AI Tune

3.2

AI TUNE: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution

After purchase, contact us to join the exclusive AI TUNE Traders Community for updates, settings, and trader networking.
AI TUNE is a cutting-edge forex and metals trading bot that leverages artificial intelligence to analyze market data and execute trades. This sophisticated system processes vast amounts of information in real-time, identifying potential opportunities and managing risks with precision.


Backtesting results for AI TUNE are not indicative of real-world performance because the bot cannot connect to its live AI analysis engines during historical simulations, resulting in simplified decision-making that doesn't reflect the bot's full capabilities in live market conditions.


Beyond automated trading, AI TUNE offers comprehensive market intelligence by sending real-time trading signals and daily market analyses directly to your Telegram, empowering you with professional-grade insights even when you're not actively monitoring the markets.

Key Features:

  • AI-driven market analysis and decision-making
  • Automated trade execution with customizable risk parameters
  • Real-time Telegram notifications for signals and updates
  • Multi-timeframe analysis for comprehensive market insights
  • User-friendly interface with detailed performance reporting


Beyond automated trading, AI TUNE offers comprehensive market intelligence by sending real-time trading signals and daily market analyses directly to your Telegram, empowering you with professional-grade insights even when you're not actively monitoring the markets.

Setup Guide : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759386

These ensure seamless communication between the bot and external data sources.

Recommended Instruments:


Symbol XAUUSD , GBP/JPY
Timeframe M15
Capital min. $50
Broker any broker
Account type any, lower spread preferred
Leverage from 1:20
AI MODEL
  GPT4 - CLAUDE and ...  ( without Extra Cost )


Operation: AI TUNE continuously monitors the market, analyzing price action, volume, and external factors across the selected instruments and timeframes. When it identifies a potential trade, it calculates optimal entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels based on your chosen settings. Trades are executed automatically, with real-time updates sent to your Telegram if enabled.

The bot employs advanced risk management strategies, adjusting position sizes according to your risk preferences and implementing trailing stops to maximize profits while minimizing potential losses.

Remember, while AI TUNE is designed to enhance your trading, it's essential to understand its functions and monitor its performance. Always trade responsibly and within your risk tolerance.


Recensioni 17
Savior196
19
Savior196 2025.01.31 20:46 
 

ai tune is an EA that has an absurd potential, unfortunately not being able to becktest it because it is the only ea in circulation that fully exploits artificial intelligence you cannot admire its results, but I will tell you about mine, in two days the ea on prop generated 5% for me, all operations are covered by stop loss, and there is the possibility of varying the Ai model and the type of strategy that one wants to use, A FANTASTIC EA

Blake Doliboa
265
Blake Doliboa 2025.01.18 17:52 
 

This is the best expert advisor on the entire MQL store, period! I purchased it toward the end of November and it's returns have been incredible. Backtests are fabulous, but you have to take that into account with a grain of sand. It's forward testing results are what make this robot shine. It works on any pair technically, but from my personal testing it works best on GBPJPY and XAUUSD. Saeid has been great at support via private messages as well as through the telegram group. In the last two weeks I've made 13% and got funded on a 25k challenge with the prop firm FXRK because of this robot! Cannot recommend it enough. That being said, you have to put in the work and figure out what works best for you on forward testing. I've tested with Ox, Vanguard, & IC Markets to determine that IC Markets is where this robot performs best. If you use any other broker, your setfiles will have to be adjusted. Just like any other expert advisor, testing and optimizing is very important with this robot. If you're looking to be spoon-fed amazing results, this robot isn't for you. If you put in the work, this robot has the potential to make a lot of profit. “Many are called, but few answer the call. Fewer still respond to it and follow where it leads... And that's why you're not only called, but also chosen. Because you'll continue to walk through the doors, no matter where they lead” - Lynette Noni. Just have some faith & praise God no matter what.

Mirzohid Miyassarov
27
Mirzohid Miyassarov 2024.12.14 14:51 
 

so far the robot is trading well👍

Yong Du
270
Yong Du 2025.03.26 16:42 
 

I suggest everyone not to purchase this robot, as it is very deceptive. You can try using a few strategies it has set up for backtesting, and the results will be exactly the same. The AI technology it employs is merely a facade for sales. The robot is only using built-in logic to operate, and through real trading tests, it will not generate stable profits.

Malhar Utpalkumar Jivrajani
278
Malhar Utpalkumar Jivrajani 2025.03.25 05:19 
 

So far, no strategy or set is consistent despite having multiple AI Models in the EA, which is overall in loss.

Xiao Cheng Luo
125
Xiao Cheng Luo 2025.03.12 03:11 
 

Cannot buy due to inaccurate backtesting

rus2505051
19
rus2505051 2025.03.06 15:06 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

bamp3319
55
bamp3319 2025.03.06 06:08 
 

This EA doesn't perform well regardless various type of settings. Not recommend.

