Skywalker IBEA

--->12 DAYS OF XMAS GIFT PRICE $180 <---

WHEN DEMO TESTING USE THE SET FILE FOR USD/JPY & CAD/JPY 

SET FILES ARE ARE LOCATED IN THE COMMENT SECTION


STRATEGY SUMMARY & ADVANTAGES:

- It's a full-automatic mid-term trading EA, with a Martingale option, no Grid.

- Set Files will be given for optimal performance.

- 2 Money Management Strategy (PE “Partial Exit” Very High Win Percentage & FE “Full Exit” Swing Trade until either TP is hit or Kijun Sen is crossed)

- Prop Trading Compatible .

- With the protected functions for account drawdown.


                                                                                                                       



EXPLANATION:


Skywalker Ichimoku Breakout EA (IBEA) has been designed to be as close as possible to manual trading. It is an Expert made for a long term vision with a twist of part “grid like” trading or swing trading, it is not a fast scalper, nor a night scalper.


The Skywalker EA utilizes the Ichimoku Cloud to find Breakout trades safely and once you are in profit based on your choice in the parameter setting the system will either take partial profits or fully close using the Kijun sen exit strategy. This system has the behavior of a trend based swing trading.


Each pair has an optimized independent setting, which will be given to you via set files.

I have integrated the Skywalker EA to be compatible to take prop firm challenges like FTMO and SurgeTrader by using a Max drawdown function, Allowable Trade Time & Day Filters. The win rate, recovery factor and sharpe ratio of this expert are excellent.



Skywalker IBEA can work on Forex, Metals & Indices  but is best used with JPY based pairs or pairs that are volatile yet trending movements. The current set files that will be given are:


USD/JPY , CAD/JPY, CHF/JPY & many more will be sent into the comment section to download 


It works with all brokers, no matter the quote, execution speed, fees, spread...


BENEFITS:


-- Trade Forex, Metals & Indices

-- No optimization required (set files are delivered with purchase, EA cannot work properly without the right set files)

-- Swing trading strategy, it uses Ichimoku Breakouts for entries .

-- It optimizes profits and limits drawdown with its many indicators and options: trailing SL, closing by indicator, by SL, by time, by profit, by opening time...

-- An innovative FailSafe (Partial Exit “PE” mode)

-- a specific filter for drawdown & day / time filters

-- Many capital protections (Fixed, Risk Percentage) 

-- Compatible with funded account "prop firm" ( FTMO, E8, Audacity, SurgeTrader....) It integrates all the strict rules.


RECOMMENDATIONS :


- Recommended pairs: USD/JPY , CAD/JPY, CHF/JPY 

- Recommended setting: H1  

- Recommended Lot And Risk: 1%/3%.

- Brokers: all brokers offering the 28 forex pairs needed for calculations.

- Minimum capital: 1000 USD (in this case a DD of 15/20% is possible, as the account is small)

- Minimum leverage: 1:30 or lower with a specific setting


SETUP:

Links & Videos will be sent after purchase 



!WARNING!

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results . 



