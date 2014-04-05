Symbol Positions Panel

Positions Profit Monitor Indicator (MT5)


The Positions Profit Monitor is a lightweight indicator that displays real-time profit/loss, position counts and SL counters for all open positions on selected instruments. It works on any chart and always shows positions from the entire MT5 account, regardless of the current symbol or timeframe. The tool uses only a timer and text labels, so it does not burden the platform (minimal CPU/RAM usage), and works identically on live and demo accounts with all MT5 brokers, for both hedging and netting accounts.


Operation and configuration


The indicator reads symbols from SymbolsList (default: "XAUUSD, DE40, US30, USTEC, BTCUSD") and commissions from CommissionsList, handling up to 50 instruments with any names (for example: "XAUUSD", "GOLD", "BTCUSD", "GER30"), including broker suffixes. It calculates profit/loss including swap and commission (profit + swap - commission) and displays labels with: symbol, value (green for profit, red for loss), position count (blue) and SL count (red). All positions, colors, fonts and panel corners are fully configurable. The toggle button saves its position and state to INI files, which allows synchronization across charts, sessions and MT5 restarts.


Perfect EA integration (optional)


The indicator can perfectly complement EAs such as One Click B MT5, One Click B2 MT5 or One Click B3 MT5 by displaying the same instruments from PanelSymbols with matching Commission_1–20 values. While such EAs manage TP/SL, trailing and button-based position closing, this indicator provides an instant overview of net profit and risk (SL count) across multiple instruments. It can also be used completely standalone, as a compact monitoring panel for open positions.


Additional features


The indicator automatically clears labels when it is disabled, so no graphical clutter remains on the chart. It is VPS-friendly and supports up to 50 symbols – you can add any instrument names (for example: "PLNUSD", "SP500m", "NQ100#"), which makes it a practical tool for monitoring multi-asset portfolios.


Language – selects the interface language used by the indicator for labels and messages.

EnableIndicator – enables or disables the position profit display functionality.

ButtonX – sets the horizontal (X) position of the toggle button from the right edge.

ButtonY – sets the vertical (Y) position of the toggle button from the top edge.

ColorOn – sets the background color of the toggle button when indicator is enabled (ON).

ColorOff – sets the background color of the toggle button when the indicator is disabled

(OFF).

corner – selects which chart corner (0–3) is used as the anchor point for profit labels.

symbol_x_offset – horizontal (X) offset for symbol names from the selected corner.

value_x_offset – horizontal (X) offset for profit values from the selected corner.

y_offset – base vertical (Y) offset for the first profit label from the selected corner.

font_size – font size used for all profit display labels.

font_name – font family used for all profit display labels.

symbol_color – text color used for symbol names in the profit display.

profit_color – text color used for positive profit values.

loss_color – text color used for negative profit values.

show_position_count – enables or disables display of position counts per symbol.

count_x_offset – horizontal (X) offset for position count labels from the selected corner.

count_color – text color used for position count labels.

SymbolsList – comma-separated list of symbols to monitor for profit display.

CommissionsList – comma-separated commission values per lot matching SymbolsList

order.

show_sl_count – enables or disables display of Stop Loss position counts per symbol.

sl_x_offset – horizontal (X) offset for SL count labels from the selected corner.

sl_color – text color used for Stop Loss count labels.





