Nasdaq Heist Robot

This EA is used to trade Nas100 /nasdaq 100 index once a day every day at time 16:30 +3gmt(depends on broker server time) during NYSE, it is coded with intelligent money management feature to recover every single loss it made, but the loss can not be recovered on the same day, this EA is coded with the unique strategy to spot the direction of NASDAQ 100 during NYSE opening at. 

PLEASE FIND SETTINGS UNDER SCREENSSHOTS, DONT USE DEFAULT SETTINGS!

CONTACT WATSAPP FOR PROPER SETTINGS ( +277 2067 7433).

everyday during New York opening session time , Nasdaq 100 index always take direction, either buy or sell, This EA is based on volumes and other strategy concepts  to do determine which direction to trade, 

The EA has 2 intelligent recovery ways, if a trade was lost then on next trade the EA checks if the account is safe for in to calculate a lot that is needed on the next trade to recover, it also check the accuracy of the signal before adjusting the lots.

second mode is applied if the account is not safe enough to let the EA use first recovery mode so it will use the risk reward of 4:1 based on the the accuracy of the current signal. The EA will keep applying the recovery mode until all the previous loss is recovered then it will go back to normal trading mode.

The EA will only allow a MAXIMUM DRAWDOWN OF 30% WHICH MAY OCCOR IN IN RARE CASES.

NOTE! DUE TO THE STRATEGY CODED IN THE EA,EVERY BROKER MAY REQURE DIFFERRENT SETTINGS THST IS WHY I RECCOMMENT YOU TO CONTACT ME DIRECTLY  BEFORE YOU START USING THIS EITHER ON TEST,DEMO OR LIVE ACCOUNTS/

CONTACT ME WITH THE NAME OF THE BROKER SO I WILL CHECK THE BEST SETTINGS FOR YOU.



