|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD+
|9
|XAUUSD+
|5
|USDJPY+
|3
|EURUSD+
|1
|EURJPY+
|1
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GBPUSD+
|236
|XAUUSD+
|639
|USDJPY+
|76
|EURUSD+
|3
|EURJPY+
|62
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GBPUSD+
|980
|XAUUSD+
|7.2K
|USDJPY+
|631
|EURUSD+
|13
|EURJPY+
|286
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Our system applies a structured grid trading approach to capture consistent profits from price fluctuations across the Forex market — all with strict risk control and no martingale techniques.
-
💱 Trading Instruments: Major Forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold. Additional liquid pairs may be included based on market conditions.
-
📊 Grid Configuration: Fixed grid levels (typically 10–20 pips apart) above and below a reference price serve as precise order triggers.
-
⚡ Order Execution: Market orders are executed instantly once a grid level is reached — buying at lower levels and selling at upper levels to capture oscillations.
-
📏 Position Sizing: All trades use fixed lot sizes for consistent exposure and controlled risk.
-
🎯 Trade Management: Each position includes take-profit and stop-loss levels with a 2:1 reward-to-risk ratio for optimized returns.
-
🛡️ Risk Management: Limits on simultaneous open positions protect against overexposure and ensure capital stability.
-
🚀 Performance Objective: Designed to systematically generate profit by exploiting price movements in ranging or moderately volatile markets.
💰 Minimum recommended equity: $500
I’m excited to announce the official launch of my new trading signal! 🎉 You can now copy my trades for only $35/month and follow my live performance in real-time. This signal is designed for consistent and disciplined trading — built with a professional risk approach and years of market experience.