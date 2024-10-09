AI TUNE: Revolutionary AI-Powered Forex and Metals Trading Bot

ONLINE SUPPORT AI assistant for AI TUNE









Introduction: AI TUNE represents the cutting edge of algorithmic trading, leveraging advanced artificial intelligence to navigate the complex world of forex and metals markets. This sophisticated trading bot is designed to analyze market data, execute trades, and provide comprehensive market intelligence, all while adapting to ever-changing market conditions.

Key Features:

AI-Driven Analysis: Utilizes state-of-the-art AI models to process and interpret vast amounts of market data in real-time. Automated Trading: Executes trades automatically based on AI-generated insights and predefined strategies. Real-Time Signals: Sends instant trading signals and market updates directly to your Telegram. Daily Market Analysis: Provides in-depth daily market reports, offering professional-grade insights. Multi-Instrument Support: Trades forex pairs (major, minor, and exotic) and metals (gold and silver). Customizable Risk Management: Offers flexible risk control settings to suit individual trading preferences. Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Analyzes markets across various timeframes for comprehensive market understanding.

Setup and Prerequisites: To ensure optimal functionality, users must add the following URLs to their MetaTrader allowed list:

These URLs facilitate seamless communication between AI TUNE and external data sources, enabling real-time AI analysis and notifications.

Supported Instruments: AI TUNE is optimized for trading the following:

Type Instruments







Metals XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver)

Key Input Parameters: AI TUNE offers a wide range of customizable inputs to tailor the bot to individual trading styles and risk preferences:





🎯 AI TUNE COMPLETE SETTINGS GUIDE

📈 1. API SETTINGS Choose how you want AI TUNE to operate:

DEFAULT MODE - Enhanced single-instance performance

CUSTOM MODE - Advanced features with multi-instance capability Requires API key from openrouter Access to advanced AI models (GPT-4, Claude, Llama, etc.)



💰 2. RISK MANAGEMENT Protect your capital with these essential settings:

Risk Mode Options: Equity Risk (Auto Lot): Smart lot sizing based on your account Fixed Lot: Consistent position sizing Risk Per Stop Loss: Dynamic sizing based on stop distance

Fine-tune your risk with: Fixed lots: 0.01 - 1.00 Risk percentage: 0.1% - 5% Maximum lot size: 0.01 - 1.00



🎯 3. STRATEGY CONFIGURATION Choose your preferred trading approach:

Available Strategies: SMC (Smart Money Concepts): Follow institutional money Price Action: Pure price movement analysis Fast Scalping: Quick profit opportunities Breakout: Capitalize on key level breaks Fibonacci: Precision entries and exits

Timeframes: M1 to H4

Pending Order Distance: 5-100 points

⚙️ 4. TRADING FEATURES Customize your trading behavior:

Trend Protection: Remove counter-trend orders

Take Profit Management: Auto or manual closing

Trailing Stop System: First target: 5-50% for break-even Second target: 20-80% for profit locking

Session Handling: Auto or manual refresh

⏰ 5. TRADING HOURS Set your perfect trading window:

Flexible start and end times

24-hour format

Minute-level precision

📰 6. NEWS FILTER PROTECTION Guard against market volatility:

Impact Levels: High: Major economic events Medium: Significant data releases Low: Minor market updates

Protection Duration: Up to 180 minutes before/after

📊 7. VISUAL SETTINGS Monitor your trading:

Real-time information panel

AI analysis display

Performance metrics

📈 8. ORDER MANAGEMENT Control your entry types:

Buy/Sell Limits

Buy/Sell Stops

Individual type control

📱 9. TELEGRAM INTEGRATION Stay connected with:

Trade signals

Market analysis

Performance updates

📋 CAPACITY LIMITS

DEFAULT MODE:

2 trades per symbol

6 total maximum trades

CUSTOM MODE:

8 trades per symbol

16 total maximum trades

🔔 IMPORTANT NOTES:

All settings are adjustable during live trading

Default settings are optimized for most situations

Custom mode unlocks full potential with API key

Always align risk settings with your strategy

News filter recommended for major pairs

Operation and AI Integration: AI TUNE continuously monitors the selected instruments across specified timeframes, analyzing price action, volume, and external market factors. The AI engine processes this data in real-time, identifying potential trading opportunities and calculating optimal entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels.

When a trading opportunity is identified, AI TUNE automatically executes the trade according to the user's predefined risk parameters. The bot then manages the trade, implementing trailing stops if enabled and adjusting positions as market conditions evolve.

Simultaneously, AI TUNE generates real-time trading signals and compiles daily market analyses, sending this valuable information directly to the user's Telegram. This feature ensures that traders remain informed about market conditions and potential opportunities, even when not actively monitoring their trading platforms.

Backtesting Limitations: It's crucial to note that backtesting results for AI TUNE are not indicative of real-world performance. During historical simulations, the bot cannot connect to its live AI analysis engines, resulting in simplified decision-making processes that don't reflect the full capabilities of AI TUNE in live market conditions. Real-world performance may differ significantly from backtested results due to the dynamic nature of AI-driven analysis and decision-making.

Conclusion: AI TUNE represents a significant advancement in algorithmic trading technology, offering traders a powerful tool that combines AI-driven analysis, automated trading execution, and comprehensive market intelligence. By providing customizable risk management, multi-instrument support, and real-time insights, AI TUNE empowers traders to navigate the complex world of forex and metals trading with unprecedented efficiency and intelligence.



