推荐产品
Range Lover
Sio Kei Wong
专家
智能波幅交易系統 系統概述 智能波幅交易系統是一款高效的自動化交易工具，專為捕捉市場波幅中的盈利機會而設計。用戶只需設定價格區間（上限與下限），系統即可全天候運行，無需人工干預。在價格波動範圍內，系統通過智能算法持續計算並累積利潤，波幅越大，收益越高。即使突破了區間範圍，也不用擔心虧錢，因為之前 累積的利潤已能防守 。 優勢亮點 智能化運作 ：無需持續監控，系統自動執行交易策略。 風險優化 ：避免市場暴跌時的過度買入，降低平均成本。 目標盈利設定 ：支持自定義盈利目標，達標後自動停止，鎖定收益。 券商適配性:   用戶可根據不同券商的開倉上限，自行調整交易總量，確保符合平台要求。 自動化間距計算:   系統內置智能算法，自動計算最佳開倉間距，提升交易效率與精準度。 交易保護機制:   配備滑點控制與價差保護功能，有效降低交易風險，保障資金安全。 誰適合這EA 喜歡長線(過去到現在一直波幅橫行)、中線(10-15年波幅橫行)、短線(天/週/月的波幅橫行)的交易員可以使用 不想整天盯盤的交易員 只要一直波動，就會不斷有利潤的追求者 建議 先找現在橫行的圖表，然後優化及回測 無論是外匯、
Deep Momentum Analyzer
Nervada Emeule Adams
指标
Deep Momentum Analyzer is an AI-powered trend detection indicator that visualizes market momentum through an intuitive histogram display, helping traders identify bullish and bearish market conditions with precision and clarity. Need Custom Indicators? I create tailored solutions for your trading strategy. Check out my other professional indicators or request a custom build. Check my profile! Overview The Deep Momentum Analyzer transforms complex market data into clear, actionable trading signal
FREE
Yellowstone FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (3)
专家
Yellowstone FX：产品说明 利用 Yellowstone FX 发掘黄金市场原始而可预测的力量——专为 XAUUSD M15 图表设计的权威交易解决方案。您是否厌倦了在市场日常的混乱中表现不稳定的EA？Yellowstone FX 以可靠性为基石，旨在如大自然般可靠地喷发出强大的交易机会。 Yellowstone FX 的核心是其先进的神经网络，并通过与 OpenAI 和 Google Gemini 的直接集成得到极大增强。这个双核AI引擎能分析M15图表下的潜在压力，检测高概率突破和趋势延续前的能量积蓄。在任何交易“喷发”之前，它会咨询大型语言模型进行背景验证，确保每一步行动都得到技术力量和基本面逻辑的双重支持。这不仅仅是自动化，这是 预测性市场地质学 。 体验与您的 MetaTrader 4 或 MetaTrader 5 平台坚如磐石的无缝集成。Yellowstone FX 智能交易系统可在几分钟内安装完成，让您在图表上部署一支真正可靠的交易力量。我们的技术使复杂的人工智能集成变得简单而强大，为您提供稳定驾驭黄金日内波动所需的 机构级优势 。 选择 Yellowston
Crystal MTF Candle Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
实用工具
Crystal MTF Candle Pro – Professional Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool Overview Crystal MTF Candle Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to provide direct visualization of higher timeframe candles on the current chart. The tool overlays selected higher timeframe candles with precise countdown timers, allowing traders to monitor live candle development without switching charts. This indicator is optimized for multi-timeframe (MTF) analysis, offering professional styling, custo
FREE
Nasdaq Future
Eslam Salman
实用工具
Nasdaq Future is a Semi Automated Trading Expert.  How does it work ? Simply Identify a strong trend, Up trend on Nasdaq for Example.  Click Buy, the Expert will open 9 trades 1. Market Execution  3. Buy Stop at Higher prices distanced space 0.5X from eachother 5. Buy limits orders below the Market price distanced 1X What is X ? X is the distance between two orders, for example in nasdaq, recomended to use between 50-70 points.  Can I control X ? Yes, in the control panel there is
ZScore Correlation
HENRIQUE ARAUJO
指标
Z-Score Correlation（Z分数相关性） 是一款 强大的工具 ，将统计学与市场分析相结合，为您提供清晰的 套利 和 趋势交易 信号。 它能做什么： 测量两个资产之间的 动态相关性 （例如：EURUSD x GBPUSD）。 应用 Z分数（Z-Score） 来检测超出统计标准的偏差。 当资产出现 过度脱钩 时，识别 套利机会 。 通过 两个品种之间的Z分数交叉 生成 趋势信号 。 优势： 既适用于 统计性反转 ，也适用于 趋势确认 。 帮助发现 市场真实力量 的关键时刻。 适用于 外汇、指数、黄金、加密货币、B3等 。 非常适合 剥头皮、日内交易、波段交易和配对交易策略 。 理想适用对象： 寻求 统计套利 的交易者。 通过Z分数交叉确认的 趋势操作 。 希望 提高进出场精确度 的投资者。 想象一下，您能够在以下情况下操作： 当相关性被扭曲，出现 套利机会 。 当趋势 强劲且可靠 ，并由统计交叉验证。 当需要 观望 ，避免陷入虚假行情。 Z-Score Correlation 是一种 竞争优势 ，将使您领先于大多数交易者。
Speed Meter MT5
Ahmed Soliman
指标
XP Speed Meter MT5: Measure True Market Momentum Description The   XP Speed Meter MT5  is a unique and powerful custom indicator designed to reveal the true speed and momentum of price movement. Unlike standard indicators that rely on chart-bar closing prices, the Speed Meter dynamically calculates the volume of bullish and bearish ticks, and the resulting price movement, over a specific, user-defined time period. This innovative approach allows you to cut through the noise of standard tim
Brekaut
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
实用工具
Brekaut, a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to take your trading experience to the next level. Built to simplify market analysis and provide timely insights, Brekaut offers traders a reliable way to identify key breakout opportunities across various asset classes, including stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies. Brekaut cuts through the noise by highlighting potential breakout points where the market is poised for strong movement. This allows traders to make informed decisions a
FREE
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
专家