Prodotti consigliati
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Constant Grow
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Scopri il segreto per una crescita costante del tuo conto di trading con Constant Grow, l'indicatore di trading definitivo. Alimentato da una combinazione di indicatori avanzati tra cui segnale RVI, media mobile, volumi, stocastico e alligatore, questo strumento rivoluzionario è stato meticolosamente sottoposto a backtest per un periodo di due anni (2021-2023) per garantirne l'efficacia. Con Constant Grow, ora puoi proteggere ed espandere il saldo del tuo conto riducendo al minimo i rischi. Il
FREE
Lemon Cat Scalper Free
Chun Wan Yeung
2 (1)
Experts
Lemon Cat Scalper Free Version. The ideal time frame of this EA is M15, however lower timeframes are also suitable.  I mainly used M15 and M5 for backtesting. This EA simply uses previous bars to determine the position for opening orders.  It uses a very special strategy for defending losing positions, and it has passed 10 years backtest for most symbols.  This EA is mostly suitable for EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD and NZD/CAD, however other symbols are
FREE
Standard Oscilators
Mars Safin
Experts
Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
Grid Machine
Ivan Grachev
4.21 (14)
Experts
EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened. The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/user
FREE
News Scalps
Tolulope Aanuoluwapo Bello
Experts
Introducing News scalp: The Premier News Scalping Expert Advisor And Arbitrage In the realm of forex trading, seizing fleeting opportunities amid market turbulence demands precision and speed. Enter News scalp, the pinnacle of news scalping Expert Advisors (EAs) designed to excel in the high-stakes arena of news-driven trading. With its innovative features tailored specifically for rapid-fire scalping strategies,   News scalp   promises to revolutionize how traders navigate volatile market con
Market structure trailing system
Dmitrii Pivovarov
Experts
The adviser trades within the local trend, before the formation of a new structural extremum (High/Low). The direction and strength of the trend does not affect efficiency, trade is carried out within the framework of the microstructure in the direction of the current movement from one extremum to another. Advisor for tools with a low spread on ECN accounts. Implemented: The restriction on the maximum spread (during the news and increased volatility, the adviser does not trade) Trading time l
LZM Gold Rush AI Scalper
Prasangi Gundeti
Experts
LZM Gold Rush AI Scalper:   Limited offer for $340---- Real Price $599. Symbol: XAUUSD Lazy Money Gold scalper works with certain fix Daily Profit Target. It will close all the orders as it reaches the Daily Target and stop automatically . It works on basic martingale scalping strategy. It will open only one trade at a time. It's very simple strategy and gives good monthly returns. LZM Gold scalper mostly reaches the daily profit in asian market itself. We are in the market for more than 8yrs
SK Buy On Dip EA
Mr Sakkarin Yartfoong
Experts
The trade of this EA is based on Trend Following Strategy which doesn't wanna get a high price. This Ea helps us to get a lower price. Increase the opportunity of a  Winning chance. EA with customizable lot size (use martingale or not), stop-loss, and take-profit levels. Easy to use and Simple Recommended    Timeframe M30,H1   others timeframes with the appropriate settings. Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols A low latency vps is always recommended and An low spread   broker
FREE
Grid Hero
Chock Hwee Ng
3.91 (186)
Experts
Grid Hero is a fully automated EA that uses a revolutionary Grid algorithm (P.A.M.A.) together with a signature synergy of Price Action trading and an Artificial Instinct Self-Adaptive Processing Unit. Grid Hero was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" development methodology based on "In-Sample" phase (2012 to 2017) and "Out-Of-Sample" phase (2004 to 2011). It has passed 13 years back test of real tick data and real variable spread (with commission) from 2004 t
MFL scalper01
Chang Ming Zhi Cang
1 (1)
Experts
FREE CAMPAIGN NOW!!! Regular price is $198. It will return to the original price soon. MFL scalper01  is a fully automated “scalping” trading system. Most positions are closed within one hour. This EA does NOT use grid, martingale, averaging down or any other risky trade management methods. BASIC Information: Currency pair EURCHF, GBPCHF Timeframe M5 Minimum deposit $50 Parameters: Variable Description  Current chart symbol  Select currency pair as same as chart.  Fixed lots size  If "Enable dy
FREE
Gold SWmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SWmax EA - è uno dei migliori Expert Advisor per Meta Trader 4. L'algoritmo unico del consulente analizza il movimento del prezzo dell'asset, tenendo conto dei fattori di analisi tecnica e matematica, determina punti di entrata e uscita redditizi e utilizza una gestione avanzata del denaro e un moltiplicatore di lotti.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimi
Gold SDmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SDmax EA   - è uno dei migliori Expert Advisor per Meta Trader 4. L'algoritmo unico del consulente analizza il movimento del prezzo dell'asset, tenendo conto dei fattori di analisi tecnica e matematica, determina punti di entrata e uscita redditizi e utilizza una gestione avanzata del denaro e un moltiplicatore di lotti.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to opti
MTF Trend Hunter EA MT4
Crusader Network S.R.L.
1 (1)
Experts
