QuantReaper EA

This is not a grid, martingale, or gamble. QuantReaper Mean Reversion applies pure statistics and disciplined logic to exploit market inefficiencies. It identifies stretched price conditions, quantifies volatility, and reverts trades toward equilibrium with defined risk and no averaging down. Every decision is systematic — no randomness, no emotion.

QuantReaper Mean Reversion EA is a clean, data-driven Expert Advisor for H1 and M30 charts. It specializes in NZDCAD and AUDCAD, combining a 100-period EMA with a 7× ATR(14) volatility threshold to detect overextensions and fade extremes.

Core Principles

No grid. No martingale. No gambling.

Rule-based entries and exits grounded in probability.

Strict risk control for consistent equity growth.

Zero curve-fitting — works out of sample, not just in backtests.

Key Specs

Timeframes: H1 or M30 (M30 recommended for more trades)

Pairs: NZDCAD, AUDCAD

Indicators: EMA(100), ATR(14) × 7 for 1H and EMA(90), ATR (14) x 7 for 30M

Parameters: adjustable EMA length, ATR multiplier

Logic: low-frequency, high-probability mean reversion

Focus: stability, transparency, and true quant design

QuantReaper — Logic over luck.