VIX Momentum Pro EA - 产品说明 概述 VIX Momentum Pro是一个专门为VIX75合成指数设计的复杂算法交易系统。该算法采用先进的多时间框架分析，结合专有的动量检测技术，以识别合成波动率市场中的高概率交易机会。 交易策略 该专家顾问基于综合的动量方法运行，分析多个时间框架的价格走势。系统通过数学分析VIX75特有的价格模式来识别方向性动量。当多个技术条件对齐时生成入场信号，包括动量汇合、波动率阈值和方向偏差确认。 该策略避免依赖传统指标，而是依赖专门为合成指数行为校准的专有数学模型。这种方法使算法能够在合成市场独特的24/7交易环境中有效运行。 风险管理 VIX Momentum Pro实施了一个全面的三层风险管理系统，旨在保护资本的同时最大化盈利潜力： 仓位规模设定：算法使用基于百分比的风险计算来确定基于账户余额和预定义风险参数的最佳仓位规模。 动态止损管理：每个仓位都受到智能止损设置的保护，该设置适应市场条件和仓位表现。 紧急保护系统：多层账户保护包括最大日风险限制和紧急停止机制，当达到预定回撤阈值时激活。 系统包含先进的利润保护技术，包括自动盈亏
Trend Vision
Abderrahmane Benali
指标
Important Reminder: If you find this tool helpful ,   please support the work by leaving a comment or rating . Avoid using it without showing support. Your feedback motivates further development! Trend Vision -   SuperTrend PRO   Take your trading to the next level with a powerful upgrade to one of the market’s most trusted trend-following indicators! SuperTrend PRO has been optimized to deliver precise signals based on the strength of the ATR, with smart alerts sent instantly to your phone wh
ELTRA Guardian EA
Aziz Maulidi Wimantara
专家
Proven consistent performance — backtested from 2021 to 2025 with steady growth every week, month, and year. ELTRA Guardian EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor exclusively optimized for trading XAU/USD (Gold) . It combines precise level-based entries with EMA trend filtering to deliver consistent performance in volatile gold markets. Key Features: Gold-Only Strategy: Specifically designed and tuned for XAU/USD. Fixed Price Levels: Executes trades only when price touches 4-point interv
Fly With Gold Trend Filter Dashboard
Daniele Bonann
实用工具
Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO Market Condition & Trend Analysis Dashboard for MT4 / MT5 Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO is a professional market condition analysis indicator designed to help traders identify trend, range (lateral), and neutral market phases in real time. This product is an analysis and decision-support tool . It does not generate trading signals , does not open trades , and does not guarantee profits . What the Indicator Does Analyzes market conditions and classi
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
专家
AI Nodiurnal EA是一款先进的外汇机器人，利用尖端的机器学习技术优化交易策略，在动态的外汇市场中提升性能。术语“Nodiurnal”反映了它的适应能力，不仅在典型的白天交易时间内运行，而且在非标准时段也能持续运行，为外汇交易提供连续和适应性的方法。 设置：货币对的默认设置：EURUSD H1。特殊设置仅在购买后提供。 实时账号信号在这里： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1270367 MT4版本在这里： https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/69905 市场推出促销！仅剩下10份中的3份，价格为：5,500美元，下一个价格为：7,500美元，最终价格为：10,000美元 主要特点： 机器学习算法：AI Nodiurnal EA的核心优势在于利用机器学习算法。这些算法分析大量的历史市场数据，识别模式、趋势和潜在的交易机会。通过不断学习，系统优化其策略，适应不断变化的市场条件。 适应性交易策略：与静态算法的传统交易机器人不同，AI Nodiurnal EA设计为适应不断变化的市场动态。它可以动态调整交易参
Centage
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
实用工具
Centage: Your Smart Trading Bot for Risk Management. Unlike typical trading bots, Centage prioritizes risk management by incorporating an essential feature: it closes all open trades when your account balance reaches a predefined threshold. This feature makes Centage ideal for traders who want to maintain a disciplined approach and avoid emotional decision-making.  Let Centage be your reliable partner in the world of trading, while safeguarding your investments with smart balance-based exits. Ce
Extractors
DRT Circle
5 (1)
专家
XAUUSD 提取器 XAUUSD 提取器是一款专业级智能交易系统，专为注重精准交易、风险可控和灵活交易逻辑的交易者设计，适用于黄金 (XAUUSD)。它集成了两种先进的内置策略和五种灵活的市场操作模式，让交易者能够完全掌控系统在不同市场结构下如何解读、执行和管理交易。 Extractors 建立在广泛的研究和开发基础之上，代表了我们早期项目 Gold Throne 的演变，其改进之处在于网格间距更宽、风险限制更强、交易管理逻辑更智能，从而降低了攻击性并提高了安全性。 通过输入 EA_Deactivation_Key 插入这些键，要停用或关闭电网模式，请输入 1、2、3、4、5、6、11、12、13、14，要停用或关闭非电网模式（Prop Firm），请使用 7、8、9、10、11、12、13、14，要使它们都保持活动状态，请将输入 EA_Deactivate_Key 留空。 设置文件  通过评论部分的完整描述来回测不同的模式。 购买后，请私信我以获取新闻过滤器的激活链接。 售出 5 笔后，价格将上涨 100 美元，最终价格为 1300 美元 策略一 – 网格交易（无马丁格
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
专家
賺錢和研究的工具。 交易信號和策略的核心是基於作者的價格預測模式形成算法。適用於任何樂器！輔以基於 MA "九尾狐" 的控制系統，盡可能準確地更新和調整市場、儀器和工作期間的信號。 合格：所有市場中的所有工具（有例外）。 適用對象：對沖基金、基金和資產經理、投資經理、投機者、投資者和利益相關者。 ..................................................................................................................................................................................
Fimoku
Michel Henriques
专家
Pode ser usado Fimathe sem Ichimoku.                                   "Parâmetros Expert" Magic Number Ativar Negociacao Periodo Hora de Inicio de Abertura de Posicoes Minuto de Inicio de Abertura de Posicoes Hora de Encerramento de Abertura de Posicoes Minuto de Encerramento de Abertura de Posicoes Carregar Indicador no Grafico Ativar Notificacoes                                                   "Ordem" Desvio em Pontos Preenchimento da Ordem Tipo de Ordem Inverter Tipo de Ordem Ordens co
