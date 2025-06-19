Keypad support resistance logic 1

TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY

The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase.
Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help.

⚡ Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions

Keypad Support & Resistance is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to generate ultra-accurate BUY/SELL entries — all fully non-repainting.

Whether you're trading Forex, Gold, Indices, or Crypto, this tool gives you the edge by highlighting only the highest-probability setups — based on real market intent, not guesswork.

🆕 WHAT'S NEW: ADVANCED MULTI-LAYER FILTER ENGINE

We’ve implemented powerful upgrades with 7+ professional-grade filters, including:

  • OBV + CVD Divergence Detection – Spot hidden accumulation/distribution

  • POC Rejection Zones – Reacts to the volume point of control

  • Double Bollinger Band (Double BB) Filter – Confirm entries using volatility envelopes

  • Smart Order Block Recognition – Detect institutional footprints

  • CHOCH & BOS Mapping – Confirm real market structure shifts

  • VWAP Triple-Validation – Trend validation from anchored volume

  • Dynamic Heiken Ashi Trend Core – Internal smoother for direction bias

These filters combine into a Triple-Confirmation Logic, increasing your confidence and accuracy — ideal for sniper entries and pro-level execution.

🔑 CORE FEATURES

  • Multi-Filter Entry Logic
    Buy/Sell signals appear only when multiple indicators align — momentum, volume, structure, and volatility must agree.

  • Live Trend Status + Strength Bar
    Instantly see the active trend direction and filter agreement level (UP / DOWN / NEUTRAL).

  • Sniper Entry Zones (Auto-Drawing)
    High-probability price lines are plotted directly on the chart — no guesswork.

  • Daily Institutional Pivot
    Auto-updated pivot line — useful for reversion, breakout, and pullback traders.

  • Break of Structure (BOS) + CHOCH
    Instant detection of market structure breaks — confirms valid trend shifts.

  • Live Trade Monitor Panel
    Real-time display of equity, balance, profit/loss, and open trades.

  • News Impact Clock
    Countdown to next high-impact event with directional forecast (Buy/Sell/Neutral).

  • Built-In Trailing Lock Engine
    A powerful trailing lock system is integrated to help maximize profits once a valid signal is confirmed.
    It locks in favorable trades and dynamically trails price action using calculated logic, helping traders stay in strong trends longer and exit with precision.

❤️ WHY TRADERS LOVE IT

  • Non-Repainting Signals – Entries only appear after candle close

  • False Signal Reduction – Advanced filtering removes weak setups

  • Modular Settings – Customize filter types: RSI, MACD, PSAR, BB, Ichimoku, OBV, VWAP, and more

  • Works on All Assets & Timeframes – Forex, gold, indices, crypto, and synthetic pairs

  • Minimal CPU Load – Lightweight design for efficient backtesting and live trading

🎯 VISUAL ELEMENTS

  • Buy/Sell Price Lines

  • Trend + Strength Labels

  • BOS + CHOCH Markers

  • VWAP and Pivot Levels

  • Account Statistics and News Bias Overlay

  • Real-Time Trailing Lock Visualization

✅ FINAL CONFIRMATION RULE

Make sure all direction align in the same direction before entering the trade.
This includes bias, signal, strength, and price level agreement — for the most reliable entries.

🚀 TRADE SMART. TRADE KEYPAD.

This system is built for traders who take their trading seriously. Whether you're scalping or swinging, Keypad gives you a reliable tactical edge with refined tools for clarity, consistency, and control.


该产品的买家也购买
