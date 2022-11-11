Skywalker IBEA

--->12 DAYS OF XMAS GIFT PRICE $180 <---

WHEN DEMO TESTING USE THE SET FILE FOR USD/JPY & CAD/JPY 

SET FILES ARE ARE LOCATED IN THE COMMENT SECTION


STRATEGY SUMMARY & ADVANTAGES:

- It's a full-automatic mid-term trading EA, with a Martingale option, no Grid.

- Set Files will be given for optimal performance.

- 2 Money Management Strategy (PE “Partial Exit” Very High Win Percentage & FE “Full Exit” Swing Trade until either TP is hit or Kijun Sen is crossed)

- Prop Trading Compatible .

- With the protected functions for account drawdown.


                                                                                                                       



EXPLANATION:


Skywalker Ichimoku Breakout EA (IBEA) has been designed to be as close as possible to manual trading. It is an Expert made for a long term vision with a twist of part “grid like” trading or swing trading, it is not a fast scalper, nor a night scalper.


The Skywalker EA utilizes the Ichimoku Cloud to find Breakout trades safely and once you are in profit based on your choice in the parameter setting the system will either take partial profits or fully close using the Kijun sen exit strategy. This system has the behavior of a trend based swing trading.


Each pair has an optimized independent setting, which will be given to you via set files.

I have integrated the Skywalker EA to be compatible to take prop firm challenges like FTMO and SurgeTrader by using a Max drawdown function, Allowable Trade Time & Day Filters. The win rate, recovery factor and sharpe ratio of this expert are excellent.



Skywalker IBEA can work on Forex, Metals & Indices  but is best used with JPY based pairs or pairs that are volatile yet trending movements. The current set files that will be given are:


USD/JPY , CAD/JPY, CHF/JPY & many more will be sent into the comment section to download 


It works with all brokers, no matter the quote, execution speed, fees, spread...


BENEFITS:


-- Trade Forex, Metals & Indices

-- No optimization required (set files are delivered with purchase, EA cannot work properly without the right set files)

-- Swing trading strategy, it uses Ichimoku Breakouts for entries .

-- It optimizes profits and limits drawdown with its many indicators and options: trailing SL, closing by indicator, by SL, by time, by profit, by opening time...

-- An innovative FailSafe (Partial Exit “PE” mode)

-- a specific filter for drawdown & day / time filters

-- Many capital protections (Fixed, Risk Percentage) 

-- Compatible with funded account "prop firm" ( FTMO, E8, Audacity, SurgeTrader....) It integrates all the strict rules.


RECOMMENDATIONS :


- Recommended pairs: USD/JPY , CAD/JPY, CHF/JPY 

- Recommended setting: H1  

- Recommended Lot And Risk: 1%/3%.

- Brokers: all brokers offering the 28 forex pairs needed for calculations.

- Minimum capital: 1000 USD (in this case a DD of 15/20% is possible, as the account is small)

- Minimum leverage: 1:30 or lower with a specific setting


SETUP:

Links & Videos will be sent after purchase 



!WARNING!

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results . 



