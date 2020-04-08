Asia Session Levels MT4

B_Asr MT4 — Asian Session Range (7 Lines, Day-Limited Version)


Asian Session Range indicator for MT4 that draws 7 price levels (High, Low, Mid + 4 expansions) for a configurable session time window across multiple days. It works on any symbol and timeframe and supports both live session drawing and completed session levels. Designed for price action traders who use the Asian range for London and New York breakouts, range trading and support/resistance mapping.[1][2]


Key features:  

1. Precision Asian session detection with HH:MM start/end times (default 00:00–10:00).  

2. 7 levels: High, Low, Mid plus Upper, UpperMid, Lower, LowerMid expansions.  

3. 2 drawing modes: LIVE session (3 lines) vs COMPLETED session (7 lines).  

4. Multi‑day support via DaysToDraw (typically 1–2 days: current day plus previous day).  

5. Full customization with 7 individual colors, styles, widths and show/hide switches.  

6. Smart refresh using refreshOnNewBar or a 30‑second OnTimer loop.  

7. Zero object conflicts thanks to automatic cleanup of all objects with the B_Asr_ prefix.  

8. Universal time parsing with strict HH:MM validation (00:00–23:59) including overnight sessions.  

9. Lightweight implementation – bar scanning plus a 30‑second timer, resulting in negligible CPU load.  

10. Works on real and demo accounts.  

11. Hedging/netting support – as a pure drawing indicator it works with all MT4 account types, including both hedging and netting, and never opens or manages trades.[3][4]


Smart session logic:  

1. LIVE SESSION (current day with DrawAsianLines=true): draws only High, Mid and Low from session start to the current time and updates in real time as the session progresses.  

2. COMPLETED SESSION (any day): draws the full set of 7 lines from session end to the end of the day.  

3. High and Low are the exact extremes of the configured session; Mid equals (High + Low) / 2.  

4. Range = High − Low; Upper = High + Range; Lower = Low − Range.  

5. UpperMid = (High + Upper) / 2 and LowerMid = (Low + Lower) / 2, giving 50% expansion levels.


Perfect customization:  

1. Default Aqua color for High, Low and Mid lines (solid, 1 px) and Red for expansion lines (solid Upper/Lower, dash‑dot mids).  

2. 7 independent show/hide switches for each line.  

3. 7 separate style/width/color parameter sets so every level can be configured individually.


Deployment modes:  

1. refreshOnNewBar=true: updates only on new bars for clean charts.  

2. refreshOnNewBar=false: calculates on every tick for maximum responsiveness.  

3. 30‑second OnTimer backup ensures that session completion is always detected and completed ranges are drawn even in low‑activity markets.[5][6]


Object management and safety:  

1. All objects use the B_Asr_ prefix and are removed by DeleteAllASRObjects() on each draw cycle.  

2. Lines are created as OBJ_TREND with ray_right disabled so they are limited exactly to the session time range.  

3. Objects are non‑selectable (OBJPROP_SELECTABLE=false) to avoid accidental dragging and conflicts with other tools.  

4. The indicator gracefully handles missing data, invalid time strings and extreme values to avoid invalid price levels or platform instability.[6][7]


Usage scenarios:  

1. London Open: 00:00–10:00 Asian range used as breakout levels.  

2. Tokyo session: 23:00–09:00 overnight range.  

3. Custom sessions such as 21:00–05:00 for US–Asia overlap.  

4. DaysToDraw=1 for current‑day‑only display on a clean chart.  

5. DaysToDraw=2 for current day plus yesterday as additional context.


Language – selects the interface language used by the indicator for labels and messages

(Polish, English, German, Russian, Spanish).

EnableIndicator – enables or disables the Asian Session Range indicator functionality.

DrawAsianLines – enables drawing of High/Mid/Low lines during active Asian session.

sessionStartTime – sets the Asian session start time in HH:MM format.

sessionEndTime – sets the Asian session end time in HH:MM format.

DaysToDraw – number of previous days to display Asian session ranges (1 = current only).

colorHighLine – color of the Asian session high line.

colorLowLine – color of the Asian session low line.

colorMidLine – color of the middle line (average of high/low).

colorUpperLine – color of the upper expansion line (high + range).

colorUpperMid – color of the upper middle expansion line ((high + upper)/2).

colorLowerLine – color of the lower expansion line (low - range).

colorLowerMid – color of the lower middle expansion line ((low + lower)/2).

styleHighLine – line style for the high line.

styleLowLine – line style for the low line.

styleMidLine – line style for the middle line.

styleUpperLine – line style for the upper expansion line.

styleUpperMid – line style for the upper middle expansion line.

styleLowerLine – line style for the lower expansion line.

styleLowerMid – line style for the lower middle expansion line.

widthHighLine – line width for the high line.

widthLowLine – line width for the low line.

widthMidLine – line width for the middle line.

widthUpperLine – line width for the upper expansion line.

widthUpperMid – line width for the upper middle expansion line.

widthLowerLine – line width for the lower expansion line.

widthLowerMid – line width for the lower middle expansion line.

showHighLine – enables or disables display of the high line.

showLowLine – enables or disables display of the low line.

showMidLine – enables or disables display of the middle line.

showUpperLines – enables or disables display of upper expansion lines.

showLowerLines – enables or disables display of lower expansion lines.

refreshOnNewBar – refreshes the indicator only on new bar formation.