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
指标
Gold Entry Sniper – 专业多周期ATR黄金交易仪表盘，适合黄金剥头皮与波段交易 Gold Entry Sniper 是一款先进的 MetaTrader 5 指标，旨在为 XAUUSD 及其他品种提供精准的 买/卖信号 。基于 ATR 移动止损逻辑 和 多周期分析仪表盘 ，适合剥头皮交易者与波段交易者，帮助识别 高概率黄金入场点 。 主要功能与优势 多周期信号分析 – 同时显示 M1、M5、M15 趋势方向。 基于ATR的动态止损 – 根据波动性自动调整。 专业图表仪表盘 – 展示信号状态、ATR水平、线性回归中线和交易方向。 清晰买卖标记 – 自动箭头与文字标签提示。 离场提示与交易管理 – 自动检测离场信号锁定利润。 全面自定义 – 调整仪表盘位置、颜色、字体及参数。 专为黄金优化 – 适用于 M1至M15 黄金剥头皮 ，也适合外汇、指数与加密货币。 为什么选择 Gold Entry Sniper？ 为追求 快速、精准、可视化交易决策 的交易者打造，ATR 与多周期确认结合，帮助你抓住 最佳黄金入场点
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
专家
AO Trade 系統是專門為趨勢交易而設計，利用競價時段或新聞時間作為參考點，與其他特定時間進行比較，以預測市場趨勢。 ** EA 中使用的所有時間參數均基於您的終端時間。不同的經紀人可能運作在不同的格林尼治標準時間區域，亦可能因夏令時調整而進一步變化。 請確保在實施之前對齊您終端的時間設置進行全面驗證。** 推薦設置： Use in   M1  timeframe HK50 / DE40 / ustec / UK100 在時間檢查期間，您將注意到價格檢查發生在特定檢查時間分鐘之後的1分鐘（1.2檢查時間分鐘）。這個設計是有意的，允許參考的柱子完成，從而確保開盤價、最高價、最低價和收盤價可以用於與訂單時間進行準確比較。 設置： -----------------1 Timers------------------- 1.1 Check time hour (HH)    --  用於記錄價格的時間戳。 1.2 Check time minute (MM) 1.3 Order time hour (HH)    -- 用於與檢查價格進行比較以開啟訂單的時間戳。 1.4 Order
SkyGeniX
ʿAsm Mhmd Samy Asmaʿyl Rmdan
实用工具
SkyGeniX: Innovative Solutions for Intelligent Automation SkyGeniX is a cutting-edge tool designed to simplify and enhance your workflows with intelligent automation. Whether you're managing complex tasks or optimizing performance, SkyGeniX offers a seamless, user-friendly experience tailored to your needs. Key features include: Smart Optimization : Enhance efficiency and achieve your goals faster with advanced algorithms. Customizable Settings : Tailor the tool to your specific requirements for
FREE
Wick Fill Trend Screener MT5
Javier Morales Fernandez
指标
什么是交易中的灯芯？这个筛选器是如何工作的？ 蜡烛图中的灯芯反映了价格的拒绝。本筛选器试图识别具有巨大潜力的灯芯。本筛选器专注于发生在趋势市场中的灯芯。 筛选器显示一个仪表板，提供了现场交易的潜在灯芯的整体视图。它显示了所有按时间框架组织的交易对/工具。买入机会被命名为 "UP-W"。它们在仪表板上显示为绿色，而卖出机会被命名为 "DN-W "并显示为红色。交易者必须在屏幕上显示的仪表板上点击所需的灯芯机会，筛选器将显示该具体交易。筛选器根据交易者选择的输入显示机会。请注意，诸如黄金或US30等工具通常有不同的合约大小，这取决于经纪人。请尽量使用具有相同合约大小的交易对或工具。否则，其中一个合约大小的交易对/工具将不会显示任何信号。 -投入 趋势阀芯。这个输入决定了指标必须扫描的芯块大小。它是以%来衡量的。默认情况下是20％。 -信号的数量。这是为成功率模拟器扫描的信号数量。 -移动平均数。这个过滤器是移动平均线指标和RSI的组合。用户有机会根据自己的需要设置RSI和移动平均线。 -前一栏方向。这个功能可以避免或允许基于前一根蜡烛的信号。如果是真的，该指标将只考虑在前一根
Euro Vision
Sahil Mukhtar
3.5 (2)
专家
Euro Vision 智能交易顾问 Euro Vision 是一款新一代多货币交易机器人，专为交易所有主要欧元货币对而设计：EURUSD、EURJPY、EURCHF、EURGBP、EURCAD、EURAUD 和 EURNZD。运行在 H1 时间框架，该系统结合了先进的相关性建模和精确的剥头皮技术，提供高概率的交易信号并提高一致性。 不同于单一货币对系统，Euro Vision 可同时监控所有七个欧元货币对，识别隐藏关系和同步价格运动。这为交易者带来源源不断的机会，并保持严格的风险管理。 为什么选择 Euro Vision 欧元货币对专家 – 专为欧元交叉货币对设计 高级相关引擎 – 多货币对同步交易，提高准确性 剥头皮精度 – 捕捉微小波动，优化进出场 高频交易 – 增加市场机会而不过度交易 专业级自动化 – 适合零售交易者和资金公司使用 核心功能 多货币交易：同时交易多达 7 个欧元货币对 高胜率策略：结合市场相关性与剥头皮信号 低风险方法：避免网格、马丁格尔等危险策略 动态风险管理：可自定义回撤控制和资金安全 即插即用：预设优化参数，可快速使用 强大的资金保护：内置机制，保证
Chomper MT5
Mark Taylor
专家
Introducing the Financial Market " Chomper EA ", a pioneering " Smart Fully Automated Trading System " equipped with advanced filters designed to optimize profitability. Developed over a decade by a team of experienced traders and coders, this expert advisor employs three distinct strategies to analyze and trade the most liquid major currency pairs. Also, checkout " Nacho ", " Chomper's " baby cousin! Don't Buy The Backtest, Buy the Working System -->  Live Signals -->   Click Here   Time Limite
Aussenstab Markttechnik
Alexander Josef Zeidler
指标
This indicator shows external bars ("Aussenstäbe") in the chart in candle form. The colors of the candles can be set individually. Also different colors for bearish and bullish bars are possible. In addition, the color of the wicks or outlines is also adjustable. Outside bars are mentioned e.g. by Michael Voigt in the book "Das große Buch der Markttechnik". All other candles are inner bars.
Easy Cal EA
Miss Supasiri Benjakunya
实用工具
Hello :') I am a trader who trades many currency pairs: Forex, Metals, Indices. And I trade multiple timeframes using demand supply zones. As a result, each trade I have to recalculate lot sizes because my stop loss distance is not the same depending on the zone size. So I created this EA to help calculate each of my trades. By choosing whether to set the risk as a dollar amount or Percent Risk and then drag Entry line, SL line, TP line to the desired prices. The EA will automatically calculat
BreakoutPulse MT5
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (9)
专家
