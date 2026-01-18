Synthetic Volatility Index Hedge Scalper EA V2

The Synthetic Volatility Index Hedge Scalper EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for synthetic volatility indices, where price behavior is stable, rule-based, and ideal for algorithmic execution.

This EA turns volatility itself into an advantage. Instead of chasing long runs, it identifies high-probability moments of large price expansion, enters precisely, and exits quickly at a fraction of the overall move, locking in profits before volatility contracts.

Core Trading Logic

  • Predicts impulsive price movements driven by volatility expansion

  • Targets small, consistent profit fragments from larger market moves

  • Uses a tight stop loss to strictly control risk

  • Employs hedge logic to manage opposing market pressure when necessary

Why Synthetic Volatility Indices?

Synthetic markets are generated algorithmically, making them:

  • Free from news manipulation and slippage caused by fundamentals

  • Consistent in volatility behavior

  • Highly suitable for automation and scalping strategies

This environment allows the EA to execute with precision and consistency that is difficult to achieve in traditional forex or CFD markets.

Key Features

  • Fully automated (no manual intervention required)

  • Optimized for synthetic volatility indices

  • Tight stop loss for disciplined risk management

  • Simple structure with few adjustable parameters

  • Designed for fast execution and short trade duration

Best Use Case

  • Traders seeking automated scalping on synthetic indices

  • Users who prefer low exposure time per trade

  • Accounts with stable execution and low latency

To Use Set This Config,

set Validation_MustBe = false and Allow_Vix_100_1s = true .


⚠️ Risk Disclaimer:
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.