CFN  MTF Trend Hunter EA – Powerful Multi-Timeframe Trend Trading Tool The CFN  MTF Trend Hunter EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to help traders capitalize on strong trend movements with minimal effort. It combines higher timeframe trend analysis with lower timeframe precise entries, providing the perfect blend of market overview and tactical execution. This EA is ideal for swing traders and trend followers who want a reliable, automated solution to capture the bigger move
FREE
Cool new toys
Loungvilat Seehalat
Experts
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2298866?source=Unknown https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135278?source=Site+Market+Product+From+Author [Your EA Name] – Smart Algorithm for Long-Term Profit Profit from Market Trends – Smart Portfolio Management [Your EA Name] is designed to help traders capitalize on Forex market movements by integrating three powerful strategies: Trend Following – Capture momentum for maximum profit potential Grid Trading – Place strategic orders to optimize ran
FREE
SmartReversal
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Experts
SmartReversal — Intelligent Mean Reversion with VWAP Basket REAL PERFORMANCE MONITORING Myfxbook → myfxbook.com/members/cmendezz/smartreversal/11731945 Turn extremes into consistent profit SmartReversal converts Bollinger Band extremes into high-probability mean-reversion entries. Each side (BUY/SELL) is managed around its own VWAP, enabling collective TP/SL, profit-only trailing, and a fully configurable grid. It filters poor conditions with spread control and trading windows, so it t
Algo Edge MT4
Niklas Templin
3.75 (8)
Experts
Algo Edge EA  Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  EA work with high and low from Last Candle. AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30. -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent = The Robot will i
FREE
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.75 (4)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
Way Trade
Ivan Grachev
4.5 (6)
Experts
An automatic trend trading advisor based on an analysis of the current market situation. The adviser determines the direction of the market, monitors built-in indicators, builds breakdown levels and enters the market after they cross. In this case, irrelevant levels are deleted. Advisor is fully automated and ready to go. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/en_coding/seller Advantage: does not use locks, grids, sitouts, arbitrage and other risky trading strategies; high p
FREE
Donar EA
Walter Ludwig Tengler
Experts
Donar EA is a sophisticated automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4 platforms. This algorithmic trading system provides intelligent trade management with customizable parameters to suit various trading strategies and risk profiles. Key Features: Adaptive trading time windows Configurable trade direction (Buy, Sell, or Both) Robust risk management Dynamic lot sizing Comprehensive performance tracking Trading Methodology: The EA employs a strategic approach to market entry
FREE
Gold Go Goal
Kittipong Runganotipanich
Experts
GOLD GO GOAL ( GGG SYSTEM ) NEW RELEASES..!! Updated June 2020 Pure Indicator Technical Not  Martingale Not  Hedging Not  Grid Less  risk / More  reward Lots Size : 200 $ / 0.01 standard lots Currency : best on GOLD (XAUUSD) & SILVER (XAGUSD) **********  : ( not recommended ) NZD , JPY , CHF  Time Frame : H1 ( recommended ) or higher Survive on Sideway / Strong gain on Trend / Lower Drawdown ( less than 30% )
Digital Experts
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
DIGITAL EXPERTS EA is a tool designed to assemble five of our digital experts into one expert as follows: MILCH COW HEDGE EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. MILCH COW MIX EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right
Gegatrade Advanced
David Zouein
5 (1)
Experts
Gegatrade Advanced EA is a state of the art Cost Averaging system It is secured by a built-in “ News WatchDog ” that suspends trading during news events the EA has lot of preset configuration files that can be downloaded from its Blog For full description visit the Blog :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/720582 Trading Strategy The EA uses different strategy to each pre-set file which can all be downloaded from the Blog Gegatrade Advanced is open for the user to define his own strateg
HolyGrail XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (1)
Experts
Introducing HolyGrail, an advanced hedging robot designed to trade price consolidation stages with a breakout strategy, intelligent money management, and probabilistic analysis. With its proven track record on real accounts, HolyGrail offers a reliable and stable solution for future profits without the need for forced optimization. HolyGrail operates solely on bar close, filtering market noise, optimizing speed, and avoiding stop loss hunting. Its state-of-the-art algorithm finds entry points a
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
One Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions.
Serious Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Serious Trader è un robot di trading completamente automatico e professionale progettato specificamente per il mercato dei cambi EURUSD M15 timeframe. L'EA non ha bisogno di configurare i parametri. Devi solo decidere la dimensione del lotto che userai. Il lotto raccomandato per un conto di $1000 è 0.1. Se hai più capitale nel tuo account puoi aumentare la dimensione del lotto in proporzione. Ha un algoritmo intelligente che rileva la tendenza. L'esperto crea ordini sulla direzione della tend
FREE
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
Promo attuale: Solo 1 rimasto a 549$ Prezzo finale: 999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combinato Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro è un sistema di trading unico sul mercato.  È completamente focalizzato sullo sfruttamento della volatilità del mercato Bitcoin scambiando i breakout dei livelli di supporto e resistenza. L'attenzione dell'EA si trova sulla sicurezza,
