SL TP Toggle Button for MT5

Utility indicator that provides an on-chart button to enable or disable SL/TP logic in compatible Expert Advisors. The button stores its state and position across charts and sessions using INI files and global variables, ensuring consistent behavior after restarts and on multiple charts.

Main purpose

On-chart toggle button to enable or disable SL/TP management in EAs such as One Click B MT5, One Click B2 MT5 and One Click B3 MT5 (or any EA that reads the same state/global variables).

When the button is green, the SL/TP logic in the EA is active; when red, SL/TP opening is disabled.

Key features

Reliable SL/TP control with clear visual state (Green = SL/TP ON, Red = SL/TP OFF, silver “SL” text).

File and state validation that checks and repairs invalid position/state files and restores defaults if needed.

Multi-chart synchronization using both INI files and GlobalVariables to keep button state and position consistent across all charts.

Drag and drop positioning: the button can be moved on the chart (within safe 0–5000 px limits) or positioned via input parameters.

Millimeter-based sizing: ButtonSize_mm is automatically converted to pixels for consistent size across screens.

Four-corner anchoring: Corner input (0–3) allows placing the button in any chart corner with X/Y offsets.

Lightweight 1-second timer used for state and position synchronization with low CPU usage.

Works on real and demo accounts, with both hedging and netting MT5 account types.

Protection and safety

Validates X/Y coordinates (0–5000) and rewrites invalid positions to safe defaults.

Recovers state in a defined order: first from GlobalVariables, then from INI files, then from default settings.

Cleans old objects with the same prefix on initialization to avoid duplicate buttons.

Prevents off-screen placement by resetting invalid drag positions back to default coordinates.

Synchronization architecture

EA_SL_Button_%s.ini – stores button position (X,Y) per symbol.

EA_button_state_%s.ini – stores button ON/OFF state per symbol.

EA_Toggle_State_%s – GlobalVariable for current ON/OFF state.

EA_Toggle_PosX_%s and EA_Toggle_PosY_%s – GlobalVariables for last X/Y position per symbol.

Typical usage

Attach the indicator to any chart.

The button appears at ButtonPosX and ButtonPosY in the selected Corner.

Click to switch between SL/TP enabled and disabled (color feedback green/red).

If AllowDrag is enabled, drag the button to a new position; position and state are synchronized on all charts for the same symbol and preserved after platform restarts.



