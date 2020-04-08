Pips Label Last Trade MT4

B_Pipsy MT4 — Last Position Pips Label


Compact on‑chart indicator for MT4 that shows the current floating result of the last opened position on the symbol, in whole pips, with automatic green/red coloring for profit or loss. Works on any symbol and timeframe and is fully configurable in terms of font, color and screen position.[1][2]


Key features:  

1. Detects the most recently opened market position (BUY or SELL) on the current symbol and ignores all others.  

2. Calculates real‑time floating result in pips, using automatic pip size detection for 4/5‑digit and 2/3‑digit symbols.  

3. Optional spread inclusion via the IncludeSpread parameter.  

4. Displays only the absolute value of pips and colors the text using ColorProfit for positive and ColorLoss for negative values.  

5. Fully customizable label: FontSize, FontName, chart Corner, X_Offset and Y_Offset.  

6. Draws a single lightweight OBJ_LABEL named PipsLabel with no background, non‑selectable and hidden from the object list to keep charts clean.  

7. Multi‑language parameter captions provided through Language (Polish, English, German, Russian, Spanish).  

8. Works on both demo and real accounts and with all MT4 account types, including hedging and netting, since it only reads open positions and does not modify or open orders.[3][4]


Usage:  

1. Attach B_Pipsy MT4 to any chart where you trade manually or with an EA.  

2. Adjust Corner, X_Offset, Y_Offset, FontSize and FontName to position and style the label.  

3. Set ColorProfit and ColorLoss to match your chart theme.  

4. Choose whether to IncludeSpread in the pip calculation.  

5. Open a position on the symbol; the indicator will automatically display its current floating pips value in real time.



Language – selects the interface language used by the indicator for labels and messages.

FontSize – sets the font size used for the pips display label.

ColorProfit – sets the text color used for positive pips values.

ColorLoss – sets the text color used for negative pips values.

Corner (0-3) – selects which chart corner is used as the anchor point for the pips label.

X_Offset – horizontal (X) offset of the pips label from the selected corner.

Y_Offset – vertical (Y) offset of the pips label from the selected corner.

FontName – font family used for the pips display label.

IncludeSpread – includes current spread in pips calculation for accurate profit display.



