Golden IronCanopy AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Golden IronCanopy 3178 AI (MT5)

[Subtitle: Adaptive Canopy | Aroon Trend Oracle | Iron Shield Safety]

Introduction Golden IronCanopy 3178 AI is a fortified trend-following system designed to protect capital like an "Iron Canopy" while capturing significant market movements. It constructs a protective structure using Envelopes (The Canopy) around a central Adaptive Moving Average (AMA). It confirms trend conviction using MFI (Money Flow Index) and predicts directional shifts with the Aroon Oracle. This creates a system that is rigid in defense but flexible in attack.

Version 1.30 Update: Iron Shield Core This version is reinforced with the "Iron Shield" Safety Protocol. It features a "Deca-Buffer" Trailing Stop mechanism that calculates an extreme safety distance (10x Margin) based on broker limits. This ensures 100% compliance with Market Validation rules and prevents execution errors during high-volatility events.

Trading Strategy (The Canopy Logic) The system operates on a 4-Pillar Architecture:

Iron Base (AMA): Uses the Adaptive Moving Average to filter out flat markets. It only trades when the AMA slope indicates a clear trend. Golden Canopy (Envelopes): Defines the breakout zone. Price must breach the Envelope (Deviation 0.18) to signal a true volatility expansion. Conviction Filter (MFI): Ensures "Smart Money" is present. Buy Conviction: MFI > 52 (Money flowing in).

Sell Conviction: MFI < 48 (Money flowing out). Trend Oracle (Aroon): Uses the Aroon Oscillator to predict the start of a new trend cycle (> 40 for Buy, < -40 for Sell).

Key Features

Iron Shield Trailing: An elite exit logic that maintains a massive safety distance (Deca-Buffer). It prevents your trailing stops from being rejected by broker limits, even in high-spread environments.

Adaptive Canopy: The Envelopes adjust to price action, ensuring you don't enter during false breakouts in a ranging market.

Institutional Money Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on Account Free Margin and Risk Percentage.

Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is a calculated singular position with a hard Stop Loss.

Recommendations

Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for canopy stability).

Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

Account Type: ECN or Standard.

Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

=== CANOPY BRAIN === InpAmaPeriod : Iron Base sensitivity (Default 14). InpEnvPeriod / Deviation : Canopy width settings. InpMfiPeriod : Money flow sensitivity. InpAroonPeriod : Trend Oracle settings.

=== IRON SHIELD (PROTECTION) === InpSlAtrMult : Stop Loss distance (Default 2.5x ATR). InpTpAtrMult : Take Profit distance (Default 5.0x ATR). InpSafetyPadding : Extra buffer points for the Shield.

=== RISK MANAGEMENT === InpUseMoneyMgmt : Enable auto-lot. InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.



Installation Guide

Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1). Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT

✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.