ATTENTION:  DO NOT USE THE DEFAULT SET. PLEASE USE THE RECOMMENDED SETS BELOW DOWNLOAD HERE  V8.0 Setfiles -   updated 06/11/2025 (new XAUUSD sets) Please, now, add the  http://worldtimeapi.org/api/timezone/Etc/UTC link to your MT5 terminal. This is a scalper system, and the tick backtest is more realistic for this type of system. Introducing BreakoutPulse:  Your Ultimate Trading Companion for XAUUSD, US30, and USTEC - and you can also make your own set files. BreakoutPuse is a powerful Expert
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
指标
MetaForecast能够根据价格数据中的谐波来预测和可视化任何市场的未来走势。虽然市场不总是可预测的，但如果价格中存在模式，MetaForecast可以尽可能准确地预测未来。与其他类似产品相比，MetaForecast通过分析市场趋势可以生成更精确的结果。 输入参数 Past size (过去的尺寸) 指定MetaForecast用于创建生成未来预测模型的柱数量。该模型以一条黄色线绘制在所选柱上。 Future size (未来的尺寸) 指定应预测的未来柱数量。预测的未来以粉色线表示，并在其上绘制了蓝色回归线。 Degree (程度) 此输入确定了MetaForecast将在市场上进行的分析级别。 Degree 描述  0 对于程度0，建议使用较大的值来设置“过去的尺寸”输入，以覆盖价格中的所有高峰、低谷和细节。  1 (建议的) 对于程度1，MetaForecast可以理解趋势，并通过较小的“过去的尺寸”生成更好的结果。  2 对于程度2，除了趋势，MetaForecast还可以识别反转点。对于大于1的程度，必须使用较高的“细节”和“噪音减少”输入值。  大于2 不建议使用大于
AlgoKing Chandelier Exit Indicator MT5
SQUAWKTRADEFX, LLC
指标
AlgoKing Chandelier Exit Indicator (MT5) The Chandelier Exit Indicator is a volatility based indicator that maximizes returns using the Average True Range (ATR) value and the highest high or lowest low of a period. Benefits Should be used as a trailing stop. Helps you exit a position when you have a respectable profit. Identifies a high probability of a trend reversal when the price moves against the prevailing trend by a distance equal to 3x the average volatility. Join the AlgoKing Lightning
Bitcoin Martingal Moving Average
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
专家
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile 坚固的机器人，有多种配置可供选择， 使用 BTC 在 10 分钟时间范围内使用，设置如下图所示。 购买专家机器人时，您有权要求修改以继续改进机器人。 主要特点 移动平均线交叉策略： EA 使用两个移动平均线（MA1 和 MA2）来生成交易信号。 较快的 MA（MA1）与较慢的 MA（MA2）交叉会触发交易。 马丁格尔策略： 如果一笔交易导致亏损，则下一笔交易的手数将增加一个乘数（martingaleMultiplier）。 在交易获胜后或达到最大马丁格尔步数 (maxMartingale) 时，马丁格尔序列会重置。 风险管理： 止损（SL）和获利（TP）水平是可配置的。 包括追踪止损和盈亏平衡功能，以锁定利润并减少损失。 每日盈利/亏损限额：如果每日盈利或亏损超过指定的限额，EA 将停止交易。 筛选器： 波动率过滤器：使用 ATR 确保交易仅在指定的波动率范围内进行。 时间过滤器：将交易限制在特定的时间和星期几。 趋势过滤器：使用 ADX 确保交易按照趋势方
Three Line Strike Scanner with trend filter
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
指标
除了发现看涨和看跌的三线行权形态之外，这个多符号和多时间框架指标还可以扫描以下烛台模式（请参阅屏幕截图以了解模式的解释）： 三白兵（反转>延续形态） 三只黑乌鸦（反转>延续形态） 当启用指标设置中的严格选项时，这些形态不会经常出现在较高的时间范围内。但是当他们这样做时，这是一个非常高概率的设置。根据 Thomas Bulkowski（国际知名作家和烛台模式的领先专家）的说法，三线罢工在所有烛台模式中的整体表现排名最高。结合您自己的规则和技术，该指标将允许您创建（或增强）您自己的强大系统。 特征 可以同时监控您的市场报价窗口中可见的所有交易品种。仅将指标应用于一张图表并立即监控整个市场。 可以监控从 M1 到 MN 的每个时间范围，并在识别出模式时向您发送实时警报。 支持所有警报类型 。 可以使用 RSI 作为趋势过滤器，以便正确识别潜在的逆转。 该指示器包括一个交互式面板。当单击一个项目时，将打开一个带有相关代码和时间范围的新图表。 该指标可以将信号写入文本文件，EA 交易程序 (EA) 可以使用该文件进行自动交易。比如 这个产品 。   您可以在博客中 找到有关文本文件的内容和位置的
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
指标
购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理交易。 Divergence Bomber 指标的主要特点： 支持交易的品种： AUDCAD、AUDCHF、AUDSG
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
指标
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5 黄金 (XAU/USD) 交易系统 专为认真的交易者设计: 采用结构化、数据驱动的方法进行黄金交易，该方法结合了多种市场分析因素。此工具旨在支持您的黄金交易分析。 限时价格机会 这是在价格上涨之前拥有 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 的机会。 产品价格将在每接下来的 10 次购买后增加 $50。 最终价格: $498 定义您的分析优势的功能 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 是一个全面的工具包，旨在为您提供深刻见解和清晰的统计优势： 详细的指标使用指南，包括系统信息、输入自定义设置以及指标使用注意事项，已在下方 MQL 文章中呈现。请参阅该文档。 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 - Trading Systems - 8 November 2025 - Traders' Blogs 多算法架构: 系统的核心是多个分析算法的智能组合，它们同步运行以过滤市场噪音并确定潜在
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
指标
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 是一款基于 Smart Money Concepts（SMC） 开发的实时市场分析工具，旨在帮助交易者以系统化方式分析市场结构，并更加清晰地掌握整体市场方向。 系统能够在多周期中自动分析 反转点、关键价格区域以及市场结构 ，并显示 兴趣点（POI） 、 无重绘信号 以及 自动斐波那契水平（Auto Fibonacci Levels） ，用于精准识别回调位置与潜在反转点。 系统提供的 实时信号与提醒功能 可确保当价格进入关键区域或在区域内出现反转信号时，交易者不会错过重要机会。 此外，本系统同时具备 指标功能 和 信号系统功能（2 合 1） ，将区域分析与实时入场信号集成于同一工具中。所有参数亦可完全自定义，以适配任何交易风格。 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 免费赠送！FABLE Pro Suite — 为智能资金交易者打造的一体化交易工具包 购买此指标后，您将免费获得 F
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
指标
首先值得强调的是，该交易指标是非重绘、非延迟的指标，这使其成为手动和机器人交易的理想选择。 用户手册：设置、输入和策略。 Atomic Analyst是一种PA价格行动指标，利用价格的力量和动量来寻找市场上更好的机会。配备了高级过滤器，可帮助去除噪音和假信号，并提高交易潜力。使用多层复杂的指标，Atomic Analyst扫描图表，并将复杂的数学计算转化为任何初学者都能理解并用来做出一致交易决策的简单信号和颜色。 “Atomic Analyst”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它将高级指标和一流功能融合为一体的交易策略，使其成为所有类型交易者的多功能选择。 日内交易和剥头皮策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 日内和摆动交易策略：可用作追求价格大幅波动的日内和摆动交易者的可靠工具。 多货币和市场：凭借其可靠的精度，在不同的工具和市场上运作。 多个时间框架：可在多个时间框架上使用，性能良好。 稳定性：所有指标均不重绘、不重绘和不滞后，确保可靠的信号。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，用于清晰的入场和出场点。 实时警报：通过交易入场、SL和TP警报通知交易者
