**AI TUNE：高级算法交易解决方案**

AI TUNE是一款尖端的外汇和金属交易机器人，利用人工智能分析市场数据并执行交易。这个复杂的系统实时处理大量信息，识别潜在机会并精确管理风险。



AI TUNE的回测结果并不能反映真实世界的表现，因为在历史模拟期间，机器人无法连接到其实时AI分析引擎，导致决策过程简化，无法反映机器人在实时市场条件下的全部能力。



除了自动交易外，AI TUNE还通过直接向您的Telegram发送实时交易信号和每日市场分析，提供全面的市场情报，即使在您没有主动监控市场时也能为您提供专业级的洞察。









主要特点：

* 人工智能驱动的市场分析和决策

* 自动交易执行，具有可定制的风险参数

* 通过Telegram发送实时信号和更新通知

* 多时间框架分析，提供全面的市场洞察

* 用户友好的界面，提供详细的性能报告



设置指南：https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759386

这些确保了机器人与外部数据源之间的无缝通信。



推荐交易品种：



Symbol XAUUSD , GBP/JPY

Timeframe M15

Capital min. $50 Broker any broker Account type any, lower spread preferred Leverage from 1:20 AI MODEL

GPT4 - CLAUDE and ... ( without Extra Cost )







Operation: AI TUNE continuously monitors the market, analyzing price action, volume, and external factors across the selected instruments and timeframes. When it identifies a potential trade, it calculates optimal entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels based on your chosen settings. Trades are executed automatically, with real-time updates sent to your Telegram if enabled.

The bot employs advanced risk management strategies, adjusting position sizes according to your risk preferences and implementing trailing stops to maximize profits while minimizing potential losses.

Remember, while AI TUNE is designed to enhance your trading, it's essential to understand its functions and monitor its performance. Always trade responsibly and within your risk tolerance.



时间框架：您可以在"AI Analytics Timeframe"输入中调整时间框架。推荐的选项包括M15、M30、H1和H4。此设置决定了AI进行市场分析的时间框架。



操作：AI TUNE持续监控市场，分析所选交易品种和时间框架的价格走势、交易量和外部因素。当识别到潜在交易机会时，它会根据您选择的设置计算最佳入场、止损和获利水平。交易将自动执行，如果启用，实时更新将发送到您的Telegram。



机器人采用先进的风险管理策略，根据您的风险偏好调整仓位大小，并实施跟踪止损以最大化利润同时最小化潜在损失。



请记住，虽然AI TUNE旨在增强您的交易，但了解其功能并监控其性能至关重要。始终进行负责任的交易，并保持在您的风险承受能力范围内。













