Majd Qatuni exp

Product Description: "MAJD QATUNI Trend Reversal EA" (v1.27)

This Expert Advisor (EA) is an automated trading system designed to capture potential market reversals following periods of strong momentum. It identifies opportunities using a proprietary consecutive candlestick pattern and validates these signals with a comprehensive suite of technical filters and robust risk management features. The EA focuses on high-precision entry, dynamic Stop Loss placement, and advanced profit protection through Break-Even and Trailing Stop logic.

🌟 Key Features and Advantages

Feature Description
Momentum-Based Reversal Strategy The core logic looks for N consecutive bullish/bearish candles, then waits for a "correction" candle before entering a trade in the direction of the pattern's breakout, aiming to capitalize on the continuation of the reversal.
Professional Money Management Calculates the precise Lot Size based on a customizable fixed percentage of equity risk (Risk Percent), ensuring consistent and controlled risk per trade setup.
Dual Stop Loss Logic (Fixed & Structural) Offers flexibility with two Stop Loss modes: a Fixed Stop Loss (in points) or a Dynamic Structural SL placed safely beyond the recent high/low of the last N bars to align with market structure.
Comprehensive Multi-Indicator Filtering Includes optional filters to enhance signal quality and avoid noise: RSI (to filter extreme overbought/oversold conditions), Moving Average (MA) (to trade in line with the trend), MACD (for momentum confirmation), and ATR (to filter based on current volatility).
Advanced Trailing & Break-Even System Protects profits in two stages: First, moves the Stop Loss to the Break-Even point (entry price plus a safety buffer) once a set profit is achieved. Second, initiates a Trailing Stop to continuously follow the price action and lock in maximum gains.
Trading Hour Restrictions Allows the user to restrict the EA's operation to specific hours (Start Hour / End Hour) to target volatile trading sessions or avoid quiet/unpredictable times.
Position Management Enforces a maximum number of simultaneous open trades (Max Open Positions), automatically adjusting the per-trade risk percentage to ensure the total exposure remains within the defined limit.
⚙️ Input Parameters List

The user can fine-tune every aspect of the robot's behavior using the following inputs:

Group Input Name Description
Pattern Settings NumConsecutiveBearish/Bullish The number of consecutive bearish (for Sell) or bullish (for Buy) candles required to trigger the pattern.
PatternTimeFrame The timeframe the EA uses to analyze the candlestick pattern.
Trade Settings RiskPercent The percentage of account equity to risk per trade set (divided among MaxOpenPositions).
StopLoss Fixed Stop Loss distance in points (used only if UseFixedStopLoss is true).
TakeProfitBuy/Sell Fixed Take Profit distance in points for Buy and Sell orders.
MagicNumber Unique identifier for the EA's trades.
MaxOpenPositions The maximum number of positions the EA can have open concurrently.
Stop Loss Settings UseFixedStopLoss Toggles between fixed SL (in points) and the dynamic structural SL.
StructuralLookbackBars Number of previous bars to check for high/low when determining the structural SL price.
StructuralSLBufferPips Safety margin (in pips) added to the structural high/low.
RSI Filter Settings UseRSIFilterBuy/Sell Enables/disables the Relative Strength Index (RSI) filter.
RSIPeriod The period for the RSI calculation.
RSIOverbought/Oversold The RSI levels used for filtering trade signals.
MA Filter Settings UseMAFilter Enables/disables the Moving Average (MA) filter.
MATimeFrame/MAPeriod Timeframe and period for the MA.
MAMethod/MAPrice Method (e.g., SMA, EMA) and price applied to the MA.
MACD Filter Settings UseMACDFilter Enables/disables the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) filter.
MACDFast/Slow/SignalPeriod The three periods used for MACD calculation.
ATR Filter Settings UseATRFilter Enables/disables the Average True Range (ATR) volatility filter.
MaxATRPercent The maximum allowable percentage of volatility (ATR relative to price) to accept a trade.
Trailing Stop Settings UseTrailingStop Enables/disables the advanced trailing stop and break-even feature.
TrailingActivation The profit (in points) required to activate the Break-Even phase.
BreakEvenPipsBuffer The buffer (in points) by which the SL is moved better than the entry price.
TrailingStopDistance/TrailingStep The distance (in points) the SL trails the price and the minimum movement required (step).
Time Settings UseTradingHours Restricts trading to specific times of the day.
StartHour/EndHour The hour (24-hour format) the EA starts and stops looking for trades.