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
指标
上市促销 Azimuth Pro 前 100 位买家特惠价 299 美元。 最终价格为 499 美元。 散户与机构入场的区别不在于指标，而在于位置 。 大多数交易者在任意价格水平入场，追逐动量或对滞后信号做出反应。机构投资者等待价格到达供需真正转换的结构性水平。 Azimuth Pro 自动映射这些水平：波段锚定VWAP、多时间框架结构线，以及仅在高概率位置出现的ABC形态。 Azimuth Pro 专为需要结构分析和智能自动化的专业交易者打造。 Azimuth 以外科手术般的精度映射市场结构，而Azimuth Pro增加了智能层：自动检测您的交易风格、智能配置的移动平均线，以及经过20年数据回测优化的参数。结果是专业级分析自动适应您的交易品种和时间框架。 这是我们Merkava Labs每天为自己和客户使用的指标。 PRO版本的独特之处 智能配置 Pro版本理解您的交易环境。将它放在EURUSD M15上，它知道您在做日内交易。放在BTCUSD H4上，它会调整为波段交易。无需手动调整。 自适应移动平均线 标准EMA有效。但ATR自适应StepMA（响应波
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
指标
首先，值得强调的是，这个交易工具是非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，非常适合专业交易。 在线课程，用户手册和演示。 智能价格行动概念指标是一个非常强大的工具，既适用于新手，也适用于经验丰富的交易者。它将超过20个有用的指标合并到一个指标中，结合了高级交易思想，如内圈交易员分析和智能资金概念交易策略。该指标侧重于智能资金概念，提供有关大型机构交易方式的见解，帮助预测它们的动向。 它在流动性分析方面尤其擅长，有助于理解机构的交易方式。它擅长预测市场趋势，并仔细分析价格波动。通过将您的交易与机构策略对齐，您可以更准确地预测市场走向。该指标多才多艺，擅长分析市场结构，识别重要的订单区块，并识别各种模式。 它擅长识别BOS和CHoCH等模式，理解动量的转变，并突出显示供需强劲的关键区域。它还擅长发现强大的不平衡，并分析价格创造更高高点或更低低点的模式。如果您使用斐波那契回撤工具，该指标可以满足您的需求。它还可以识别相等的高点和低点，分析不同的时间框架，并通过仪表板显示数据。 对于使用更高级策略的交易者，该指标提供了工具，如公平价值差指标和优惠和折扣区域的识别。它特别关注高时间框架订单区块，并
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
指标
趋势人工智能指标是一个伟大的工具，将加强交易者的市场分析结合趋势识别与可操作的进入点和逆转警报。 该指标使用户能够自信和精确地驾驭外汇市场的复杂性 除了主要信号，趋势Ai指标识别在回调或回调期间出现的次要入口点，使交易者能够利用既定趋势内的价格修正。 重要优势: *MT4及MT5工程 *明确买入或卖出信号 ·不重绘 *适用于所有资产 小心我不卖EA或设置电报它骗局. 所有设置免费在这里的博客。  重要！ 购买后立即与我联系,以获得指示和奖金! 真实的操作监控以及我的其他产品可以在这里找到： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 设置和输入: 建议为所有资源设置默认设置。 第...
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
指标
您购买了多少次交易指标，它们拥有 出色的回测， 真实账户表现证明 拥有惊人的数字和 各种统计数据， 但使用后您却 账户爆仓？ 您不应该只相信一个信号本身，您需要知道它最初出现的原因，这正是 RelicusRoad Pro 的最佳之处！ 用户手册 + 策略 + 培训视频 + 带 VIP 访问权限的私人群组 + 提供移动版本 观察市场的新方式 RelicusRoad 是 全球最强大、最好的交易指标 ，适用于外汇、期货、加密货币、股票和指数，为交易者提供发展账户所需的所有信息和工具。我们提供 技术分析 和 交易计划 ，帮助 每位交易者取得成功 ，无论是 初学者 还是 高级交易者 。 它是一个 关键交易指标 ，提供足够的信息来 预测 未来市场。我们相信一个 完整的解决方案 ，而不是图表上几个没有意义的不同指标。这是一个 一体化指标 ，显示 信号 、 箭头 + 价格行为 信息，这是 无与伦比 且 非常准确的 。   RelicusRoad 利用机器学习 (AI) 技术，为交易者提供必要的信息和工具，帮助他们成为成功的、知情的交易者。   通过领先指标预测未来价格 几乎 所有技术指标都滞后 ，
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
指标
向您介绍一款优秀的技术指标——Grabber，它是一套即开即用的“全包式”交易策略。 在一个代码中集成了强大的市场技术分析工具、交易信号（箭头）、提醒功能和推送通知。 每位购买该指标的用户还可免费获得以下内容： Grabber辅助工具：用于自动管理已开仓位 视频操作指南：逐步教学如何安装、设置和使用该指标进行交易 原创Set文件：可快速自动配置，帮助实现最佳交易效果 忘掉其他策略吧！只有Grabber能够真正激励你在交易中攀登新高峰！ Grabber策略的主要特点： 交易周期：从M5到H4 适用资产：任意，但我推荐我亲自测试过的品种（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、EURAUD、EURGBP、EURCHF、USDCAD、USDSGD） 交易时间：全天候 24/7 交易效果：我分享自己的真实交易结果，并在此教学如何操作： https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/134563?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indic
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
指标
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
指标
Berma 波段 (BBs) 指标对于寻求识别和利用市场趋势的交易者来说是一种有价值的工具。通过分析价格与 BBs 之间的关系，交易者可以辨别市场是处于趋势阶段还是区间波动阶段。 访问[ Berma Home Blog ] 了解更多信息。 Berma 带由三条不同的线组成：上 Berma 带、中 Berma 带和下 Berma 带。这些线围绕价格绘制，直观地表示价格相对于整体趋势的变动。这些带之间的距离可以洞察波动性和潜在的趋势逆转。 当 Berma Bands 线相互分离时，通常表明市场正在进入横盘或区间波动时期。这表明缺乏明确的方向性。交易者可能会发现在这些时期内很难识别趋势，因此可能需要等待更清晰的趋势出现。 当 Berma Bands 线汇聚成一条线时，通常表示趋势环境强劲。这种汇聚表明存在明显的方向性偏差，因为价格波动性足以随趋势而变化。交易者可能会发现在这些时期更容易识别潜在的入场点和出场点，因为趋势的势头可以提供有利的交易机会。然而，重要的是要注意整体趋势中的潜在回调或修正。 Berma 带根据价格蜡烛图与上带和下带的相互作用提供明确的买入和卖出信号。当价格蜡烛图首
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
指标
FX Volume：从经纪商视角洞察真实市场情绪 简要概述 想要提升您的交易策略？ FX Volume 可提供零售交易者和经纪商的持仓实时数据——远早于诸如 COT 之类的延迟报告。不论您希望获得持续稳定的收益，还是想在市场中多一分制胜的砝码， FX Volume 都能帮您识别重大失衡、确认突破以及完善风险管理。立即开启体验，让真实的成交量数据为您的交易决策带来革新！ 1. 为什么 FX Volume 对交易者格外有用 极具准确度的早期预警 • 快速捕捉有多少交易者正在买入或卖出某个货币对——比大多数人提前一步。 • FX Volume 是 唯一 能够整合多家零售经纪商真实成交量数据并以简洁方式呈现的工具。 强力风险管理 • 及时识别多头或空头仓位的巨大不平衡，这往往预示着潜在的趋势反转，帮助您更自信地设置止损和目标位。 • 独家而真实的数据让每一次交易决策更具可靠性。 优化进场与出场点 • 发现“过度集中”的交易（大多数交易者都在同一方向），并通过真实成交量来确认突破。 • 避免依赖常见指标可能带来的误导信号，而是利用真实的实时成交量。 适配各种交易策略 • 将 FX
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
指标
TPSproTrend PRO 能够识别市场真正改变方向的时刻，并在行情开始时形成入场点。 你应该在价格刚刚开始波动时入场，而不是在波动已经发生之后。 指标   它不会重新绘制信号，并自动显示入场点、止损点和止盈点，使交易清晰、直观、有条理。 俄语说明 -   MT4 版本 主要优势 信号不重绘。 所有信号均为固定值。 如果出现箭头 -     它不会再改变也不会消失了。 您可以基于稳定的数据做出交易决策，而无需承担虚假信号的风险。 现成的买卖入场点 该指标会自动确定最佳交易时机，并在图表上用箭头显示出来。 无需猜测或主观分析——只有清晰的信号。 自动止损和止盈区域 信号发出后，您立即会看到： 入口点 风险限制区（止损） 止盈区 这允许   在达成交易前评估交易条款   并遵守风险管理规定。 自适应止损（移动止损） 该指标采用智能交易支持逻辑，随着时间的推移……     降低止损规模，从而降低初始风险。 支持更高时间框架（MTF） TPSproTrend PRO 显示： 来自更高时间框架的关键 MIN/MAX 修正 实际趋势变化 修正编号显示了运动的结构 交易很有帮助   顺应大
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
指标
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
指标
