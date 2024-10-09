AI TUNE: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution After purchase, contact us to join the exclusive AI TUNE Traders Community for updates, settings, and trader networking.

Next Price (500$)





AI TUNE is a cutting-edge forex and metals trading bot that leverages artificial intelligence to analyze market data and execute trades. This sophisticated system processes vast amounts of information in real-time, identifying potential opportunities and managing risks with precision.





Backtesting results for AI TUNE are not indicative of real-world performance because the bot cannot connect to its live AI analysis engines during historical simulations, resulting in simplified decision-making that doesn't reflect the bot's full capabilities in live market conditions.



Beyond automated trading, AI TUNE offers comprehensive market intelligence by sending real-time trading signals and daily market analyses directly to your Telegram, empowering you with professional-grade insights even when you're not actively monitoring the markets.



Key Features:

AI-driven market analysis and decision-making

Automated trade execution with customizable risk parameters

Real-time Telegram notifications for signals and updates

Multi-timeframe analysis for comprehensive market insights

User-friendly interface with detailed performance reporting



Setup Guide : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759386

These ensure seamless communication between the bot and external data sources.

Recommended Instruments:





Symbol XAUUSD , GBP/JPY

Timeframe M15

Capital min. $50 Broker any broker Account type any, lower spread preferred Leverage from 1:20 AI MODEL

GPT4 - CLAUDE and ... ( without Extra Cost )







Operation: AI TUNE continuously monitors the market, analyzing price action, volume, and external factors across the selected instruments and timeframes. When it identifies a potential trade, it calculates optimal entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels based on your chosen settings. Trades are executed automatically, with real-time updates sent to your Telegram if enabled.

The bot employs advanced risk management strategies, adjusting position sizes according to your risk preferences and implementing trailing stops to maximize profits while minimizing potential losses.

Remember, while AI TUNE is designed to enhance your trading, it's essential to understand its functions and monitor its performance. Always trade responsibly and within your risk tolerance.