Golden IronCanopy AI
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Huu Loc Nguyen
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Product Name: Golden IronCanopy 3178 AI (MT5)
[Subtitle: Adaptive Canopy | Aroon Trend Oracle | Iron Shield Safety]
Introduction Golden IronCanopy 3178 AI is a fortified trend-following system designed to protect capital like an "Iron Canopy" while capturing significant market movements. It constructs a protective structure using Envelopes (The Canopy) around a central Adaptive Moving Average (AMA). It confirms trend conviction using MFI (Money Flow Index) and predicts directional shifts with the Aroon Oracle. This creates a system that is rigid in defense but flexible in attack.
Version 1.30 Update: Iron Shield Core This version is reinforced with the "Iron Shield" Safety Protocol. It features a "Deca-Buffer" Trailing Stop mechanism that calculates an extreme safety distance (10x Margin) based on broker limits. This ensures 100% compliance with Market Validation rules and prevents execution errors during high-volatility events.
Trading Strategy (The Canopy Logic) The system operates on a 4-Pillar Architecture:
-
Iron Base (AMA): Uses the Adaptive Moving Average to filter out flat markets. It only trades when the AMA slope indicates a clear trend.
-
Golden Canopy (Envelopes): Defines the breakout zone. Price must breach the Envelope (Deviation 0.18) to signal a true volatility expansion.
-
Conviction Filter (MFI): Ensures "Smart Money" is present.
-
Buy Conviction: MFI > 52 (Money flowing in).
-
Sell Conviction: MFI < 48 (Money flowing out).
-
-
Trend Oracle (Aroon): Uses the Aroon Oscillator to predict the start of a new trend cycle (> 40 for Buy, < -40 for Sell).
Key Features
-
Iron Shield Trailing: An elite exit logic that maintains a massive safety distance (Deca-Buffer). It prevents your trailing stops from being rejected by broker limits, even in high-spread environments.
-
Adaptive Canopy: The Envelopes adjust to price action, ensuring you don't enter during false breakouts in a ranging market.
-
Institutional Money Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on Account Free Margin and Risk Percentage.
-
Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is a calculated singular position with a hard Stop Loss.
Recommendations
-
Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for canopy stability).
-
Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).
-
Account Type: ECN or Standard.
-
Minimum Deposit: $100.
Input Parameters
-
=== CANOPY BRAIN ===
-
InpAmaPeriod : Iron Base sensitivity (Default 14).
-
InpEnvPeriod / Deviation : Canopy width settings.
-
InpMfiPeriod : Money flow sensitivity.
-
InpAroonPeriod : Trend Oracle settings.
-
-
=== IRON SHIELD (PROTECTION) ===
-
InpSlAtrMult : Stop Loss distance (Default 2.5x ATR).
-
InpTpAtrMult : Take Profit distance (Default 5.0x ATR).
-
InpSafetyPadding : Extra buffer points for the Shield.
-
-
=== RISK MANAGEMENT ===
-
InpUseMoneyMgmt : Enable auto-lot.
-
InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.
-
Installation Guide
-
Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.
-
Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.
-
Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1).
-
Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.
-
Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.
🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.