介绍   量子趋势狙击指标 ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您识别和交易趋势反转的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子趋势狙击指标   旨在通过其创新的方式以极高的准确度识别趋势反转，将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 ***购买量子趋势狙击指标，即可免费获得量子突破指标！*** 当量子突破指标识别出趋势反转时，它会向您发出警报和信号箭头，并建议您三个止盈水平。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT4版本：       点击这里 建议： 时间范围： 所有时间范围。为了获得最佳结果，我们建议在 M15、M30 和 H1 时间范围内使用它。 货币对：欧元兑美元、英镑兑美元、澳元兑美元、欧元兑英镑、, EURAUD,  XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪时间：任意 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 建议止损：50 点 建议止盈水平：20 点、50 点和 100 点 规格： 不重漆！ 最
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
指标
任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需区域用作警报触发器。
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
指标
这款指标用于 MT5，可提供准确的入场交易信号，且无重绘。 它可应用在任何金融资产：外汇、加密货币、贵金属、股票、指数。 它将提供极其精准的评估，并告诉您何时开仓和平仓的最佳时机。 观看 视频 (6:22)，其中包含一个仅处理单一信号的示例，该信号即可值回指标购价！ 大多数交易者在 Entry Points Pro 指标的帮助下，在第一个交易周内即改善了他们的交易结果。 订阅我们的 Telegram 群 ！ Entry Points Pro 指标的益处。 入场信号无重绘 如果信号出现，并得到确认，则它不会再消失；不像是重绘指标，它会导致重大的财产损失，因为它们可以在显示信号后再将其删除。 无差错开仓 指标算法可令您找到入场交易（买入或卖出资产）的理想时机，从而提高每位交易者的成功率。 Entry Points Pro 可操作任何资产 它允许您在 MT5 平台上交易任何经纪商的加密货币、股票、贵金属、指数、大宗商品和货币。 提供任何方向的信号 Entry Points Pro 指标提供针对任意价格走势的入场交易信号 - 上涨、下跌或横盘（横向）。 最大盈利潜力 离场信号
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
指标
该仪表盘显示所选符号的最新可用谐波形态，因此您可以节省时间并提高效率 /  MT4 版本 。 免费指标:  Basic Harmonic Pattern 指标列 Symbol:   显示所选符号 Trend:     看涨或看跌 Pattern:    形态类型（Gartley、蝴蝶、蝙蝠、螃蟹、鲨鱼、Cypher 或 ABCD） Entry:     入口价格 SL： 止损价 TP1： 第一止盈价 TP2： 第二次获利价格 TP3： 第三次获利价格 Current price:    当前价格 Age (in bars):   最后绘制的模式的年龄 主要输入 Symbols :   从 "28 种主要货币对 "或 "选定符号 "中选择。 Selected Symbols :   希望监控的符号，用逗号分隔（"EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD"）。如果您的经纪商为货币对设置了后缀或前缀，您必须在以下两个参数中添加（货币对前缀或货币对后缀）。 Max Iteration:   调整模式的最大迭代次数（如果该值越小，则模式越少，性能越快；如果该值越大，则模式越多，性能越慢）
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
指标
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
指标
矩阵箭头指标 MT5   是一种独特的 10 合 1 趋势，遵循   100% 非重绘多时间框架指标 ，可用于所有符号/工具： 外汇 、 商品 、 加密货币 、 指数 、 股票 。 Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 将在其早期阶段确定当前趋势，从多达 10 个标准指标中收集信息和数据，它们是： 平均定向运动指数 (ADX) 商品渠道指数 (CCI) 经典 Heiken Ashi 蜡烛 移动平均线 移动平均收敛散度 (MACD) 相对活力指数 (RVI) 相对强弱指数 (RSI) 抛物线SAR 随机振荡器 威廉姆斯的百分比范围 当所有指标给出有效的买入或卖出信号时，相应的箭头将打印在图表上，在下一根蜡烛/柱线开盘时，指示强劲的上升趋势/下降趋势。用户可以选择使用哪些指标，并可以单独调整每个指标的参数。 Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 仅从选定的指标中收集信息，并仅根据其数据打印箭头。   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   还可以为所有新信号发送终端、推送通知或电子邮件警报。无论您是黄牛、日内交易者还是波段交易者， Mat
KT Momentum Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
指标
KT Momentum Arrows 指标基于瞬时突破计算，它结合了价格波动方向中的带宽偏离和新兴波动率。这是一种对动量变化反应灵敏的技术指标，适合在趋势开始阶段发出交易信号。 当价格收于上轨之上时，生成买入信号；当价格收于下轨之下时，生成卖出信号。 该指标使用一个“幅度系数”作为输入参数，同时影响带宽偏离和波动率计算。建议根据不同品种和时间周期仔细选择和优化该系数值以获得最佳效果。 主要特点 信号不重绘！ 非常适合动量交易者的进场工具。 性能分析功能：胜率、盈亏比、平均收益等数据可视化展示。 适用于日内交易者、波段交易者和剥头皮交易者。 输入参数 历史K线数量:  用于指标计算的K线数量。 幅度系数:  用于调节带宽偏离和波动率的单一系数。 性能分析:  显示或隐藏性能分析，包括利润趋势线。  提醒设置:  支持弹窗、邮件、推送和声音提醒。 其余参数无需额外解释，简单明了。
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
Gann Method Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
指标
- Real price is 200$ - 50% Discount (It is 99$ now) -   It is enabled for 4 purchases. Contact me for extra bonus (Gann Trend indicator), instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Gann Gold EA MT5 Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional cha
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
指标
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 專業級無重繪 / 無延遲趨勢信號系統，擁有卓越勝率 | 適用於 MT4 / MT5 核心特色： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一套專為趨勢交易設計的智能信號系統。 其採用多重濾波邏輯，僅篩選出具有明確方向性、動能強勁且波動結構健康的走勢進場點。 本系統 不預測高點或低點 ，只有在同時滿足以下三項條件時才會觸發交易信號： 趨勢方向明確 動能持續增強 波動率結構穩定 此外，系統還結合市場流動性分析，以進一步提升信號的準確性與觸發時機。 信號特性： 所有箭頭信號皆為 100% 無重繪，無延遲 信號一旦出現即固定於圖表，不會閃爍或消失 提供圖表箭頭、資訊面板、彈出通知、聲音提示及推播訊息 支援 EA 呼叫（Buffer 輸出），可整合至自動化交易或信號跟單系統 提供預設參數模板，免調整即可使用，適合新手快速上手 所有數據皆採用「嚴格回測標準」——每筆交易訊號在觸發後的 60 根 K 線內， EURUSD 與 USDJPY 至少須達成 +50 點獲利，黃金（XAUUSD）則須達成 +100 點
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
指标
Trend Line PRO   指标是一个独立的交易策略。 它显示趋势变化，交易的入口点，以及自动计算三个级别的止盈和止损保护 Trend Line PRO  非常适合所有元交易者符号：货币，金属，加密货币，股票和指数 该指标用于真实账户交易，这证实了该策略的可靠性 您可以在这里找到使用   Trend Line PRO   和真实信号的机器人：   https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/neurofx/seller 目前，Trend Line PRO指标的售价为75美元。 促销后价格为 149 美元 。 趋势线专业的优点 永远不要重绘它的信号; 将其作为独立策略的可能性; 它有三个自动水平止盈和止损水平  该指标具有iCustom信号缓冲区，允许您基于它创建交易机器人 具有通知功能 该指标已证明其在真实账户交易中的有效性 如何设置和优化趋势线PRO指标: 通过更改幅度参数以及 TP 和 SL 水平，将重点放在指标面板上的利润上 您可以使用以下方式自动优化指标参数： Optimizer Utility 详细说明（ENG）： 这里 趋势线PRO指标如何工作:
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