AngeloSerafim
162
AngeloSerafim 2025.02.20 18:43 
 

I wanted to share my experience with AITUNE. I’ve tested multiple configurations, but unfortunately, I haven’t seen good results. Despite the frequent updates, the performance is still disappointing. The concept is interesting, but in practice, it hasn’t been effective. I hope future improvements can bring better results. If there are any specific settings you’d recommend, I’d be open to trying them. Thanks!

Savior196
19
Savior196 2025.01.31 20:46 
 

ai tune is an EA that has an absurd potential, unfortunately not being able to becktest it because it is the only ea in circulation that fully exploits artificial intelligence you cannot admire its results, but I will tell you about mine, in two days the ea on prop generated 5% for me, all operations are covered by stop loss, and there is the possibility of varying the Ai model and the type of strategy that one wants to use, A FANTASTIC EA

Saeid Soleimani
4263
Risposta dello sviluppatore Saeid Soleimani 2025.02.01 11:02
Thank you so much for this amazing review! 🙏 Your insights about AI Tune's unique capabilities are spot on!
You've perfectly captured what makes AI Tune special - it's the real-world performance that truly shows its potential. Your success with a 5% gain in just two days on a prop account is incredible! 🎯
I particularly appreciate you highlighting the safety features (stop-loss protection) and flexibility (AI model and strategy customization). These are exactly the features we built to help traders succeed.
Thank you for being part of our community and sharing your experience. Your success motivates us to keep improving and innovating!
Keep crushing it! Looking forward to hearing about more of your trading achievements! 💪
Janne Tarmo Petteri Savolainen
190
Janne Tarmo Petteri Savolainen 2025.01.27 21:58 
 

In the time I’ve used this EA, I’ve achieved impressive results. As of the day I’m writing this review, I finished 5% up trading XAUUSD, and previous days have shown similar performance. That said, there is always room for improvement. Based on my experience, the EA seems to favor opening long positions over short ones. With a more balanced approach, especially incorporating more short positions, it could potentially generate even greater profits, but this is purely speculative. The creator has provided excellent support so far and is responsive to user feedback, which is a huge plus. To get the best results from this EA, I recommend using the custom mode alongside the more advanced models. The required Tune AI API offers 5 credits, which is more than enough to test the performance of the custom API effectively. Like any EA, this one isn’t without its ups and downs—nothing in trading is perfect. However, this EA is remarkably effective at what it does. Will be editing the review based on further research but so far so good.

Saeid Soleimani
4263
Risposta dello sviluppatore Saeid Soleimani 2025.01.29 07:29
Thank you Janne for this detailed and honest review! Really appreciate you sharing your specific results - 5% on XAUUSD is impressive. Your observation about long vs short positions is valuable feedback that I'll look into for future optimization.
You raise excellent points about using custom API modes and the free Tune AI credits for testing. This kind of specific feedback helps other traders understand the real potential and practical aspects of using AI Tune.
I'm committed to continuing improvements based on user feedback like yours. Looking forward to hearing more about your results as you continue testing different configurations.
Blake Doliboa
265
Blake Doliboa 2025.01.18 17:52 
 

This is the best expert advisor on the entire MQL store, period! I purchased it toward the end of November and it's returns have been incredible. Backtests are fabulous, but you have to take that into account with a grain of sand. It's forward testing results are what make this robot shine. It works on any pair technically, but from my personal testing it works best on GBPJPY and XAUUSD. Saeid has been great at support via private messages as well as through the telegram group. In the last two weeks I've made 13% and got funded on a 25k challenge with the prop firm FXRK because of this robot! Cannot recommend it enough. That being said, you have to put in the work and figure out what works best for you on forward testing. I've tested with Ox, Vanguard, & IC Markets to determine that IC Markets is where this robot performs best. If you use any other broker, your setfiles will have to be adjusted. Just like any other expert advisor, testing and optimizing is very important with this robot. If you're looking to be spoon-fed amazing results, this robot isn't for you. If you put in the work, this robot has the potential to make a lot of profit. “Many are called, but few answer the call. Fewer still respond to it and follow where it leads... And that's why you're not only called, but also chosen. Because you'll continue to walk through the doors, no matter where they lead” - Lynette Noni. Just have some faith & praise God no matter what.

Saeid Soleimani
4263
Risposta dello sviluppatore Saeid Soleimani 2025.01.19 06:43
Dear Blake,
Wow! Thank you so much for such a detailed and heartfelt review! 🙏 I'm truly touched by your kind words and thrilled to hear about your success, especially the 13% return and getting funded on that 25k challenge - that's fantastic!
You really understand what this EA is about - it's not just a "set and forget" tool, but a powerful instrument that rewards dedication and careful optimization. Your insights about broker performance with IC Markets are spot on and super helpful for other traders.
Your quote about being "called and chosen" resonates deeply with me. It perfectly captures the spirit of what we're trying to achieve together - it's not just about the tool, but about the commitment to keep learning and improving.
I'll keep working hard to maintain and improve the EA, and I'm always here to support our trading community. Thank you for being such an amazing part of this journey!
Wishing you continued success in your trading! 🌟
Bruno Lecomte
105
Bruno Lecomte 2024.12.21 09:29 
 

The developer listens. However, backtests are not reliable and it takes several days to finally test. And for the moment the results are not coming.

