私信。我会把所有必要的建议和操作指南发给你。 价格 $555 有效至 1 月 19 日（星期一）。之后价格将上涨至 $675。（最终价格 $1999） 购买 Vortex Turbo 智能交易系统后，您将有机会获得 我的其他任何一款智能交易系统的免费授权 ，该系统可关联到您选择的 三个交易账户  （赠送的智能交易系统将以 .ex 格式的文件直接发送）。  请私信询问具体条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685  
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始新闻标题中的情绪作为交易决策的依据： 美元情绪偏多 （鹰派美联
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.78 (92)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 MANUAL (INSTRUCTION)   在此处查看实时结果： New Strategy   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351468 3k ICMarkets
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (5)
专家
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
4.17 (6)
专家
Cheat Engine 是一个中等频率的黄金剥头皮交易系统，可通过基于网络的 API 根据全球外汇市场情绪做出决策。 Cheat Engine 实时信号即将上线。当前价格将上调。限时价格 199  USD 仅进行单笔交易。从不使用网格或马丁格尔策略。 智能追踪止盈，根据每日波动率进行自适应调整 全球外汇市场情绪是对数十万名交易者持仓的统计，总账户价值超过 10 亿美元。Cheat Engine 可以通过 API 即时获取这些数据，并在决策时加以利用。此功能为可选项，且可由用户完全自定义。 推荐 图表：XAUUSD 时间周期：H1 参数 手数计算方式 — 选择自动手数或固定手数 固定手数 — 固定的交易手数 自动手数 — 每指定账户货币金额使用 0.01 手 最大点差 — 设置允许开仓的最大点差 自动 GMT 检测 — 自动计算经纪商的 GMT 偏移 固定止损 — 止损数值输入 Magic Number — 每个订单的魔术编号 备注 — 订单备注 市场情绪过滤器 URL — 用于 API 请求 情绪买入/卖出过滤器 — 启用或禁用 情绪过滤器行为
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
专家
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
专家
特 惠价格  $109  (原价: $365) 。 设置和使用指南 :  ABS Channel 。 实时监控:   ABS Signal 。  实盘信号设置文件 基础设置文件 什么是ABS EA? ABS EA是一款专业交易机器人,专为H1时间框架上的 XAUUSD(黄金) 开发。 它基于 马丁格尔系统 ,具有 内置风险控制 . ABS EA专为新手和经验丰富的交易者设计,易于设置,完全自动化,并可根据不同的交易风格进行定制。 主要特点 马丁格尔策略,具有用户自定义的安全设置 灵活的手数管理:固定手数或自动手数 最大回撤限制,在您选择的阈值处暂停交易 简单设置:附加到图表,配置设置并开始交易 技术规格 交易品种: XAUUSD 时间框架: H1 最低存款: $300 推荐存款: $1,000 账户类型: ECN / Raw Spread 杠杆: 1:50或更高(推荐1:100+) VPS: 建议用于持续运行 免责声明 交易涉及重大风险,损失可能超过您的初始投资。 马丁格尔策略具有高风险,过去的表现不能保证未来的结果。使用需自行承担风险。 如需支持或有疑问,请通过评论区或
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
专家
长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
专家
房地产公司准备就绪！ 并非为短期账户买卖或快速获利而设计。 无马丁格尔/无网格/无人工智能 专为注重长期稳定性的交易者而设计 实时结果： 实时信号 | 主要投资组合 |   FTMO 结果   |  公共社区 首发价格：189美元，下次定价：289美元（仅剩3本） 什么是黄金地图集？ Gold Atlas 是一款专业的黄金 (XAUUSD) 自动交易系统。它采用多重突破入场策略，旨在捕捉日内波动和更大的趋势突破。 该系统不基于指标或固定时间范围，并采用最小的优化来减少曲线拟合并提高稳健性。 Gold Atlas 采用 5 个不同的突破水平，每个水平都有自己的止损和追踪止损逻辑，从而实现了强大的内部多元化。 该策略已从 2006 年起进行了近 10,000 笔交易的测试，涵盖了不同的市场机制和市场条件。 作为一种趋势跟踪系统，它不会赢得每一笔交易，但其设计目的是在长期内捕捉偶尔出现的大赢家。 加入社区！ 请私信 我 并附上购买凭证，即可获得加入我们私人社区的邀请。 设置 该系统即插即用。 Gold Atlas 的设计宗旨是 用户友好 、 易于操作 ，无需复杂的配置。 只需将EA
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
专家
量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 实时信号：       点击这里 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (7)
专家
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (31)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 755 美元（还剩 3/10），下一个价格 895 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
筛选:
无评论
回复评论