指标
简单来说，当白色数字（称为“点”）开始出现在当前蜡烛图旁边时，您就可以开始交易了。白色“点”表示当前的买入或卖出交易正在进行，并且方向正确，其白色即为标志。当白色点的移动停止并变为静态绿色时，这表示当前动能已结束。绿色数字表示以“点”为单位的总利润，无论是来自买入还是卖出交易。 此外，还可以通过指标中的其他高级专业分析工具来开仓。通过观察指标中显示的信号和颜色，您可以高精度地捕捉大量剥头皮交易机会。只需确保在测试或实时图表中理解该指标的运作方式。 适用于大多数外汇市场：非常适合交易黄金和热门指数市场——道琼斯、标普500、纳斯达克、DAX等，以及外汇货币对如欧元/美元、英镑/美元、美元/日元等众多强势货币对。也支持主要加密货币如比特币、以太坊和稳定币——非常适合在数字资产与传统市场之间进行多元化策略。 限时特价优惠。 Shock Pullback 指标在识别回调和积累区域方面是一项真正的突破。它基于完全创新的算法构建，使交易者能够轻松而清晰地识别交易机会、跟踪价格走势，并检测回调、积累区域、缺口和突破。 Shock Pullback V 3.3 新版本更新 Shock Pullbac
作者的更多信息
Asia Session Levels MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
指标
B_Asr MT4 — Asian Session Range (7 Lines, Day-Limited Version) Asian Session Range indicator for MT4 that draws 7 price levels (High, Low, Mid + 4 expansions) for a configurable session time window across multiple days. It works on any symbol and timeframe and supports both live session drawing and completed session levels. Designed for price action traders who use the Asian range for London and New York breakouts, range trading and support/resistance mapping.[1][2] Key features:   1. Precisi
Pips Label Last Trade MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
指标
B_Pipsy MT4 — Last Position Pips Label Compact on‑chart indicator for MT4 that shows the current floating result of the last opened position on the symbol, in whole pips, with automatic green/red coloring for profit or loss. Works on any symbol and timeframe and is fully configurable in terms of font, color and screen position.[1][2] Key features:   1. Detects the most recently opened market position (BUY or SELL) on the current symbol and ignores all others.   2. Calculates real‑time floatin
SL TP Toggle Button MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
指标
B SL_TS_TP MT4 — SL Toggle for EA One Click B,B2,B3 MT4 MAIN PURPOSE: Toggle button to ENABLE/DISABLE EA One Click B MT4, One Click B2 MT4 and One Click B3 MT4 – blocks automatic SL/TP opening with one click. Industrial‑grade SL button indicator for MT4 build 5430+ with hardcore protection system: auto‑repairs corrupted files, validates positions, cleans old objects, full state synchronization across all charts. KEY FEATURES:   1 . EA One Click B,B2,B3 MT4 control – Green = EA active (SL/TP ON
Symbol Positions Panel MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
指标
Positions Profit Monitor MT4 — Multi‑Symbol Open Positions & SL Dashboard The Positions Profit Monitor is an advanced, lightweight indicator for MT4 that displays real‑time profit/loss, position counts and SL counters for all open positions across selected instruments, directly on any chart. It reads positions from the entire MT4 account (not only the attached chart), works identically on live and demo accounts and is compatible with all MT4 brokers, including hedging and netting accounts.[1][
Asia Session Levels
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
指标
B_Asr MT5 — Asian Session Range (7 Lines, Day-Limited Version) Asian Session Range indicator that draws 7 price levels (High/Low/Mid + 4 expansion levels) for a configurable time window, over 1–2 recent days. It is designed for traders who use the Asian range as a reference for London/NY breakouts, range trading and intraday support/resistance. Main features Configurable session time in HH:MM format (default 00:00–10:00), works with any broker server time. Two modes: live session (High/Mid/L
Pips Label Last Trade
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
指标
B_Pipsy MT5 — Real-Time Last Position Pips Display Ultra-lightweight indicator that shows the current profit/loss in pips for your most recent open position on the current symbol. Updates on every tick and provides an instant view of how many pips your latest trade is currently gaining or losing. ​ Main features Real-time pips display for the latest open position on the chart symbol (BUY or SELL detected automatically). ​Optional spread inclusion for more precise calculations (IncludeSpread p
SL TP Toggle Button
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
指标
SL TP Toggle Button for MT5 Utility indicator that provides an on-chart button to enable or disable SL/TP logic in compatible Expert Advisors. The button stores its state and position across charts and sessions using INI files and global variables, ensuring consistent behavior after restarts and on multiple charts. Main purpose On-chart toggle button to enable or disable SL/TP management in EAs such as One Click B MT5, One Click B2 MT5 and One Click B3 MT5 (or any EA that reads the same stat
筛选:
无评论
回复评论