Saeid Soleimani
4263
Risposta dello sviluppatore Saeid Soleimani 2025.01.19 06:47
Dear Bruno,
Thank you for your honest feedback. You're absolutely right about backtests - they're just one part of the picture and real market conditions are what truly matter.
I understand your concern about the current results. Rest assured, we're actively working on optimizing performance. The next update will focus on improving real-market efficiency based on community feedback.
Give me a bit more time - I won't stop working until we achieve consistent, profitable results. In the meantime, feel free to try Version 6 which many users have found more stable.
Stay tuned for updates coming soon!
Mirzohid Miyassarov
27
Mirzohid Miyassarov 2024.12.14 14:51 
 

so far the robot is trading well👍

Saeid Soleimani
4263
Risposta dello sviluppatore Saeid Soleimani 2024.12.16 21:41
Thank you so much for your positive feedback and 5-star rating! 👍
I'm really glad to hear the EA is performing well for you. Your success is exactly what we aim for with AI TUNE. I stay in close contact with our trading community, and it's great to add you to the list of satisfied traders who are achieving consistent results.
mh888
742
mh888 2024.12.02 13:52 
 

Saeid has been very helpful with queries related to the EA and there's constant updates to the EA to improve and make the EA better

Saeid Soleimani
4263
Risposta dello sviluppatore Saeid Soleimani 2024.12.02 14:04
Thank you for your wonderful feedback and recognition of our continuous improvement efforts! We're delighted to hear that you've found our support helpful with EA-related queries. Our team remains committed to regular updates and enhancements to ensure the EA keeps delivering optimal performance. Your appreciation motivates us to maintain our high standards of service. Please don't hesitate to reach out if you need any assistance in the future!
Michel Carvalho
82
Michel Carvalho 2024.11.28 16:46 
 

Dont buy it people, its a fake EA. You can see in demo that dosent matter the parameters you change, you always will get the same results..you cannot choose 1:1 or other Risk Reward, you ill get only the same poor cents.. and have big loss ;;protect your money fron this

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1913
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2024.11.26 15:36 
 

I didn't have good results with the robot, I gave it time to see if something would change but it's still the same crap, the author always deletes it and creates a new live signal. I don't recommend it.

Saeid Soleimani
4263
Risposta dello sviluppatore Saeid Soleimani 2024.11.27 13:15
Thank you for your updated review and the 5-star rating! We completely understand the importance of thorough testing and evaluation. Your careful approach to assessment is exactly what we recommend for all our users. Our team will continue to provide full support during your evaluation period, and we're here to help optimize your settings whenever needed. We appreciate your open-minded approach and look forward to your future feedback. Don't hesitate to reach out to our support team if you have any questions or need assistance with optimization. Thank you for choosing our trading solution!
Tominaga Satoru
158
Tominaga Satoru 2024.11.06 10:39 
 

This is an EA that gives very good results. Are there any set files you recommend?

Saeid Soleimani
4263
Risposta dello sviluppatore Saeid Soleimani 2024.11.06 11:15
Thank you for your feedback , please send DM for set file
richnpton
137
richnpton 2024.10.29 20:39 
 

I would like to give 5 stars to Saeid for his communication, and updates with the EA, he is very friendly and willing to update the EA where necessary. I have high hopes for this as it seems very unique compared to the many other EA's I have tested. Results are a little too early to tell yet, but after some updates they are looking positive. I hope that Saeid will continue to develop it where necessary. Thank you

EDIT: I have updated my star ratings to 5 Star all around, The EA continues to impress, and so Does Saeid's communication and willingness to update. You can tell he really cares about the EA which is nice, I am happy that I made the purchase when I did. Thank you.

Saeid Soleimani
4263
Risposta dello sviluppatore Saeid Soleimani 2024.11.19 15:20
Thank you for your valuable 5-star review. We're delighted to hear that our support and communication have met your expectations. Our team remains committed to continuously improving the EA and providing excellent support throughout your trading journey.
Rest assured that we will keep enhancing the EA's performance based on real market conditions. Your trust means a lot to us, and we're here to assist you whenever needed.
Best regards,
Support Team
Wendi Zheng
2400
Wendi Zheng 2024.10.11 13:58 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Saeid Soleimani
4263
Risposta dello sviluppatore Saeid Soleimani 2024.10.11 14:18
Thank you for your 5-star review and kind words about our service. We're glad to hear our support has been helpful as you start using the EA.
While trading results are still developing, we're committed to your success. Your trust means a lot to us, and we'll continue working hard to meet your expectations.
Please don't hesitate to reach out if you need any further assistance. We're here to support you on your trading journey.
Best regards
