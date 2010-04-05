Euro Invester EA

This EA is developed based on an RSI indicator that can trade on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD. However, it is designed to trade on H4 only. The martingale is used as the strategy, but the fixed lot size also works. In addition, when the fix lot function is ignored, the lot size will be calculated automatically (Lot ratio = 10,000 is recomment). The Risk Ratio (SL:TP) is 1:1.2. --> This is the eighth wonder of the world. (compound interest), so it is worth the investment.

Trading statistics

List Details Initial Deposit $300 (minimum) but $1,000 is recomment Currency Pair EUR/USD (recomment), XAU/USD, GBP/USD, NZD,USD Time Frame H4 Max DD 46.29% Relative DD 60.69% CAGR 54.46% Profit factor 2.84 Winrate 59.76% Account ECN, STD, Cent account

See more details about this EA Forex ->



