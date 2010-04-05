Euro Invester EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Taman Talappetsakun
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This EA is developed based on an RSI indicator that can trade on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD. However, it is designed to trade on H4 only. The martingale is used as the strategy, but the fixed lot size also works. In addition, when the fix lot function is ignored, the lot size will be calculated automatically (Lot ratio = 10,000 is recomment). The Risk Ratio (SL:TP) is 1:1.2. --> This is the eighth wonder of the world. (compound interest), so it is worth the investment.
Trading statistics
|List
|Details
|Initial Deposit
|$300 (minimum) but $1,000 is recomment
|Currency Pair
|EUR/USD (recomment), XAU/USD, GBP/USD, NZD,USD
|Time Frame
|H4
|Max DD
|46.29%
|Relative DD
|60.69%
|CAGR
|54.46%
|Profit factor
|2.84
|Winrate
|59.76%
|Account
|ECN, STD, Cent account
See more details about this EA Forex ->