MARCUS PARLOW

PrismEdgeCapital Forex MT5

MARCUS PARLOW
0 inceleme
5 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
19
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
18 (94.73%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (5.26%)
En iyi işlem:
286.69 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-138.24 EUR
Brüt kâr:
1 037.25 EUR (9 822 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-146.96 EUR (742 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (877.64 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
877.64 EUR (10)
Sharpe oranı:
0.55
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
13 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
6.44
Alış işlemleri:
6 (31.58%)
Satış işlemleri:
13 (68.42%)
Kâr faktörü:
7.06
Beklenen getiri:
46.86 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
57.63 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-146.96 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-138.24 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-138.24 EUR (1)
Aylık büyüme:
32.13%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.54 EUR
Maksimum:
138.24 EUR (4.73%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPUSD+ 9
XAUUSD+ 5
USDJPY+ 3
EURUSD+ 1
EURJPY+ 1
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPUSD+ 236
XAUUSD+ 639
USDJPY+ 76
EURUSD+ 3
EURJPY+ 62
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPUSD+ 980
XAUUSD+ 7.2K
USDJPY+ 631
EURUSD+ 13
EURJPY+ 286
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +286.69 EUR
En kötü işlem: -138 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 10
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +877.64 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -138.24 EUR

Our system applies a structured grid trading approach to capture consistent profits from price fluctuations across the Forex market — all with strict risk control and no martingale techniques.

  • 💱 Trading Instruments: Major Forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold. Additional liquid pairs may be included based on market conditions.

  • 📊 Grid Configuration: Fixed grid levels (typically 10–20 pips apart) above and below a reference price serve as precise order triggers.

  •  Order Execution: Market orders are executed instantly once a grid level is reached — buying at lower levels and selling at upper levels to capture oscillations.

  • 📏 Position Sizing: All trades use fixed lot sizes for consistent exposure and controlled risk.

  • 🎯 Trade Management: Each position includes take-profit and stop-loss levels with a 2:1 reward-to-risk ratio for optimized returns.

  • 🛡️ Risk Management: Limits on simultaneous open positions protect against overexposure and ensure capital stability.

  • 🚀 Performance Objective: Designed to systematically generate profit by exploiting price movements in ranging or moderately volatile markets.

💰 Minimum recommended equity: $500



2025.10.29 05:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.29 05:46
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.10.29 05:37 2025.10.29 05:37:31  

I’m excited to announce the official launch of my new trading signal! 🎉 You can now copy my trades for only $35/month and follow my live performance in real-time. This signal is designed for consistent and disciplined trading — built with a professional risk approach and years of market experience.