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, noto anche come Green Man per via del suo logo distintivo, è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato specificamente per superare le sfide o le valutazioni delle società di trading proprietarie (prop firms) che consentono strategie di trading ad alta frequenza (HFT). Per un periodo limitato: utilità gratuite del valore di $198 quando acquisti HFT Prop Firm EA Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Monitoraggio delle prestazioni della sfida HFT (a partire da $200):
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Presentazione di Algo Gold EA, un consulente esperto sofisticato e a basso rischio realizzato meticolosamente per i trader che cercano una potente strategia di scalping. Con l'obiettivo di ridurre al minimo i prelievi e implementare una solida gestione del rischio, questo sistema di trading automatizzato è progettato per fornire risultati coerenti sia nei conti reali che in quelli demo. Una delle caratteristiche distintive di Algo Gold EA è la sua capacità di interrompere l'attività di tradi
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Machine Wizard
Thomas Cain
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing Machine Wizard, the ultimate solution for mastering the complexities of forex trading. This cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) is meticulously designed to enhance your trading strategy through its unique structure—leveraging the power of 11 fully independent baskets of trades, each with a distinct magic number for precision and control. What truly sets Machine Wizard apart is the strategic use of these 11 baskets: •Five baskets are designed to trade against the trend, giving you the
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  ///////       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                                                             Live Signal  =     signals An expert based on    (   AUD , CAD   ) Download Setfile on Comment    Time frame     =    M15  Working Time    24 hours   5 day week  Make sure To Active Filter News  in  backtest news filter is not working      Have Stop loss Base on Max DD  it is a ful
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping è un Expert Advisor progettato appositamente per tre coppie di valute principali: EURUSD, USDJPY e GBPUSD. Segnali Rimane solo 1 copia su 10 a questo prezzo. Prezzo successivo: $599.99 Disponibile per MT4 e MT5 MT5 Non utilizza griglia, martingala, intelligenza artificiale, reti neurali o arbitraggio. Ogni trade ha uno Stop Loss (SL) fisso, diverso per ogni coppia. I profitti sono protetti tramite Trailing Stop. L’EA è attivo su conti reali da oltre 6 mesi, dimostrando reddi
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
5 (2)
Experts
3 copies left for $189. Next price --> $249 Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, an
Altri dall’autore
Boss MT4
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
Experts
Thank you for your interest in the Boss EA, This is the MetaTrader 4 version of this popular expert advisor  EXPLANATION: The Boss EA is a 100% Fully Automated Breakout Scalping Expert Advisor. It locates the most optimal positions by detecting the relative highs and lows of the market. With a very low average holding time of trades the Boss EA makes the most of its time by squeezing as much profit it can get while protection your account from drawdown. The system is good for prop firm cha
Up MT4
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
Experts
UP MT4 is a smart grid trading system that leverages the power of momentum, trend trading & breakouts to analyze large amounts of market data to detect high-probability trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDUSD Timeframe: H1 When Trying The Demo: If you are looking to try out a certain set file please direct message me and I will send you one based on the account size you would need  Features -------------- Multiple currency pairs suppo
Skywalker IBEA MT5
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
Experts
--->12 DAYS OF XMAS GIFT PRICE $180 <--- WHEN DEMO TESTING USE THE SET FILE FOR USD/JPY & CAD/JPY  SET FILES ARE ARE LOCATED IN THE COMMENT  SECTION STRATEGY SUMMARY & ADVANTAGES: - It's a full-automatic mid-term trading EA, with a Martingale option, no Grid. - Set Files will be given for optimal performance. - 2 Money Management Strategy (PE “Partial Exit” Very High Win Percentage & FE “Full Exit” Swing Trade until either TP is hit or Kijun Sen is crossed) - Prop Trading Compatible . - With t
Boss MT5
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
5 (1)
Experts
Thank you for your interest in the Boss EA EXPLANATION: The Boss EA is a 100% Fully Automated Breakout Scalping Expert Advisor. It locates the most optimal positions by detecting the relative highs and lows of the market. With a very low average holding time of trades the Boss EA makes the most of its time by squeezing as much profit it can get while protection your account from drawdown. The system is good for prop firm challenges as it has passed various prop firm challenges already. This i
Boss Banned MT5
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
Experts
Thank you for your interest in the Boss  EA, Currently the Boss EA is only available for MT5  THERE ARE ONLY 10 COPIES OF THE BOSS BANNED EA ARE LEFT AT $749 <--- NEXT PRICE ---> $999 EXPLANATION: Introducing the Boss Banned EA, a powerful breakout scalping system designed to trade three currency pairs simultaneously with low drawdown and high win rates. This expert advisor uses advanced algorithms to identify key support and resistance levels, as well as price patterns, to generate highly ac
Partial Close Panel
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
4 (1)
Utilità
The Partial Close Panel is a very useful MQL5 trading tool designed to provide traders with granular control over their trading positions. Key features of this script include: Partial Closure: This functionality allows traders to partially close their positions, setting a custom percentage of lots to close. The volume is flexible, allowing for precision management of risk and profit. Stop Loss Adjustment: This script supports dynamic stop loss adjustment to break-even points. This function can a
Up MT5
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
Experts
UP MT5 is a smart grid trading system that leverages the power of momentum, trend trading & breakouts to analyze large amounts of market data to detect high-probability trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDUSD Manual Guide Timeframe: H1 When Trying The Demo: If you are looking to try out a certain set file please direct message me and I will send you one based on the account size you would need  Features -------------- Multiple curren
Down MT5
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
Experts
Unlock the next level of trading with DOWN Expert Advisor. At its core? It's signature "Defend, Attack & Protect System", ensuring your profits remain untouched. Tackle the market's unpredictability with our specialized Trend, Momentum, and Volatility filters. Juggling multiple trades? Our 5-pair Multi-Symbol Manager has got you covered. Elevate your trading experience with the unmatched prowess of DOWN MT5 Live Signals: Signal 1 Conservative Risk ***Buy DOWN MT5 and you could get the UP MT5 o
GoldenEagle MT5
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
Experts
GoldenEagle is a sophisticated and powerful Expert Advisor designed to optimize your trading experience on MetaTrader 5. Developed with precision and innovation, this automated trading system employs a reversion strategy to capitalize on market fluctuations and maximize profit potential. When demoing the system use this link below to get sample set files for your account size: GoldenEagle MT5 Preset File GoldenEagle Live Signal The Launch price is $250, First 10 People will receive the launch pr
Up EA MT5
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
Experts
UP MT5 is a multiple currency trading system that leverages the power of momentum, trend trading & breakouts to analyze large amounts of market data to detect high-probability trading opportunities to exploit. When demoing the system use this link below to get sample set files for your account size: UP_MT5_MQL_Demo Preset Files (Mid Risk) Holiday Sale The Holiday price is $399, a 50% discount. The discount quantity is limited, and the price will be restored to the original $699 after sold out.
Down EA MT5
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
Experts
Unlock the next level of trading with DOWN Expert Advisor. At its core? It's signature "Defend, Attack & Protect System", ensuring your profits remain untouched. Tackle the market's unpredictability with our specialized Trend, Momentum, and Volatility filters. Juggling multiple trades? Our 5-pair Multi-Symbol Manager has got you covered. Elevate your trading experience with the unmatched prowess of DOWN MT5 When demoing the system use this link below to get sample set files for your account size
Holeshot MT5
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
5 (1)
Experts
Holeshot MT5 is a highly effective reversion trading system that leverages the power of momentum, and custom trend indicators to detect high-probability trading opportunities U-Turn areas to exploit. When demoing the system use this link below to get sample set files for your account size: Holeshot MT5 Demo Set Files  Launch Sales The Launch Sale is $250, the first 10 believers in this product would receive this outstanding EA at our launch price. ***Buy Holeshot MT5 and you could get the Par
Holeshot MAX
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
Experts
Holeshot Max – Your Ultimate Trading Companion Holeshot Max is not just another trading tool; it's a sophisticated ally designed to empower traders of all levels to conquer the markets with ease. Built on the powerful Metatrader 5 platform, Holeshot Max is equipped with a custom equity management system that puts the control firmly in your hands. Say goodbye to stress and uncertainty – with Holeshot Max, you can trade worry-free, knowing that your risk tolerance and behavior are fully customizab
Holeshot Max MT5
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
Experts
Holeshot Max – Your Ultimate Trading Companion Holeshot Max is not just another trading tool; it's a sophisticated ally designed to empower traders of all levels to conquer the markets with ease. Built on the powerful Metatrader 5 platform, Holeshot Max is equipped with a custom equity management system that puts the control firmly in your hands. Say goodbye to stress and uncertainty – with Holeshot Max, you can trade worry-free, knowing that your risk tolerance and behavior are fully customizab
GoldenEagle 1
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
Experts
GoldenEagle 1 is a sophisticated and powerful Expert Advisor designed to optimize your trading experience on MetaTrader 5. Developed with precision and innovation, this automated trading system employs a reversion strategy to capitalize on market fluctuations and maximize profit potential. When demoing the system use this link below to get sample set files for your account size: GoldenEagle MT5 Preset File The Launch price is $200, First 10 People will receive the launch price after that price
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione